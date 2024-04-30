- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 March 2024
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) is participating in the development of two mines to produce gold, silver, antimony, and copper, and in the exploration of substantial porphyry copper prospects in Cuba, through a 50:50 joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.
The joint venture could potentially fund the copper exploration from surplus cash flow expected to be generated by the near term development of the proposed Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine.
JOINT VENTURE
Minera La Victoria SA (“MLV”) was registered as a foreign joint venture company in August 2020 to develop the largest known gold deposit in Cuba at La Demajagua on the Isle of Youth off the south west coast.
The joint venture has since committed to progressively establishing itself as a broadly based mining company to develop previously explored mineral deposits controlled by GeoMinera, and to date the Nueva Sabana project, and three exploration concessions hosting porphyry copper prospects have been added to its portfolio.
Features of the Joint Venture include:
- A foreign Bank account will hold all proceeds from loans, or product sales, with the only funds remitted to Cuba being for local expenses, which will minimise Country credit risk.
- Antilles Gold nominates all senior management.
- Income tax rate of 15% waived for 8 years.
- No import duties on plant & equipment.
- Low entry cost for near term development of previously explored properties.
- Low operating costs.
- Association with GeoMinera ensures rapid permitting.
ACTIVITIES DURING MARCH QUARTER 2024
MINERA LA VICTORIA SA
Corporate
- Negotiation of revisions to Joint Venture Agreement.
PROPOSED NUEVA SABANA GOLD-COPPER MINE
Pre-development Activities
- Initial MRE established.
- Pit optimisation and mining schedule completed from initial MRE
- Metallurgical test work for gold and copper gold concentrates and process design criteriacompleted for Scoping Study. Additional optimisation metallurgical testwork commenced.
- Scoping Study progressed.
- Environmental Permitting progressed.
PROPOSED LA DEMAJAGUA GOLD-ANTIMONY-SILVER MINE
Pre-development Activities
- Metallurgical test work for design of roaster and CIL circuit by BGRIMM Technology Groupprogressed.
- Metallurgical testwork for neutralisation of arsenic at Kemetco Research in British Columbia commenced and progressed.
- Revised Scoping Study progressed.
EL PILAR COPPER PORPHYRY SYSTEM
Exploration
- Summary of Exploration results to date completed and advised to ASX on 14th February 2024
- Summary of Prospecting results to date completed and advised to ASX on 3rd March 2024
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Antilles Gold (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) is an Australian mining company focused on gold and copper projects in Cuba through joint ventures with the Cuban Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.
With a change in the US‐Cuba relations, Cuba is becoming a destination for miners. To encourage foreign investments in its mining sector, the Cuban Government has instituted attractive investment laws and realistic mining and environmental regulations. The country also offers investment incentives, including a waiver of 15 percent income tax for eight years, no import duties, and no withholding tax on foreign services or dividends. Royalties on metal sales are fixed at an industry standard of 3 percent.
Additionally, the Cuban Government allows JV loans and sales proceeds to be deposited in a foreign bank account for disbursement directly to creditors, effectively eliminating country credit risk.
Several international companies have established operations in Cuba, including Toronto‐based mining giant Sherritt International and Australian oil & gas company Melbana Energy. Commodities trading company Trafigura also has a major presence in Cuba, commissioning the US$300‐million Castellanos base metals mine in 2017, which was developed in a joint venture with GeoMinera.
Antilles Gold’s partnership and excellent relations with GeoMinera has resulted in rapid project permitting and access to several new development opportunities for the Australian company.
Antilles Gold offers strong growth potential through two near‐term development projects, Nueva Sabana and La Demajagua, and two exploration projects, El Pilar porphyry system and Sierra Maestra copper concessions.
The Nueva Sabana is a near‐term, gold‐copper mine development within a 50:50 JV with GeoMinera, and is expected to initially produce around 55 grams per tonne (g/t) gold in a concentrate from a high‐grade gold cap followed by ~25 percent copper concentrate. Project development strategy includes finalizing the mineral resource estimate (MRE) in January 2024, completing the feasibility study by April 2024, and beginning the 10‐month construction program in June 2024. The project is expected to generate strong cash flow from mid‐2025.
