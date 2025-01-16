Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC

Radiopharm Theranostics

RAD:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2025 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
European Lithium Limited

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 20 January 2025 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stockslithium investingasx: eurLithium Investing
EUR:AU
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
European Lithium

European Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project

Download the PDF here.

EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland

Download the PDF here.

Gold Mountain Limited

Extensive Lithium Anomalies defined at Salinas South Project, Lithium Valley, Brazil

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is excited to announce it has received 38 stream sediment samples from the Salinas South Project in the Lithium Valley and has defined anomalies over 5 km along regional structural strike direction.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

CleanTech Lithium PLC Submits Application for a Special Lithium Operating Contract (CEOL) for its Laguna Verde Project in Chile


Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Land Use Permit issued for Rae Copper Project

Drilling Activities for Rae on Target to Commence in March 2025

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the permitting and operations at its Rae Copper Project, Nunavut (the “Project”). This milestone positions the Company to soon commence maiden drilling activities at the Project, building on the exceptional results of its 2024 maiden campaign, where copper rock chips returned exceptional assays exceeding 60%.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Mountain Limited

Drilling Targets Defined – Bananal Valley tenement, Lithium Valley, Brazil

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is excited to announce it has received 224 soil samples from the southern section of the Salinas II Project in the Bananal Valley in Brazil. This new data has helped the team define a 14-hole drill program to test 10 high-priority lithium anomalies, some of which are coincident with outcrops of weathered pegmatite. The potential of this emerging Lithium district is highlighted by Latin Resources Collina Lithium Deposit (70.9Mt @ 1.25% Li2O), which lies along regional structural strike from GMN’s Salinas II Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Gina Rinehart, executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting, stands in front of cherry blossom trees.

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments (Updated 2025)

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry.

After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore mining firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, Rinehart embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Now Australia’s richest person, Rinehart has investments in many of the world’s most strategic commodities such as lithium, rare earths, copper, potash and natural gas.

One of those investments is Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF), which even in a low price environment for rare earths has managed to secure nearly AU$1.5 billion in debt financing in mid-2024 to advance its Nolans project in the Northern Territory. With a 10 percent equity stake, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is Arafura's largest shareholder.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Pilot Plant Downstream Process Produces Lithium Carbonate with 99.78% Purity


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Provides In-Depth Summary of Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project on Eve of Drilling

2025 - Wolverine Mineral Resource Estimate

Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update

Wide High Grade Gold Intercepts at El Zorro

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Provides In-Depth Summary of Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project on Eve of Drilling

2025 - Wolverine Mineral Resource Estimate

Gold Investing

Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update

Gold Investing

Wide High Grade Gold Intercepts at El Zorro

gold investing

High Grade Gold Rock Chips to 30g/t at Music Well

gold investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Oil and Gas Investing

Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

×