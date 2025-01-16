- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 20 January 2025 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
As the global push to halt climate change gains momentum, the European Commission is looking to regionalize the battery supply chain to capitalize on the rapid electric vehicle (EV) growth and limit its dependency on other countries through heavy investment and policy changes. Europe’s electric vehicle market value reached US$29.49 million in 2021 and is projected to increase up to US$143.08 million by 2027, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 23.4 percent in that period.
Even though Europe is one of the largest global producers of motor vehicles, it currently does not have a local supply of lithium hydroxide which is heavily used in EV battery technology. According to experts, the market is set to remain in a structural shortage until 2025One company that aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain is European Lithium (ASX:EUR,FRA:PF8), a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe. The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
“Our aim is to be the first supplier of lithium from Europe, for Europe,” European Lithium chairman Tony Sage said.
The company is focused on its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium project located in Carinthia, Austria. The pre-existing mine is located in a mining-friendly region with multiple mineral discoveries in the surrounding area. The property features a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium hydroxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on resources measured, indicated and inferred in zone 1 only.
The Wolfsberg Lithium project resource has the potential to double based on positive drill results in another zone on the property.
Based on the definitive feasibility study (DFS) released in March 2023, Wolfsberg Lithium Project is well positioned to become a leading producer of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe. It is set to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine. The battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) prices modeled in the DFS are projected to be at a 39-percent discount to current spot prices in 2025 and then escalate by 2 percent per annum. The estimated capex is US$866 million which supports a post-tax NPV of US$1.5 billion.
European Lithium has established several strategic relationships with an aim to deliver value to the Wolfsberg Lithium Project through development and during production. This includes a partnership with KMI for liaising with Austrian authorities.
The company commissioned Dorfner Anzaplan to construct the pilot plant, which was successfully completed on schedule. Anzaplan has also overseen the completion of metallurgical test work on bulk ore extractions. Testing will allow significantly higher recovery rates at the start of production as opposed to only assessing metallurgical data from the core as other mining companies often do, giving European Lithium the advantage of a streamline refinement process.
The company has support from the European Battery Alliance, GREENPEG and other government initiatives, believing it has the potential to become a major, first-to-market producer of lithium in Europe. The company also remains committed to clean production in an effort to support sustainability.
Based on the DFS, the company plans to begin the permitting process of its Wolfsberg Lithium project and prepare the mining plan for the mining authority to authorize the mine and concentrator construction. Afterward, the company will determine the approval requirements of the carbonate hydroxide conversion plant with the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and then initiate the final financing plan.
European Lithium, through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW to secure the company’s first offtake of battery grade lithium hydroxide from its Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria.
The company is aiming to commence production of lithium hydroxide from the project in 2027 — subject to funding and approvals by the Austrian government.In a bid to expand its project portfolio, European Lithium executed a binding Heads of Agreement with 2743718 Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of Richmond Minerals (TSXVRMD), to acquire 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria.
Company Highlights
- European Lithium is a mining exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring lithium in Europe.
- The company aims to become the first local lithium supplier into an integrated European battery supply chain.
- The company’s focus is on its wholly owned advanced Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg) located in Carinthia, Austria.
- Wolfsberg is a high-grade lithium resource at an average grade of one percent lithium oxide, with a total resource of 12.88 million tonnes based on measured, indicated and inferred resources in zone one only.
- Wolfsberg’s definitive feasibility study results demonstrate potential to deliver high returns, leveraging low operating costs, and benefiting from a lithium market that is anticipated to be in structural undersupply during most of the life of mine.
- The Wolfsberg resource estimate has significant upside with the potential to double based on positive drill results.
- Through its wholly owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium Aľ GmbH (ECM), European Lithium signed a binding long-term lithium offtake agreement with top-tier European auto manufacturer BMW AG (BMW) to secure the company’s first offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Wolfsberg.
- The company has signed a binding agreement to build a Saudi Arabia-based hydroxide processing plant in partnership with Obeikan and deliver significant cost savings.
- The company is led by a management team with decades of experience and success in the mining and finance markets.
- European Lithium entered into a business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition, a US special purpose acquisition company, to which European Lithium will sell down its interest in its wholly owned Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg and Wolfsberg Lithium Project) and merge with Sizzle via a newly formed, lithium exploration and development company named, Critical Metals Corp.
- European Lithium has acquired 100 percent of the rights, title and interest in the Bretstein-Lachtal Project, Klementkogel Project and the Wildbachgraben Project, a group of exploration licenses covering 114.6 square kilometers, targeting lithium with known occurrences in the Styria mining district of Austria and nearby the Wolfsberg Lithium Project
- The company received high-grade lithium assays from sampling undertaken at various prospects within the Eastern Alps Lithium Satellite Projects, located in Austria, which are held 20 percent by European Lithium and 80 percent by EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR).
Trading Halt
Environmental Milestone Reached on the Wolfsberg Project
EUR Completes Acquisition Leinster Lithium Project Ireland
Extensive Lithium Anomalies defined at Salinas South Project, Lithium Valley, Brazil
Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is excited to announce it has received 38 stream sediment samples from the Salinas South Project in the Lithium Valley and has defined anomalies over 5 km along regional structural strike direction.
Highlights
Work Undertaken
- Encouraging assays were received from 38 stream sediment samples.
- Lithium anomalies were identified over a 5.8 km distance, which includes high order anomalies over an artisanal working.
- Anomalies interpreted to lie over a major concealed granite body at depth.
Figure 1. The Gold Mountain team conducted an extensive stream sampling program across GMN’s Brazilian Lithium, Copper and Rare Earth Projects in 2024 and that program is ongoing in 2025. Sampling methods are adapted to local conditions.
Future Workplan
- Carry out soil sampling over the strongest lithium anomalies with coincident pathfinder element anomalies and the known artisanal working.
- Continue on ground mapping to search for pegmatite outcrops.
- Define drill targets and get environmental permits for drilling.
Managing Director David Evans commented
“Over the past few years, Gold Mountain has built up an impressive ground position in Brazil’s Lithium Valley, an emerging lithium hotspot, home to two producing mines and Latin Resources’ Colina deposit. The new results from Salinas South complement the recent announcement of 10 drill targets from our Salinas II Project and give the company a strong pipeline of targets for us to test right across this highly prospective region.”
Details
Strongly anomalous stream sediment sample results were received on the Salinas South 830.557/2023 tenement with strongly correlated beryllium (Be), rubidium (Rb), niobium (Nb) and potassium (K).
