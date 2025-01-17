(TheNewswire)
Radisson Mining Resources: Advancing High-grade Gold Exploration in Quebec
Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS,OTCQB:RMRDF) is a gold exploration company unlocking the value of its 100 percent owned O’Brien gold project. Located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt along the prolific Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada, the O’Brien gold project hosts the highest-grade, past-producing mine along the Cadillac Break. Radisson Mining Resources leverages its extensive drilling campaigns, high-grade historical production, and experienced management team to create value for shareholders and stakeholders.
With world-class assets, robust exploration programs, and experienced leadership, Radisson is well-positioned to deliver value to its shareholders.
The O’Brien gold project is in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break, and encompasses the historic O’Brien mine, which produced 587,121 ounces of gold at an average grade of 15.25 grams per ton (g/t) between 1926 and 1957. The company has planned a 22,000-metre drilling program to expand known mineralization below existing resources.
Company Highlights
- Flagship O’Brien Gold Project: Hosts the highest-grade, past-producing mine along the Cadillac Break, with significant resource expansion potential.
- Located in tier-one mining district amongst numerous world-class producers
- Experienced Leadership: A seasoned management team and board with a proven track record in mining exploration and development.
- Commitment to Sustainability: Prioritizes environmental stewardship and community engagement in all exploration activities.
Radisson Mining Resources
Investor Insight
A compelling investment opportunity, Radisson Mining is leveraging its significantly high-grade gold asset in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt and a strategic exploration and development plan to aggressively advance its flagship O’Brien gold project.
Overview
Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS,OTCQB:RMRDF) is a gold exploration company focused on unlocking the value of its 100 percent owned O’Brien gold project, strategically located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt along the prolific Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada. The company leverages its extensive drilling campaigns, high-grade historical production, and experienced management team to create value for shareholders and stakeholders.
Company Highlights
- Flagship O’Brien Gold Project: Hosts the highest-grade, past-producing mine along the Cadillac Break, with significant resource expansion potential.
- Located in tier-one mining district amongst numerous world-class producers
- Experienced Leadership: A seasoned management team and board with a proven track record in mining exploration and development.
- Commitment to Sustainability: Prioritizes environmental stewardship and community engagement in all exploration activities.
Key Project
O’Brien Gold Project: A High-Grade Opportunity in the Abitibi Region
The O’Brien gold project is Radisson's flagship asset, located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break. The project encompasses the historic O’Brien mine, which produced 587,121 ounces of gold at an average grade of 15.25 grams per ton (g/t) between 1926 and 1957.
Project Highlights
- Location: Situated between the towns of Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or, with excellent infrastructure and access via Trans-Canadian Highway 117
- Recent drilling: 2024 drilling highlighted significant potential for resource expansion at depth with the deepest hole ever drilled at the project returning an intercept of 242 g/t gold over 1 metre within a mineralized interval that averaged 31.24 g/t gold over 8 metres, in addition to the possible re-discovery of the famous “Jewellery Box” zone with an intercept of 1,345 g/t gold over 1 metre
- MOU with IAMGOLD: Memorandum of understanding signed with IAMGOLD to assess the design criteria for processing mined material from O’Brien at the nearby Doyon gold mill. The mill is part of IAMGOLD’s Doyon-Westwood mine complex located just 21 kilometres west of O’Brien directly accessible along Trans-Canada Highway 117.
- Resource Estimate: As of March 2, 2023, the project boasts indicated resources of 1,517,000 tons grading 10.26 g/t gold (501,000 ounces) and inferred resources of 1,601,000 tons grading 8.66 g/t gold (446,000 ounces) at a 4.5 g/t gold cut-off.
- Infrastructure: Proximity to five potential custom milling facilities within 75 km enhances project economics.
2025 Outlook and Exploration & Development Plans
Radisson Mining Resources has released its 2025 outlook and detailed exploration and development plans for the O’Brien gold project in Québec.
Key Highlights:
- Exploration Drilling: A 22,000-metre drilling program is planned to expand known mineralization below existing resources. This follows significant 2024 results, including 242 g/t gold over 1 metre at 1,500 metres depth.
- Surface Exploration: Initiatives include surface stripping and trenching to delineate the extension of the historic "Jewellery Box" zone, recently rediscovered by Radisson drilling.
