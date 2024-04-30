- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 31 March 2024 and Appendix 5B
Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company) is pleased to announce that it has achieved several milestones during the March quarter and in April 2024. With the refurbishment of the solvent extraction – crystallisation plant in 2023 the Company produced its first 28 bag shipment of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) and which has been sold to Kanins International, our offtake partner.
Highlights:
- The Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate plant is continuing production and achieving its first sale;
- Purchase of a new 3 Deck Kason Vibroscreen Separator to further increase production quality;
- Standard Conduct and Compensation Agreement signed with landholder on the Maid EPM 27735;
- Dr Alistair Lewis appointed to the Board;
- Major subsequent events including:
- $1.8 million raised including $1.7 million of new capital beyond Rights Issue subscriptions from shareholders – with $1.5 million of that amount being at $0.05 and the balance $0.3 million being a loan.
- Name and ASX code change completed to Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX:TAT) and corporate rebranding including a new website www.tartanaminerals.com.au
Elsewhere, the Tartana Copper resource has an existing open pit resource to 130 m depth comprising of 10.039Mt @ 0.45% Cu for 44,781 tonnes of contained Copper using a 0.2% Cu cutoff grade as reported to the ASX on 9th February 2023. While the average grade increases by increasing the cutoff grade above 0.2% Cu, the Company believes a better solution is ore sorting, which has the potential to lift an average ore feed grade above 1% Cu and also minimises the open pit strip ratio.
Further, a Standard Conduct and Compensation Agreement (CCA) has been finalised with the landholder on the Maid EPM 27735. This CCA extends from 1 May 2024 through to 31 December 2025 and relates to proposed exploration activities including drilling regional prospects within EPM 27735, whilst excluding activities related to Tartana’s existing Mining Lease Applications at Cardross and Maid which lie within the surrounding EPM 27335 area.
The Company has also raised $1.82m including $0.3m in a new convertible note and the Rights Issue Shortfall Placement. This places the Company on sound financial footing with Copper Sulphate production expected to provide ongoing cash flow.
Copper Sulphate Production
While plant commissioning commenced last October and progressed through November, the onset of the extended wet season in December led to a slow start to production this year. This stems from high water levels in the Walsh River, which blocked access to the mine northwest of Chillagoe. In particular, it prevented the delivery of reagents, including sulphuric acid and diesel, to the mine site.
Production recommenced in April, with the completion of the first shipment of 28 bags (34 tonnes), and the completion of the second shipment is expected soon. Copper is being sourced from the ponds, which hold an estimated 96 tonnes of Copper in solution, and which equates to more than 300 tonnes of Copper Sulphate, assuming 80% recovery. Copper will then be sourced from the heaps, which contain an estimated 1,364 tonnes of Copper (as reported to the ASX on 22 July 2022), before the Company is to address the mining of remnant oxide and transition ore.
Additional LIX for the solvent extraction has been ordered and is expected to increase daily production to the forecast 6-8 bags per day. Combined with an additional roster, it will significantly increase production.
Plant reliability is improving, and the Company is recovering from both the challenges of the wet season and the deterioration of equipment such as the screen. The Company has purchased a new 3 Deck Kason Vibroscreen Separator from DTD Engineering, which will improve the product, enabling the sale of Tartana copper sulphate to premium markets with stricter product requirements. The bag scales are also being repaired to ensure constant bag weights.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 March 2024
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) is participating in the development of two mines to produce gold, silver, antimony, and copper, and in the exploration of substantial porphyry copper prospects in Cuba, through a 50:50 joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.
JOINT VENTURE
Minera La Victoria SA (“MLV”) was registered as a foreign joint venture company in August 2020 to develop the largest known gold deposit in Cuba at La Demajagua on the Isle of Youth off the south west coast.
The joint venture has since committed to progressively establishing itself as a broadly based mining company to develop previously explored mineral deposits controlled by GeoMinera, and to date the Nueva Sabana project, and three exploration concessions hosting porphyry copper prospects have been added to its portfolio.
