Investing News Network
Quarterly Report - March 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
Previous Galaxy Resources CFO Joins Lithium Universe Team
- Appointment of Mr John Sobolewski as CFO
- Highly experienced in modelling DFS stage projects
- Previously CFO of Galaxy Resources
- Previously CEO of Mintrex
- Instrumental in the funding of Mt Cattlin Mine and Jiangsu Refinery
Comprehensive Test Program For Lithium Carbonate Refinery In Progress
- Metallurgical testing on various international sources of spodumene
- Spodumene feedstock optionality whilst Canadian supply develops
- Targeted Refinery site has river and port access for global spodumene supply
- First program achieves 99.7% LiCO3 above the battery grade spec of 99.5% LiCO3
Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land For Lithium Refinery
- Secured prime industrial property in the Bécancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP)
- Strategic location, hydroelectricity, gas, road, rail, and spodumene import facilities
- The site has the capability for three 16,000 tpa Lithium Carbonate refineries
- Located within 1km of General Motors/POSCO Cathode factory and Ford/EcoPro BM Cathode factory and 140km from Northvolt's EV battery facility at Saint-Basile-le-Grand
- Favourable terms including no option fee until July 2024 and option term of 3 years
Completion of Port Study for Spodumene Import to Lithium Carbonate Refinery
- Completion of port study focussed on identifying optimal import of spodumene to Bécancour Lithium Refinery
- Spodumene feed, to be sourced from within Canada or external locations such as Brazil, Africa, or Australia
- Ability to directly import spodumene into the Bécancour lithium refinery
- Trois-Rivières, Sorel, Québec, Montreal, and Bécancour ports evaluated
- Preferred port for the project will be the Bécancour port
Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan
- Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offered to raise working capital and reward former Mogul Games Group Limited and IPO shareholders
- SPP at an issue price of $0.02 per share
- Represents a 9.09% discount to the closing price of $0.022 per share on 12 March 2024 and a 9.09% discount to the 5-day VWAP prior to the announcement
Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America
- Lithium Universe to play pivotal role in closing the lithium conversion gap
- Target conversion contracts with OEMs who have spodumene off take
- Target "take or pay" agreements with OEMs to reduce market/price risks
- LFP batteries expected to capture 87% of the ESS market share by 2033
- Strong Federal and Provincial government financing support within the industry
- Lithium Universe committed to building through the lithium cycle
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lithium Universe
Overview
Despite the weakened demand and the subsequent price decline in 2023, demand for lithium is still on track to significantly outstrip supply by 2030. Many nations continue to ramp up initiatives to augment their domestic supplies of lithium and other critical minerals.
The Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy, for instance, establishes a comprehensive framework for the development of sustainable, responsibly sourced domestic materials. Beyond that, its goals include supporting economic growth, promoting climate action, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and communities, fostering workplace inclusivity and enhancing global partnerships. The US Inflation Reduction Act has a similar objective, with provisions such as sustainability tax credits and reduced renewable energy costs.Through its highly prospective Apollo lithium project in James Bay, Québec, Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is well-positioned to leverage the expected demand for lithium over the next decade. Québec is rapidly emerging as a major destination for lithium production, setting the stage for Lithium Universe to potentially become a significant producer not just for the North American market, but globally.
A vertically integrated exploration and development company, Lithium Universe is led by the renowned lithium development veteran Iggy Tan. Widely regarded as a trailblazer in Australia's lithium industry, Tan spearheaded Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY), establishing it as one of the country's leading lithium mining companies. Working with a highly experienced team, Tan now aims to replicate that success with Lithium Universe.
Tan is joined by a number of esteemed mining professionals, including leading technical expert Dr. Jingyuan Liu. Liu was responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of Galaxy Resources' Mt Cattlin Spodumene project along with the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant.
The team also includes: Patrick Scallan, a seasoned veteran with 25 years of management experience at the largest lithium hard rock mine in the world; Alex Hanly, who brings more than a decade of experience in capital delivery and operational management for mining, oil and gas, and manufacturing; Huy Nguyen, who helped design and construct Mt Cattlin's Spodumene plant; and Roger Pover, former plant manager at Mt Cattlin.
