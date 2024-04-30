Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Siren Gold

Quarterly Activities Report - Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 31 March 2024.

Highlights

  • The first diamond drillhole for 2024, ACDDH015 intersected both the Bonanza East and Fraternal Shoots.
    • The Bonanza Shoot downhole intersection assayed 12.4m @ 5.3g/t Au and 14.9% Sb from 69.6m, with an estimated true width of 6m.
    • The Fraternal Shoot downhole intersection assayed 23.0m @ 4.0g/t Au and 0.22% Sb from 105m, with an estimated true width of 8m.
    • The Bonanza East intersection contains significant antimony mineralisation, including a very rich section that assayed 6.0m @ 5.2g/t Au and 25.6% Sb.
  • The second hole drilled, ACDDH016 was targeted to intersect near the interpreted top of the Bonanza East Shoot approximately 120m above ACDDH015. The hole intersected 21m of moderate to strong arsenopyrite mineralisation from 68m with intermittent stibnite veining in the first six metres. Assay results are awaited.
  • The Company has engaged Alton Drilling Ltd (Alton) as its drilling contractor at Sams Creek.
    • Drilling program targeting approximately 1,000m of diamond drilling at the Anvil prospect at Sams Creek commenced in the second week of April 2024
    • Alton has indicated a willingness to accept equity as part-payment for drilling services to be provided at Sams Creek to a maximum of AUD $125,000
  • A Capital raising consisting of $2.2m was raised during the quarter with strong support from existing shareholders and new institutional investors to fund exploration on the Company’s projects.
  • Highly experienced mining executive Victor Rajasooriar appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
  • The Company has applied for both the “Reefton Gold and Antimony Project” and the “Sams Creek Gold Project” to be considered and be included as a “listed project” in the Fast-Track Approvals Bill (Bill).
    • The Government has established the Fast Track Project Advisory Group to identify listed projects for inclusion in the Bill.

Background

Siren is a New Zealand focussed gold and antimony explorer, with two key projects in the upper South Island of New Zealand: Reefton (Reefton, Lyell and Paparoa goldfields) and Sams Creek (Figure 1).

The Reefton Goldfield produced ~2Moz of gold at an average recovered grade of 16g/t from 84 historic mines, plus an estimated alluvial gold production of 8Moz. Most underground mining ceased by 1942, with the famous Blackwater mine closing in 1951, when the shaft failed, after producing ~740koz of gold down to 710m below surface.

OceanaGold Limited (OGL) developed an open pit on the historic Globe Progress mine between 2007 and 2015. OGL recovered an additional 700koz at around 2g/t Au, increasing total hard rock production at Reefton to around 2.7Moz @ 12g/t Au.

Federation Mining Limited (FML) a privately owned company, is currently developing the Snowy River Mine on the Birthday Reef (Figure 2), which historically produced 740koz of gold at an average recovered grade of 14.2g/t.

Sams Creek is a gold mineralised porphyry dyke, the extends for 7km and is up to 60m thick. The Sams Creek Dyke (SCD) was discovered in 1974 and has not been historically mined. The Main Zone and Anvil projects are contained within an Exploration Permit (EP40338) that is part of a Joint Venture between Siren (81.9%) and New Zealand’s largest gold miner, OceanaGold (TSX:OGC), which holds the remaining interest (18.1%).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

SNG:AU
Siren Gold
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Gold


Tartana Minerals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 31 March 2024 and Appendix 5B

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company) is pleased to announce that it has achieved several milestones during the March quarter and in April 2024. With the refurbishment of the solvent extraction – crystallisation plant in 2023 the Company produced its first 28 bag shipment of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) and which has been sold to Kanins International, our offtake partner.

Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 March 2024

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) is participating in the development of two mines to produce gold, silver, antimony, and copper, and in the exploration of substantial porphyry copper prospects in Cuba, through a 50:50 joint venture with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.

Labyrinth Reinvigorates Exploration at Comet Vale

Labyrinth Reinvigorates Exploration at Comet Vale

Labyrinth is revisiting the enormous opportunity at Comet Vale as gold reaches unprecedented highs

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report on the Company’s activities for the March 2024 quarter. This includes an in-house evaluation of the current projects and opportunities that have not been explored previously.

Antilles Gold

Arbitration Award for Antilles Gold’s Subsidiary

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that an Award has been issued by the Tribunal of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (“ICSID”) which conducted Arbitration proceedings to determine several Claims by wholly owned subsidiary, EnviroGold (Las Lagunas) Limited (“EVGLL”), against the Government of the Dominican Republic (‘the Government”, or “the State”).

Brightstar Resources

Lodgement of Bidder’s Statement

Brightstar Resources Limited (ACN 100 727 491) (ASX:BTR) (Company or Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has today lodged with ASIC and sent to Linden Gold Alliance Limited (ACN 643 313 722) (Linden) a bidder’s statement (Bidder’s Statement) in relation to its off-market takeover for all of the fully paid ordinary shares and options on issue in Linden (Takeover Offer). A copy of the Bidder’s Statement is attached.

P2 Gold Increases Inferred Resources at Gabbs by 69%

P2 Gold Increases Inferred Resources at Gabbs by 69%

P2 Gold Inc. ("P2" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGLD) (OTCQB: PGLDF) reports the completion of the April 2024 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("2024 MRE") for its wholly-owned Gabbs Project located on the Walker-Lane Trend in Nevada. The 2024 MRE was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

"As part of the 2024 Preliminary Economic Assessment underway for the Gabbs Project, we have updated the operating costs for both heap leach and mill processing," commented Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of P2. "These operating costs have been used to update the pit-constrained Mineral Resource for the Gabbs Project. We now have substantially more mineralized material above the cut-off grades for the heap leach and mill. The known zones of mineralization at Gabbs all outcrop and remain open along strike and at depth, with excellent potential for non-outcropping zones of mineralization."

Latest News

Siren Gold
×