Table 1 shows the correlation chart for the anomalous lithium samples in tenement 830.557/2023
Table 1. Correlation chart for lithium anomalous samples taken on 830.557/2023 showing strong correlations between lithium and other important LCT pegmatite pathfinder elements.
Note that correlations show spatial associations that include lithium pegmatites and may include other rock types. The presence of chrysoberyl in the area suggests that pegmatites have intruded mafic to ultramafic rocks to pick up the chromium necessary to form chrysoberyl rather than beryl. This gives additional criteria to search for lithium pegmatites and explains part of the unusual associated elements in the correlation chart such as Ni, Mg and Zn.
The Salinas South project consists of 26 tenements with a total area of 50,911 hectares in the Lithium Valley. Post tectonic granites surround the tenements which contain favourable weak, schistose host rocks.
The Salinas South Project area is thought to lie on the margins of a major granite at depth, with the margins also passing through the area of the Sigma Resources and CBL lithium mines. A strong NE trending structural direction is also present at the Salinas South Project, similar in direction to those identified at Sigma Lithium and in the vicinity of the Colina deposit held by Latin Resources. The structural directions are also visible on the radiometric and magnetic images of the Salinas South Project.
Structurally controlled occurrences of pegmatites including one known to contain lithium are located just to the northwest of the Salinas South Project area on prominent NE trending structures. Similar orientation structures are seen in the topography in the Salinas South 830.557/2023 tenement.
Mapping in 830.557/2023 during sampling identified an occurrence of pegmatite as well as late tectonic granites. Mapping elsewhere in the Salinas South tenements has also shown that there are significant scale pegmatites present. An artisanal working was identified. It lies within or adjacent to a high order lithium anomaly and is the highest priority target area in this tenement at present.
It was also evident that remnants of an old surface were present on many of the ridges, indicating that subdued anomalies could be anticipated from sources on the hills. Presence of an old lateritised surface indicates where lithium pegmatites may be concealed by leaching of lithium.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Gold Mountain, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
CleanTech Lithium PLC Submits Application for a Special Lithium Operating Contract (CEOL) for its Laguna Verde Project in Chile
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt: T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary in Chile, Atacama Salt Lakes SpA ("ASL"), has submitted its main application (the "Application") for a Special Lithium Operation Contract ("CEOL") for the Company's flagship asset, Laguna Verde (the "Project"). Laguna Verde is one of six saline systems that the Government of Chile has prioritised for development by the private sector and the CEOL gives the applicant the right to commercially produce lithium from the specified project.
Although contracts are normally awarded after a public tender the Government has announced a simplified procedure whereby an applicant can be awarded a CEOL through direct negotiation if it meets certain criteria. The Company believes that its application for a CEOL at Laguna Verde demonstrates that these criteria have been met and so expects to proceed with direct negotiation with the Government on the terms of the CEOL.
Highlights:
- ASL has submitted the main Application for the CEOL, with additional annexes to be submitted shortly to finalise electronic submission, in compliance with the criteria established by the Ministry of Mining to enter the simplified procedure for the award of a CEOL through direct negotiation.
- The Application details the basis under which CleanTech Lithium intends to advance the Project and is supported by independent technical studies and reports covering the considerable work undertaken and progress achieved on the Project over the past four years. The Application runs to 1200 pages of supporting documentation.
- This includes the work undertaken on Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and the DLE pilot plant in Copiapó culminating in the recently announced production of high-grade lithium carbonate with 99.78% purity.
- The Application addresses the criteria set by the Ministry of Mining which would allow ASL to enter direct negotiations with the Government for the award of a CEOL in 2025:
- ASL holds licences exceeding 80% of the licences in the proposed CEOL polygon area included in the Application
- The Company is a participant in the lithium industry through its lithium exploration and exploitation activities in Chile
- The Company meets the minimum equity requirement and maximum debt/equity ratio on its consolidated balance sheet over the past two accounting periods, and
- Demonstrated community consultation and support - the Application includes letters of support from indigenous community leaders for the award of the CEOL to ASL and for CTL´s approach to develop the Project
- The Application outlines the benefits the Project will bring to Chile with the Company being a leader in deploying a new sustainable lithium production method in the country, along with financial returns to the State and local communities, employment and economic growth in the region, technical development and value adding opportunities
- The Company will maintain an ongoing dialogue with the relevant Government authorities over the coming months with a view to having the Application accepted for direct negotiation by April 2025 and then having the CEOL awarded around mid-year 2025.
- CleanTech Lithium will host an investor webinar today at 17:00 GMT. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cleantech-lithium-plc/register-investor
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, CleanTech Lithium said: "We believe that our CEOL application fully complies with the criteria established by the Mining Ministry to enter the simplified procedure and direct negotiation. We think this marks a major step towards advancing sustainable lithium supply from Chile to the global battery and EV market. CleanTech Lithium has undertaken extensive work on the Project over the past 4 years. With the recent announcement of high-grade lithium carbonate production from Laguna Verde brine and with the pre-feasibility study expected to complete end of March, we believe we are extremely well-placed to engage with strategic partners and move the Project forward towards the production of lithium carbonate in a sustainable manner.
"Finally, I would like to thank the local community leaders who have supported our CEOL application. We believe this reflects the approach we have taken as a Company to work alongside the communities - and local universities - in a collaborative and open manner and this is a key part of our story in the Application."
Further Details:
As stated in the RNS of 27 September 2024, the Chile Government prioritised six salt flats for lithium development, including Laguna Verde, the Company's flagship project, as having the most favourable conditions to advance lithium exploration and production. The Ministry of Mining set out certain criteria that companies must meet to enter a simplified procedure and direct negotiation with Government for award of a CEOL rather than through a public tender. The Government will award one CEOL per saline system.
These criteria include:
Demonstrating experience in all or any of the following areas - Exploration in mining, mining exploitation, participation in lithium refining or development of value-added lithium products: In the CEOL application the Company provides details of our work in exploration for lithium in Chile which has led to declaration of a substantial resource at Laguna Verde. The criteria for experience in mining exploitation requires that the applicant have developed or be developing a lithium project with a minimum construction capex of US$100million and with a minimum production capacity of 5,000tpa lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") and state at which stage of development is the project. CleanTech Lithium is at PFS stage in the development of Laguna Verde having completed a scoping study with production rate of 20,000tpa LCE with an estimated capex at that time of about US$400million. The Company thus meets the experience criteria in exploration in mining and in mining exploitation.
