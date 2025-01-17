- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Arafura Pens AU$200 Million Agreement to Fund Nolans Rare Earths Project
The Nolans project aims to account for about 4 percent of the world’s demand for neodymium and praseodymium.
Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF) said on Wednesday (January 15) that it has signed a binding term sheet for its Nolans rare earths project with the National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC).
The term sheet is for a AU$200 million investment to support the development of Nolans. The money brings total public funding for Nolans to AU$1 billion, with AU$840 million committed by the federal government in March 2024.
The NRFC investment will happen through the issue of unsecured convertible notes, which hold a conversion period of seven years and a non-convertible period of two years. Their total tenor is 15 years.
At the NRFC’s election during the conversion period, the convertible notes will convert into fully paid Arafura shares at a fixed price, which will be set at a level 40 percent higher than the reference price.
The reference price will be based on a future equity raise needed to fund and develop Nolans.
This equity raise is expected to be announced when Arafura makes its final investment decision for Nolans.
"This deal has been months in the making and de-risks the equity funding required for the development of Nolans," said Arafura Managing Director Darryl Cuzzubbo, adding that it highlights the project's strategic importance.
Located 135 kilometres north of Alice Springs in Northern Territory, the Nolans project is positioned to become a major supplier of neodymium and praseodymium to the high-performance permanent magnet market.
Arafura said the project benefits from its location and proximity to transport, water and energy infrastructure.
“Rare earth minerals are strategically important resources that are crucial to modern economies and the global transition to net zero,” commented NRFC Chairman Martijn Wilder AM.
“Arafura’s Nolans Project demonstrates the enormous contribution that Australia can make to the global supply of rare earth minerals and the considerable opportunities for Australia to add value to the raw materials that it mines.”
The issue of the convertible notes is still subject to certain conditions, including finalisation and long-term documentation between Arafura and the NRFC, and shareholder approval.
Arafura's share price ended the week up just over 25 percent, closing at AU$0.14 on the ASX.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies ›
- Rare Earths Stocks: 5 Biggest ASX Companies ›
- How to Invest in Rare Earths in Australia ›
- Arafura Signs Rare Earths MOU with Saskatchewan Research Council ›
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector(Australia Edition)
Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.