Lithium Universe's strategy for Apollo is simple: quickly identify a resource and establish a producing mine to facilitate the company’s vertically integrated mine-to-refinery vision. The company is also pursuing the establishment of a lithium processing hub in the region to support operations at Apollo.An engineering study on the company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery is underway. Hatch, the company conducting the study, has finalized the design flowsheet and draft site layout for the refinery. The QLPH is rated at 16,000 tons per annum (tpa) with an assumed feed grade of spodumene at or around 5.5 percent lithium oxide. The final lithium carbonate product should be at least 99.5 percent and 99.9 percent grade. Target plant availability is 84 percent and target overall recovery rate for lithium is 85 percent.
Company Highlights
- Lithium Universe is a vertically integrated company with a highly prospective lithium resource in Québec's James Bay region.
- The company is led by lithium exploration and development veteran Iggy Tan, who seeks to replicate his successes at Galaxy Resources with Lithium Universe.
- Other significant names in the mining industry are also part of the management team, representing multiple decades of combined experience in mining exploration, development, production and operations.
- Lithium Universe's flagship project, Apollo, is highly prospective and well-suited for the company's integrated mine-to-refinery strategy.
- The company's initial public offering was extremely impressive, starting at 2 cents per share and eventually reaching 6.3 cents and raising its maximum subscription of $4.5 million.
Key Project
Apollo Lithium Project
Spanning over 240 square kilometres, the highly prospective Apollo lithium project comprises 466 claims and is associated with a significant geological dataset. Located in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James Municipality in northwest Québec, the property is in the same greenstone belt as Patriot Battery Metals' (ASX:PMT,TSXV:PMET,OTCQX:PMETF) Corvette lithium project, which has a maiden resource of 109.2 million tons at 1.42 percent lithium oxide. Apollo's tenement package encompasses 17 known pegmatite outcrops.
Project Highlights:
- Project Geology: Apollo displays mineralisation typical of greenstone belts in the La Grande sub-province, with spodumene pegmatites hosted by mafic metavolcanic rocks and pegmatitic granite Vieux Comptoir. Property geology consists primarily of Mesoarchean and Neoarchean intrusions.
- Strong Mineral Potential: Apollo is located 29 kilometres southeast of the Corvette Lithium Project and 28 kilometres East of Winsome Resources' (ASX:WR1,FSE:4XJM, OTCQB:WRSLF) Adina Project. It displays similar mineralisation, magnetism and geology to the two projects, both of which recently returned incredibly promising results:
- Corvette Lithium: 156 metres at 2.12 percent lithium oxide at CV5
- Adina: 107 metres at 1.34 percent lithium oxide from 2.3 metres
The company has completed its 2023 summer/fall exploration work programme at the Apollo and received all the final soil laboratory analyses. A drilling strategy is in place for 2024, along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources’ Adina Lithium project to the east. Some potential targets have been generated that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling programme.
Management Team
Iggy Tan — Non-executive Chair
Iggy Tan, a trailblazer of the modern lithium industry, was one of the first Australian mining executives to identify the significant opportunity within the emerging lithium-ion battery sector when he spearheaded Galaxy Resources Limited. Tan is looking to replicate that success with Lithium Universe, having built Galaxy’s Mt Cattlin Spodumene Project and the downstream Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate project. He also acquired the James Bay Spodumene Project in Canada and the Sal de Vida Brine Project in Argentina for Galaxy.
When Tan started at Galaxy, the company’s market capitalization was less than AU$10 million. It rose to AU$2.5 billion when the company merged with Orocobre Limited in August 2021. Tan's previous experience working with lithium dates back to the early 1990s when he briefly managed the Greenbushes Lithium Mine and commissioned the first lithium carbonate plant for Gwalia Consolidated.
Tan has over 30 years of chemical and mining experience and has served as executive director for a number of ASX-listed companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Cross, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Western Australia and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He is currently CEO and managing director of Altech Batteries Limited.
Alex Hanly — Chief Executive Officer
Alex Hanly has over 10 years of experience in capital delivery and operational management for publicly listed companies within the mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries in Australia and Africa. Over the last three years, Hanly held the role of chief executive officer of ASX-listed gold company Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL). He was responsible for the successful IPO of the company, the operational management and the efficient execution of the fast-track exploration strategy.
Hanly has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering and Master of Business Administration specialising in global project management.
