Major Contracts Awarded to Advance Lac Rainy High-Grade Flake Graphite Project
Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) is pleased to announce a series of major project study agreements have been awarded to advance development of the Company’s flagship Lac Rainy high-grade flake- graphite project in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada (see Figure 1). The various study agreements approved and initiated include:
- A Metallurgical & Laboratory Services Agreement with SGS Laboratories in Lakefield, Ontario and the appointment of specialist client advisor Metpro Management to oversee metallurgical test-work programs for the design of a flake-graphite concentrate plant.
- A Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the design of a 100,000 tonnes per annum flake-graphite concentrate plant awarded to integrated engineering, design, and construction group Lycopodium. The PFS includes the flake-graphite concentrate plant and associated site infrastructure. It builds on the 2021 Scoping Study results1 that demonstrated Lac Rainy’s potential to generate high operating margins over a 14-year mine life - based on the current resource alone.
- A downstream battery-grade spherical graphite (SpG) concentrate purification options assessment, plant location and Scoping Study awarded to world-leading, German based, metallurgical test-work and process engineering design group ANZAPLAN. These programs will substantially build on the outstanding results of previous downstream product test-work that produced battery grade (99.96% Cg) spherical graphite (SpG) with excellent battery charging and discharge performance2.
- A drilling and full-service support contract signed with Magnor Exploration to complete the drilling and other exploration programs for Mineral Resource expansion and to test new regional targets at Lac Rainy, where the current resource is contained within only 1km of a demonstrated 36km strike-length of high-grade graphitic trends3 which have been tested to date.
Metals Australia CEO Paul Ferguson commented:
“We are delighted to have locked in a series of critical project development and test-work contracts with leading global service providers as we continue our efforts to grow the Lac Rainy resource and accelerate the development of what we believe is a world-class flake-graphite project, located in one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions.
Significantly, Metals Australia’s strong cash balance, which stood at $17.8 million at the end of the March quarter4, gives us the financial strength to rapidly advance our pipeline of development studies at Lac Rainy, while also continuing exploration programs across our suite of other highly prospective projects in Canada and Australia.
We believe these studies will help unlock the significant value of the Lac Rainy project, which is not reflected in the current share price. This is despite the fact Lac Rainy has already demonstrated compelling and robust economics, as outlined in the 2021 Scoping Study1.
The work we are now advancing will significantly de-risk the project and bring it closer to development - at an ideal time when North America is seeking reliable supplies of critical minerals to establish or reorient its manufacturing base and supply logistics.”
Figure 1: Lac Rainy Graphite Project, key high-grade graphite electro-magnetic (EM) trends and targets with planned drilling locations4
Metallurgical & Laboratory Services Agreement for metallurgical test-work with SGS Laboratories
Metals Australia has awarded the metallurgical test-work and laboratory services requirements for its PFS level flake-graphite metallurgical test-work program5 to SGS Laboratories in Lakefield, Ontario, Canada.
Two approximately 200kg bulk-samples have been prepared from existing drill-core and despatched to SGS for comminution and flotation test-work and characterisation to provide key inputs to the flake-graphite concentrate production PFS. The program is estimated to take approximately four months and will include all sample preparation, chemical characterisation, mineralogy testing, comminution and flotation testing and reporting.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metals Australia Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Replacement Ann - Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point
Drilling Completed at Reedy South Project
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its Radium Point Uranium-Copper-Gold-Silver Project and Reedy South Gold Project.
Highlights
- White Cliff has been granted all federal licences for its Radium Point Uranium-Copper-Gold- Silver Project: All the remaining exploration licences (2,813km2) have now been granted at Radium Point project, situated on Great Bear Lake in the Canada’s Northwest Territories, following approvals by the Government of Canada.
- The Company has completed drilling at the Reedy South Gold Project: Exploratory drilling has been wrapped up at White Cliff’s 100%-owned Reedy South Gold Project in the Cue Goldfields region of Western Australia. The program was designed to test strike and depth-extensions to the existing inferred 2012 JORC mineral resource estimate of 42,400 ounces of gold1. All samples are now undergoing assaying at Perth laboratories.