- Development Studies: Completion of metallurgical studies and milling assessments under an MOU with IAMGOLD is anticipated, focusing on processing at the nearby Doyon mill. A preliminary economic assessment( PEA) is planned upon successful completion of these studies.
- Environmental and Community Engagement: Increased focus on baseline environmental studies and community engagement is planned as the project advances toward potential development.
- The 2025 exploration budget is approximately C$6.8 million, fully funded from Radisson's existing treasury.
Leadership and Expertise
Radisson Mining Resources is led by a team of experienced professionals with extensive backgrounds in mining exploration, development, and operations.
Management Team
Matt Manson -President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director
Matt Manson has over 30 years of international mining experience, including leadership roles in developing the Valentine gold project and the Renard Diamond mine.
Hubert Parent-Bouchard - Chief Financial Officer
Hubert Parent-Bouchard joined Radisson in 2014, bringing expertise in corporate finance and strategic planning.
Kristina Pillon - Manager of Investor Relations
Kristina Pillon brings 15 years of experience in capital markets focused primarily in the resource sector.
Dave Ross - Vice President, Exploration
Dave Ross is a professional geologist with 25 years of experience in mineral resource estimation and the exploration of structurally hosted gold deposits.
Board of Directors
Pierre Beaudoin - Chairman of the Board & ESG Committee Member
Pierre Beaudoin is a seasoned mining executive with over 30 years of international experience in operations, project development and mineral processing.
Peter MacPhail - Director
Peter MacPhail has over 35 years of operational mining experience in Canada, Mexico and Australia, including leadership roles at Alamos Gold.
Michael Gentile - Director, Strategic Advisor & Audit Committee Member
Michael Gentile is a former professional money manager with extensive experience in the mining and natural resource sectors.
Jeff Swinoga - Director & Audit Committee Chair
Jeff Swinoga is a highly accomplished mining executive with over 25 years of mining industry experience in the areas of capital markets, project advancement, development and project construction.
Cindy Valence - Director & ESG Committee Chair
Cindy Valence, MBA, is an experienced manager with over 20 years of experience, having held senior management level positions, including as executive vice-president and chief sustainability officer at Sayona Mining.
Lise Chénard - Director, ESG Committee Member & Audit Committee Member
Lise Chénard is a professional engineer with over 40 years of experience in mining geology (gold, copper, zinc) in Quebec and internationally. Her expertise extends to mining operations, management and technical supervision, resource and reserve audits, and technical studies of mining projects.
Sustainability and Community Engagement
Radisson Mining Resources is committed to responsible exploration and sustainable development. The company actively engages with local communities and stakeholders to ensure its projects deliver long-term value while minimizing environmental impact.
Advancing Towards Value Creation
With a clear vision to expand its high-grade gold resources and unlock exploration upside, Radisson Mining Resources is well-positioned to deliver value to its shareholders. The combination of world-class assets, robust exploration programs, and experienced leadership underscores Radisson's commitment to becoming a leading gold exploration company in Quebec.
For more information, visitwww.radissonmining.com.
Quimbaya Gold: Unlocking High-grade Gold Potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s Premier Mining District
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)) is a junior gold exploration company exploring high-grade gold projects in Colombia. Quimbaya Gold's portfolio spans 59,057 hectares in highly prospective regions in the Antioquia mining district, the region responsible for about 50 percent of Colombia’s total gold production or around one million ounces (Moz) annually.
Located next to Aris Mining’s (TSX:ARIS) Segovia mine, Quimbaya leverages its proximity to established infrastructure and gold-rich geological formations. With Colombia being one of the most underexplored yet top mining jurisdictions in South America, Quimbaya’s projects are uniquely poised for significant discoveries.
Quimbaya's flagship Tahami project spans 17,087 hectares featuring mesothermal veins with multiple mineralization events underlain by Precambrian metamorphic rocks consolidated within the San Lucas Gneiss unit.
Company Highlights
- Quimbaya Gold controls 59,057 hectares across three distinct projects in Antioquia, Colombia — renowned as the country's top mining department, accounting for over half of Colombia’s gold production.
- The flagship Tahami project is adjacent and on trend to Aris Mining’s Segovia mine, one of the highest-grade gold mines globally. Tahami benefits from its strategic proximity to Segovia and its potential for discovery of high-grade vein gold systems.