Features of the Joint Venture include:
- A foreign Bank account will hold all proceeds from loans, or product sales, with the only funds remitted to Cuba being for local expenses, which will minimise Country credit risk.
- Antilles Gold nominates all senior management.
- Income tax rate of 15% waived for 8 years.
- No import duties on plant & equipment.
- Low entry cost for near term development of previously explored properties.
- Low operating costs.
- Association with GeoMinera ensures rapid permitting.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Quarterly Activities Report - Quarter Ended 31 March 2024
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 31 March 2024.
Highlights
- The first diamond drillhole for 2024, ACDDH015 intersected both the Bonanza East and Fraternal Shoots.
- The Bonanza Shoot downhole intersection assayed 12.4m @ 5.3g/t Au and 14.9% Sb from 69.6m, with an estimated true width of 6m.
- The Fraternal Shoot downhole intersection assayed 23.0m @ 4.0g/t Au and 0.22% Sb from 105m, with an estimated true width of 8m.
- The Bonanza East intersection contains significant antimony mineralisation, including a very rich section that assayed 6.0m @ 5.2g/t Au and 25.6% Sb.
- The second hole drilled, ACDDH016 was targeted to intersect near the interpreted top of the Bonanza East Shoot approximately 120m above ACDDH015. The hole intersected 21m of moderate to strong arsenopyrite mineralisation from 68m with intermittent stibnite veining in the first six metres. Assay results are awaited.
- The Company has engaged Alton Drilling Ltd (Alton) as its drilling contractor at Sams Creek.
- Drilling program targeting approximately 1,000m of diamond drilling at the Anvil prospect at Sams Creek commenced in the second week of April 2024
- Alton has indicated a willingness to accept equity as part-payment for drilling services to be provided at Sams Creek to a maximum of AUD $125,000
- A Capital raising consisting of $2.2m was raised during the quarter with strong support from existing shareholders and new institutional investors to fund exploration on the Company’s projects.
- Highly experienced mining executive Victor Rajasooriar appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
- The Company has applied for both the “Reefton Gold and Antimony Project” and the “Sams Creek Gold Project” to be considered and be included as a “listed project” in the Fast-Track Approvals Bill (Bill).
- The Government has established the Fast Track Project Advisory Group to identify listed projects for inclusion in the Bill.
Background
Siren is a New Zealand focussed gold and antimony explorer, with two key projects in the upper South Island of New Zealand: Reefton (Reefton, Lyell and Paparoa goldfields) and Sams Creek (Figure 1).
The Reefton Goldfield produced ~2Moz of gold at an average recovered grade of 16g/t from 84 historic mines, plus an estimated alluvial gold production of 8Moz. Most underground mining ceased by 1942, with the famous Blackwater mine closing in 1951, when the shaft failed, after producing ~740koz of gold down to 710m below surface.
OceanaGold Limited (OGL) developed an open pit on the historic Globe Progress mine between 2007 and 2015. OGL recovered an additional 700koz at around 2g/t Au, increasing total hard rock production at Reefton to around 2.7Moz @ 12g/t Au.
Federation Mining Limited (FML) a privately owned company, is currently developing the Snowy River Mine on the Birthday Reef (Figure 2), which historically produced 740koz of gold at an average recovered grade of 14.2g/t.
Sams Creek is a gold mineralised porphyry dyke, the extends for 7km and is up to 60m thick. The Sams Creek Dyke (SCD) was discovered in 1974 and has not been historically mined. The Main Zone and Anvil projects are contained within an Exploration Permit (EP40338) that is part of a Joint Venture between Siren (81.9%) and New Zealand’s largest gold miner, OceanaGold (TSX:OGC), which holds the remaining interest (18.1%).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Labyrinth Reinvigorates Exploration at Comet Vale
Labyrinth is revisiting the enormous opportunity at Comet Vale as gold reaches unprecedented highs
Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report on the Company’s activities for the March 2024 quarter. This includes an in-house evaluation of the current projects and opportunities that have not been explored previously.