Patrick Scallan — Non-executive Director
Patrick Scallan’s extensive experience in the lithium industry is a valuable addition to the LGX board. With over 25 years of management experience at the world-class Greenbushes Mine, he is a seasoned veteran. Greenbushes is the largest lithium hard rock mine globally and also hosts the highest-grade ore body in the world. This makes Greenbushes a unique anomaly, as no other lithium deposit worldwide compares to it.
Scallan oversaw the mine’s many expansions, increasing annual output from 200,000 in 1997 to 1.4 million tpa today, and navigated numerous ownership changes during his tenure. He is a specialist in hard rock mining and spodumene concentrating, with downstream relationships with major spodumene converters worldwide.
Scallan is also highly skilled in managing local community relationships, having acted as shire councillor for nearly 20 years during his time at Greenbushes, receiving his Order of Australia Medal for his community and local government contribution. His previous roles include management positions at Capel and Eneabba Mineral Sands in Western Australia and Western Deep Levels Gold Mine in South Africa.
Dr. Jingyuan Liu — Non-executive director
Dr Jingyuan Liu is widely regarded as a leading technical expert in the lithium industry. He previously held the position of general manager of development and technologies at Galaxy Resources, where he was responsible for overseeing the construction and commissioning of the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Project and the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant. Liu also played a key role in designing the flow sheet for the Sal de Vida brine project.
Following his work with Galaxy, he has acted as a special adviser to various lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide projects globally, including the Lithium Hydroxide Plant operated by Tianqi in Kwinana, Western Australia.
Liu has over 30 years’ experience in project management, process and equipment design for minerals processing and the chemicals, non-ferrous metals, iron & steel and energy industries, both in Australian and internationally. He was awarded a PhD in chemical engineering from the University of Newcastle, Australia and has worked in senior chemical engineering roles with leading companies such as Hatch Engineering and Metso Minerals in Australia and Malaysia.
He is currently chief technology officer for Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC), developing high capacity silicon anode lithium-ion batteries.
Gernot Abl — Executive Director
Gernot Abl was previously a strategic managing director with vast experience in business management, operations and investment for some of the fastest growing industries in the world. After gaining over 15 years of corporate experience, he led the only pure esports play listed on the ASX, Esports Mogul Limited. Abl has a proven background in business management and commercial intuition, initially from working as a management consultant for both Deloitte Consulting and Deloitte Corporate Finance in Perth and Melbourne.
Abl also led the restructure and turnaround of a financially distressed ASX-listed media company and currently holds directorships for a range of start-up companies, offering corporate advisory, project management and commercial negotiation advice to multiple businesses. He has a degree in law and commerce with honours in finance and accounting from the University of Western Australia.
Fadi Diab — Non-executive Director
Fadi Diab was the former head of global payroll at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. There, he managed the global payroll team, which is responsible for 55,000 employees across 15 countries. Diab is an accomplished senior executive recognised for leveraging strong team leadership and development to drive forward progress.
He has a background in human resources, having held the role of executive human resource manager at the Commonwealth Bank, and currently runs an investor relations company.
Diab has a Bachelor of Business, Human Resource Management, and Industrial Relations from the University of Western Sydney and a Master of Business Management from University of Technology Sydney.
John Sobolewski - Chief Financial Officer
John Sobolewski’s experience in the lithium industry offers another valuable addition to the LU7 dream team. At Galaxy Resources, he played a pivotal role during the feasibility, funding, construction and operation phases of the Mt Cattlin Spodumene mine and Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate refinery. He was also crucial in establishing teams and systems in Australia and internationally. His experience in financial modelling and debt modelling for both projects will be critical in Lithium Universe, completing definitive feasibility studies of the Québec Lithium Processing Hub concentrator and lithium carbonate refinery projects.
Sobolewski is a chartered accountant and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. His previous roles include managing director and CEO with Mintrex, CFO and company secretary with Mintrex, Galaxy Resources Limited and Vital Metals Limited, financial controller and company secretary with Croesus Mining NL, and group accountant and company secretary with Titan Resources NL.
Vincent John Fayad — Joint Company Secretary
Vincent John Fayad is a chartered accountant with over 40 years of experience in corporate finance, international M&A, accounting and advisory-related services primarily undertaken by mid-tier accounting firm PKF. In 2016, he established his own firm, Vince Fayad & Associates, to provide accounting and advisory services within Australia and overseas.
