Gold Price Breaks Through US$2,000 for Second Time in a Week

Energy Investing News

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce completion of the initial diamond drilling phase of the project ramp-up at its 100% owned NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, near Gallup, New Mexico, USA ("Crownpoint").  The diamond drill program, having a total drilled length of 6,030 feet (1,838 meters) was comprised of seven drill holes located in areas of uranium mineralization within Section 17, Township 16 North South, Range 16 West and located along the boundary between Section 17 and Section 8. Three of these drill holes were "twin holes" drilled within 20 feet (ft) of historic drill holes designed to confirm the stratigraphic position of uranium mineralization, the relative thicknesses of mineralized intervals, the range of uranium grades that were encountered in the historical drill holes and to provide drill core for chemical assays and radiometric equilibrium analysis. The project is being managed by NuFuels, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Laramide Resources Ltd., which oversees Laramide's uranium asset portfolio in the United States . As reported on December 13, 2022 and January 23, 2023 Laramide has appointed SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado, to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with respect to the Churchrock Uranium Project (the "Project").

Figure 1: Location of the Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Crownpoint consists of two discrete ISR-amenable deposits, Crownpoint and Churchrock, covered by a single NRC license (SUA-1580).  The PEA envisions that uranium will be mined by in situ recovery (ISR) methods at only the Churchrock location and recovered in a proposed new processing facility at the nearby Crownpoint location where significant project infrastructure already exists. When completed in Q2 2023, the PEA will provide estimates of project economics based on ISR mining of estimated mineral resources in Section 8 of the Churchrock NRC license area, recovery factors, and life-of-project permitting, capital, operating, and reclamation cost estimates for the mine area and the proposed Crownpoint processing facility.

The recent drilling conducted at Churchrock confirmed that historical drilling results are suitable for resource estimations and agreed with previous studies showing there is low risk of depletion of chemical uranium compared to radiometric uranium in the Churchrock mineralization, and will also provide core for the test work necessary to obtain the New Mexico Aquifer Discharge Permit, the final material permit needed for the project.  Upon completion of drilling, each drill hole on the Project was logged with a suite of geophysical tools including natural-gamma, spontaneous potential (SP), and resistivity.  All downhole logging was conducted by COLOG. Natural gamma logging is an industry-standard procedure for estimating equivalent uranium grades and was utilized in historic drill campaigns at Churchrock. Recovered drill core from the new holes was logged by project geologists for lithology and mineralization, and one-half splits were collected for direct geochemical analysis of uranium at Energy Laboratories, Inc. in Casper, Wyoming.

The results of the recent drilling confirmed the location and tenor of uranium roll fronts at Churchrock (Figure 2).  Chemical assays of uranium were compared to recent and historic gamma-equivalent uranium grades from the Westwater Canyon B Sand (Jmw B) which was the primary target of the 2022 drill program and the primary mineralized sand targeted for ISR mining in Section 8 are shown in Table 1.  Chemical assays show an average thickness of 18.3 ft of 0.061% U 3 O 8 , compared to a gamma-equivalent average thickness of 21.7 ft at 0.045% eU 3 O 8. Comparing historic twin holes against holes completed in 2022 for equivalent grade (Table 2) showed an average thickness of 15.8 ft at 0.039% eU 3 O 8 compared to an average thickness of 20.5 ft at 0.046% U 3 O 8 from the nearby historic holes. Both comparisons favorably validate that the historic drilling results are suitable for declaring Mineral Resources.

From a grade thickness standpoint (grade thickness ("GT") defined as the grade multiplied by the thickness of a mineralized intercept), all of the holes tabled below had GT's in excess of 0.3 %-ft which is the minimum GT considered typical for mining by ISR.

Figure 2: Gamma Indicated Westwater B Sands Intercepts in 2022 Drill Holes. (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Table 1: Comparison of Gamma-Indicated and Chemically-Measured Uranium in 2022 Drill Holes

2022 Drill
Hole

Thickness
(ft)

Gamma-
Indicated U3O8
(%)

Grade x
Thickness*

Thickness
(ft)

Chemical
U3O8 (%)

Grade x
Thickness
*

DHID-01

27.0

0.064

1.73

27.0

0.064

1.73

DHID-02

34.3

0.044

1.49

22.0

0.058

1.27

DHID-05

15.0

0.051

0.77

14.0

0.065

0.91

DHID-06

25.1

0.036

0.90

22.5

0.052

1.17

DHID-07

7.3

0.030

0.22

6.0

0.067

0.40

Average

21.7

0.045

0.98

18.3

0.061

1.12

*Grade-Thickness is the average grade across the mineralized interval multiplied by the cumulative thickness of the mineralized interval.