The second proposed mine development is La Demajagua open-pit mine, which is likely to produce ~50,000 tpa of gold arsenopyrite concentrate (32 g/t gold, 27 percent arsenic), and ~10,000 tpa of gold antimony concentrate (28.8 g/t gold, 48 percent antimony, 1,200 g/t silver) for nine years. According to the plans, construction will commence in late 2024, with commissioning in mid‐2026. La Demajagua will also include the construction of a commercial concentrate processing facility to treat La Demajagua’s gold arsenopyrite concentrate and imported gold pyrite concentrate, with the capacity to produce 100,000 oz gold per year in dore, which will further increase JV profit and cashflow.
The company’s two exploration projects comprise the 17,800‐hectare El Pilar Concession in Central Cuba covering a cluster of three copper‐gold porphyry deposits (El Pilar, Gaspar and San Nicholas), and three concessions totaling 54,000 hectares within the producing Sierra Maestra copper belt in Southeast Cuba, with indications of porphyry deposits highly prospective for copper, gold and molybdenum.
Antilles aims to recommence drilling of the El Pilar porphyry system in mid‐2024 after its concession has been transferred to a new JV with GeoMinera. Importantly, there is a likelihood for Antilles to become the majority owner of the new JV, which would permit the future transfer of a controlling interest to a major mining group for any mine development.
Antilles intends to invest part of the expected surplus cash flow from the Nueva Sabana mine to fund the exploration of major copper targets, including the El Pilar copper‐gold porphyry system, and the Sierra Maestra copper belt.
Company Highlights
- Antilles Gold Limited is an Australian mining company listed on the ASX (AAU) and OTCQB (ANTMF).
- The company is focused on gold and copper projects in Cuba through joint ventures with the Cuban government’s mining company GeoMinera. The relationship with GeoMinera opens new development opportunities for Antilles and de-risks permitting processes.
- The company is engaged in four development projects: 1) Nueva Sabana gold‐copper mine; 2) La Demajagua gold mine; 3) El Pilar porphyry copper project; and 4) Sierra Maestra copper concessions. Of these, Nueva Sabana and La Demajagua offer near‐term development opportunities.
- The Nueva Sabana is a near‐term gold‐copper mine development project with a 10‐month construction beginning in June 2024. The project is expected to generate strong cash flow from concentrate sales from mid‐2025.
- The second mine development project is La Demajagua, an open-pit mine gold project where construction will commence in late 2024 and commissioning begins mid‐2026. The project includes the construction of a commercial concentrate processing facility capable of producing 100,000 oz of gold per year in dore. This project will also produce approximately 10,000 tons per annum (tpa) of antimony‐gold concentrate (30,000 oz gold equivalent per year).
- The company’s two exploration projects include the El Pilar copper‐gold porphyry system and three concessions in the Sierra Maestra copper belt.
- Investment in Cuba offers several benefits, including richness in minerals, lower operating costs and royalties, stable government and regulations, several investment incentives and the availability of a skilled workforce.
Key Projects
Nueva Sabana Project
Nueva Sabana is the company’s near‐term, gold‐copper mine development project. The project is held in a 50:50 JV with the Cuban Government’s mining company GeoMinera. It will be an open-pit mine developed on the El Pilar oxide deposit in central Cuba.
Results from 24,000 metres of historical drilling results, 1,800 metres drilled in 2022, and the 10,000 metres drilled in 2023 will be used to establish a mineral resource estimate (MRE) in January 2024. A feasibility study for the proposed development of the oxide deposit will follow soon after that, and the 10‐month construction phase is expected to begin in June 2024.
Recent drilling has shown outstanding grades for gold and copper, and increasing lateral and vertical boundaries of the copper domain. The results reinforce the prospect of near‐term development of the low‐capex Nueva Sabana mine at El Pilar. The outstanding grades in the gold domain extend from the surface to a depth of 40 to 50 metres, and robust grades in the underlying copper domain continue for a further 50 to 70 metres.
The proposed mining rate for the project will be 650,000 tpa of ore with a low waste‐to‐ore ratio. The anticipated initial production of 55 g/t gold concentrate will be followed by ~25 percent copper concentrate.
The estimated project cost is approximately $23 million, of which $3 million is shareholders equity with the balance of $20 million funded through an advance on purchases of the gold concentrate by an international commodities trader.
Chinese engineering group, Prominer Mining Technology, which has extensive experience in designing and constructing gold and copper concentrators, is expected to supply the crushing and flotation circuits for the Nueva Sabana mine.
