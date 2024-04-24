iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the FTSE Green Revenues Select Infrastructure and Industrials Index composed of U.S. and non-U.S. companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions aiming to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction or land and resource optimization. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the index, which has been developed by FTSE International Limited (the ¿index provider¿ or ¿FTSE¿). It is non-diversified.