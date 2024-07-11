The continued positive outlook for gold and copper is creating a strong macro economic environment for Tempest Minerals supported by its highly prolific assets with potential for world-class deposits.

Tempest Minerals ( ASX : TEM ) is an exploration and development company based in Australia, with a diversified portfolio of mineral assets prospective for gold, copper, rare earths (REE), lithium and base metals . The company has five projects located in prolific territories in Western Australia: Yalgoo (gold, copper, zinc, silver, iron ore, tungsten, rare earths and more), Mt Magnet (gold, REE), Five Wheels (gold, base metals), Elephant (gold) and Rocky Hill (lithium). Its flagship Yalgoo property is a large land package comprising several targets, located in the prolific Yalgoo Region of Western Australia. Following extensive field exploration and a large geophysical survey, Tempest has defined two exceptional targets - Remorse (copper) and Sanity (gold) - which will be the focus of drill programs in the near term. A third drill target, Wrangler (gold), has also been identified in the Mt Magnet project.

Tempest Minerals is led by an experienced board and management team with a history of exploration, operational and corporate success, key to executing the company’s mission to maximise shareholder value through focused, data and technology-driven asset exploration and development.

Key Projects Yalgoo Property

Tempest has identified two drill targets within Yalgoo, which will be the focus of near-term drilling and exploration work. The Remorse target is prospective for copper and features a 4-kilometre base metal anomaly, with extremely coherent surface geochemistry. The target will undergo a 5,000-metre drilling program in July. The Sanity target is highly prospective for gold, with rock chip samples returning 7 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 0.2 percent copper, and more than 60 percent iron.

Tempest’s largely unexplored and 100-percent-owned Yalgoo property covers more than 1,000 square kilometres and is highly prospective for gold and base metals with world-class potential. It is located four hours from Perth, close to major infrastructure and adjacent to world-class gold and copper mines, including Golden Grove, Minjar, Rothsay, Mt Mulgine and Deflector.

Mt Magnet

The 100-percent owned Mt Magnet project spans more than 20 square kilometres located within a world-class mining district and is 5 kilometres from a processing facility. A prolific mining destination with at least 6 million ounces of gold produced to date, the project is surrounded by multiple large-scale gold mines currently in operations, including Dalgaranga and Kirkalocka. The project contains multiple drill targets, of which Wrangler will be a key focus of near-term work.

Elephant

The Elephant project is a 194 square kilometre property in the prolific Fraser Range region with large geological structures and multi-million-ounce targets. The project area itself has strong magnetic anomalies and an 8-kilometre gold in soil geochemical anomaly which could represent a large subsurface gold system.

The 100-percent owned, 266-square-kilometre Five Wheels project is geologically similar to Rumble Resources’ zinc-lead-copper discoveries and sits within the boundaries of the Earaheedy Basin in Western Australia, a mineralised sedimentary basin. A major geophysics program is planned for the project, co-funded by the government.

Management Team

Brian Moller – Non-executive Chairman

Brian Moller specialises in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring and has acted in numerous transactions and capital raisings in both the industrial and resources and energy sectors. He has been a partner at the legal firm HopgoodGanim for 30 years and leads the corporate advisory and governance practice. Moller acts for many publicly listed companies in Australia and regularly advises boards of directors on corporate governance and related issues. He is currently chair or a non-executive director of a number of ASX listed companies and was critical in the progression of the high-profile LSE-listed SolGold PLC into becoming one of the largest copper-gold developments in the world.

Don Smith – Managing Director

Don Smith is a geologist and entrepreneur with over 20 years in the mining industry. He has worked in operational, development, exploration and consulting roles for junior through multinational firms intensively internationally on numerous commodities, including base and precious metals and energy minerals.

Smith’s corporate experience includes project acquisition, financing and development, and company management. He has been the founding director of a number of private and public resource companies, including the successful listings on the ASX of Platypus Resources and Alderan Resources. Smith has a Bachelor of Science from Newcastle University and a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Institute of Business.

Andrew Haythorpe – Non-executive Director

Andrew Haythorpe has 30 years’ experience in geology and funds management and has been the director and chairman of a number of TSX and ASX listed companies. Since 1999, Haythorpe has been involved in over AU$300 million of mergers and acquisitions and capital raisings in mining and technology companies listed on the TSX and ASX.

He is currently the managing director at Allup Silica, Goldoz and Stunalara Metals, where he is also a founder. He has previously been a fund manager and analyst at Bankers Trust, an analyst at Suncorp (now a Top 20 ASX-listed company with some AU$96 billion in assets), and a director at Hartley Poynton. More recently, he was the managing director of Crescent Gold, leading that company from a junior explorer to a mid-tier producer within four years; and the managing director of Michelago Resources, which became one of the top-performing ASX-listed companies on its transition to gold production in China.

Owen Burchell – Non-executive Director

Owen Burchell is a mining engineer with 20 years of technical, operational and corporate experience, including management positions at Rio Tinto, BHP and Barrick Gold, as well as numerous mining start-ups, closures and operational turnaround projects.

Burchell holds several post-graduate business qualifications from the West Australian School of Mines and is the holder of a First Class Mine Managers Certificate of Competency. He is also a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Burchell currently consults on numerous projects in the resource sector.