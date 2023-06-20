Belararox Raises $2.5 Million Via Placement

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - June 19, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (" Tranche Two ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023 (the " Offering ").

The Company raised an aggregate of $450,249.93 pursuant to Tranche Two, of which $405,000.00 was raised on the issuance of 4,050,000 flow-through units (" FT Units ") and $45,249.93 was raised on the issuance of 502,777 units (" Units "). Each Unit was issued at a price per Unit of $0.09 and is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.15 (" Warrant "). Each FT Unit was issued at a price of $0.10 and is comprised of one Common Share which will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one Warrant.

The Company paid an aggregate $25,620.00 in cash commissions and issued an aggregate 258,000 compensation options (the " Compensation Options ") in connection with Tranche One. Each Compensation Option entitles the holder to acquire one additional Unit at a price of $0.09 for a period of 36 months following the date of issuance.

Proceeds of Tranche Two will be used to fund the Company's previously announced exploration and drilling program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project, in addition to general working capital. All securities issued pursuant to the Tranche One are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

"We appreciate the continued support from existing and new stakeholders. We look forward to developing the Drayton-Black Lake Project in a systematic manner, on schedule, and remain confident in the teams ability to close the remaining financing" said Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

The Company has also extended the closing of an additional tranche of the Offering until no later than August 3, 2023 and looks forward to continuing to advance its planned exploration program on the Drayton-Black Lake Project on schedule.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining Logo

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

TORONTO, ONTARIO TheNewswire - June 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd (the "Company" or "Heritage") (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations and shareholder communications services in Canada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Provides Update on Drilling Program and Corporate Update

Heritage Mining Provides Update on Drilling Program and Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Heritage Mining Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its April 13, 2023 press release announcing the closing of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering announced on March 21, 2023 (the " Offering "), Heritage has secured sufficient capital to proceed with Phase 1 of its exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project as planned. The Company has also extended the closing of an additional tranche of the Offering until no later than June 19, 2023 and looks forward to continuing to advance its planned exploration program on the Drayton-Black Lake Project on schedule. The Company will provide additional updates in the near future

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - April 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche One ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Early Issuance of Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

Heritage Mining Announces Early Issuance of Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - March 24, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Mines has issued the exploration permit required in connection with its 2023 drilling and additional exploration program on its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project ("DBL") ahead of schedule. The program's primary focus will be to drill three priority targets at DBL.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Near-Term Plans for Mactung Project

Fireweed Announces Near-Term Plans for Mactung Project

  • Initiating a Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) to validate Project economics and evaluate opportunities to add value.
  • Conducting metallurgical test program to validate and optimize tungsten recovery and assess the recoveries of by-products gold and copper.
  • An environmental and socioeconomic assessment for the Project was completed in 2014, allowing for licensing processes to proceed.
  • Planning additional environmental studies and field investigation programs in 2023 to bolster understanding of key project components.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to provide an update on the near-term plans for the Mactung Project, following release of the Resource Estimate that establishes Mactung as the world's largest, high-grade tungsten deposit** (see news release dated June 13, 2023*).

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ACQUIRES THE COPPERVIEW COPPER-GOLD PROJECT IN SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

VIZSLA COPPER ACQUIRES THE COPPERVIEW COPPER-GOLD PROJECT IN SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 100% interest in the 37,466 hectare Copperview project (the " Copperview Project ") in the Aspen Grove area of south-central BC (the " Copperview Acquisition ").  The Project is prospective for copper-gold porphyry-related mineralization.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Potential: The Copperview Project is located less than 4 kilometres north (and along trend) of Kodiak Copper's Gate Zone discovery (best drill intersection to date is 535.1m @ 0.49% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au from 201.9m in drill hole MPD-20-04) on the MPD property ("MPD").
  • Prospective Geology: Mapping by the British Columbia Geological Survey indicates that prospective Nicola Gp. volcanic rocks extend northward from the MPD project to the Copperview Project claims where they are largely covered by a thin veneer of glacial till.
  • Producing Mines: The Copperview Project is located within a prolific copper, gold and molybdenum mining region of the southern Quesnel Terrane; 50 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain mine, 65 kilometres southeast of the Highland Valley mine, and 90 kilometres south of the New Afton mine.

"This is an excellent and timely acquisition for Vizsla Copper and is a great example of our strategy of putting our foot on as much prospective copper ground as we can," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman .  "Global electrification and a dwindling copper supply story will result in an exciting copper market going forward. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Announces Key Partnerships to Elevate Marketing and Corporate Development Efforts

Getchell Gold Announces Key Partnerships to Elevate Marketing and Corporate Development Efforts

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant additions to its corporate development team and strategic partnerships to enhance and manage its marketing initiatives. The Company has engaged Blue Summit Ventures as its social media marketing partner, appointed Fairfax Partners as corporate development consultants, and welcomes Daniel Southan-Dwyer as Vice President of Corporate Development.

In line with the Company's commitment to leveraging digital platforms for effective marketing, Getchell has partnered with Blue Summit Ventures, a social media marketing agency. Blue Summit will oversee Getchell's social media campaigns, harnessing the power of various platforms to raise awareness of Getchell, engage with stakeholders, and communicate the Company's ongoing advancements in the mineral exploration sector.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT ROMANA WEST COPPER-TIN-SILVER TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT ROMANA WEST COPPER-TIN-SILVER TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

Romana West on strike and contiguous to La Romana copper-tin discovery

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Receives Exploration Permits for W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project and Provides Update on Shining Tree and Heenan Mallard Gold Projects

Platinex Receives Exploration Permits for W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project and Provides Update on Shining Tree and Heenan Mallard Gold Projects

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities and corporate developments.

W2 Copper-Nickel PGE and Gold Project ("W2")

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Announces AGM Results, Appointment of New Director and Adoption of New Omnibus Incentive Plan

Xander Resources Announces AGM Results, Appointment of New Director and Adoption of New Omnibus Incentive Plan

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 19, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting (the " Meeting ") held on June 16, 2023.  All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved, as a result:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Critical Elements Lithium Intercepts 1.04% LiO Over 33.85 Meters in Drilling at Lemare

Fireweed Announces Near-Term Plans for Mactung Project

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Letter of Intent With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Intercepts 1.04% LiO Over 33.85 Meters in Drilling at Lemare

Critical Metals Investing

Initial Results Confirm Widespread Mineralization at Appia's Ionic Clay Project in Goias State, Brazil

Lithium Investing

Portofino Provides Corporate Update

Resource Investing

Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX: BM8) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Excellent Initial Metallurgical Results For Rare Earth Element Clays From Neo prospect, Paddys Well Project

×