Financial capacity: Each applicant must show it has more than US$30m equity across financial accounts on average over the past two years and a debt-to-equity ratio of a maximum of 1.2. In the CEOL application CleanTech Lithium provides the audited balance sheets and income statements that demonstrate these criteria have been met. Furthermore, the application provides details of how the Company intends to finance the construction of the Laguna Verde project.
Holding mining concessions for exploration and exploitation equivalent to 80% or more of the area of the polygon corresponding to each saline system: In the case of overlapping concessions only the concessions with priority will be counted. The Ministry provided the georeferenced vertices of the polygon for Laguna Verde that the Ministry will use to measure the percentage of mining property required to access the simplified procedure. However, this polygon has a referential nature for the purpose of determining the area over which the CEOL will be granted and can be modified by virtue of an indigenous consultation process and the agreements reached by the Ministry and the applicant company. Within the CEOL application CleanTech Lithium has submitted a proposed polygon in which ASL has over 80% of the exploration and exploitation licences with priority. As further support, three of the indigenous communities have provided letters to the Ministry supporting CleanTech Lithium´s application including the proposed polygon for the CEOL area.
Indigenous consultations: The Government stated that it would undertake consultation with indigenous communities potentially affected by development of lithium projects on each of the six prioritised salt flats. This consultation process commenced in October 2024 and was expected to take 6-8 months. If the Government and applicant reach agreement on the CEOL, it would be signed once the indigenous consultation is completed and would incorporate any agreements reached during the consultation process. CleanTech Lithium has a close working relationship with local indigenous communities and in December 2023 signed an alliance agreement with three of those communities. The CleanTech Lithium application includes details of our robust plans to collaborate and form lasting partnerships with indigenous groups and communities directly affected by project operations and includes letters of support from the communities of the alliance agreement.
CleanTech Lithium believes it is fully compliant with these criteria to enter the simplified procedure. The Board's track record with successfully developing and operating commercial mining projects, the Company's commitment to sustainable production through use of DLE and renewable energy and establishing partnerships with local communities position the Company in a very strong position to be granted the CEOL for Laguna Verde.
CEOL Award Mechanism - The simplified procedure
Submission of applications close on 31 January 2025. The Ministry IT and legal departments then have 5 business days to register and organise the submittal. The Ministry´s Lithium and Salar Unit then has 45 business days to review and analyse the request. Once this analysis is completed and the Lithium and Salar Unit verifies that all the information and documents needed to enter the simplified procedure have been submitted then an administrative act to accept the application will be prepared. This timetable indicates that, provided all information in the Company application is accepted, then CleanTech Lithium will enter direct negotiation on the CEOL with the Ministry by mid-April 2025.
Following acceptance of the submittal, a preliminary CEOL draft will be sent to the applicant and the Lithium and Salar Unit has 60 business days to negotiate a final CEOL and issue its opinion on the advisability of entering a CEOL with the applicant. If approved a Supreme Decree awarding the CEOL will be drafted. This timetable indicates that the CEOL should be awarded in July 2025.
The CEOL process is a critical step in fulfilling the Government's vision of making Chile a leader in sustainable lithium production. The awarding of a CEOL to CleanTech Lithium will support the global energy transition while protecting local ecosystems and advancing community development. CleanTech Lithium shares this vision and remains committed to playing an integral role in realising Chile's National Lithium Strategy.
For more information, visit the Ministry of Mining's website at www.minmineria.cl or explore the government's lithium strategy updates at Hacienda Chile.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +56 9 312 00081
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Click here for the full release
This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Land Use Permit issued for Rae Copper Project
Drilling Activities for Rae on Target to Commence in March 2025
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the permitting and operations at its Rae Copper Project, Nunavut (the “Project”). This milestone positions the Company to soon commence maiden drilling activities at the Project, building on the exceptional results of its 2024 maiden campaign, where copper rock chips returned exceptional assays exceeding 60%.
- Class A Land Use Permit granted by the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC), enabling drilling activities and camp construction at the Project to commence.
- Issuance of the land use permit follows a positive screening decision by the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) for the Rae Project, and ensures the project meets all regulator and environmental requirements.
- Aurora Geosciences (“Aurora”), experts in northern exploration, geology, and geophysics have been contracted to support the 2025 maiden drilling campaign after their successful engagement during 2024. Aurora has over 40 years of experience operating in the Canadian North.
- The public review period for the Company’s application for a Water Licence at Rae has now closed, with minimal commentary received. The Company anticipates a positive response from the Nunavut Water Board during February.
- Final planning for the 2025 maiden drilling program is well underway, with updates on drill targeting, contractor selection, and mobilisation expected in due course.
“Significant approval inroads were made over the Christmas period, with a positive screening decision provided by the Nunavut Impact Review Board and the subsequent issue of our Class A Land Use Permit from CIRNAC.
Over the coming weeks I’m looking forward to providing updates on our drill targetin,g and award of contracts associated with drilling at the Rae Project. We are now focused on the safe and efficient mobilisation to Rae, for what will be the first drilling campaign in the greater region in a decade.”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Drilling Targets Defined – Bananal Valley tenement, Lithium Valley, Brazil
Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is excited to announce it has received 224 soil samples from the southern section of the Salinas II Project in the Bananal Valley in Brazil. This new data has helped the team define a 14-hole drill program to test 10 high-priority lithium anomalies, some of which are coincident with outcrops of weathered pegmatite. The potential of this emerging Lithium district is highlighted by Latin Resources Collina Lithium Deposit (70.9Mt @ 1.25% Li2O), which lies along regional structural strike from GMN’s Salinas II Project.
Highlights
Work Undertaken
- Assays received from 100 and 200 metre spaced soil sampling lines with soil samples taken at 50 metre intervals.
- Lithium anomalies identified over the 1.5 km strike extent of the soil grid with coincident Be, Rb, Sn and Tl anomalies.
- No lithium anomalies found in areas of laterite however tin anomalies as well as quartz and tourmaline occurrences suggest pegmatite extensions under the laterite.
- Drill holes defined so environmental permits can be obtained to allow drilling to take place.
Future Workplan
- Obtain environmental permits for drilling
- Extra soil lines in the NW of tenement to follow up anomalies previously defined
- Continue detailed mapping to refine currently identified pegmatite trends
- Drilling of the lithium targets identified.
Details
Results from exceptionally high value stream sediment sample have been followed up with soil samples and grid based mapping in the southern part of 831.700/2022 and drilling targets had been identified.
