United States Copper Index Fund

The investment seeks the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the SummerHaven Copper Index Total ReturnSM (the SCI), less CPERs expenses. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing to the fullest extent possible in the Benchmark Component Copper Futures Contracts. The SCI is designed to reflect the performance of the investment returns from a portfolio of copper futures contracts on the Commodity Exchange, Inc. exchange (COMEX).