Lithium Universe

Quarterly Report - March 2024

Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

HIGHLIGHTS

Previous Galaxy Resources CFO Joins Lithium Universe Team

  • Appointment of Mr John Sobolewski as CFO
  • Highly experienced in modelling DFS stage projects
  • Previously CFO of Galaxy Resources
  • Previously CEO of Mintrex
  • Instrumental in the funding of Mt Cattlin Mine and Jiangsu Refinery

Comprehensive Test Program For Lithium Carbonate Refinery In Progress

  • Metallurgical testing on various international sources of spodumene
  • Spodumene feedstock optionality whilst Canadian supply develops
  • Targeted Refinery site has river and port access for global spodumene supply
  • First program achieves 99.7% LiCO3 above the battery grade spec of 99.5% LiCO3

Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land For Lithium Refinery

  • Secured prime industrial property in the Bécancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP)
  • Strategic location, hydroelectricity, gas, road, rail, and spodumene import facilities
  • The site has the capability for three 16,000 tpa Lithium Carbonate refineries
  • Located within 1km of General Motors/POSCO Cathode factory and Ford/EcoPro BM Cathode factory and 140km from Northvolt's EV battery facility at Saint-Basile-le-Grand
  • Favourable terms including no option fee until July 2024 and option term of 3 years

Completion of Port Study for Spodumene Import to Lithium Carbonate Refinery

  • Completion of port study focussed on identifying optimal import of spodumene to Bécancour Lithium Refinery
  • Spodumene feed, to be sourced from within Canada or external locations such as Brazil, Africa, or Australia
  • Ability to directly import spodumene into the Bécancour lithium refinery
  • Trois-Rivières, Sorel, Québec, Montreal, and Bécancour ports evaluated
  • Preferred port for the project will be the Bécancour port

Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan

  • Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offered to raise working capital and reward former Mogul Games Group Limited and IPO shareholders
  • SPP at an issue price of $0.02 per share
  • Represents a 9.09% discount to the closing price of $0.022 per share on 12 March 2024 and a 9.09% discount to the 5-day VWAP prior to the announcement

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

  • Lithium Universe to play pivotal role in closing the lithium conversion gap
  • Target conversion contracts with OEMs who have spodumene off take
  • Target "take or pay" agreements with OEMs to reduce market/price risks
  • LFP batteries expected to capture 87% of the ESS market share by 2033
  • Strong Federal and Provincial government financing support within the industry
  • Lithium Universe committed to building through the lithium cycle


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×