Over the last 25 years, Fayad has spent a significant amount of time advising on various transactions, predominantly related to the mining and exploration industries and providing accounting and corporate secretarial experience to mining exploration companies.
Fayad is currently an executive director and joint company secretary of Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE) and joint company secretary of Greenvale Energy (ASX:GRV). He is also a non-executive director of Nexon Asia Pacific, a telecommunications company, controlled by private equity group EQT.
Kurt Laney — Joint Company Secretary
Kurt Laney is an experienced chartered accountant specialising in the provision of advisory, consultancy, taxation and corporate secretarial services. Laney is currently an associate director of Vince Fayad and Associates, where he provides accounting and taxation services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, large family-owned businesses and multinational entities.
Laney is also the joint company secretary and CFO of Greenvale Energy Ltd (ASX:GRV) and Astute Metals NL (ASX:ASE), along with several unlisted public companies primarily focused on the tech and mining industries. He has previously served as the company secretary of Polymetals Resources (ASX:POL).
Justin Rivers — Head of Geology
Justin Rivers possesses more than 20 years of senior executive, technical and commercial experience in Africa, Australia, Asia, Arctic, Middle East, North America and South America in the major and junior space, with a particular focus on Iron Ore and Gold. He has a well-tenured strategic and tactical approach to the mining industry with intimate commercial, business development and M&A experience in Tier-1, publicly listed and private equity environments.
Prior to joining Lithium Universe Limited, Rivers held the position of executive director and CEO of Mauritian domiciled private equity company Convertible Resources, driving strategic development of its gold projects in the Siguiri region of northeast Guinea. He has a Bachelor of Science (first class honours) majoring in geology and environmental science from the University of Tasmania.
Terry Stark — Head of Mining
Terry Stark was previously managing director - resources division for Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY), where he was responsible for all of Galaxy’s mineral resources assets such as exploration and mine operations. Stark oversaw the Mt Cattlin construction and subsequent successful start-up. He also managed the Galaxy James Bay project and had a good relationship with the local Cree Nation.
A veteran mining engineer, Stark holds a Bachelor of Applied Science specialising in mining engineering.
John Loxton - Head of Lithium Carbonate Refinery
John Loxton's lithium experience commenced in 2010 with work on the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant EPCM for Galaxy Resources in China where his responsibilities initially were at a Sponsor level, and further into the project. He was the project manager for the final stages of construction and commissioning. In 2019, Loxton was engaged by Tianqi Lithium as head of projects for the execution of their investment in a lithium hydroxide processing plant in Kwinana, Western Australia. He managed the commissioning of the first train achieving the first product in 2021 and undertook execution planning and establishing a project team for an identical second train in 2022. Loxton is a project manager with over 45 years of experience across a diverse range of energy, industrial, process, civil, and major infrastructure projects.
Roger Pover — Head of Processing
Roger Pover was previously the Mt Cattlin plant manager for Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY). He was part of the commissioning and start up team and operated the plant for many years. Pover also directed all optimisation modifications made at Mt Cattlin.
Pover is a veteran in the lithium industry, having commenced his career at Greenbushes Lithium mine in the early 90s. He has a 45-year career in the mining and chemical processing industries involving mineral sands, alumina refining, lithium, iron ore, tantalum minerals and tin production.
Huy Nguyen — Engineering Manager
Huy Nguyen has been seconded from Mintrex to act as Lithium Universe Limited’s engineering client representative. Mintrex was the lead engineering company that designed and constructed (together with DRA Global) the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Plant.
Nguyen was part of the construction supervision when Mt Cattlin was built, so he is experienced with not only the design but also the construction process that delivered a project on time and on budget.
Nguyen has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Curtin University, Master of Business Administration and a member of Engineer Australia.
Victoria Vargas - Director, Lithium Universe Holdings (Canada)
Victoria Vargas brings to Lithium Universe (Holdings) more than 25 years of experience in the North American capital markets, with a significant focus on the Canadian mineral sector. She began her career at Kinross Gold Corporation and joined Alamos Gold in 2004. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in enhancing investor exposure and facilitating the company's transition from the TSX Venture to the TSX. Before joining Alamos Gold, Vargas worked for H2O Innovation, a Québec-based company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services for the water and wastewater treatment industry.