Mapping prior to and during soil sampling identifies numerous small pegmatites and some larger pegmatites to a maximum of 10 metres wide. Areas of large quartz boulders, possibly quartz cores to pegmatites, were also mapped and in places are coincident with lithium and lithium pathfinder anomalies. Pegmatites cross cut and are younger than the foliation in the host G3 type granite.
Regional structure from geophysics and from topography shows a strong NE to ENE trend, subparallel to the Latin Resources “Lithium Corridor.” Drilling will be oriented at 90 degrees to the regional trend initially, as the most probable major pegmatite orientation direction.
Strong vertical zonation in the lithium pegmatite geochemical responses are present and close attention to the location of laterite and the old lateritised surface is critical to interpretation of where lithium pegmatites may be concealed by leaching of lithium.
Drill targets were defined by lithium anomalies and by occurrences of pegmatite or extensive float of pegmatite minerals, lithium pathfinder elements, large quartz boulders or anomalous quartz concentrations.
The lateritic weathering zone is estimated from mapping to be up to 50 metres thick within the tenement, but locally may be significantly thicker. Drilling below this weathered layer is essential to get analyses that reflect the actual grade of any pegmatites present. Within the weathering zone low values of lithium are expected from potentially economic pegmatites.
Images & Maps
Figure 1 shows the location of the Salinas Project tenements in relation to Latin resources Collina deposit and to other tenements held by major explorers including Rio Tinto.
Figure 1. Location of the Bananal Valley tenements in the GMN Salinas Project. This region contains two producing mines, the undeveloped Colina deposit, and several prospects with significant exploration activity. While close proximity does not guarantee similar results it does provide evidence to assist in targeted exploration.
Mapping and soil sampling in the western Bananal Valley tenement, 831.700/2022, has defined areas of laterite as well as various larger pegmatite and quartz occurrences.
Figure 2 shows the extensive high order stream sediment target zones in the Bananal valley tenement, with their follow up soil lines and potential pegmatite mineral occurrences, including green tourmaline, indicating highly evolved pegmatites.
Figure 2. Highest priority target zone in the south western part of the Bananal Valley tenement, 831.700/2022. Lithium anomalies are plotted as anomalous catchments (released 22 August 2024) to indicate the large prospective area that is present. Soil sample lines shown in yellow, mapping of occurrences shown in legend. Laterite extent defines limits of anomalous lithium in soil responses at surface.
Lower order anomalies in the northeast are still considered highly prospective, with lower order results due to more intensive weathering and leaching of surface rocks.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Gold Mountain, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments (Updated 2025)
Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has become a formidable force in the global mining industry.
After taking the helm of her father’s iron ore mining firm Hancock Prospecting in 1993, Rinehart embarked upon a diversification strategy that has vastly expanded her resource empire. Now Australia’s richest person, Rinehart has investments in many of the world’s most strategic commodities such as lithium, rare earths, copper, potash and natural gas.
One of those investments is Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF), which even in a low price environment for rare earths has managed to secure nearly AU$1.5 billion in debt financing in mid-2024 to advance its Nolans project in the Northern Territory. With a 10 percent equity stake, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is Arafura's largest shareholder.
In addition to Arafura, entrepreneur Rinehart’s investment portfolio also contains other ex-China, green-transition-focused companies such as Australian lithium firm Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF), as well as rare earths producers MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF). Rinehart’s role in the acquisition of Azure Minerals’ Andover lithium project in Western Australia alongside lithium giant SQM (NYSE:SQM) also made headlines in the past year.
In this article
- Who is Gina Rinehart?
- How did Gina Rinehart get rich?
- What mining companies does Gina Rinehart own?
- Where does Hancock Prospecting mine iron?
- Gina Rinehart’s iron ore investments
- Gina Rinehart’s lithium investments
- Gina Rinehart’s rare earths investments
- Gina Rinehart’s copper investments
- Gina Rinehart’s oil and gas investments
- Gina Rinehart’s potash and agriculture investments
- FAQs for Gina Rinehart
Who is Gina Rinehart?
Gina Rinehart is an Australian iron ore magnate and the executive chair of Hancock Prospecting, as well as the richest person in Australia and one of the world’s richest women. Rinehart is the daughter of Australian mining mogul and Hancock Prospecting founder, the late Lang Hancock. As the current executive chair of Hancock Prospecting, Rinehart won the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from CEO Magazine in 2019.
Rinehart was appointed as an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2022 for her “distinguished service to the mining sector, to the community through philanthropic initiatives, and to sport as a patron.”
How did Gina Rinehart get rich?
Gina Rinehart inherited Hancock Prospecting after her father’s passing in 1992. The following year, Gina Rinehart’s company acquired the Roy Hill tenements. Centering the massive project as the cornerstone of the company, Hancock Prospecting has greatly benefited from the iron ore market boom that began in the early 2000s.
Today, Roy Hill is Australia’s largest iron ore mine, producing 60 million tonnes of iron ore per year. The mine was recently approved to increase its annual production to 70 million tonnes. Success at Roy Hill has made Hancock Prospecting Australia’s most valuable private company, worth an estimated AU$15.6 billion.
As with many of the world’s most successful billionaires, Gina Rinehart has developed an investment strategy based on strategic partnerships as well as diversification to mitigate risk and build value. Under her leadership, Hancock Prospecting Pty Limited (HPPL) as well as the HPPL Group of companies has expanded into some of the world’s most economically important markets, such as real estate, agriculture, energy and critical metals.
For the 2024 fiscal year, Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting reported a bumper profit of AU$5.6 billion, up 10 percent from the previous year.
What mining companies does Gina Rinehart own?
Through her company Hancock Prospecting, Gina Rinehart owns interest in mining companies across many sectors, including iron ore, lithium, rare earths, copper, oil and gas, as well as potash. While much of her investment portfolio is focused on Australia and ASX companies, Rinehart is actively strengthening the geographical diversification of her investments.
In recent years, Rinehart has made a series of key investments in mining companies, especially targeting critical metals projects in Germany, Brazil, Ecuador and the United States. These include exploration-stage firms such as Titan Minerals (ASX:TTM) and Azure Minerals as well as producers such as Atlas Iron and MP Materials.
Where does Hancock Prospecting mine iron?
Vehicles hauling ore at Roy Hill iron ore mine.
Photo of Roy Hill iron ore mine via Roy Hill.
