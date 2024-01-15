Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Miramar Resouces

Ground EM Survey Underway at Mount Vernon

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that geophysical contractors have commenced a fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey at the Company’s 100%-owned Mount Vernon nickel, copper and platinum group element (Ni-Cu-PGE) Project, part of the Company’s district-scale Bangemall Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

  • Fixed loop EM survey at Mount Vernon to refine targets for future drill testing
  • Miramar has dominant land position in potential new Ni-Cu-PGE province
Miramar believes the Bangemall Project has significant potential for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation related to Kulkatharra Dolerite sills, which are part of the Warakurna Large Igneous Province and the same age as the large Nebo and Babel Ni-Cu deposits in the West Musgraves.

The Company previously flew a Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey which identified multiple late-time EM anomalies where a dolerite sill intrudes into sulphidic sediments (Figure 1).

Subsequent reconnaissance rock chip sampling identified coarse-grained sulphides (pyrite) in outcropping fine grained chill margin of the dolerite and coarser-grained gabbro at several locations.

The FLEM survey will test several high priority VTEM anomalies to refine targets for future drill testing, including the “Vernon Gap” target where a strong late-time VTEM anomaly is seen beneath sulphides in outcropping gabbro and adjacent to significant Ni and Cu results in historic sampling (Figure 2).

Figure 1. Mount Vernon Project showing dolerite sills and late-time VTEM anomalies (Z channel 45).

Figure 2. “Vernon Gap” Target showing proposed FLEM survey lines in relation to VTEM anomaly, outcropping gabbro and historic rock chip samples.

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Bangemall Project had the potential for a style of Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation not previously seen in WA, and most like the giant Norilsk deposits in Siberia.

“We believe the Bangemall has the potential to be an entirely new nickel province in which we have built a commanding land position, and we look forward to continuing to uncover the potential of this very large project,” he said.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksnickel stockscopper stocksgold stocksnickel explorationcopper explorationgold exploration
M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


Lundin Mining Provides 2024 Guidance & Announces 2023 Production Results

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce production results for the year ended December 31, 2023 and provides production guidance for the three-year period of 2024 through 2026, as well as cash cost, capital and exploration expenditure forecasts for 2024. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals


Firetail Resources

Evidence of a Porphyry System at Fundicion Target, Picha Project, Peru

Australian battery minerals explorer, Firetail Resources Limited ("Firetail" or "the Company") (ASX: FTL) is pleased to provide an exciting update on the maiden diamond drilling (DD) program at the Picha Copper Project in Peru.

piece of copper on black background

Copper Mines in Australia (Updated 2024)

As the home of the world’s second largest copper reserves and the eighth largest producer of the red metal globally, Australia has dozens of operating copper mines.

Data from Geoscience Australia's Identified Mineral Resources report shows there were 33 operational copper mines spread across the country as of December 2021, although since then more have come online, and there are plenty more copper projects are in the exploration and development stages.

Read on to learn more about current Australian copper mines, as well as up-and-coming copper assets.

Miramar Resouces

Tenement Grant Expands Bangemall Ni-Cu-PGE Project

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has expanded its 100%-owned Bangemall Project in the Gascoyne Region of WA with the recent grant of Exploration Licence E52/4301, adjacent to the high-priority Mount Vernon Ni-Cu-PGE Project (Figure 1).

gold and copper bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: NorthWest Copper Leads with Gain of Over 40 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) recorded a slight loss in the final trading week of the year, dropping 4.22 points to close at 552.9. Overall the index ended the 12 month period fairly flat, down 2.52 percent.

Investors watched interest rates closely throughout 2023, with the Bank of Canada and US Federal Reserve continuing to hike in H1. By the end of the year, market participants were starting to look for cuts from both central banks.

Safe-haven investments performed well in the first half of the year as the regional banking crisis in the US made headlines; meanwhile, geopolitical instability in the Middle East helped send the gold price to a record high in Q4.

Miramar Resources
