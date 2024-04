Sprott Copper Miners ETF (Nasdaq: COPP) is the only^ ETF to provide pure-play^^ exposure to large-, mid- and small-cap copper miners that supply a mineral critical to energy transmission. Copper demand may increase as clean energy grids and technology develop in response to global energy transition goals. COPP seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners™ Index (NSCOPP™). The index is designed to track the performance of a selection of global securities in the copper industry, including copper producers, developers and explorers.