Hancock Prospecting’s Roy Hill and Hope Downs iron ore mines are located in the resource rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.
Roy Hill has attracted strategic partnerships with major global enterprises: Marubeni (TSE:8002) with a 15 percent equity stake; POSCO (NYSE:PKX,KRX:005490) holds a 12.5 percent stake; and China Steel (TPE:2002) has a 2.5 percent equity position. The minority partners purchase a combined 28.75 million tonnes of iron ore annually from Roy Hill’s production.
In September 2024, Hancock Prospecting got the green light for its AU$600 million McPhee iron mine located about 100 kilometres north of the Roy Hill mine after a long approval process. The McPhee iron mine is expected to produce around 10 million tonnes of the metal each year over an estimated 15 year mine life. First production is expected to kick off next year, and ore will be transported by road trains to Roy Hill for processing and blending. The goal is to improve the larger mine's product mix and sustain its production volumes.
The Hope Downs iron ore complex is another of Australia’s largest iron ore projects. A 50/50 joint venture partnership with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), Hope Downs hosts four open-pit mines and has an annual production capacity of 47 million tonnes. Hope Downs has also been the subject of a more than decade-long civil dispute in a Western Australian court over royalties, put forth by the descendants of Lang Hancock's business partner Peter Wright as well as Rinehart’s own children.
Gina Rinehart’s iron ore investments
Gina Rinehart’s iron ore investments in Western Australia extend beyond Roy Hill and Hill Downs to its subsidiary Atlas Iron’s three producing mines and a pipeline of development projects, as well as an earn-in agreement on Legacy Iron Ore (ASX:LCY) and Hawthorn Resources’ (ASX:HAW) Mt Bevan project through its subsidiary Hancock Magnetite Holdings.
Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting acquired Atlas Iron in 2018 through a AU$427 million deal that turned out to be dirt cheap as the company would go on to deliver AU$1.5 billion in revenues over the next three years alone.
Today, Atlas Mines operates the Mt Webber, Sanjiv Ridge and Miralga Creek mines. Production from these mines in its fiscal year ended June 2023 led to a AU$222 million dividend payment for Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting.
At Mt Bevan, as part of its earn-in agreement, Hancock completed a prefeasibility study (PFS) for a 12 million tonne per year high-grade magnetite project in July of 2024. The PFS incorporated a mineral resource estimate totalling 1,291 million tonnes, which was completed by Atlas, and delineates a capital cost of AU$5 billion to develop the potential Mt Bevan mine.
Completion of the PFS increased Hancock’s stake in the JV ownership from 30 percent to 51 percent with Legacy now holding 29.4 percent and Hawthorn 19.6 percent.
Like iron, coal is another essential material in steel manufacturing. To this end, Rinehart is also pursuing an investment in a past-producing metallurgical coal mine in Alberta, Canada. Hancock Prospecting subsidiary Northback Holdings is the owner of the proposed Grassy Mountain steelmaking coal project in the province’s Crowsnest Pass region. Northback is awaiting approval of its exploration licenses for the project.
Gina Rinehart’s lithium investments
Gina Rinehart's lithium investments include Azure Minerals’ (ASX:AZS) Andover lithium project, Liontown Resources, Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL). The majority of her lithium investments have came in a flurry over the past year.
In June 2023, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting signed a separate joint venture earn-in agreement for the Mt Bevan magnetite project, which is discussed above, this time for the lithium, nickel and copper mineralization at the project. The agreement will similarly see Hancock able to earn a 51 percent interest by completing certain milestones.
Last September, Rinehart made headlines when she took a position in Liontown Resources and then rapidly increased the position to 19.9 percent over the following month. This allowed Hancock, which was now Liontown's largest shareholder, to effectively block Albemarle’s (NYSE:ALB) accepted takeover of the smaller lithium company.
However, since then, Liontown’s stock has taken a hit as the economics for its near-production Kathleen Valley lithium project in Western Australia have been damaged by the effects of high inflation and low lithium prices. Ultimately, in January, Albemarle decided to sell off its 4 percent stake in Liontown Resources. The lack of any further moves or comment by Rinehart in relation to Liontown Resources has led to speculation she may be waiting for the right opportunity to buy up the lithium company at a discount.
Kathleen Valley entered production in late July 2024, and is expected to produce approximately 2.8 million tonnes per year of spodumene concentrate by the end of FY 2027.
That wasn't the only lithium bid Rinehart blocked in October 2023. As is her strategy, Rinehart scooped up an 18.9 percent stake in Azure Minerals last year after SQM announced its intention for a total takeover of the company and its Andover lithium project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia. This story had a different ending, though, as Hancock Prospecting instead joined the lithium giant in a AU$1.7 billion deal to become a co-owner of the exploration-stage Andover project, which also hosts nickel, copper and cobalt mineralisation. The deal closed in May 2024.
Shortly after its Liontown and Azure moves last year, Hancock Prospecting continued investing in Western Australia's lithium prospects when it participated in a AU$70.2 million fundraising for Delta Lithium in November 2023. The proceeds of the fundraising will help Delta Lithium to fund the development of its Mt Ida lithium-gold project, which is adjacent to Hancock's Mt Bevan joint venture project. As of November 2024, Hancock Prospecting owns 10.65 percent of Delta Lithium.
Rinehart has made lithium investments outside of Australia as well. Looking further afield to Germany, with a 7.5 percent stake, Hancock Prospecting is the second largest shareholder in Vulcan Energy and its flagship Zero Carbon lithium project in Germany’s Upper Rhine Valley, a milestone Rinehart's company reached after investing an additional AU$20 million in Vulcan, which made headlines in June. The Zero Carbon project is slated to produce an initial 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide by the end of 2025, targeting Europe’s electric vehicle manufacturing sector.
In November 2024, Vulcan Energy reached another major milestone with first production at its downstream lithium hydroxide optimisation plant, which is designed to produce lithium hydroxide and battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.
Gina Rinehart’s rare earths investments
Facilities at MP Materials' Mountain Pass rare earths mine.
clayton harrison / Shutterstock
Through Hancock Prospecting, Gina Rinehart has recently made investments in some of the world’s most well known rare earths producing companies — US-based MP Materials and Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths — as well as development-stage Arafura Rare Earths and exploration-stage Brazilian Rare Earths (ASX:BRE). Rinehart taking a position in these rare earths companies shows she is looking to capitalise on the significant need for these critical metals outside of China.