- A geochemical campaign is nearing completion at Lake Tay (Johnston) Gold-Lithium Project and Diemals Gold-Copper-Lithium-Nickel Project: White Cliff is undertaking a targeted soils and bedrock sampling program across the largely unexplored and emerging mineral province of Lake Johnston in WA, with the Company’s exploration effort currently nearing completion.
Commenting on the update, White Cliff, Managing Director - Troy Whittaker said:
“Having these final federal licences granted at Radium Point is the last phase of our application process and the milestone where we now fully transform from applications under assessment to exploration- ready at our multi-metal project in Canada.
“Significant preparatory works are now either complete or underway for the upcoming summer field season in Canada where we are excited to deploy our teams on-ground.
“Our initial focus at Radium Point and Nunavut projects in Canada will be infield rock chip sampling, reconnaissance, and the airborne MobileMT geophysical survey which will then be followed up by our maiden drilling campaign which we very much look forward to.
“Our focus at Reedy South in Western Australia was to identify potential expansions to the known JORC resource. With this campaign now concluded and those assays at the laboratory, we look forward to the results.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Dog-Leg Delivers Further High-Grade Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa
27m at 1.85% Li2O from 126m returned at Dog-Leg target, outside of current MRE1
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further broad and high-grade assay results from resource drilling completed at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.
Highlights:
- Assay results received for 4,101m of extensional resource drilling at the Dog-Leg target and sterilisation reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling at the proposed plant site, respectively, representing the first results from drilling completed in 2024.
- High-grade and broad extensional drill intersections reported at the new Dog-Leg target, outside of the current 35.3Mt @ 1.25% Li2O JORC (2012) compliant Ewoyaa Mineral Resource Estimate1 (“MRE” or the “Resource”), including highlights at a 0.4% Li2O cut-off and a maximum 4m of internal dilution of:
- GRC0177: 27m at 1.85% Li2O from 126m
- GRC1059: 15m at 1.08% Li2O from 126m
- GRC1058: 8m at 0.93% Li2O from 88m
- Results at Dog-Leg are significant; drilling has intersected shallow dipping, near surface mineralised pegmatite bodies with true thicknesses up to 35m outside of the MRE1, proving potential for significant resource growth.
- Assay results reported include a total of 3,177m of plant site sterilisation drilling completed, as part of the planned 2024 programme, with no mineralisation intersected, providing confidence in the proposed plant site location.
- MRE upgrade, for both lithium and feldspar, to incorporate all drilling completed in 2023 and so far in 2024, now targeted for mid-year.
Commenting on the Company’s latest progress, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“Initial assay results from the drilling completed so far in 2024 have again delivered impressive intersections, providing confidence in the growth potential of the current 35.3Mt @ 1.25% Li2O Resource at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project.
“These results are from the new Dog-Leg target, located on the northern tip of the Ewoyaa Main deposit, outside of the current MRE, where drilling has returned multiple high-grade and broad near surface extensional intersections, including 27m at 1.85% Li2O from 126m in these most recent results.
“We look forward to receiving further drilling results from the diamond tail drilling completed at Dog-Leg and delivering a MRE upgrade for the Project, now targeted for mid-year. The MRE upgrade will include updates to both the lithium and feldspar and incorporate all results received from drilling completed in 2023 and results from drilling completed so far during 2024.
“Furthermore, assay results have confirmed no mineralisation has been intersected at the plant site sterilisation drilling programme, allowing us to continue with our mine site designs and permitting.
