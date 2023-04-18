Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Harvard University Robotics and AR/VR Workshops Showcase ARway.ai, Snap, and Magic Leap's Spatial Computing and AR Platforms Capabilities

Tomorrow April 19, Join ARway.ai CEO for livestream presentation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that ARway.ai's spatial computing technology was chosen with Snap and Magic Leap at the 2023 Harvard XR Hackathon, "The DreamHack", presented by the Harvard Robotics Club and the Harvard ARVR Club. The event, held from April 14-16 at Harvard University in Boston, MA featured creators, business leaders, domain experts, designers, developers, product managers and more highlighting creativity and exploration in the industry. The event enabled participants to explore business opportunities in the metaverse with various ARVR technologies with no prior experience required, making ARway's technology a perfect application

The Hackathon event took place at the prestigious Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering & Applied Sciences, attracting interest from all over the world. At the event, hackers worked on developing cutting-edge XR solutions to tackle complex global issues, ranging from education to climate change. ARway hosted a workshop aimed at educating students about their platform's capabilities. The platform was praised for its ability to facilitate navigation for individuals with disabilities. By the end of the Hackathon, participants had gained a deeper understanding of XR tools that can be used for a variety of purposes. Overall, the event was a great success and showcased the potential for XR technology to positively impact society in a meaningful way.

ARway.ai is disrupting the Global $44 Billion Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market (IPIN) with its no-code, no beacon AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. ARway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues.

ARway Corporation, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Press release picture

About the Hardward Dream/Hack
The Harvard Dream Hack is an be an action-packed, student-first event. Attendees will learn the basics of AR and VR development and create their own experience by the end of the hackathon. No prior programming experience required! Harvard XR Hackthon is run by Harvard AR/VR Club. By connecting students and alumni with investors and industry leaders in the XR and metaverse, their goal is to enable participants to explore the technology and business opportunities in the metaverse.

Proactive Investors Livestream

Tomorrow Wednesday April 19 at 2pm ET / 11am PT, CEO Evan Gappelberg will join Proactive Investors for an exclusive livestream event, where he will discuss ARway.ai updates and hold a question & answer period with investors.

He will be joined by Shadnam Khan, Chief Product Officer for an ARway demo and presentation.

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Time: 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT
Link to join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2z7f3ps0LGk

ARway Corporation, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Press release picture

About ARway.ai

ARway is an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. ARway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues. Visitors can scan a QR code to access a venue map, navigate to any point of interest with step-by-step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands, and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