As mentioned in the introduction to this article, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting is the largest shareholder of Arafura Rare Earths, giving it a 10 percent stake in the advanced-stage Nolans project in the Northern Territory. Rinehart made the investment in December 2022.
In April of 2024, Rinehart made two significant moves into the sector. The first came on April 9, when it was revealed that Hancock Prospecting had acquired a 5.3 percent stake in MP Materials, the second largest rare earths producer outside of China. The company’s California-based Mountain Pass mine is the only integrated rare earth mining and processing operation in North America.
Rinehart’s investment in MP Materials could later bring in “Roy Hill-type cash flow,” Dylan Kelly, head analyst at Terra Capital, told Australian Financial Review. “Anything that is producing and not China-aligned is highly strategic. These materials are very, very hard to make and there’s a lot of demand in making magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines."
One week later, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting also took up a 5.82 percent interest in Lynas Rare Earths, the largest ex-China rare earths producer. The Australian rare earths miner produces the critical metals at its Mount Weld mine in Western Australia and ships the raw material to Malaysia for processing. Lynas is also ramping up processing at its Kalgoorlie rare earth processing facility in Australia, and building light rare earths processing facilities and a heavy rare earths separation facility in Texas, US.
Rinehart’s near simultaneous investments in both Lynas and MP Materials comes after merger talks between the two rare earths behemoths stalled in February. There is speculation stirring that Rinehart’s participation could renew merger discussions, Reuters reported. In November, the mining mogul increased her position in MP Materials to 8.5 percent, further raising the possibility of a merger down the road.
Andy Forster, Lynas investor and senior investor of Argo Investments, had his interest piqued by Rinehart’s move "given she's clearly made a play across the whole space. She obviously wants to potentially have a seat at the table if there's any chance of consolidation."
Rinehart is also getting her foot in the rare earths door at the exploration level. In 2023, Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting made a pre-IPO investment for a 5.85 percent share in Brazilian Rare Earths, which went on to list on the ASX in December of that year. The rare earths explorer is working its district-scale Rocha da Rocha rare earth province in the state of Bahia, Brazil. The province is highly prospective for both heavy and light rare earths, with grades of over 40 percent total rare earth oxides found. Brazilian Rare Earths is working to complete an updated JORC mineral resource estimate.
Gina Rinehart’s copper investments
Gina Rinehart’s copper investments are centered on Ecuador’s Andean copper-gold belt, and include explorer Titan Minerals and Ecuador's state-owned Empresa Nacional Minera (ENAMI).
Ecuador has seen a rush of major mining companies taking up positions in key copper and gold projects in recent years, placing Hancock Prospecting in the company of Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), Zijin Mining (HKEX:2899) and Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF).
Rinehart’s Ecuadorian copper investments are in line with her shift toward the critical metals necessary for the green transition and her strategy to expand the global footprint of her mining empire.
Hancock Prospecting subsidiary Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining has been in the region since 2017, but recently began making more investments. In March 2024, Hancock Prospecting subsidiary Hanrine Ecuadorian Exploration and Mining acquired a 49 percent stake in six mining concessions for AU$186.4 million. The deal sees it partner with state mining company ENAMI for the concessions, which surround the stalled Llurimagua copper-molybdenum project in Northern Ecuador.
In late April, Ecuador’s constitutional court nixed appeals by ENAMI and its partner in the Llurimagua project, Chile’s state-owned CODELCO, to review the March 2023 decision by Imbabura’s provincial supreme court suspending the environmental license for Llurimagua.
Shortly after the investment with ENAMI, Rinehart's Hanrine made another play in Ecuador by striking an earn-in agreement with Titan Minerals for up to an 80 percent ownership stake in the explorer’s Linderos copper-gold project contingent on up to AU$120 million in exploration spending. Linderos is an early-exploration stage project with the potential to host a large-scale copper porphyry system. Hanrine has made an initial investment of AU$2 million for a 5 percent stake.
Gina Rinehart’s oil and gas investments
Gina Rinehart’s oil and gas investments include private firms Warrego Energy in Western Australia and Senex Energy in Queensland.
In February 2023, Hancock Prospecting won a protracted bidding war for the then-public Warrego with Warrego's joint venture partner Strike Energy (ASX:STX) for a price of AU$0.36 per share. Warrego and operator Strike Energy maintain their 50/50 joint venture on the West Erregulla onshore gas field within exploration permit EP 469 near Perth in Western Australia.
In mid-August 2024, the West Erregulla project received its production licence and the partners expect to start operations once a final investment decision is made later this year. During phase one, the project is expected to produce 87 terajoules per day.
As for Senex Energy, it is a joint venture between POSCO (50.1 percent) and Hancock Prospecting subsidiary Hancock Energy (49.9 percent) that holds the Atlas and Roma North natural gas developments in Queensland’s Surat Basin. The two JV partners acquired Senex in 2022, with Rinehart’s company putting up AU$440.89 million.
Senex Energy is embarking on a AU$1 billion expansion endeavor at Atlas and Roma North this year that will see 60 petajoules of natural gas delivered to Australia’s east coast market annually by the end of 2025. This figure represents more than 10 percent of the region’s demand. Regulatory approval for the expansion was finally approved following an uphill battle with a Federal government more keen on renewable energy projects than the natural gas variety. Hancock Prospecting reported the first flows of gas production from the expansion field in late November 2024.
Rinehart once had a significant stake of nearly 20 percent in Lakes Oil, now Lakes Blue Energy (ASX:LKO), through subsidiary Timeview Enterprises. Timeview's stake in Lakes Blue Energy has been lowered in recent years, but it remains the company's fourth largest shareholder at 4.63 percent.
In late October, Rinehart offered financial assistance to Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF), a diversified mining company with lithium, iron ore and oil and gas operations in Western Australia. Headed by another mining heavyweight, Chris Ellison, Mineral Resources, or MinRes, is reportedly drowning in debt and embroiled in a tax evasion investigation. At that time, Hancock Prospecting agreed to a AU$1.13 billion buyout of MinRes' oil and gas projects in the Perth Basin and an exploration acreage in the Carnarvon Basin.
The 100 percent sale of two of MinRes' exploration permits to Hancock was completed in December for initial consideration of AU$780 million, with potential for up to AU$327 million depending on whether certain conditions and thresholds are met. The permits include the Moriarty Deep prospect and the Lockyer gas and Erregulla oil discoveries.
Separate to that sale, the two companies are also forming two 50/50 exploration joint ventures for MinRes' remaining permits in the Perth and Carnarvon Basins. Hancock will acquire 50 percent of the MinRes Explorer drill rig, which is the largest in Australia.