Key Points
- At the beginning of the quarter, Labyrinth announced the intention to divest Labyrinth Gold Project to Gold Projects WA Pty Ltd (‘GPWA’) for a cash consideration of USD $3,500,0001;
- Post-quarter LRL announced that the Project Sale Conditions were satisfied or waived and in addition2:
- the deposit of USD$175,000 paid by the purchaser, GPWA, to Labyrinth is now non- refundable in all circumstances;
- settlement is to occur by 15 May 2024; and
- interest of 6% per annum, to be accrued from 29 February 2024.
- Labyrinth announced the successful negotiation amending the terms of the Project Acquisition Agreement with G.E.T.T. Gold Inc. with respect to the obligation to deliver a 450 ounce Physical Gold Payment by 31 December 20233;
- The payment reduced to 200 ounces with the remaining 250 ounces to be paid upon profitable production at Labyrinth Mine (to be assumed by GPWA as part of Share Purchase Agreement (‘SPA’));
- Labyrinth received a significant tax refund of circa $470k in relation to Canadian resource expenditure4.
- At the beginning of the quarter, the assay results from a field program completed at Comet Vale in September 2023 were announced5:
- LCV0029: 129 g/t Au, 0.1% Cu
- LCV0033: 39.1g/t Au, 6.3% Cu and 271 g/t Ag
- LCV0028: 28.9 g/t Au, 3.0% Cu, 0.07% Co and 0.5% Ni
- LCV0017: 3.6 g/t Au, 8.4% Cu and 9.2 g/t Ag
- LCV0021: 8.5 g/t Au, 0.3% Cu
- The rock chips represent part of a nearly 3km corridor of high-grade gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, tungsten and silver.
Figure 1 – Comet Vale Project location, WA
COMET VALE
During the quarter, significant focus has been placed on the divestment of Labyrinth Gold Project in Canada. Meanwhile, targeting and planning of exploration activities is well underway at Comet Vale. Strong performance in the gold price this quarter shows no signs of slowing, bolstering Labyrinth’s interest in Comet Vale Gold Project. With gold and base metal potential still high, the Company is leaving no stone unturned in finding suitable drill targets to truly test the potential.
LRL has previously announced the commitment to refocus exploration activities at Comet Vale Project near Menzies, Western Australia. The project is a joint venture project between Labyrinth (51%) and Sand Queen Gold Mines Pty Ltd (49%). In 2023 an updated Mineral Resource Estimate was completed on the Comet Vale Underground (‘UG’) and Open Pit (‘OP’) historic resource (see Table 1 and 2)6. Figure 2 demonstrates the substantial Resource growth potential of the currently only shallowly defined Sand George mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Arbitration Award for Antilles Gold’s Subsidiary
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that an Award has been issued by the Tribunal of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”) which conducted Arbitration proceedings to determine several Claims by wholly owned subsidiary, EnviroGold (Las Lagunas) Limited (“EVGLL”), against the Government of the Dominican Republic (‘the Government”, or “the State”).
The Claims relate to the Las Lagunas Gold Tailings Project which involved EVGLL recovering approximately 5.0 million tonnes of 3.5g/t gold tailings stored in a dam at Las Lagunas in the Dominican Republic, which originated from the adjacent Pueblo Viejo mine, and then oxidising the toxic sulphide tailings before producing a gold dore for refining overseas, and the sale of bullion.
The Project operated from July 2012 to December 2019, and was carried out under the terms of a Contract between EVGLL and the State dated 28 April 2004.
ICSID, which is based in Washington DC, and is a Unit of the World Bank, has been conducting the Arbitration through a three-member Tribunal established on 5 August 2020. The Award was issued on 24 April 2024, and received by EVGLL on 25 April 2024 following a final hearing in early June 2023.