Table 2: Comparison of Gamma-Indicated and Chemically-Indicated Uranium in Twin Holes

2022 Drill
Hole

Thickness
(ft)

Chemical
U3O8 (%)

Grade x
Thickness*

Historic
Drill Hole

Thickness
(ft)

Gamma-
Indicated
U3O8 (%)

Grade x
Thickness*

DHID-05

15.0

0.051

0.77

S17-
DH51/28

15.5

0.054

0.84

DHID-06

25.1

0.036

0.90

S17-
DH51/30

28.5

0.053

1.51

DHID-07

7.3

0.030

0.22

S17-
DH51/32

17.5

0.032

0.56

Average

15.8

0.039

0.62


20.5

0.046

0.95

*Grade-Thickness is the average grade across the mineralized interval multiplied by the cumulative thickness of the mineralized interval .

Mineralized core from the recently completed program will also be used by NuFuels in a planned laboratory-scale program carried out jointly with the US Department of Energy's Los Alamos, New Mexico laboratories to demonstrate the capacity to restore groundwater geochemical conditions to levels that existed prior to uranium recovery through the application of ISR methods. The objectives for this program are as follows:

  • Complete a bench level testing program in support of the New Mexico State discharge permit application;
  • Replicate the in-situ uranium chemistry and recovery characteristics at the laboratory scale;
  • Determine ISR mining reaction kinetics data specific to the ore body;
  • Duplicate expected reverse osmosis (RO) restoration chemistry characteristics and evaluate the results;
  • Examine uranium and other trace element concentrations after simulated reverse osmosis treatment and sulfide treatment;
  • Record pH and clay mineralogy of the (laboratory) leached samples; and,
  • Examine uranium and other potential trace metals concentrations for rebound during a post restoration stability period.
Background on Churchrock properties:

The  Churchrock properties within the Crownpoint Project consist of 4,053 acres within the historic Grants Mining District in McKinley County, New Mexico . The Project is a compilation of significant historical work completed by major mining and energy companies. The United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has granted a license for production of uranium from sections of Churchrock.

In 2017, SLR formerly known as Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. ("RPA") produced a Technical Report on the Churchrock properties from drill hole data available as of September 2017. Data from previous operators was consolidated and digitized resulting in a database of 1,667 drill holes totaling 1,841,545 ft of drilling. Using a 0.5 ft-% eU 3 O 8 Grade Thickness (GT) cut-off, the Inferred Mineral Resource totals 33.9 million short tons (Mst) at an average grade of 0.08% eU 3 O 8 for a contained metal content of 50.8 million pounds (Mlb) U 3 O 8 .

The current Mineral Resource is classified as Inferred based on the historic nature of the drilling data and drill hole density along mineralized trends contained within the sandstone units of the Brushy Basin and Westwater Canyon Members of the Morrison Formation.

A discharge permit for the underground injection and control associated with the Project will be required by New Mexico Water Quality Control Commission rules. Test work in support of this discharge permit is described above.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark B. Mathisen , C.P.G., Principal Geologist, SLR Consulting International Corp. who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

Laramide is engaged in the exploration and development of high-quality uranium assets. Its wholly owned uranium assets are in Australia and the United States . Each of Laramide's portfolio of five advanced uranium projects have been chosen for their production potential. Laramide's Westmoreland project, in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest projects currently held by a junior mining company. Its U.S. assets include Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project which covers two project areas including, a large ISR project and a former uranium mining operation; La Jara Mesa in the historic Grants, New Mexico mining district; and La Sal , a fully permitted, underground project in Lisbon Valley, Utah .