Concentrator to be supplied for Nueva Sabana mine by Chinese Engineering Group ProMiner
La Demajagua Project
La Demajagua involves the development of a gold‐antimony‐silver deposit as an open-pit mine by the joint venture company, Minera La Victoria.
The project covers 900 hectares of mining concession on the Isle of Youth, 60 nautical miles from mainland Cuba. The project site is 35 kilometres from the port city of Nueva Gerona and enjoys excellent infrastructure in terms of accessibility by highway, and availability of water, electricity and fiber optic cable.
The project has an MRE of 905,000 oz gold equivalent for the open-pit operation. The MRE was calculated from results from 29,000 metres of drilling undertaken by the JV, and selective results from about 50,000 metres of historic drilling and revised after the receipt of additional antimony assays. The project expects mining of about 815,000 tpa ore to produce two concentrates: 50,000 tpa of gold‐arsenopyrite and 10,000 tpa of gold‐antimony‐silver for nine years.
The project will also include a commercial concentrate processing facility to produce gold dore. The facility will comprise a 75,000‐tpa two‐stage fluidized‐bed roaster and a 100,000‐tpa carbon-in-leach (CIL) circuit. It is expected to process 50,000 tpa gold arsenopyrite concentrate, and 35,000 tpa gold oxide ore from La Demajagua, and 25,000 tpa of imported gold pyrite concentrate. The overall production target is 100,000 oz gold per year in dore for overseas refining. Chinese engineering firm BGRIMM Technology Group, which has extensive experience in designing and constructing roasters, is expected to supply the turnkey process plant.
Total mine development cost is estimated at US$145 million, which will be funded by US$60 million in equity, which includes contribution by a third shareholder in the project, and the balance of US$85 million in debt. The life‐of‐mine cash surplus is estimated at ~US$600 million, with an NPV of about US$330 million based on US$1,800/oz gold, and US$13,000/t antimony.
Completion of the definitive feasibility study is expected in September 2024, and construction is anticipated to commence in late 2024, with commissioning targeted for mid‐2026.
El Pilar Copper‐Gold Porphyry System Project
El Pilar is an exploration project with a cluster of three copper‐gold porphyry deposits: El Pilar, Gaspar and Camilo. The project comprises 752 hectares of exploration licenses and 17,000 hectares of reconnaissance permits. The project will be transferred to a planned new joint venture, which is expected to permit majority foreign ownership.
The project site benefits from established infrastructure with access to a major highway, high‐tension power, and a 60 kilometre rail link to Palo Alto port.
Previous mapping, soil sampling, ground magnetics, an aeromagnetic survey and 24,000 metres of shallow drilling confirmed the existence of copper‐gold mineralization and identified the exposures as potentially a large, leached porphyry system. The surface exposures at El Pilar are leached phyllic caps to a cluster of copper‐gold porphyry cores. The extent of surficial hydrothermal alteration indicates the porphyry intrusions have large dimensions, and potential depths greater than 1,000 metres.
Ground magnetics and induced polarization surveys in early 2023 have confirmed a cluster of three potentially large porphyry intrusives – El Pilar, Gaspar and Camilo. A six‐hole initial program has demonstrated positive results with good copper intercepts in porphyry‐style veining and has indicated the proximity of drilling to the core of El Pilar porphyry intrusive. In particular, drill hole PDH‐004A assayed 1.23 percent copper over its length of 134 metres from 49 metres.
An extensive two‐year drilling program will be conducted from mid‐2024 and the company notes it may seek financial support for the program from a major mining company.
Surface mineralisation at El Pilar
Sierra Maestra Copper Belt Project
The project is an exploration project covering three highly prospective concessions for copper, gold and molybdenum in the Sierra Maestra copper belt in southeast Cuba. It includes a 3,600-hectare geological investigation license in La Cristina, a 49,000‐hectare reconnaissance license in Vega Grande, and a 1,100‐hectare reconnaissance license in Buey Cabon.
The copper belt spans more than 200 kilometres of Cretaceous‐age geology intruded by Eocene stocks, which are the source of widespread gold and base‐metals mineralization. The project is near the El Cobre mine which is the oldest operating copper mine in the Americas. The concessions incorporate a series of copper‐gold‐molybdenum zones that display significant footprints of hydrothermal alteration normally associated with potentially large porphyry systems.
