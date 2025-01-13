- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick Gold's Mine
Mali and Barrick's dispute continued to escalate as the country allegedly seized nearly US$250 billion in gold from Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto site.
The Malian government has begun seizing gold stockpiles at Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Loulo-Gounkoto mining site amidst a dispute over changes to the nation’s mining rules, enforcing a provisional order issued last week.
The seizure was confirmed by Barrick in a memo to staff, as the military-led government continues to claim a greater share of mining revenues from foreign operators, a Reuters report read.
The enforcement began on January 11, according to Barrick’s memo, which noted that the company may be compelled to suspend operations if the issue remains unresolved.
The Loulo-Gounkoto site contributes significantly to Barrick’s global production, accounting for about 14 percent of its estimated gold output for 2025. Barrick has an 80 percent interest in the operations, with the Malian government owning the remaining 20 percent.
While Barrick has not disclosed the exact volume of gold affected, internal estimates suggest that around 4 metric tons of gold, valued at approximately US$380 million based on current spot prices, are at stake. Multiple sources told Reuters Monday (January 13) that around 3 metric tons had already been seized from the site by helicopter on January 11, one of whom valued the seized gold at US$245 billion.
This comes amid ongoing tensions over the Malian government’s claims of unpaid taxes and dividends, which Barrick has disputed.
In a prior statement issued January 6, the company warned that it would be forced to halt operations if the government continued to restrict gold shipments. Barrick is seeking arbitration through the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes.
Mali claims the company owes US$512 million in unpaid taxes and dividends, a claim Barrick has rejected.
The conflict has led to multiple detentions of Barrick executives, with the most recent occurring in November, after negotiations between the parties broke down. In early December, Reuters reported that the country had issued an arrest warrant for Barrick CEO Mark Bristow.
Mali's mining code changes and financial overhaul
Gold is Mali’s primary export, contributing over 80 percent of the country’s total export revenues in 2023. The West African country's government has been led by the military since a 2021 coup.
In 2023, Mali introduced a new mining code that aims to raise the country’s stake in mining operations from 20 to 35 percent.
The new code also allows the government to collect 7.5 percent of sales revenue when gold prices exceed US$1,500 per ounce.
Last year, following an audit into the mining sector, Mali began pursuing alleged back taxes and dividends owed by international mining companies.
Finance Minister Alousseni Sanou announced that the country expects to collect 750 billion CFA francs, about US$1.2 billion, from miners in the first quarter of 2025, following a similar collection of 500 billion CFA francs in late 2024.
Some companies have already come to agreements with the Malian government. For example, B2Gold (TSX:BTO,NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) reached a new agreement with the government last September for its Fekola operations that included financial settlements and Mali committing to expedite permitting for B2Gold's Fekola underground mine.
Australia’s Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG,LSE:RSG) resolved a tax dispute with the government in November 2024 by agreeing to pay US$160 million after its CEO and two other executives were detained in Mali.
Barrick’s dispute, however, remains unresolved at this time.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Top 10 Gold-mining Companies ›
- Barrick Gold Facing Mali Export Restrictions, May Halt Mine Operations ›
- Barrick Employees Detained in Mali as Mining Sector Tensions Escalate ›
- Mali Demands US$162 Million from Resolute Mining After Detaining Executives ›
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold(Part I, The Basics)
Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.