“We look forward to updating shareholders on our ongoing progress.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Highly Experienced Lithium Professional Appointed as Managing Director
Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Jason Froud as Managing Director effective 1 June 2024. This appointment following an extensive executive search process marks an important milestone in the transition of Premier1 into a significant junior lithium explorer.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Highly experienced lithium professional Jason Froud appointed as Managing Director
- Former Business Development Manager of Liontown Resources (ASX: LTR)
- Over 25 years experience in the resources sector focusing on lithium and battery metals
- Appointment will drive exploration and further growth of Permier1 Lithium’s portfolio
Premier1’s Non-Executive Director Anja Ehser commented:
“We are delighted to appoint Jason as Managing Director. Jason is the former Business Development Manager of Liontown Resources where he has played a leading role in generating a pipeline of new major lithium and battery metals projects in Australia. He brings tremendous experience and expertise in assessing and valuing lithium assets that will assist Premier1’s growth using our unique lithium data sets.
On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Jason to our Company. We look forward to working closely with him to create shareholder value through continued development of our existing exploration assets and further project opportunities.”
Incoming Managing Director Jason Froud said:
"l am excited to accept the role of Managing Director at Premier1. The Company has the vision, commitment and importantly, the backing to build Premier1 into a successful junior explorer and maximise the chance of exploration success with its industry leading machine learning technology.
I am impressed at the rigour and diligence the team has applied in assembling the current exploration package and look forward to the opportunity to fully test this and enhance it with further organic growth or M&A activity. Recent months have been challenging for battery minerals but I am confident in the underlying demand for EV metals and strong recovery in the sector.
I look forward to working closely with Premier1's Board and shareholders, and to delivering value for all stakeholders.’
The Board and entire team of PLC again would like to thank Richard Taylor, the current CEO, for his contribution and commitment during the past transition of PLC and is pleased to have him remain part of the Company as non-executive Director from June onwards.
In addition to the management, further additions are planned to be made to the leadership team at PLC to align with the new strategy.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Premier1 Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pursuit Minerals: Tier 1 Lithium Play in the Prolific Lithium Triangle in Argentina
Pursuit Minerals Ltd. (ASX:PUR), a top-tier lithium exploration and development company focuses on its flagship Rio Grande Sur lithium project in the Salta Province of Argentina. Rio Grande Sur lithium project is located in an area known as the Lithium Triangle which hosts 50 percent of the global lithium resources and 40 percent of the current global lithium production.
Rio Grande Sur lithium project spans an area of 9,260 hectares on the Rio Grande Salar and is adjacent to several operating lithium mines and development operations, including Acradium Lithium’s Fenix lithium mine and the Olaroz lithium mine.
Pursuit is also focused on the production of lithium carbonate to meet the supply side response to growing lithium demand. Recently, the company announced the first phase of operations of its 250 tons per annum (tpa) pilot plant to produce lithium carbonate. The plant will generate both technical and battery grade lithium carbonate at a purity of 99.95 percent, employing a conventional evaporation process.
Company Highlights
- Pursuit Minerals is an ASX-listed company focused on advancing a pre-production lithium brine operation in Argentina.
- The company’s flagship Rio Grande Sur project covers 9,233 hectares on the Rio Grande Salar, in the Salta Province of Argentina located in the Lithium Triangle. The region is home to 50 percent of global lithium resources and 40 percent of world production.
- The acreage owned by Pursuit is situated within an Ni 43-101 inferred resource of 2.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), with an average grade of 370 milligrams per litre (mg/L) extending to a depth of 100 metres.
- Pursuit delivered a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur Project. With its current Stage 1 drilling program currently underway, Pursuit is targeting a material resource upgrade in the second quarter of 2024, which will build on the recent inferred maiden resource.
- The company has commenced the first phase of operations to produce lithium carbonate at its recently commissioned pilot plant, which is expected to achieve an operational capacity of 250 tons per annum (tpa). This is a significant milestone in the journey to advance toward the first production at Rio Grande Sur.
- Despite temporary fluctuations in lithium carbonate prices, the market continues to demonstrate resilience, with long-term projections indicating a significant 225 percent surge to reach 2.6 million tons of LCE worldwide by 2030.
