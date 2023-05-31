OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

(i)  election of all management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company;

(ii)  appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;

(iii)  renewal of the stock option plan of the Company.

The five nominees proposed by management were elected by shareholders, with the detailed results for the election of directors of the management proxy votes received, including those at the meeting, were as follows:

Name

Shares Voted For (#)

Shares Voted For (%)

Shares Against (#)

Shares Against (%)

John Booth

67,567,125

84.48

12,415,706

15.52

Marc Henderson

70,684,070

88.37

9,298,761

11.63

Jacqueline Allison

75,870,276

94.86

4,112,555

5.14

Raffi Babikian

70,182,827

87.75

9,800,004

12.25

Scott Patterson

75,946,431

94.95

4,036,400

5.05


The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the meeting is filed on SEDAR.

About Laramide Resources:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The Company's portfolio comprises five advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. Each asset has been carefully chosen for its size and production potential, and all are considered late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland Project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, which is proposed to be developed using in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa Project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/31/c9193.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce completion of the initial diamond drilling phase of the project ramp-up at its 100% owned NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, near Gallup, New Mexico, USA ("Crownpoint").  The diamond drill program, having a total drilled length of 6,030 feet (1,838 meters) was comprised of seven drill holes located in areas of uranium mineralization within Section 17, Township 16 North South, Range 16 West and located along the boundary between Section 17 and Section 8. Three of these drill holes were "twin holes" drilled within 20 feet (ft) of historic drill holes designed to confirm the stratigraphic position of uranium mineralization, the relative thicknesses of mineralized intervals, the range of uranium grades that were encountered in the historical drill holes and to provide drill core for chemical assays and radiometric equilibrium analysis. The project is being managed by NuFuels, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Laramide Resources Ltd., which oversees Laramide's uranium asset portfolio in the United States . As reported on December 13, 2022 and January 23, 2023 Laramide has appointed SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado, to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with respect to the Churchrock Uranium Project (the "Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders (the " Agent "), completed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) a two year extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025 (ii) the reduction of the outstanding facility from USD$4,500,000 to USD$3,500,000 with a USD$1,000,000 repayment made concurrent with the signing of the Amendment Agreement (iii) no prepayment of the Term Loan before the Maturity date and (iv) the Company may request conversion of the loan at any time after September 20, 2023 after the shares of the Company have traded on the TSX for $1.00 on a volume weighted basis for ten consecutive days. The conversion price remains at $0.40 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Prepares for 2,000 Metre Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

CanAlaska Prepares for 2,000 Metre Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

Drilling Will Focus on Shallow High-Priority Basement-Hosted Uranium Targets, Program Will Be Fully Funded by Basin Energy Ltd; Operated by CanAlaska

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce ongoing preparation for a drill program on it's 60%-owned Geikie project in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The drill program will be focused on testing shallow, high-priority targets that have been compiled from recent high-resolution airborne radiometric, magnetic, and electromagnetic surveys in combination with prospecting, structural mapping, and historical data review. The Company has secured contractors with mobilization to the project area, planned for the second week of June. This initial 2,000 metre program is planned to consist of 8 drill holes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 27 th 2023, the Company has completed its acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project ("South Dufferin" or the "Project") from Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") through share and cash payments. The South Dufferin Project comprises 12,282 hectares (30,349 acres) over nine claims in the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Announces C$5 Million Private Placement

Cosa Resources Announces C$5 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood " or the " Agent ") who has agreed to sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, 2,857,200 hard dollar units of the Company (the " Hard Dollar Units ") at a price of C$0.35 per Hard Dollar Unit (the " Hard Dollar Issue Price "), and 7,767,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the " Charity FT Units ", and together with the Hard Dollar Units, the " Units ") at a price of C$0.515 per Charity FT Unit (the " Charity FT Issue Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$5,000,025 (collectively, the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Signs Option Agreement with North Shore Energy Metals for South Falcon Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Canada

Skyharbour Signs Option Agreement with North Shore Energy Metals for South Falcon Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Canada

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with North Shore Energy Metals Ltd. ("North Shore" or the "Optionee") which provides North Shore an earn-in option to acquire an initial 80% interest and up to a 100% interest in the South Falcon Property located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Property"). The Property contains eleven (11) mineral claims, comprising approximately 42,908 hectares. The Agreement provides North Shore an opportunity to earn an initial 80% interest in the claims over a three year period by fulfilling combined cash, share issuance and exploration expenditure commitments of CAD $5.3 million, with an option to purchase the remaining 20% for an additional CAD $10 million in cash and shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Issues Stock Options

Purepoint Uranium Issues Stock Options

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) (the "Company" or "Purepoint") today approved the issuance of a total of 8,850,000 options to its Board of Directors, management and certain staff members pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share and expire on a date that is five years from the date of grant.

About Purepoint

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blue Sky Uranium Applies to Extend Warrants

Blue Sky Uranium Applies to Extend Warrants

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") to extend the term of the outstanding warrants as follows:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