An extensive, two‐year prospecting program will be carried out on the three concessions, commencing in Q1 2024, to identify drill targets.
Management Team
Brian Johnson – Executive Chairman
Brian Johnson is a graduate of civil engineering from the University of Western Australia and a member of the Institute of Engineers, Australia. He has rich experience in the construction and mining industries in Australia, Southeast Asia and North America. He was instrumental in establishing successful companies in the iron ore and coal sectors. Previously, he has served as a director of two listed gold producers, and of companies with stock exchange listings in London, New York, Vancouver and Australia.
James Tyers – Chief Executive Officer
James Tyers is a member of the AusIMM and has more than 30 years of experience in the mining industry, holding senior management roles in gold and iron ore operations. He has been associated with the Palm Springs Gold Mine in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, and the Cornishman Project, a JV between Troy Resources and Sons of Gwalia. He has experience developing and operating iron ore projects in the mid‐west of Western Australia. He was responsible for developing the Las Lagunas Project and is the project director for the La Demajagua gold mine in Cuba.
Ugo Carlo – Non‐executive Director
Ugo Carlo has more than 30 years of experience in the Australian mining industry. Throughout his career, he has served in several senior leadership roles at Rocklands Richfield, Austral Coal and Conzinc Rio Tinto Australia Group. He is also a former director of the Port Kembla Coal Terminal, the New South Wales Joint Coal Board, and interim chairman of the New South Wales Minerals Council.
Angela Pankhurst – Non‐executive Director
Angela Pankhurst has more than 20 years of experience as an executive and non‐executive director, primarily in the mining industry. She has been a senior executive for companies with projects in Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Vietnam, South Africa and Australia. She has held senior leadership positions at Antilles Gold and Central Asia Resources. She is currently a director of Consolidated Zinc and a director of Imritec.
Tracey Aitkin – Chief Financial Officer
Tracey Aitkin is a professional member of CPA Australia and has more than 30 years of rich experience in finance, administration and staff management across a range of industries, including mining, manufacturing, retail, transport and agriculture. She joined the company in 2009 and was named CFO in 2010.
Dr. Jinxing Ji – Technical Director
Dr. Jinxing Ji is a seasoned metallurgist with six years of research experience in universities and 26 years of practical experience in the mining industry related to gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead. His broad experience includes due diligence, metallurgical test work, pre‐feasibility study, feasibility study, detailed design, plant commissioning support, and operational support for projects in Turkey, Greece, Canada, China, Romania, Brazil and Papua New Guinea.
Steve Mertens – Mining Director
Steve Mertens is a mining engineer with more than 20 years of industry experience across a range of commodities, including nine years based in Latin America. He has been associated with the Goro Nickel Project in New Caledonia and the Mina de Cobre Project in Panama. Prior to his current role as general manager for the Minera La Victoria JV company, he was the mining manager for Antilles Gold’s Las Lagunas operation in the Dominican Republic.
Chris Grainger – Exploration Director
Chris Grainger holds a PhD in economic geology from the University of Western Australia. He is an Australian geologist with more than 25 years of international experience with involvement in grassroots and brownfield exploration, as well as resource definition and development, with a focus on precious and base metals in South and Central America and the Caribbean. He has been associated with Continental Gold’s Buritica gold‐silver project, and Cordoba Minerals’ Alacran copper‐gold project.
*This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 31 March 2024 and Appendix 5B
Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company) is pleased to announce that it has achieved several milestones during the March quarter and in April 2024. With the refurbishment of the solvent extraction – crystallisation plant in 2023 the Company produced its first 28 bag shipment of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) and which has been sold to Kanins International, our offtake partner.
Highlights:
- The Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate plant is continuing production and achieving its first sale;
- Purchase of a new 3 Deck Kason Vibroscreen Separator to further increase production quality;
- Standard Conduct and Compensation Agreement signed with landholder on the Maid EPM 27735;
- Dr Alistair Lewis appointed to the Board;
- Major subsequent events including:
- $1.8 million raised including $1.7 million of new capital beyond Rights Issue subscriptions from shareholders – with $1.5 million of that amount being at $0.05 and the balance $0.3 million being a loan.