Analyst Firm Targets Share Price Upside for Lithium Universe as Refinery Plans Ramp Up
Description:
Australian investment research firm East Coast Research is estimating a more than 150 percent upside in the share price of Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) over 12 months, from its current price of $0.21 per share to about $0.53 per share.
“Drawing on its expertise, LU7’s Dream Team is working on closing the massive gap in downstream lithium processing in North America by building a 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, for which the company is rapidly completing a DFS (definitive feasibility study,” said East Coast Research analyst Behzad Golmohammadi in his report.
Led by lithium pioneer Iggy Tan, Lithium Universe has assembled a team of lithium industry experts that can deliver on the company’s goal to strengthen North America’s lithium supply chain. Through this expertise, Lithium Universe aims to close a widening lithium processing gap in North America, through a planned 16,000-tpa lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, the analyst report cited. Lithium Universe is currently undertaking a definitive feasibility study for the processing plant.
China currently controls around 60 percent of the global lithium refining capacity for batteries, a huge driver for North American efforts to a lithium supply chain for the region.
“Western governments have come up with policies and strategic plans to support the expansion of their lithium refining capacities. However, the biggest challenge here is a lack of expertise that has led to a series of recent failures and delayed startups in the sector. This is where LU7’s Dream Team shines with its proven track record of successfully constructing and commissioning such projects,” the analyst report said.
Report highlights:
- Lithium Universe’s “dream team” of lithium industry experts led by Iggy Tan is working on closing the massive gap in downstream lithium processing in North America by building a 16,000 tpa lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, for which the company is rapidly completing a definitive feasibility study.
- Lithium Universe plans to replicate the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Refinery, using the same engineering manager (Hatch) and the key executives who built the world-class Jiangsu Refinery.
- China’s dominance in the global lithium supply chain has pushed governments in North America to develop and strengthen a secure supply chain outside China, with strategic support for projects that expand North America’s lithium refining capacity.
- East Coast Research has valued Lithium Univers at AU$0.047 per share in a base-case scenario and AU$0.058 per share in a bull-case scenario, solely based on the Quebec lithium carbonate refinery project, and excluding the company’s prospective exploration assets or its spodumene concentrator project in Quebec.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
QXR Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 31 March 2024
HIGHLIGHTS
Liberty Lithium Brine Project, USA
- Two diamond drillholes were completed with numerous brine aquifers intersected in drillhole #2 and a similar geological sequence to Albemarle’s nearby producing Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley USA.
- Detailed downhole geophysics and packer sampling are being analysed by brine specialists.
- QXR entered into a Letter of Intent with Stardust Power Inc., a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, to assess the Liberty Lithium brines.
Pilbara Iron Ore Project
- Encouraging Iron Ore Samples with up to 58.5% Fe in rockchip samples were returned from over 4km of a Banded Iron Formation (BIF) at Western Shaw, together with a comprehensive review of prior exploration.
Gold Projects – Queensland
- QX Resources holds gold project areas within the Drummond Basin that include two historical open pit gold mines. A detailed review is underway due to the success of a previous trenching program (Big Red and Red Dog) and significant anomalies nearby.
OPERATIONS
Liberty Lithium Brine Project, USA
The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, covers contiguous claims over 102km2 (25,300 acres), being one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (Figure 1). The Company entered an Option to Purchase Agreement and an Operating Agreement to earn a 75% interest in the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, from vendor IG Lithium LLC (ASX announcement 5 October 2023). An extensive lithium brine surface anomaly with elevated lithium results up to 215mg/L Li extends over 10km (ASX announcement 26 July 2023). Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep and indicating brine aquifer targets at depth. The Project’s geological setting mirrors Albemarle’s nearby producing Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley USA 1.
Two vertical diamond drill holes were completed (369m & 443 metres depth), spaced 4km apart (Figure 2,3). Holes were centred over an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly and significant MT geophysical target, interpreted as a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Brine horizons were intersected in both holes with numerous brine aquifers intersected in drillhole #2 (ASX announcement 8 Feb 2024).
Fine grained lake sediments with sandy layers were common from the top of hole underlain by gravels, conglomerates and coarse alluvial fan material. The geology intersected is similar in profile to the producing sequences of Clayton Valley NV, where Albemarle’s producing lithium brine deposit is located.