This Pursuit Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Pursuit Minerals (ASX:PUR) to receive an Investor Presentation
Black Mountain Drilling Results
Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) advises it has received the results of drill holes four to nine (the “Last Six Holes”) from the Phase 1 Drill Program at the Black Mountain Project, in Wyoming, U.S.A. (“Black Mountain”).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Completed Black Mountain Phase 1 Drill Program consisting of nine (9) shallow holes, with a total of 1,132m drilled
- The Phase 1 Drill Program intersected high-grade spodumene mineralisation and has confirmed the exploration potential of Black Mountain and resulted in the identification of a potentially large pegmatite stock at a shallow depth (100 - 200m) to the east of the Phase 1 Drill Program area
- The first three holes (as announced on 2 February 2024), which tested the outcropping pegmatites returned high grade intercepts of 0.8 to 1.12% Li2O over intervals of + 14m
- The last six holes which were assayed subsequent to 2 February 2024, (BMDDH23_04 to 09) intersected broad intervals, 40-85m, containing thin, <1m pegmatite dikes, averaging between 0.1% to 0.2 % Li2O
- Reprocessing and reinterpretation of ground magnetics data shows a large magnetic low at depths of 100m or more, which is likely to be a pegmatite stock and the source of the folded pegmatite sills which are exposed at-surface
- The high-Li and, more significantly, the low-Li pegmatites were both highly fractionated indicating a potential for the low-Li pegmatites to be petrogenetically linked to the spodumene pegmatites as an the low-Li edges of a larger Li-rich pegmatite
- The Company is preparing to lodge an “exploration plan of operations” for the Phase 2 Drill Program that would increase the limit of disturbance from the mere 5 acres under which the Company is currently operating to 2,500 acres
Chariot commenced the Phase 1 Drill Program at Black Mountain on 9 November 2023 to determine the widths and grade of outcropping pegmatite dikes in the central portion of the Black Mountain Project with a Boart Longyear LF90 surface diamond core drill rig. The First Three Holes (which were announced on 2 February 2024) tested the outcropping pegmatites and returned high grade intercepts of 0.8 to 1.12% Li2O over intervals of + 14m.
Subsequent to the announcement on 2 February 2024, the Company completed the drilling and assaying of the Last Six Holes, which intersected broad intervals, 40-85m, containing thin, <1m pegmatites dikes, which typically assayed between 0.1% to 0.2 % Li2O.
The Phase 1 Drill Program has provided encouraging results from the First Three Holes. The assay results from the Last Six Holes yielded lower lithium grades but were nevertheless encouraging in terms of the anomalous lithium values and more particularly in terms of the level of fractionation, as shown by the geochemistry of the low-Li pegmatites.
The high-Li and, more significantly, certain of the low-Li pegmatites were both highly fractionated indicating a potential for the low-Li pegmatites to be genetically (and potentially physically) linked to the spodumene pegmatites as the low-Li edges of a larger Li-rich pegmatite.
The Company has in conjunction with the Phase 1 Drill Program, reprocessed and reinterpreted the surface mapping and ground magnetics data, causing the Company’s geologists to modify their initial structural interpretation of the pegmatite dikes as folded but steeply dipping to folded sills (See Figures 1, 2 and 3). Under the revised structural interpretation, it would appear that what is exposed at surface and what was drilled under the Phase 1 Drill Program were folded pegmatite sills which are offshoots from a large unexposed Pegmatite Stock, which manifests as a large magnetic low at depths of 100m or more to the southeast of the location of the Phase 1 Drill Program area (Figure 1).
The intersection of high lithium grades in the First Three Holes, combined with the geochemistry showing similarly high levels of fractionation in both the high-Li and certain of the low-Li pegmatites, and the reprocessed ground magnetics data indicate the potential for a large LCT pegmatite system that should be tested through additional exploration.
The combination of a restrictive 5 acre disturbance limit under the drilling permit obtained by the Company and adverse weather conditions severely limited the extent of drilling that could be completed during the Phase 1 Drilling Program.
The Company is eager to advance to the next phase of drilling at Black Mountain and is positioning itself to do so with a substantially liberalized disturbance limit.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