- Name and ASX code change completed to Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX:TAT) and corporate rebranding including a new website www.tartanaminerals.com.au
Elsewhere, the Tartana Copper resource has an existing open pit resource to 130 m depth comprising of 10.039Mt @ 0.45% Cu for 44,781 tonnes of contained Copper using a 0.2% Cu cutoff grade as reported to the ASX on 9th February 2023. While the average grade increases by increasing the cutoff grade above 0.2% Cu, the Company believes a better solution is ore sorting, which has the potential to lift an average ore feed grade above 1% Cu and also minimises the open pit strip ratio.
Further, a Standard Conduct and Compensation Agreement (CCA) has been finalised with the landholder on the Maid EPM 27735. This CCA extends from 1 May 2024 through to 31 December 2025 and relates to proposed exploration activities including drilling regional prospects within EPM 27735, whilst excluding activities related to Tartana’s existing Mining Lease Applications at Cardross and Maid which lie within the surrounding EPM 27335 area.
The Company has also raised $1.82m including $0.3m in a new convertible note and the Rights Issue Shortfall Placement. This places the Company on sound financial footing with Copper Sulphate production expected to provide ongoing cash flow.
Copper Sulphate Production
While plant commissioning commenced last October and progressed through November, the onset of the extended wet season in December led to a slow start to production this year. This stems from high water levels in the Walsh River, which blocked access to the mine northwest of Chillagoe. In particular, it prevented the delivery of reagents, including sulphuric acid and diesel, to the mine site.
Production recommenced in April, with the completion of the first shipment of 28 bags (34 tonnes), and the completion of the second shipment is expected soon. Copper is being sourced from the ponds, which hold an estimated 96 tonnes of Copper in solution, and which equates to more than 300 tonnes of Copper Sulphate, assuming 80% recovery. Copper will then be sourced from the heaps, which contain an estimated 1,364 tonnes of Copper (as reported to the ASX on 22 July 2022), before the Company is to address the mining of remnant oxide and transition ore.
Additional LIX for the solvent extraction has been ordered and is expected to increase daily production to the forecast 6-8 bags per day. Combined with an additional roster, it will significantly increase production.
Plant reliability is improving, and the Company is recovering from both the challenges of the wet season and the deterioration of equipment such as the screen. The Company has purchased a new 3 Deck Kason Vibroscreen Separator from DTD Engineering, which will improve the product, enabling the sale of Tartana copper sulphate to premium markets with stricter product requirements. The bag scales are also being repaired to ensure constant bag weights.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tartana Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report - Quarter Ended 31 March 2024
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 31 March 2024.
Highlights
- The first diamond drillhole for 2024, ACDDH015 intersected both the Bonanza East and Fraternal Shoots.
- The Bonanza Shoot downhole intersection assayed 12.4m @ 5.3g/t Au and 14.9% Sb from 69.6m, with an estimated true width of 6m.
- The Fraternal Shoot downhole intersection assayed 23.0m @ 4.0g/t Au and 0.22% Sb from 105m, with an estimated true width of 8m.
- The Bonanza East intersection contains significant antimony mineralisation, including a very rich section that assayed 6.0m @ 5.2g/t Au and 25.6% Sb.
- The second hole drilled, ACDDH016 was targeted to intersect near the interpreted top of the Bonanza East Shoot approximately 120m above ACDDH015. The hole intersected 21m of moderate to strong arsenopyrite mineralisation from 68m with intermittent stibnite veining in the first six metres. Assay results are awaited.
- The Company has engaged Alton Drilling Ltd (Alton) as its drilling contractor at Sams Creek.
- Drilling program targeting approximately 1,000m of diamond drilling at the Anvil prospect at Sams Creek commenced in the second week of April 2024
- Alton has indicated a willingness to accept equity as part-payment for drilling services to be provided at Sams Creek to a maximum of AUD $125,000
- A Capital raising consisting of $2.2m was raised during the quarter with strong support from existing shareholders and new institutional investors to fund exploration on the Company’s projects.
- Highly experienced mining executive Victor Rajasooriar appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
- The Company has applied for both the “Reefton Gold and Antimony Project” and the “Sams Creek Gold Project” to be considered and be included as a “listed project” in the Fast-Track Approvals Bill (Bill).
- The Government has established the Fast Track Project Advisory Group to identify listed projects for inclusion in the Bill.
