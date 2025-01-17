Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources: Advancing High-grade Gold Exploration in Quebec


Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS,OTCQB:RMRDF) is a gold exploration company unlocking the value of its 100 percent owned O’Brien gold project. Located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt along the prolific Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada, the O’Brien gold project hosts the highest-grade, past-producing mine along the Cadillac Break. Radisson Mining Resources leverages its extensive drilling campaigns, high-grade historical production, and experienced management team to create value for shareholders and stakeholders.

With world-class assets, robust exploration programs, and experienced leadership, Radisson is well-positioned to deliver value to its shareholders.

Radisson Mining Resources

The O’Brien gold project is in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break, and encompasses the historic O’Brien mine, which produced 587,121 ounces of gold at an average grade of 15.25 grams per ton (g/t) between 1926 and 1957. The company has planned a 22,000-metre drilling program to expand known mineralization below existing resources.

Company Highlights

  • Flagship O’Brien Gold Project: Hosts the highest-grade, past-producing mine along the Cadillac Break, with significant resource expansion potential.
  • Located in tier-one mining district amongst numerous world-class producers
  • Experienced Leadership: A seasoned management team and board with a proven track record in mining exploration and development.
  • Commitment to Sustainability: Prioritizes environmental stewardship and community engagement in all exploration activities.

Click here to connect with Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS) to receive an Investor Presentation

Radisson Mining Resources
Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources


Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold: Unlocking High-grade Gold Potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s Premier Mining District


David Erfle, gold bars.

David Erfle: Cash Position Never Larger, Chaos and Volatility Ahead

Speaking to the Investing News Network, David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shared his outlook for gold and silver in 2025, also explaining what he thinks has been holding gold stocks back.

For Erfle, interest from generalist investors is the key missing ingredient, but it may finally return this year.

"That's what we need — we need to get that generalist investor interest back into this sector. They left in 2012, 2013 and they haven't returned," he explained during the conversation.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Providence Gold Mines Inc.


Two gold bars on a scale.

Horizon Minerals Achieves First Gold Pour at Boorara

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) has marked the first gold pour at its Boorara project in Western Australia.

“We are delighted to become Australia’s newest gold-producing company in 2025,” said Horizon Managing Director and CEO Grant Haywood in a Wednesday (January 16) press release.

Ore from Boorara was processed at Norton Gold Fields' Paddington mill. The companies have an ore sale agreement in place for the processing of 1.24 million tonnes of Boorara ore over 18 months.

Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Magnetic Resources

Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) has announced Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update.

Latest News

Radisson Mining Resources