Detailed downhole geophysics and brine sampling was conducted with specific aquifers sampled using packer sampling. The intervals were determined from the downhole geophysical and geological logs.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QX Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR) (Pursuit or the Company) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 31 March 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
1. Commencement of Stage 1 Drilling Program at the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project.
2. Completion of commissioning of Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant.
3. Discussions underway with provincial Government for evaporation pond environmental permitting.
4. $1.36 million in cash and equivalents available at quarter end.
PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
During the March 2024 quarter, Pursuit Minerals Ltd (“Pursuit” or “Company”) has continued to advance through numerous engineering and geological studies, permitting approval processes and stakeholder engagement activities at our flagship Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project.
Rio Grande Sur (RGS) Lithium Project Argentina
The Rio Grande Sur Project comprises of 5 tenements prospective for lithium on the Rio Grande Salar in the Salta province of Argentina, in addition to a Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant located in the city of Salta. The five tenements cover approximately 9,233 hectares (Table 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Jindalee Advances US Government Funding for McDermitt
On 30 January 2024, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) lodged its December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report, which summarised activities undertaken at the Company’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project located in Oregon, USA (Project)1. McDermitt is currently the largest lithium deposit in the USA by contained lithium in Mineral Resource and is a globally significant resource with the potential to supply lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) to US supply chains for decades2 (Table 1).
- Grant applications lodged with two US Government agencies (Defense and Energy) with strong support from state politicians, agencies and potential industry partners.
- Substantial Government funding for US critical mineral projects continues.
Jindalee is pleased to provide an update on US government funding opportunities for McDermitt.
Grant applications lodged with two US Government agencies (Defense and Energy)
Jindalee advises that the Company has lodged applications for non-dilutive grant funding with both the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Energy (DoE) (Battery Manufacturing and Recycling Grant).
If successful, the DoD grant application is expected to co-fund an accelerated Feasibility Study and associated drilling and testwork, whilst the DoE grant application is designed to potentially co-fund the engineering, procurement, construction and development of a lithium processing facility at McDermitt.
Both grant applications have passed initial reviews by the agencies. The DoE grant application was accompanied by letters of support from Oregon and Nevada politicians and agencies, as well as potential Project partners.
The Company expects to provide updates regarding the status of applications and any potential award decision in the second half of 2024.
Substantial Government funding for US critical mineral projects continues
The US Government is committed to securing a domestic supply for critical minerals to reduce reliance on foreign sourced materials, including lithium, and is providing significant support and funding via the Inflation Reduction Act, the Defense Production Act and other initiatives as recent developments indicate.
On 14 March 2024 Lithium Americas Corp (TSX: LAC, Market Cap: C$1.5bn6) announced that it had received a conditional commitment from the DoE for a US$2.26 billion loan for financing the Phase 1 construction of processing facilities at the Thacker Pass Lithium Project3, located approximately 30km south of McDermitt (Figure 1). The loan, anticipated to cover approximately 75% of Thacker Pass’s initial capital cost, offers favourable terms with an interest rate equivalent to the US Treasury rates (0% spread) and a tenor of 24 years.
On 8 April 2024 Perpetua Resources Corp (TSX: PPTA, Market Cap: C$538m6) announced that it had received a Letter of Interest from the US Export-Import Bank for potential debt of up to US$1.8 billion for capital funding of the Stibnite Gold and Antimony Project in Idaho, USA4. This follows earlier grants of up to US$59.4 million received by Perpetua Resources from the DoD to assist with construction readiness and permitting of the Stibnite Project5.
Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented “We are very pleased with the progress of our grant applications for the McDermitt Lithium Project, particularly with the strong backing we’ve received from key stakeholders, including US politicians and potential Project Partners. The support for our applications highlights the strategic importance of our Project and its alignment with US national interests. These non-dilutive grants, if successful, promise to significantly enhance equity returns, reinforcing our strategy and amplifying the value we deliver to our shareholders.
Table 1 – Summary of 2023 McDermitt Mineral Resource Estimate at the reporting cut-off of 1,000ppmNote: totals may vary due to rounding. (Lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) is calculated by taking the lithium value and multiplying by 5.323 to determine the molar equivalent in standard industry fashion).