- Tight share structure (60 percent insider/family offices/institutions ownership) with a market cap of approximately C$11.45 million, ensuring alignment with shareholder interests.
- Quimbaya has entered into a partnership with Independence Drilling, Colombia’s largest drilling company, which secures an extremely cost-effective 100,000 meters of drilling over five years.
- Quimbaya utilizes software that allows for rapid and cost-effective acquisition of mining claims, giving the company a competitive edge in securing high-value assets.
- The technical team’s proven track record of major discoveries in Colombia positions Quimbaya as a standout explorer in the region.
David Erfle: Cash Position Never Larger, Chaos and Volatility Ahead
Speaking to the Investing News Network, David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shared his outlook for gold and silver in 2025, also explaining what he thinks has been holding gold stocks back.
For Erfle, interest from generalist investors is the key missing ingredient, but it may finally return this year.
"That's what we need — we need to get that generalist investor interest back into this sector. They left in 2012, 2013 and they haven't returned," he explained during the conversation.
"That's created this incredible opportunity in gold stocks, and especially in juniors. We've got a lot of them that are bifurcating higher and doing well, but most are still underowned and definitely being ignored by the generalist investor."
Even so, Erfle suggested that market participants be cautious in 2025.
"Be very careful this year in this market. Build up some cash, have some physical gold, have some junk silver just in case," he said. "Personally, as far as my investments are concerned ... I've never had a cash position this large before, because I'm really concerned about the volatility and the chaos that I think 2025 is going to bring."
Watch the interview for more of his thoughts on gold and silver.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement
January 16, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSX-V: PHD) ( OTC: PRRVF ) Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") with respect to the duration of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") (please see the Company's press releases dated November 20, 2024 and December 6, 2024). The outside date upon which final acceptance of the Private Placement will be granted by the TSX-V has been extended by 30 days. While the Company has closed a first tranche of the private placement it applied for an extension to January 28, 2025.
As previously announced the private placement of up to $1,700,000 Cdn for 34,000,000 units at $0.05 per unit. Each unit will comprise of one common share and one non-transferable warrant, exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 for a period of two years from the date of closing.
The funds from this placement will be used for evaluation of the new gold surface discovery reported for reference on May 6,2024 and for a significant drilling program of up to 2500m designed to target the historical McCarthy and Mexican shafts and as well as an area north of the Mexican shaft where significant ground preparation provides a favorable structural setting for hanging wall splay veins analogous to the historical "Bonanza" stope at the Providence mine first stope at surface alone produced 50,000 ounces. Ron Coombes states, "exploration efforts have modelled potential for robust significant high grade gold targets".
All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the private placement, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
Qualified Person
Lee Groat Ph.D., P. Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved of the technical information contained in this news release.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Ronald Coombes"
Ronald Coombes, President & CEO
Horizon Minerals Achieves First Gold Pour at Boorara
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) has marked the first gold pour at its Boorara project in Western Australia.
“We are delighted to become Australia’s newest gold-producing company in 2025,” said Horizon Managing Director and CEO Grant Haywood in a Wednesday (January 16) press release.
Ore from Boorara was processed at Norton Gold Fields' Paddington mill. The companies have an ore sale agreement in place for the processing of 1.24 million tonnes of Boorara ore over 18 months.
The first stockpile from Boorara, made up of about 56,654 wet metric tonnes of ore, was sent to Paddington in December and January. Horizon approved Boorara's development in July of last year.
The next stockpile is currently being built up with material from pits two and four at Boorara.
“Open pit mining is progressing safely however is running behind schedule, mainly due to lack of dust suppression via water trucks which were down for repairs and since then have been repaired and are operational,” the company shared.
Boorara is located 10 kilometres east of the Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia, which is one of the country's largest open-pit gold mines. Boorara previously underwent a trial-mining period in 2016.
Horizon's plan is to mine four open pits at the site that together contain 1.24 million tonnes of ore grading 1.24 grams per tonne gold. The total amount of gold produced will come to 49,500 ounces.
Haywood said the company has a mineral resource of 1.8 million ounces across all of its projects, noting that its Penny's Find and Cannon projects are ready for final investment decisions.
