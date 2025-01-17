Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Skyharbour to Carry Out Multi-Phased, 2025 Drilling Campaign Totalling 16-18,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA
2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Copper Outlook Report

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold: Unlocking High-grade Gold Potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s Premier Mining District


Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)) is a junior gold exploration company exploring high-grade gold projects in Colombia. Quimbaya Gold's portfolio spans 59,057 hectares in highly prospective regions in the Antioquia mining district, the region responsible for about 50 percent of Colombia’s total gold production or around one million ounces (Moz) annually.

Located next to Aris Mining’s (TSX:ARIS) Segovia mine, Quimbaya leverages its proximity to established infrastructure and gold-rich geological formations. With Colombia being one of the most underexplored yet top mining jurisdictions in South America, Quimbaya’s projects are uniquely poised for significant discoveries.

Quimbaya Gold project locations

Quimbaya's flagship Tahami project spans 17,087 hectares featuring mesothermal veins with multiple mineralization events underlain by Precambrian metamorphic rocks consolidated within the San Lucas Gneiss unit.

Company Highlights

  • Quimbaya Gold controls 59,057 hectares across three distinct projects in Antioquia, Colombia — renowned as the country's top mining department, accounting for over half of Colombia’s gold production.
  • The flagship Tahami project is adjacent and on trend to Aris Mining’s Segovia mine, one of the highest-grade gold mines globally. Tahami benefits from its strategic proximity to Segovia and its potential for discovery of high-grade vein gold systems.
  • Tight share structure (60 percent insider/family offices/institutions ownership) with a market cap of approximately C$11.45 million, ensuring alignment with shareholder interests.
  • Quimbaya has entered into a partnership with Independence Drilling, Colombia’s largest drilling company, which secures an extremely cost-effective 100,000 meters of drilling over five years.
  • Quimbaya utilizes software that allows for rapid and cost-effective acquisition of mining claims, giving the company a competitive edge in securing high-value assets.
  • The technical team’s proven track record of major discoveries in Colombia positions Quimbaya as a standout explorer in the region.

This Quimbaya Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM) to receive an Investor Presentation

QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2025 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 19-20 2025 . VRIC, is a key event in the junior mining sector for 25 years and draws over 9,000 investors and 300 investment opportunities in the mining sector.

Quimbaya logo (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

This conference presents an excellent opportunity for Quimbaya to expose early stage discovery investors to its three large scale claim packages in Antioquia, Colombia and to outline its exploration plans for 2025. The conference schedule includes tailored meetings that match investors with appropriate projects, supported by expert analyses and updates on the latest trends in the mining sector.

Investors interested in attending the VRIC can register here: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference . Quimbaya invites attendees to visit us at Booth 704 where they will have the opportunity to engage directly with the Company's management team and learn more about Quimbaya's exploration activities.

"We're excited to join VRIC 2025, one of the premier events for investors and resource enthusiasts," said Alexandre P. Boivin President and CEO of Quimbaya Gold.  "This conference is our springboard into our most active year ever on our quest to make the next great gold discovery in one of the best gold rich districts on the planet."

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya is active in the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Department, Colombia .

Quimbaya Gold Inc. 
 Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold

Cautionary Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the timing thereof, and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analyses made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, but not limited to, that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; and assumptions relating to the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company may not be able to raise funds under the Offering, as currently anticipated, that the Company may fail to receive any required regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, market volatility, unanticipated costs, changes in applicable regulations, and changes in the Company's business plans. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/10/c6999.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed non-brokered private placement (the " Placement ") of 2,171,665 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $651,500 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Common Share ") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the ‎Company for exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT, SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS

QUIMBAYA GOLD CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT, SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 4th, 2024 the Company has completed the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Placement ") of 653,332 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $196,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Common Share ") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the ‎Company for exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT, SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT, SHARES FOR DEBT TRANSACTIONS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Placement ") of 653,332 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $196,000 . Each Unit will be composed of one common share (a " Common Share ") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the ‎Company for exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Advances Strategic Growth with Proposed Acquisition of New Mining Title in Segovia, Colombia

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Advances Strategic Growth with Proposed Acquisition of New Mining Title in Segovia, Colombia

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of an additional mining property with gold and silver exploration potential, encompassing approximately 252 hectares.  The new secured title is SE9-13331 (252.7 Ha), referred to as the "Concession Contract,", is continuous northeast of Aris Mining's Segovia operation which significantly expands Quimbaya Gold's foothold in the burgeoning mining landscape of Segovia, situated northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources: Advancing High-grade Gold Exploration in Quebec


Keep reading...Show less
David Erfle, gold bars.

David Erfle: Cash Position Never Larger, Chaos and Volatility Ahead

Speaking to the Investing News Network, David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shared his outlook for gold and silver in 2025, also explaining what he thinks has been holding gold stocks back.

For Erfle, interest from generalist investors is the key missing ingredient, but it may finally return this year.

"That's what we need — we need to get that generalist investor interest back into this sector. They left in 2012, 2013 and they haven't returned," he explained during the conversation.

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Providence Gold Mines Inc.


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Two gold bars on a scale.

Horizon Minerals Achieves First Gold Pour at Boorara

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) has marked the first gold pour at its Boorara project in Western Australia.

“We are delighted to become Australia’s newest gold-producing company in 2025,” said Horizon Managing Director and CEO Grant Haywood in a Wednesday (January 16) press release.

Ore from Boorara was processed at Norton Gold Fields' Paddington mill. The companies have an ore sale agreement in place for the processing of 1.24 million tonnes of Boorara ore over 18 months.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) has announced Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update.

Keep reading...Show less

Quimbaya Gold
Radisson Mining Resources: Advancing High-grade Gold Exploration in Quebec

Bold Ventures Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 520 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 19-20, 2025

Bold Ventures Showcases New Gold Discovery and Recent New Results at Vancouver Resource Conferences

Riverside Resources Corporate Outlook and Milestones for 2025

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at Booth 520 at the VRIC in Vancouver, January 19-20, 2025

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Showcases New Gold Discovery and Recent New Results at Vancouver Resource Conferences

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Resources Corporate Outlook and Milestones for 2025

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Property with Significant Uranium, Rare Earth, Phosphorus and Silver Mineralization in Northern Quebec

oil and gas investing

Trading Halt

oil and gas investing

MEC Resources Limited (ASX: MMR) – Trading Halt

uranium investing

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

×