Background
Siren is a New Zealand focussed gold and antimony explorer, with two key projects in the upper South Island of New Zealand: Reefton (Reefton, Lyell and Paparoa goldfields) and Sams Creek (Figure 1).
The Reefton Goldfield produced ~2Moz of gold at an average recovered grade of 16g/t from 84 historic mines, plus an estimated alluvial gold production of 8Moz. Most underground mining ceased by 1942, with the famous Blackwater mine closing in 1951, when the shaft failed, after producing ~740koz of gold down to 710m below surface.
OceanaGold Limited (OGL) developed an open pit on the historic Globe Progress mine between 2007 and 2015. OGL recovered an additional 700koz at around 2g/t Au, increasing total hard rock production at Reefton to around 2.7Moz @ 12g/t Au.
Federation Mining Limited (FML) a privately owned company, is currently developing the Snowy River Mine on the Birthday Reef (Figure 2), which historically produced 740koz of gold at an average recovered grade of 14.2g/t.
Sams Creek is a gold mineralised porphyry dyke, the extends for 7km and is up to 60m thick. The Sams Creek Dyke (SCD) was discovered in 1974 and has not been historically mined. The Main Zone and Anvil projects are contained within an Exploration Permit (EP40338) that is part of a Joint Venture between Siren (81.9%) and New Zealand’s largest gold miner, OceanaGold (TSX:OGC), which holds the remaining interest (18.1%).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Labyrinth Reinvigorates Exploration at Comet Vale
Labyrinth is revisiting the enormous opportunity at Comet Vale as gold reaches unprecedented highs
Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report on the Company’s activities for the March 2024 quarter. This includes an in-house evaluation of the current projects and opportunities that have not been explored previously.
Key Points
- At the beginning of the quarter, Labyrinth announced the intention to divest Labyrinth Gold Project to Gold Projects WA Pty Ltd (‘GPWA’) for a cash consideration of USD $3,500,0001;
- Post-quarter LRL announced that the Project Sale Conditions were satisfied or waived and in addition2:
- the deposit of USD$175,000 paid by the purchaser, GPWA, to Labyrinth is now non- refundable in all circumstances;
- settlement is to occur by 15 May 2024; and
- interest of 6% per annum, to be accrued from 29 February 2024.
- Labyrinth announced the successful negotiation amending the terms of the Project Acquisition Agreement with G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. with respect to the obligation to deliver a 450 ounce Physical Gold Payment by 31 December 20233;
- The payment reduced to 200 ounces with the remaining 250 ounces to be paid upon profitable production at Labyrinth Mine (to be assumed by GPWA as part of Share Purchase Agreement (‘SPA’));
- Labyrinth received a significant tax refund of circa $470k in relation to Canadian resource expenditure4.
- At the beginning of the quarter, the assay results from a field program completed at Comet Vale in September 2023 were announced5:
- LCV0029: 129 g/t Au, 0.1% Cu
- LCV0033: 39.1g/t Au, 6.3% Cu and 271 g/t Ag
- LCV0028: 28.9 g/t Au, 3.0% Cu, 0.07% Co and 0.5% Ni
- LCV0017: 3.6 g/t Au, 8.4% Cu and 9.2 g/t Ag
- LCV0021: 8.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu
- The rock chips represent part of a nearly 3km corridor of high-grade gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, tungsten and silver.
Figure 1 – Comet Vale Project location, WA
COMET VALE
During the quarter, significant focus has been placed on the divestment of Labyrinth Gold Project in Canada. Meanwhile, targeting and planning of exploration activities is well underway at Comet Vale. Strong performance in the gold price this quarter shows no signs of slowing, bolstering Labyrinth’s interest in Comet Vale Gold Project. With gold and base metal potential still high, the Company is leaving no stone unturned in finding suitable drill targets to truly test the potential.
LRL has previously announced the commitment to refocus exploration activities at Comet Vale Project near Menzies, Western Australia. The project is a joint venture project between Labyrinth (51%) and Sand Queen Gold Mines Pty Ltd (49%). In 2023 an updated Mineral Resource Estimate was completed on the Comet Vale Underground (‘UG’) and Open Pit (‘OP’) historic resource (see Table 1 and 2)6. Figure 2 demonstrates the substantial Resource growth potential of the currently only shallowly defined Sand George mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Arbitration Award for Antilles Gold’s Subsidiary
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that an Award has been issued by the Tribunal of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”) which conducted Arbitration proceedings to determine several Claims by wholly owned subsidiary, EnviroGold (Las Lagunas) Limited (“EVGLL”), against the Government of the Dominican Republic (‘the Government”, or “the State”).