"With the cashflow we expect to generate from Boorara and our other advanced projects, we will seek to use this production pipeline to feed a refurbished Black Swan mill after completion of our proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel (ASX:POS,OTC Pink:PSDNF)," he said. The Poseidon deal was announced this past October.
It aims to create a new Western Australian mid-cap gold producer, consolidating Horizon’s large gold resource and Poseidon’s Black Swan processing infrastructure. It is expected to close this month or next.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Horizon Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Quimbaya Gold
Investor Insight
Quimbaya Gold’s strategic focus on Colombia offers a compelling opportunity for gold exploration in a prolific, yet underexplored region supported by a favorable permitting environment. The upside potential is worthy of examination by any savvy investor.
Overview
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM) is a junior gold exploration company focused on its high-grade gold projects in Colombia. The company’s portfolio spans 59,057 hectares across three highly prospective regions in the Antioquia mining district. This region is responsible for approximately 50 percent of Colombia’s total gold production, equivalent to around 1 million ounces (Moz) annually.
Positioned right next to Aris Mining’s (TSX:ARIS) Segovia mine, Quimbaya leverages its proximity to established infrastructure and gold-rich geological formations. With Colombia being one of the most underexplored yet top mining jurisdictions in South America, Quimbaya’s projects are uniquely poised for significant discoveries.
Quimbaya’s projects benefit from Colombia’s favorable permitting environment, enabling faster transitions from discovery to production, compared to its global peers. Quimbaya’s strategy focuses on value creation through new discoveries and monetizing them via strategic transactions, including joint ventures and operational contracts.
Quimbaya has established a significant partnership with Independence Drilling, Colombia’s largest drilling company with over 40 years of experience. The agreement secures 100,000 meters of drilling over five years, with Independence Drilling accepting part of its payment in Quimbaya shares. This innovative structure demonstrates strong confidence in Quimbaya’s projects, ensuring cost-effective and efficient drilling operations.
The company’s management team brings extensive and deep expertise in exploration in Colombia, corporate finance and project development. Quimbaya trades on multiple exchanges: CSE (QIM), OTCQB (QIMGF), and FSE (K05).
Company Highlights
- Quimbaya Gold controls 59,057 hectares across three distinct projects in Antioquia, Colombia — renowned as the country's top mining department, accounting for over half of Colombia’s gold production.
- The flagship Tahami project is adjacent and on trend to Aris Mining’s Segovia mine, one of the highest-grade gold mines globally. Tahami benefits from its strategic proximity to Segovia and its potential for discovery of high-grade vein gold systems.
- Tight share structure (60 percent insider/family offices/institutions ownership) with a market cap of approximately C$11.45 million, ensuring alignment with shareholder interests.
- Quimbaya has entered into a partnership with Independence Drilling, Colombia’s largest drilling company, which secures an extremely cost-effective 100,000 meters of drilling over five years.
- Quimbaya utilizes software that allows for rapid and cost-effective acquisition of mining claims, giving the company a competitive edge in securing high-value assets.
- The technical team’s proven track record of major discoveries in Colombia positions Quimbaya as a standout explorer in the region.
Key Projects
Tahami Project (Flagship)
The Tahami project is located in Segovia, Antioquia, adjacent to Aris Mining’s Segovia mine, one of the highest-grade gold mines in the world. Spanning 17,087 hectares, Tahami’s geology features mesothermal veins with multiple mineralization events underlain by Precambrian metamorphic rocks consolidated within the San Lucas Gneiss unit.
Several vein systems from Aris Mining’s Segovia project, including the Sandra K and El Silencio veins, extend towards Quimbaya’s tenements. Both the Sandra K and El Silencio veins align with structural orientations of known high-grade deposits. The project also boasts more than 25 historical artisanal mines, underscoring its prospectively.
Quimbaya’s exploration plan for Tahami involves leveraging advanced geochemical and geophysical surveys to generate drill targets. These efforts will be complemented by modern 3D geological modelling and an initial drilling campaign to test high-grade zones. The integration of historical data and cutting-edge technology positions Tahami as a prime asset for discovery. The initial drilling campaign is anticipated to commence by late Q2 of 2025 and will prioritize the high-grade targets identified in preliminary exploration work.
Maitamac Project
Located in Abejorral, Antioquia, 80 kilometers south of Medellín, the Maitamac project spans 33,223 hectares and offers excellent road access. This emerging gold metallogenic district features mesothermal veins and potential porphyry gold-copper systems.