Figure 1 – McDermitt Caldera: Location of McDermitt and Thacker Pass projects
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Uranium Anomaly Delineated by Soil Results at Napperby Project
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the results of recent soil sampling have defined a uranium anomaly in excess of 4.5km in length and up to 700m in width at its 100% owned Napperby Project in the Northern Territory, Australia.
Highlights
Napperby Project, Northern Territory, Australia
- Soil sampling results have delineated a large uranium anomaly in excess of 4.5km in length and up to 700m in width
- Re-examination of hyperspectral data by HyVista supports ‘roll-front’ style uranium mineralisation interpretation for the anomaly
- Follow-up mapping of the identified uranium and sulphide targets to commence, with results to refine / generate drill targets
- Field exploration activities will assess lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites potential along with uranium and Rare Earth Elements
The Napperby Project is located within the highly prospective Arunta Province, which is endowed with some of the most prospective rocks for lithium (Li), Rare Earth Elements (REEs) and uranium (U) mineralisation in the Northern Territory.
As announced on 21 February 2024, the Paleoproterozoic Wangala and Ennugan Mountains granites have long been recognised as “Hot Granites” and known to be anomalously enriched in a range of elements including U, thorium and REEs. Both granite plutons show outstanding uranium/thorium ratios and are almost fully encapsulated within Oceana’s Napperby Project leases EL32836 and ELA32841 (under application), as shown in Figure 1.
A soil geochemistry infill sampling program was completed during the December quarter in the southeast corner of EL32836 to better define and understand the lithium anomalies highlighted by the 2022 soil sampling program (refer to ASX Announcement dated 28 November 2022).
A total of 107 samples were collected in the last campaign at 200m spacings for approximately 30 line-km, infilling the previous 2km line spacing to 500m. Although initially targeting lithium, the results from the soil sampling have defined a large arcuate uranium anomaly, as shown in Figure 2.
Figure 1: Map showing U/Th ratios and known uranium, thorium and REE mineral occurrences at Napperby Project
Figure 2: Large uranium anomaly in soils - Line spacing is 500m and sample centres of 200m
The uranium anomaly is mostly covered by Quaternary sediments and residual soils. The relatively low absolute values for the anomaly (500 – 3,680ppb U) are the result of using mobile metal ion sampling techniques which enables field teams to sample large areas without the need to carry large heavy samples around in the field. Because the samples are not crushed and pulverized, it is only unbound or weakly attached metal ions that are removed from soils and as such it is not the absolute values of elements that are of interest but the relative differences of values within a given data set.
Modelling and interpretation of the available hyperspectral data at Napperby was completed by HyVista Pty Ltd (HyVista). Modelling of the geochemical alteration zones interpreted from the hyperspectral data relative to the uranium surface anomaly confirmed that the anomaly has the potential to host significant “roll-front” type uranium mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Oceana Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
HMW Project Achieves 1,000t LCE Contained Inventory as Lithium Chloride Production Journey on Track
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. Galan continues its steady progress in advancing its low cost, high grade HMW project to production in a timely manner.
HMW Project Update
- Pond 1 and 2 evaporation continues; approx 1,000t LCE contained inventory
- Pond 3 earthworks almost complete, liner installation at 60% and filling of pond 3 commenced; Pond 4 earthworks have commenced
- Overall project completion now at 33%, with pond construction 45% complete; project execution is advancing as planned
- Aligning with the physical progress of the project, capital expenditure also sits at 33% of the Phase 1 budget
- Key processing parameters; average brine flow rate, average Li grade from wells and evaporation rates in line with the Feasibility Study. The project remains on track to commence production in H1 2025
- Opportunities to reduce the Capex and Opex for HMW Phase 1 identified; engineering and procurement teams working to quantify these opportunities within the next two months
- Low all-in sustaining costs; HMW is expected to be in the 1st quartile of lithium industry’s cost curve with an initial reserve estimate of 40 years
- Phase 2 Operating cost to LiCl concentrate of $US3,510/t LCE equates to a low Li2O equivalent operating cost of SC6 (Spodumene Concentrate) $US310/t-$US350/t; solid production margins at current spot prices
- Following the recent agreement signed with the Catamarca government, offtake and funding discussions are advancing; Glencore due diligence process continues.