The Claims relate to the Las Lagunas Gold Tailings Project which involved EVGLL recovering approximately 5.0 million tonnes of 3.5g/t gold tailings stored in a dam at Las Lagunas in the Dominican Republic, which originated from the adjacent Pueblo Viejo mine, and then oxidising the toxic sulphide tailings before producing a gold dore for refining overseas, and the sale of bullion.
The Project operated from July 2012 to December 2019, and was carried out under the terms of a Contract between EVGLL and the State dated 28 April 2004.
ICSID, which is based in Washington DC, and is a Unit of the World Bank, has been conducting the Arbitration through a three-member Tribunal established on 5 August 2020. The Award was issued on 24 April 2024, and received by EVGLL on 25 April 2024 following a final hearing in early June 2023.
EVGLL has been awarded US$4,070,283.85 (~A$ 6,308,940 at an exchange rate of A$1:00 = US$0.65) including interest to 24 April 2024. Simple interest continues to accrue at 7.3% pa.
The attached “Review Of Arbitration Award” details the Claims made, and the reasons for certain adverse decisions by the Tribunal which are perplexing, and in the Company’s view, unreasonable.
The result is disappointing, and is primarily as a result of the Tribunal rejecting EVGLL’s principal Claim of US$15.5 million for additional costs, and reduced gold production that resulted from the State’s failure to meet its contractual obligation to provide a site for the construction of a tailings storage facility into which reprocessed tailings could be deposited.
As a consequence, the reprocessed tailings had to be redeposited back into the Las Lagunas Dam behind substantial rock retaining walls at a considerable cost.
The Tribunal found that EVGLL had preferred to redeposit the reprocessed tailings back into the Las Lagunas Dam, and despite acknowledging the State’s breach of contract, ruled that EVGLL had effectively waived the State’s obligation to provide a site for the construction of a new dam.
In the opinion of the two Executive Directors of EVGLL involved in the Project, the Tribunal failed to take into account, or believe, their sworn Witness Statements, and oral testimony which reinforced EVGLL’s rights, and commitment to build a new tailings dam had the site been provided by the State.
A positive element of the Award was the Tribunal ordering the State to compensate EVGLL for the State’s breach of EVGLL’s entitlement to a special compensatory and fiscal regime, and to lift illegal garnishments that have prevented EGVLL from selling plant and equipment stored at Las Lagunas since October 2019, and to not reimpose them.
This will allow EVGLL to sell approximately A$3.0 million to A$4.0 million of surplus assets. While the State was directed to reimburse EVGLL for the Jurisdictional Phase of the Arbitration settled in EVGLL’s favour on 31 March 2022, the Award in relation to legal costs for the Merits
Phase of the Arbitration is based on EVGLL having to pay for 86% of the total of both parties legal costs, after winning only 14% of the total amount of its Claims. EVGLL will reimburse the State ~US$1,500,000 of its legal costs, plus simple interest accruing at 7.3%pa.
The A$6.3 million awarded to EVGLL is expected to be received in the near term, and will assist the Antilles Gold Group to fund the outstanding US$2.0 million of its farm-in to a 50% shareholding in Cuban joint venture company, Minera La Victoria, and the development of its first project, the Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine.
The Chairman of Antilles Gold, Mr Brian Johnson, commented that“the Tribunals’ reasons for rejecting the main Claim are difficult to comprehend, but there is no right of appeal. The Company would not have expended so much time and money on arbitration of this Claim if the Board, and its legal advisors had not thought it to be both genuine, and justified.
EVGLL will collect its entitlement to A$6.3M, and the Group will move on with its projects in Cuba.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lodgement of Bidder’s Statement
Brightstar Resources Limited (ACN 100 727 491) (ASX:BTR) (Company or Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has today lodged with ASIC and sent to Linden Gold Alliance Limited (ACN 643 313 722) (Linden) a bidder’s statement (Bidder’s Statement) in relation to its off-market takeover for all of the fully paid ordinary shares and options on issue in Linden (Takeover Offer). A copy of the Bidder’s Statement is attached.