Initial surface rock samples have reported gold grades of up to 3.2 g/t, with stream sediments revealing over 1 g/t gold. Identified as a promising district by the Colombian Geological Services, Maitamac is positioned alongside the past producing ABE project and structural corridor which has produced mined shoots averaging 26 g/t gold.
Team
Alexandre P. Boivin - CEO & Director
Alexandre Boivin is an entrepreneur with more than 10 years of experience in corporate finance and Colombian mining. Through his extensive experience in the mining industry, corporate finance, capital markets and business development, Boivin has been instrumental in managing and funding early-stage companies through a network of partners and investors immersed in the capital markets. Under his leadership, Quimbaya Gold has secured significant investments to advance its exploration projects. His commitment to the company's growth is further demonstrated by his substantial shareholding in Quimbaya Gold.
Olivier Berthiaume - CFO & Director
Olivier Berthiaume is an accountant with over 12 years of experience working with early-stage companies in the Canadian markets. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from HEC Montreal and specializes in private-to-public market transactions, compliance, corporate governance, and corporate growth strategies. Berthiaume has held various director and officer positions in junior mining companies.
Ricardo Sierra – Exploration Manager
Ricardo Sierra is a professional economic Geologist with over 18 years of exploration experience in Colombia-Chile-Cuba-Brazil in orogenic, mesothermal, porphyry type deposits, epithermal systems, and stratabound. Sierra started his career with ANGLO AMERICAN as an exploration geologist in greenfield and brownfield exploration, supervising diamond drilling on their Colombian properties. His knowledge in vein systems, critical in understanding mineralization processes, was honed while exploration superintendent with Continental Gold (now Zijin Mining Group) on their Buritica (Antioquia) deposit, also in their regional exploration (Choco, Nariño, Cauca, Antioquia). Sierra graduated in 2007 as a geologist from Universidad de Caldas (Colombia). He is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and is a qualified person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, also he is a Competent Person (CP) of Comision Colombiana de Recursos y Reservas Mineras (CCRR).
Dr. Stewart Redwood - Senior Technical Advisor
Stewart Redwood is a distinguished geological consultant with more than 40 years of experience in mineral exploration and economic geology, specializing in epithermal, porphyry and skarn deposits, particularly in Latin America and the Caribbean. His notable achievements include significant discoveries, including the San Cristobal silver-zinc deposit in Bolivia, the Romero gold-copper deposit in the Dominican Republic, and the Antamina copper-zinc project in Peru, recognized as the world's largest copper skarn deposit. Throughout his career, Redwood has held key positions in prominent mining and exploration companies, including as chief geologist Latin America for AngloGold Ashanti, founder president and CEO of GoldQuest Mining, and VP exploration of Colombia Goldfields (which merged with Gran Colombia Gold). He has been instrumental in the success of Gran Colombia Gold’s Marmato project (now owned by Aris Mining), currently an 8.8 Moz deposit in the construction stage.
Nicolas Lopez Villegas - Technical Advisor
A Colombian native, with over 28 years of experience focused in the mining district of Antioquia, currently the CEO of MINING BRAIN SAS, Nicolas Lopez, leads this consulting company advising on the implementation, development of sustainable mining projects all over Colombia. Prior to the establishment of his consultancy practice, Lopez spent 12 years as Colombia & Nicaragua's country manager for IAMGOLD, having devoted the previous 10 years with MINEROS SA as head of exploration & geology. Villegas played a pivotal role in major discoveries, including the first porphyry copper-gold deposit in the Colombian middle Cauca belt, known as Titiribi. a significantly rich gold-copper geological region. As a seasoned executive in gold exploration, Villegas holds a geology degree from Universidad de Caldas (Colombia), a Governance in Oil & Mining degree from Oxford University (UK) and he is a Qualified Person (QP).
Terence Ortslan - Advisor
Terence Ortslan is a seasoned resource executive with over 40 years of experience, having served in advisory capacities across the mining, metals, and fertilizer sectors. He provides guidance on investment and technical aspects of the industry, as well as strategic and policy advice tailored to mining companies. Additionally, Ortslan advises financial institutions on investment decisions, offers direction to international industry organizations, and consults with governments on fiscal and industrial regulations. He also supports universities in enhancing their educational standards and assists corporations with decision-making, boardroom leadership, shareholder value enhancement, and strengthening ES parameters. Ortslan holds a Bachelor of Engineering & Applied Geophysics and an MBA from McGill University.
Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update
Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) has announced Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Magnetic Resources is pleased to provide an update to its flagship Lady Julie Gold Project (LJGP), an exciting new gold development currently in an advanced Feasibility stage. The project is located near Laverton in WA and will comprise three open pits, a CIL processing plant and all associated infrastructure.
- Recent deeper infill drilling at Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4) has significantly increased resource confidence and continuity of mineralisation, whilst also expanding gold inventory (relative to the July 2024 ASX update). This will assist in building a substantial future mining reserve.
- The updated Combined Mineral Resources Estimate (Table 1) for LJGP:
- 28.11 Mt at 1.93g/t Au containing 1.75Moz of gold at 0.5/1.5g/t cutoffs1.
- 75% of the combined resource is now in Indicated category (previously 68%).
- The updated Combined Laverton Region Mineral Resource Estimate (Table 1):
- 33.14 Mt at 1.81g/t Au containing 1.93Moz of gold at 0.5/1.5g/t cutoffs1.
Table 1 Project Mineral Inventory
- On the basis of the strong resource development below the planned open pit, a scoping exercise has been completed to study the potential for operating an underground mine concurrently with the open pit. The study found that a concurrent underground operation producing 550,000tpa of higher-grade ore would add significantly to project value, with total output of 150,000oz pa over an 8-year project life. Commencement of underground access development would be scheduled for year two to minimize the potential for disruption of the main part of the project. More detailed design of access, stoping and fill systems will commence in late January 2025.
- As a result of this scoping exercise, the processing plant design capacity is being boosted to 2.75Mtpa to treat a combined open pit/underground feed. A key change with the scale increase will be in comminution where a ball/SAG mill circuit is now proposed in place of multistage crushing/ball mill. The plant design and costing will be completed in early February.
- Metallurgical testwork is continuing to optimize the treatment process with differing lithology units.
- A Mining Proposal has been submitted to DEMIRS for approval. The proposal is in support of the application for two new Mining leases and a new Miscellaneous lease covering the remainder of the project footprint (see Figure 1). The combined project area of 1,424Ha is now under application.
- With some late changes to the Feasibility Study, the aim remains to complete the Study by the end Q1 2025.
Note 1:
The cutoff grade is considered appropriate for a large-scale open pit operation and in the case of LJN4, is applied to a depth of 400m below surface. It should be noted that the pit resource does not consider any restraining factors which may influence the final pit design in the feasibility study.
The mineralisation deeper than 400m below surface shows strong continuity and therefore is amenable to underground mining. On the basis of a gold price of A$3600/oz and economic modelling of an underground operation, a cutoff grade of 1.5g/t Au is considered appropriate and has been applied to this portion of the model. As above, constraints applied to a pit design at Feasibility may lead to an increase in the resource available for underground extraction.
The verification and reporting of Mineral Resources on behalf of the Company was completed by its JORC Competent Person, Mr. M Edwards of Blue Cap Mining. The Mineral Resources Estimate has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code.
Managing Director George Sakalidis commented:
“The LJN4 resource has been the Company’s primary drilling focus over recent months with the completion of infill drilling and some extension drilling at depth in the northern part of LJN4, which consists of thick strongly altered zones mainly associated with intensely fuchsite altered ultramafic rock types.
Two deeper holes are being planned testing for deeper extensions of the main ultramafic-hosted lodes, which are still open at depth and one deeper hole beneath the southern breccia- silica-pyrite lode. The LJN4 deposit sits within a regional structure called the Chatterbox Shear Zone that extends over 12km in length within the Magnetic tenements and remains as a prospective target zone where RC drilling has been recently completed.
The Lady Julie Gold Project Pre-Feasibility Study was released to the ASX on 7 March 2024. The project now envisaged and advanced planning is at a scale to provide more credibility to the wider industry and offer more substantial value to shareholders.
Most of the background work has now been completed to take this to feasibility study level of accuracy. The submission of a Mining Proposal and application for Mining Leases are key steps in the regulatory approval process.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