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c3722.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide Resources Ltd.LAM:CATSX:LAMEnergy Investing
LAM:CA
The Conversation (0)
LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders (the " Agent "), completed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) a two year extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025 (ii) the reduction of the outstanding facility from USD$4,500,000 to USD$3,500,000 with a USD$1,000,000 repayment made concurrent with the signing of the Amendment Agreement (iii) no prepayment of the Term Loan before the Maturity date and (iv) the Company may request conversion of the loan at any time after September 20, 2023 after the shares of the Company have traded on the TSX for $1.00 on a volume weighted basis for ten consecutive days. The conversion price remains at $0.40 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Reports High-Grade PGE Trado® Auger and Rock Assay Results from Synform Target and Provides Exploration Update for the Pedra Branca Project, Brazil

ValOre Reports High-Grade PGE Trado® Auger and Rock Assay Results from Synform Target and Provides Exploration Update for the Pedra Branca Project, Brazil

Valore Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today provided an exploration update, including Trado ® auger and rock assay results from the Synform target ("Synform") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"ValOre's exploration team continues to advance the pipeline targets at the Pedra Branca Project through targeted geochemical sampling, and subsequent Trado ® augering and trenching," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "ValOre's methodology has advanced four priority targets to a drill-ready stage: Galante, Tróia, Nambi and Ipueiras. Exploration is ongoing at several additional targets along the prospective mafic-ultramafic Troia Unit, including Synform, an extension to Massapê, Pitombeiras and Talhado, with partial assays reported herein."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Reports Total Gamma Spikes as High as 8,850 cps as It Completes Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Reports Total Gamma Spikes as High as 8,850 cps as It Completes Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of its winter drill program at the Hook Lake Joint Venture at the Carter Corridor. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"As this was our first pass drilling of the Carter Corridor, the main conductive trend was tested using 800 metre step-outs towards the north in order to identify the most prospective geology," said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "Our team was thrilled when the fifth hole of the program, CRT23-05, encountered elevated radioactivity associated with graphitic shearing and intense clay alteration. The downhole gamma results are the highest counts-per-second we've seen outside of our Spitfire discovery."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Update and Outlook for 2023

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTC-QX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12) is pleased to report on operations at its Turkish zinc recycling joint venture and its Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger .

Turkish Zinc Recycling Joint Venture

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Atomic Announces Closing of Bought Deal Public Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$56.0 Million

Global Atomic Announces Closing of Bought Deal Public Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$56.0 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) today announced the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" prospectus offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$56,002,501 which includes exercise of the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") for proceeds of C$6,002,500 . Due to significant demand, the Offering was upsized from its original gross proceeds of C$25.0 million . Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the "Underwriter") acted as sole underwriter and bookrunner under the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forsys Provides Update for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Forsys Provides Update for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on strategic developments at the Company's Norasa Uranium Project ("Norasa Project" or "Norasa") located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is wholly-owned by the Company's subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. ("Valencia Uranium") and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project (ML149) and the Namibplaas Uranium Project (EPL3638) in the Erongo region of Namibia.

A Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") was originally completed by Amec Foster Wheeler in 2015 for the Norasa Project, and subsequently, various metallurgical testwork programs and desk top studies have been undertaken.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell 100% Interest in Angilak Property to Labrador Uranium

ValOre Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell 100% Interest in Angilak Property to Labrador Uranium

Valore Metals Corp. TSX ‐ V: VO ; OTCQB: KVLQF ; Frankfurt: KEQ0 (" ValOre " or the " Company ") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ") with Labrador Uranium Inc. (" Labrador ") whereby ValOre has agreed to sell to Labrador (the " Transaction ") a 100% interest in ValOre's Angilak Property uranium project in Nunavut Territory (the " Angilak Property ") for consideration comprised of: (i) CDN$3,000,000 in cash, and (ii) 100,000,000 common shares of Labrador, which shares represent a value of CDN$40,000,000, calculated using the volume weighted average price of the Labrador common shares for the 10-day period immediately prior to entering into the aforementioned Definitive Agreement. It is intended that the Transaction be completed by way of plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The 100,000,000 common shares of Labrador issued to ValOre as consideration for the Angilak Property will be distributed, pro rata to the shareholders of ValOre at closing of the Transaction, as a return of capital.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Orefinders Plans to Update TSXV Listing Status to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Brisbane Mining Conference

Star Minerals Corporate Presentation March 2023

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Provides Corporate Update

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Update

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

rare earth investing

Makuutu Project: Stage 1 DFS Clarification

Lithium Investing

Preferred Lithium Extraction Process For Mcdermitt Project

×