The Takeover Offer will open on 29 April 2024 and is scheduled to close at 5.00pm (Perth time) on 30 May 2024 unless extended in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
The Takeover Offer is subject to a number of conditions as set out in the Bidder’s Statement. These include a 90% minimum acceptance condition, so as to ensure the merger will only proceed if Brightstar becomes entitled to acquire all of Linden’s issued securities.
This ASX announcement has been approved by the Managing Director on behalf of the board of Brightstar.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
P2 Gold Increases Inferred Resources at Gabbs by 69%
P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGLD) (OTCQB: PGLDF) reports the completion of the April 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("2024 MRE") for its wholly-owned Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. The 2024 MRE was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
"As part of the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment underway for the Gabbs Project, we have updated the operating costs for both heap leach and mill processing," commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. "These operating costs have been used to update the pit-constrained Mineral Resource for the Gabbs Project. We now have substantially more mineralized material above the cut-off grades for the heap leach and mill. The known zones of mineralization at Gabbs all outcrop and remain open along strike and at depth, with excellent potential for non-outcropping zones of mineralization."
Gabbs Project 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate
The 2024 MRE was prepared by P&E based on four diamond drill holes and 27 reverse circulation drill holes completed by the Company in 2021 and 2022 and 494 drill holes completed by prior Gabbs Project operators between 1970 and 2011.
The main difference between the 2024 MRE and the June 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate (see news release dated September 11, 2023) is the decrease in the oxide cut-off grade to 0.27 g/t gold equivalent from 0.28 g/t gold equivalent and a decrease in the sulphide cut-off grade to 0.36 g/t gold equivalent from 0.44 g/t gold equivalent. As a result, both oxide and sulphide Mineral Resources have increased.
Table 1: 2024 Gabbs Project Pit Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate(1)(2)(3)(4)
Mineral
Gold Grade
Silver Grade
Copper
Gold Eq. Grade
Indicated
49.8
0.45
1.36
0.27
0.72
2.17
297.0
0.73
1.16
Inferred
112.2
0.35
0.84
0.23
1.28
3.04
567.1
0.63
2.29
(1)
Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues.
(2)
The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
(3)
The Mineral Resources in this press release were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council.
(4)
The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared for a potential open pit scenario using a constraining pit shell (with 50 degree slopes) at respective 0.27 g/t and 0.36 g/t oxide and sulphide gold equivalent cut-off grades. The gold equivalent cut-off grades were derived from US$1,838/oz gold, US$3.96/lb copper, US$1.60/tonne mining cost, and US$11.40 and $19.60/tonne respective oxide and sulphide processing costs; US$1.00/tonne G&A cost, 78.3% and 95.2% respective Au oxide and sulphide process recoveries; and 48% and 78% respective Cu oxide and sulphide process recoveries.
(5)
Silver not included in gold equivalent calculation.
Oxide Mineral Resources at Gabbs consist of Indicated Mineral Resources of 760,000 ounces of gold equivalent (33.7 million tonnes grading 0.46 g/t gold, 1.43 g/t silver and 0.26% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 1,040,000 ounces of gold equivalent (52.0 million tonnes grading 0.39 g/t gold, 0.81 g/t silver and 0.21% copper). See Table 2 below for a breakdown of the oxide and sulphide Mineral Resources.
Table 2: 2024 Gabbs Project Pit Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate by Rock Group(1)(2)
Gold Grade
Silver Grade
Copper Grade
Gold Eq. Grade
Gold Eq.
Oxide
33.7
0.46
1.43
0.26
0.50
1.55
196.6
0.70
0.76
Oxide
52.0
0.39
0.81
0.21
0.66
1.36
243.8
0.62
1.04
Sulphide
16.1
0.43
1.21
0.28
0.22
0.62
100.4
0.77
0.40
Sulphide
60.2
0.32
0.87
0.24
0.62
1.68
323.3
0.65
1.25
(1)
See Notes 1 to 4 to Table 1 above.
(2)
Tables may differ and not sum due to rounding.
Qualified persons
The 2024 MRE was prepared under the supervision of Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., who is an Independent Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Puritch has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release relating to the 2024 MRE.
Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the Gabbs Project. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.About P2 Gold Inc.
P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals and copper discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for the Gabbs Project including the Company's planned expenditures and exploration activities.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, dated March 21, 2024 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a discussion of these risks.
The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
Antilles Gold Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