EVGLL has been awarded US$4,070,283.85 (~A$ 6,308,940 at an exchange rate of A$1:00 = US$0.65) including interest to 24 April 2024. Simple interest continues to accrue at 7.3% pa.
The attached “Review Of Arbitration Award” details the Claims made, and the reasons for certain adverse decisions by the Tribunal which are perplexing, and in the Company’s view, unreasonable.
The result is disappointing, and is primarily as a result of the Tribunal rejecting EVGLL’s principal Claim of US$15.5 million for additional costs, and reduced gold production that resulted from the State’s failure to meet its contractual obligation to provide a site for the construction of a tailings storage facility into which reprocessed tailings could be deposited.
As a consequence, the reprocessed tailings had to be redeposited back into the Las Lagunas Dam behind substantial rock retaining walls at a considerable cost.
The Tribunal found that EVGLL had preferred to redeposit the reprocessed tailings back into the Las Lagunas Dam, and despite acknowledging the State’s breach of contract, ruled that EVGLL had effectively waived the State’s obligation to provide a site for the construction of a new dam.
In the opinion of the two Executive Directors of EVGLL involved in the Project, the Tribunal failed to take into account, or believe, their sworn Witness Statements, and oral testimony which reinforced EVGLL’s rights, and commitment to build a new tailings dam had the site been provided by the State.
A positive element of the Award was the Tribunal ordering the State to compensate EVGLL for the State’s breach of EVGLL’s entitlement to a special compensatory and fiscal regime, and to lift illegal garnishments that have prevented EGVLL from selling plant and equipment stored at Las Lagunas since October 2019, and to not reimpose them.
This will allow EVGLL to sell approximately A$3.0 million to A$4.0 million of surplus assets. While the State was directed to reimburse EVGLL for the Jurisdictional Phase of the Arbitration settled in EVGLL’s favour on 31 March 2022, the Award in relation to legal costs for the Merits
Phase of the Arbitration is based on EVGLL having to pay for 86% of the total of both parties legal costs, after winning only 14% of the total amount of its Claims. EVGLL will reimburse the State ~US$1,500,000 of its legal costs, plus simple interest accruing at 7.3%pa.
The A$6.3 million awarded to EVGLL is expected to be received in the near term, and will assist the Antilles Gold Group to fund the outstanding US$2.0 million of its farm-in to a 50% shareholding in Cuban joint venture company, Minera La Victoria, and the development of its first project, the Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine.
The Chairman of Antilles Gold, Mr Brian Johnson, commented that“the Tribunals’ reasons for rejecting the main Claim are difficult to comprehend, but there is no right of appeal. The Company would not have expended so much time and money on arbitration of this Claim if the Board, and its legal advisors had not thought it to be both genuine, and justified.
EVGLL will collect its entitlement to A$6.3M, and the Group will move on with its projects in Cuba.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Lodgement of Bidder’s Statement
Brightstar Resources Limited (ACN 100 727 491) (ASX:BTR) (Company or Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has today lodged with ASIC and sent to Linden Gold Alliance Limited (ACN 643 313 722) (Linden) a bidder’s statement (Bidder’s Statement) in relation to its off-market takeover for all of the fully paid ordinary shares and options on issue in Linden (Takeover Offer). A copy of the Bidder’s Statement is attached.
The Takeover Offer will open on 29 April 2024 and is scheduled to close at 5.00pm (Perth time) on 30 May 2024 unless extended in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
The Takeover Offer is subject to a number of conditions as set out in the Bidder’s Statement. These include a 90% minimum acceptance condition, so as to ensure the merger will only proceed if Brightstar becomes entitled to acquire all of Linden’s issued securities.
This ASX announcement has been approved by the Managing Director on behalf of the board of Brightstar.