Gina Rinehart’s potash and agriculture investments
Gina Rinehart’s potash and agricultural investments center on Hancock Prospecting’s ownership interests in multiple premium cattle stations in Australia, and the company's royalty revenue generated from the Anglo-American-controlled Woodsmith potash project currently under construction in the United Kingdom.
With an original investment of AU$380.6 million in 2016 to then-owner Sirius Minerals, Hancock Prospecting has a 5 percent revenue royalty on the first 13 million tonnes of fertiliser produced from Woodsmith and 1 percent thereafter. Hancock also has a 20,000 tonne-a-year offtake option. The timeline for Rinehart’s royalty revenue has been pushed back, however, as Anglo is cutting spending at Woodsmith following BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) failed mega-merger with Anglo American.
Investor takeaway
With Gina Rinehart at the helm of Hancock Prospecting, the Roy Hill iron ore mine has generated stellar revenues. That wealth creation not only made her Australia's richest person, but has also built a powerful war chest from which Rinehart is expanding her mining empire.
Investors can take cues from her recent and future moves in the mining sector. Although she may be defensive toward renewable energy technologies encroaching on agricultural land, she understands the strategical importance of investing in critical metals for the green transition such as lithium, rare earths and copper.
FAQs for Gina Rinehart
How much is Gina Rinehart worth?
Gina Rinehart's net worth is reported to be AU$40.61 billion as of May 31, 2024. That's up 8.5 percent over the previous year, according to figures from the Australian Financial Review's Rich List 2024.
"Rinehart’s net worth jumped $3.2b in the last year thanks to multiples in the sector expanding," the list's authors explain. "However, her iron grip on the Rich List top spot may be weakened by ore price declines in 2024, on the back of concerns over steel output reducing in China."
What company does Gina Rinehart own?
Gina Rinehart owns Hancock Prospecting, a private company founded by her late father Lang Hancock. Originally an iron ore mining company, today the firm has strategic stakes in a wide-range of metals and commodities from lithium and rare earths to copper and agriculture, which are detailed in this article.
Can I buy shares in Hancock Prospecting?
While investors can't buy public shares in privately held Hancock Prospecting, they can take equity positions in the publicly traded stocks in which the company itself holds interest. Some of these stocks include Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF), Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR), MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC).
Does Gina Rinehart own Rio Tinto?
Although she has interest in many mining companies and the two companies share the Hope Downs joint venture, Gina Rinehart does not own mining giant Rio Tinto. Yahoo Finance reports that Aluminum Corporation of China (SHA:601600) is its largest shareholder at 11 percent, followed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) with 8.7 percent and the Vanguard Group at about 3.1 percent of shares.
What does Gina Rinehart think about nuclear energy?
Gina Rinehart is pro-nuclear energy. During a speech at The Australian Bush Summit in 2023, she railed against the impact of wind and solar farms on much needed agricultural land in Australia. She suggested that nuclear energy offers a more viable solution for reaching the country's net zero targets.
Is Gina Rinehart the richest person in Australia?
Gina Rinehart is the richest person in Australia. In 2024, she made the Australian Financial Review's Rich List for the fifth consecutive year in a row. The next richest Australian, real estate developer Harry Triguboff, trails her by about AU$14 billion.
Is Gina Rinehart the richest woman in the world?
Gina Rinehart is not the richest woman in the world, but she does rank as the world's ninth richest woman in 2024. The distinction of richest woman in the world goes to France's Francoise Bettencourt Meyer, the heir of L'Oréal (EPA:OR). Rinehart previously held the title in 2012.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2024.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Pilot Plant Downstream Process Produces Lithium Carbonate with 99.78% Purity
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt: T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, further to "Pilot-Scale Lithium Carbonate Production" RNS on 21 November 2024, announces the production of a high purity lithium carbonate sample from the Company´s pilot plant downstream process.
The Company has also made the decision to voluntarily delist from the OTCQX market in the U.S. The Board did not see the value from low trading volumes and the associated administration costs. The Company's Ordinary Shares continue to trade on the London AIM Market, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the U.S. OTC Pink Market.
Highlights:
- The Company is processing concentrated eluate from its DLE pilot plant in Copiapó, Chile at the facilities of Conductive Energy ("Conductive") in Chicago, USA with the aim of producing battery grade lithium carbonate.
- The downstream process design aims to minimise process steps and demonstrate a process that is scalable and can consistently produce a battery-grade lithium carbonate product. Key stages are:
- Eluate concentration using Forward Osmosis ("iFO") to produce a highly concentrated pre-carbonation solution with low energy input
- Treatment of the pre-carbonation solution to remove contaminants
- Carbonation to technical-grade lithium carbonate
- Post-carbonation polishing to achieve battery-grade lithium carbonate
- A substantial volume of pre-carbonation solution and lithium carbonate was produced as reported to the market on 21 November 2024.
- Due to the onset of freezing weather in Chicago from late November, steps were taken to mitigate damage to sensitive iFO processing equipment and iFO concentration was paused.
- Further downstream processing continued using the already produced pre-carbonation solution to refine and analyse the downstream process and lithium carbonate product.
- A test run volume of pre-carbonation solution was processed in December into an 8kg sample of high grade lithium carbonate which a laboratory at the University of Calgary has recently confirmed achieved 99.78% purity.
- This exceeds the 99.6% purity standard (Chinese GB/T 23853-2022 (Type 1) for battery grade lithium carbonate from brine. However, certain individual impurity concentrations were higher than the standard.
- The treatment process was shown to be effective at removing contaminants, resulting in high-quality feed to the carbonation stage.
- The most problematic contaminants in the pre-carbonation solution, Calcium, Magnesium and Boron, were reduced by 98.5%, 99.9% and to non-detection (>99.99%) respectively.
- Conductive Energy is is currently assessing best options to restart iFO operations that are paused due to winter conditions.
- Conductive is utilising the current pause to upgrade the system based on initial data as well as add an nanofiltration step to remove divalent ions (Calcium, Magnesium) before the ion exchange steps which will improve purification efficiency further whilst improvements in automation and process control will be made.
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, CleanTech Lithium said: "We are pleased to report the production of high grade lithium carbonate with a purity of 99.78% from an initial batch of concentrated eluate from our Laguna Verde project. This phase of work has focused on fine-tuning the process and preparing to scale up pilot plant output. Our collaborative efforts with Conductive Energy and Forward Water on the downstream process are advancing our aim to produce signifigant quantities of battery grade product to introduce to potential strategic partners and off-takers."
