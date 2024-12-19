Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

COLDry Fertiliser JV Seed Funding & Working Capital Secured

Mawson Finland Limited Identifies Compelling Soil Geochemical Targets for Follow-Up

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Heritage Mining Prospecting Program Reports up to 7.38g/t within Granitic Intrusion at Zone 3 Extension

Heritage Mining Prospecting Program Reports up to 7.38g/t within Granitic Intrusion at Zone 3 Extension

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - December 19, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results from its Zone Three Extension exploration and prospecting program located in the southeast side of its flagship project Drayton Black Lake ("DBL") totalling ~18,907Ha. The program included 62.3km traversed, 185 outcrops described with 83 grab samples (Figure 1). The program was undertaken to provide on-the-ground clarity where possible of the contact between the Mafic Metavolcanics and the Lake of the Bays Batholith. DBL is located approximately 20km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario (Figure 5) and covers 30 km of the Central Volcanic and Southern Sedimentary domains within the Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou (" EWM ") Greenstone Belt, which also hosts NexGold's (TSX.V: NEXG) Goliath Gold-Silver Complex immediately to the southwest.

Zone 3 Extension Exploration and Prospecting Program Highlights:

  • One granitic rock sample grading 7.38g/t Au along a potassic- and carbonate-altered linear feature within the Lake of the Bays Batholith (Figure 1,2), never prospected before

  • Four rock samples with Mo values ranging from 20.8ppm Mo to 222ppm Mo

  • Pilot test of a TMI map preparation using historical ground magnetometer readings (~1980) proved successful supporting further digitization of additional historical geophysical data (Figure 3)

  • The leased drill has been shipped with imminent arrival (Figure 4) further to Press release November 19, 2024


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: DBL – Zone 3 Extension Prospecting program rock sample from 900m south southwest of the 2024 drill program at Zone 3


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: DBL – Zone 3 Extension Magnetics (2022 and 2024 data) and Prospecting results

"We are thrilled with the promising results from our Zone Three Extension program, which underscore the untapped potential of the Drayton Black Lake project. The discovery of high-grade gold in a new area, never prospected before inside the Batholith, coupled with notable molybdenum values and advancements in leveraging historical geophysical data, reaffirms our confidence in DBL's strategic importance within the District. With the arrival of our leased drill imminent, we are poised to transition these insights into actionable drilling programs as we continue to unlock value for our stakeholders." Commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

"The test of concept that has been rewarded with a gold-mineralised sample, plus our ability to leverage historical data in tandem with results from an on-demand rig, make this a significant step forward in progress of the project." Commented Brett Davis, Advisor to Heritage


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: DBL – Zone 3 – Additional TMI Maps using historical data to be prepared


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 ODR 100 Daimond Drill on Truck Bed for Delivery as at December 18 th 2024

Zone 3 Extension Prospecting Program

The program was designed to assess topographic highs, which have potential to represent zones of resistant hydrothermal alteration and mineralisation, along the contact between the mafic volcanics and the Lake of the Bays Batholith. The program included 62km in traverses, 185 outcrops described, 83 rock samples collected.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4 Heritage Mining Ontario Project Portfolio

Qualified Person

Mitch Lavery P. Geo, Strategic Advisor for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high-grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward‐looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

heritage mininghml:cccse:hmlbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML)

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Exploration Permit for Contact Bay Project

Heritage Mining Announces Exploration Permit for Contact Bay Project

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 19, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the claim package expansion at its flagship Drayton Black Lake (" DBL ")  based on experts recommendations Brett Davis and Dr. Gregg Morrison in addition to an update on the ongoing 2024 exploration program over the Ontario Project Portfolio. The Company believes the progress achieved to date represents important milestones for systematic exploration in one of the last underdevelopment greenstone belts in Northwestern Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Oversubscribed Closing of the Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Heritage Mining Announces Oversubscribed Closing of the Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 8, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche (" Tranche Two ") of its non - brokered private placement financing previously announced on September 23, 2024 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Amendments to Option Agreement with Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Heritage Mining Ltd. Announces Amendments to Option Agreement with Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 21, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche One ") of its fully allocated non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on September 23, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Awalé Expands BBM Trend to Over 15km with Additional Newly Defined Targets Boba and Fett

Awalé Expands BBM Trend to Over 15km with Additional Newly Defined Targets Boba and Fett

HIGHLIGHTS

  • BBM trend now extends over 15km, from Awalé's 100%-owned Fremen target in the south to the Boba and Fett targets in the north.
  • Boba and Fett have been defined along strike from BBM, highlighting the fertile and open BBM trend.
  • 150 line-km of Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysics is planned to cover the entire BBM trend and is scheduled for completion in January.
  • An additional up to 7,000 metre drill program will begin in February following the completion of these IP surveys.

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of the BBM gold trend to over 15 kilometres ("km"). This underscores the potential of the BBM trend, which now extends from the 100%-owned Fremen target in the south to the newly defined Boba and Fett targets in the north. These newly identified targets highlight the potential of this highly prospective region, and with active drilling underway and a large-scale IP geophysical survey planned, the Company is on the path of defining this new district. The upcoming survey aims to refine targets for a 7,000-metre reverse circulation drill campaign, setting the stage for optimized exploration on the BBM trend.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced High copper grades and new soil anomalies at Evelyn

Download the PDF here.

Nuvau Minerals Starts Trading on TSXV Under Symbol NMC

Nuvau Minerals Starts Trading on TSXV Under Symbol NMC

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV:NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading today. Nuvau is aiming to re-establish the Matagami mining district as the next critical minerals producer

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone for Nuvau," said Peter van Alphen, the Company's President and CEO. "As a public company, we will enter 2025 focused on the completion of our earn-in agreement with Glencore, for the 100% ownership of the Matagami mining camp, through the continued exploration of this highly-prospective property. We will also continue to work toward the eventual production restart, initially from the Bracemac McLeod mine and then the Caber complex. We are grateful to all our shareholders who have supported us to date and look forward to sharing our continued progress with you."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Producing construction materials from Whim Creek waste rock

Producing construction materials from Whim Creek waste rock

Anax Metals Limited (ANX:AU) has announced Producing construction materials from Whim Creek waste rock

Download the PDF here.

Cloncurry Project Update

Cloncurry Project Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Cloncurry Project Update

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Trading Halt

RAD 202 receives approval to start Phase 1 therapeutic trial

Related News

Tech Investing

Completion of $1.0m Placement

cleantech investing

Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Rare Earth Investing

Victory Metals Signs Rare Earths Offtake MOU for North Stanmore with Sumitomo

Gold Investing

Westgold Shares Scoping Study for Expansion of Fortnum Gold Operation

Energy Investing

Forum Comments on Share Price

Precious Metals Investing

Opawica Explorations Inc Begins Field Work in Preparation of Upcoming Drill Campaign at Its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

×