Click here for the full ASX Release
P2 Gold Increases Inferred Resources at Gabbs by 69%
P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGLD) (OTCQB: PGLDF) reports the completion of the April 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("2024 MRE") for its wholly-owned Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. The 2024 MRE was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
"As part of the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment underway for the Gabbs Project, we have updated the operating costs for both heap leach and mill processing," commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. "These operating costs have been used to update the pit-constrained Mineral Resource for the Gabbs Project. We now have substantially more mineralized material above the cut-off grades for the heap leach and mill. The known zones of mineralization at Gabbs all outcrop and remain open along strike and at depth, with excellent potential for non-outcropping zones of mineralization."
Gabbs Project 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate
The 2024 MRE was prepared by P&E based on four diamond drill holes and 27 reverse circulation drill holes completed by the Company in 2021 and 2022 and 494 drill holes completed by prior Gabbs Project operators between 1970 and 2011.
The main difference between the 2024 MRE and the June 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate (see news release dated September 11, 2023) is the decrease in the oxide cut-off grade to 0.27 g/t gold equivalent from 0.28 g/t gold equivalent and a decrease in the sulphide cut-off grade to 0.36 g/t gold equivalent from 0.44 g/t gold equivalent. As a result, both oxide and sulphide Mineral Resources have increased.
Table 1: 2024 Gabbs Project Pit Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate(1)(2)(3)(4)
Mineral
Gold Grade
Silver Grade
Copper
Gold Eq. Grade
Indicated
49.8
0.45
1.36
0.27
0.72
2.17
297.0
0.73
1.16
Inferred
112.2
0.35
0.84
0.23
1.28
3.04
567.1
0.63
2.29
(1)
Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues.
(2)
The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
(3)
The Mineral Resources in this press release were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council.
(4)
The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared for a potential open pit scenario using a constraining pit shell (with 50 degree slopes) at respective 0.27 g/t and 0.36 g/t oxide and sulphide gold equivalent cut-off grades. The gold equivalent cut-off grades were derived from US$1,838/oz gold, US$3.96/lb copper, US$1.60/tonne mining cost, and US$11.40 and $19.60/tonne respective oxide and sulphide processing costs; US$1.00/tonne G&A cost, 78.3% and 95.2% respective Au oxide and sulphide process recoveries; and 48% and 78% respective Cu oxide and sulphide process recoveries.
(5)
Silver not included in gold equivalent calculation.
Oxide Mineral Resources at Gabbs consist of Indicated Mineral Resources of 760,000 ounces of gold equivalent (33.7 million tonnes grading 0.46 g/t gold, 1.43 g/t silver and 0.26% copper) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 1,040,000 ounces of gold equivalent (52.0 million tonnes grading 0.39 g/t gold, 0.81 g/t silver and 0.21% copper). See Table 2 below for a breakdown of the oxide and sulphide Mineral Resources.
Table 2: 2024 Gabbs Project Pit Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate by Rock Group(1)(2)
Gold Grade
Silver Grade
Copper Grade
Gold Eq. Grade
Gold Eq.
Oxide
33.7
0.46
1.43
0.26
0.50
1.55
196.6
0.70
0.76
Oxide
52.0
0.39
0.81
0.21
0.66
1.36
243.8
0.62
1.04
Sulphide
16.1
0.43
1.21
0.28
0.22
0.62
100.4
0.77
0.40
Sulphide
60.2
0.32
0.87
0.24
0.62
1.68
323.3
0.65
1.25
(1)
See Notes 1 to 4 to Table 1 above.
(2)
Tables may differ and not sum due to rounding.
Qualified persons
The 2024 MRE was prepared under the supervision of Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., who is an Independent Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Puritch has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release relating to the 2024 MRE.
Ken McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., Chief Exploration Officer, P2 Gold, is the Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the Gabbs Project. Mr. McNaughton has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.About P2 Gold Inc.
P2 Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals and copper discoveries and acquisitions in the western United States and British Columbia.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Company's expectations, strategies and plans for the Gabbs Project including the Company's planned expenditures and exploration activities.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, dated March 21, 2024 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for a discussion of these risks.
The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