Images 1-2: High purity lithium carbonate falling from filter plate and final product. Low adhesion and moisture content is an indicator of high product purity & exceptional crystal structure
Further Details:
In 2H 2024, a total of 88m3 of concentrated eluate produced at the Company´s DLE pilot plant located in Copiapó, Chile, was shipped to the facilities of Conductive Energy in Chicago, USA, for conversion into lithium carbonate. Processing commenced in November 2024 and a total of 27.5m3 of concentrated eluate was processed through the iFO stage which reduced the volume to 5.3m3 of pre-carbonation solution with lithium concentrations up to 14,400mg/l. The iFO unit is a mobile demonstration scale unit with a feed flow rate of 800 - 1,000L per hour and is an outdoor installation and therefore susceptible to weather conditions. A portion of the solution was processed into approximately 50kg of lithium carbonate as announced to the market on 21 November 2024.
Image 3: The iFO unit installed at the Conductive Energy site in Chicago, USA
Despite challenging weather conditions in late November, with temperatures in Chicago dropping below zero degrees Celsius, process evaluation continued with the aim of achieving iterative improvements in yield at lower energy and reagent inputs, which helps assess scalability and operating costs.
Adverse weather did pose risks to sensitive process equipment, such as the membrane modules of the iFO unit and further iFO concentration was paused. Under commercial-scale operations, such systems would be housed within temperature-controlled facilities to mitigate these challenges.
Production of High Purity Product
Downstream processing continued using iFO concentrate already produced to run the final purification, carbonation and polishing stages and produce a test quantity of high grade lithium carbonate. The solution produced by the iFO unit was 14,350mg/l Li, a 6.5X increase in concentration of the concentrated eluate. This was achieved without optimisation and in sub-optimal weather conditions. Optimization is expected to achieve a minimum 10X increase in concentration at this stage. Further stages of contaminant removal, carbonation and polishing achieved a high grade lithium carbonate product with a purity of 99.78% Li2CO3
Feed Brine
Concentrated Eluate
Post iFO Solution
Lithium Carbonate
Grade (mg/L Li)
180
2,210
14,350
99.78%
Table 1: Lithium grade in key stages from feed brine to final product
Treatment to Remove Impurities
The purification stage consists of 3 process units - microfiltration, divalent ion exchange and boron ion exchange. These were shown to greatly reduce the concentrated contaminants in the pre-carbonation solution resulting in a high-quality feed to the carbonation process. The most problematic contaminants in the pre-carbonation solution, Calcium, Magnesium and Boron were reduced by 98.5%, 99.9% and to non-detection (>99.99%), respectively. Table 2 shows the major ions in each process stage. Upgrades to the system, including the addition of a nanofiltration step is being implemented to more efficiently remove divalent ions which were at a higher concentration in the concentrated eluate received (although within Lanshen design specification) than the Conductive pilot plant was set up for.
Element
(mg/L)
Concentrated Eluate (mg/L)
iFO
(mg/L)
Microfiltration
(mg/L)
Ion Exchange
(mg/L)
Boron Ion Exchange (mg/L)
B
506
1,655
1,480
1,230
ND
Ca
48.2
346
319
5
5
K
21.8
129
132
114
70
Mg
49.7
357
318
1.7
0.4
Na
428
2,685
4,140
7,870
5,115
S
19.3
136
132
117
78
Table 2: Major impurities following each stage of pre-treatment
Carbonation Stage
Carbonation proceeded as designed, with initial technical grade material produced from the feed in under 15 minutes of reactor time. The technical grade product was subsequently polished in a single wash step to produce a high-purity lithium carbonate product. Table 2 presents all the detected elements by ICP, undertaken by a laboratory at the University of Calgary, as a percent weight of the total dry product (100% dry mass). Moisture in the product prior to kiln drying was low at 28% wt. The final product achieved 99.78% lithium carbonate purity on a fully dry basis (Table 3).
Image 4: Filter press used in the conversion process to produce lithium carbonate
A comparison to Chinese standard GB/T 23853-2022 (Type 1) for battery grade lithium carbonate is shown in Table 3. Potassium, sodium and chloride will be reduced through changes in carbonation reactor operation such that post-carbonation washing is more effective. The divalent ions, calcium and magnesium, will be reduced following introduction of the nanofiltration step.
Product
CTL T1 Product2
GB/T 23853-2022
Li2CO3
99.78%
99.60%
Na
0.050%
0.030%
K
0.014%
0.002%
Ca
0.022%
0.005%
Mg
0.015%
0.005%
SO4
0.016%
0.01%
Cl
0.044%
0.02%
B
0.001%
0.005%
Fe
nd (0.0005%)
0.001%
Cu
nd (0.0005%)
0.005%
Pb
nd (0.0005%)
Al
0.001%
Zn
nd (0.0005%)
Si
0.006%
0.002%
Mn
0.0003%
0.001%
H2O
0.2%
0.4%
Insoluble
nd (0.01)
0.005%
Table 3: Weight (%) of elements in the final product after drying
Next Steps
Downstream processing is scheduled to resume in February 2025, with the rest of the 88m³ volume of concentrated eluate anticipated to be processed between February and April 2025.
Conductive Energy is utilising the the iFO operations pause to implement several improvements to the system will be implemented primarily in automation and process control and debottlenecking for continuous operation and addition of a nanofiltration stage. The planned schedule is:
- Early January - early February 2025: facility recommissioning and recommence processing
- Mid-February - plan additional tours with third parties for offtake purposes
- Mid-February - early April, completion of CleanTech Lithium's concentrated eluate processing and conversion to battery grade lithium carbonate to produce larger quantities for start of product qualification by potential strategic partners and off-takers.
Competent Persons Statement
The following professional acts as qualified person, as defined in the AIM Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies (June 2009) and JORC Code (2012):
The technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Dr Steve Kesler, a Director of the Company. Dr Kesler is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer with over 40 years' experience in the mining and resource development industry. Dr Kesle holds a degree in Mining Engineering and Ph.D in Mineral Technology both from Imperial College, London Dr Kesler and has sufficient experience, as to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore reserves" and for the purposes of the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009. Dr Kesler consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Company is reporting progress on project development and metallurgical results under the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for the Reporting of Results, Minerals Resources and Ore reserves (JORC code 2012).
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Click here for the full release
This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