In addition, Galan’s team are analysing options to reduce capital expenditure, these opportunities are focussed on selecting the minimum infrastructure required to commence production of Phase 1. Multiple trade-off exercises are being assessed such as the analysis of rental options for energy supply, reduction of the size for selected buildings, usage of independent smaller control systems, instead of a larger central control system for all facilities.
As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1 2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas. The very positive Phase 2 DFS results were announced on 3 October 2023 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02720109.pdf).
Ponds 1 and 2 completed with evaporation continuing
Pond 3 liner installation and Pond 4 earthworks
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“We are very proud of the solid progress being made by the HMW Phase 1 construction team. With more than one third of the project completion now achieved, Galan is well on its way towards its targeted commencement of production in H1 2025. Galan would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank the Government of the Catamarca Province in Argentina for their continued support, evidenced by the recent agreement signed to commercialise lithium chloride concentrate from HMW. We are excited about the opportunities this agreement now presents to Galan’s future”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report to 31 March 2024
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is working on a pipeline of promising lithium projects with Abbotts North being the premier exploration project hosting outcropping lithium bearing pegmatites.
HIGHLIGHTS
- First phase of drilling completed at Abbotts North Project (Buttamiah Prospect), WA, with 11 RC holes drilled totaling 1,623m
- Assay results from Abbotts North confirm continuation of LCT system and delineate targets to north and east
- Montague field work commenced identifying abundant newly mapped pegmatites
- Field programs planned at Montague, Yalgoo and Abbotts North for June Quarter
- Demerger transaction completed 25 January 2024
- Transition underway to new leadership team at PLC to align with new strategy
Safety and Environment
Premier1 conducted field exploration activity with no reportable ESG related incidents in the quarter.
Abbotts North Project
Premier1 successfully completed the first phase drilling program at Abbotts North, located 35km north of Meekatharra, Western Australia. The program was completed on time and under budget. A total of 11 RC holes for 1,623m were drilled to test the main outcropping pegmatites at the Buttamiah Prospect.
Nine of 11 drill holes intercepted pegmatites of on average 1 to 3m and locally up to 4m thickness hosted within an amphibolite unit. Occasionally, lepidolite has been identified and further analyses are planned to determine the presence of spodumene in the system. Assays were released subsequent to the end of the quarter. The results show elevated lithium across the stacked pegmatites of up to 0.41% Li2O, confirming the continuation of the LCT system down depth and along strike.
Additional studies of the outcropping pegmatites in the larger Buttamiah Prospect area including fractionation vectoring using K/Rb ratios suggest the core of the system to be located to the east of the previous drilling. In addition, the data indicate that LCT pegmatites occur within the granites to the north of the drill area. Further mapping and sampling of pegmatites in these areas as well as over the remaining tenement package has commenced. Focus is to delineate drill targets of higher grades and thicknesses that have the potential to form a significant lithium deposit within the existing LCT system.
Figure 1: Cross-section of intercepted pegmatites showing significant results >0.05% Li2O.
Premier1 also completed a soil geochemistry program at the Abbotts North project for a total of 600 samples. Factor analysis (FA) was employed with the purpose of identifying multielement signatures within the soil assay samples which may be indicative of Li mineralisation. The work was successful in identifying spatial and geochemical associations between lithium mineralisation and mapped geology.
Montague Project
Premier1 commenced pegmatite mapping and rock chip sampling at the Montague lithium project. The Company has identified abundant new pegmatites along a mafic-ultramafic and siliclastic sequence of the greenstone belt up to 1km west of the main granite contact to the east. Potassium-Rubidium (K/Rb) ratios defined at least two areas of interest that showed high fractionation of below 40 that indicate prospectivity for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites.
The recently commenced first phase of field mapping and sampling has identified pegmatites in these two areas of interest. Occasionally, green mica has been identified and a first set of samples has been sent to the lab. Feldspar samples were taken of all newly mapped pegmatites to determine fractionation trends for further target vectoring and identification of potential drill targets for the second half of 2024.
The project covers the south-eastern portion of the Gum Creek Greenstone Belt which consists of early–mid Archean greenstone belts, intruded by late Archean granitoids and overlain by sporadic Proterozoic metasediments. Vast areas of Cainozoic sediments and transported regolith cover the region. Margins of the belt are typically dominated by contact-metamorphosed basalts and banded iron formations.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
