Boss Energy

Commissioning Proceeding to Plan as Boss Prepares for First Sales

Honeymoon is exceeding key feasibility study estimates; First uranium sales set for July

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to advise that the commissioning process at its Honeymoon uranium project is proceeding to plan, with key metrics exceeding feasibility study forecasts.

Highlights

  • Commissioning process advancing well, with key metrics ahead of feasibility study (FS) estimates, including:
    • Wellfields averaging 80 - 100mg/L vs FS estimate of 47mg/L (~100% uplift)
    • Ion Exchange loaded resin recoverability is virtually 100%
    • Resin loading averaging 36g/L vs FS estimate of 27 g/L (~33% uplift)
    • Elution performance > 7g/L vs a targeted range of 3 – 5 g/L
  • First uranium sale is expected to occur in July with cash to be received in Q3 2024
  • Boss remains highly leveraged to rising uranium price, with sales contracts covering just 1.8Mlbs over eight years

This outperformance is reflected in results of the uranium-rich Pregnant Leach Solution (PLS) from the wellfields, IX column resin loading and high grade IX column eluate.

The focus is now on optimisation of the ion exchange, elution and precipitation processes to achieve continuous operations.

Production update

Tenors from the individual wellfields into the PLS are averaging 80 - 100 mg/L. Honeymoon’s feasibility study assumed PLS grade of 47 mg/L based on results from the project’s previous operation.

The lixiviant chemistry, as proved during the field leach trial, is now demonstrating superior performance at commercial throughput rates. The increased leach efficiency leads to a more efficient loading on the ion exchange resin, effectively lowering operating costs as less reagents and power are required per drum of uranium.

A critical factor in resin performance is the actual loading of uranium from the PLS onto the ion exchange resin. Demonstrated loading rates of up to 36g/L are 33% higher than feasibility estimates. This means Honeymoon’s ion exchange circuit is currently making more uranium per cycle than designed. The cost of processing a cycle of ion exchange resin is fixed, which means that higher resin loading will drive a more efficient use of reagents.

Stripping of uranium from the loaded resin is virtually 100%, also demonstrating that the ion exchange process is working as designed, resulting in a high grade concentrated eluate greater than 7g/L.

First Sale of Product

Boss has sought from the outset to align its production strategy and timetable with the global uranium market, maximising its ability to capitalise on favourable supply and demand fundamentals.

As at 31 March 2024, Boss had ~$300m in liquid assets, no debt and diversity of supply with no jurisdictional risk. This strong balance sheet has provided Boss with flexibility to choose when it enters into contracts and to select pricing mechanisms which maximise our exposure to market upside while limiting risk in softer market conditions.

To date, Boss has entered into two binding sales agreement to sell 1.8Mlbs U308 to major European / US power utilities over eight years from 2024 to 2032. The Company intends to enter into further as the uranium price rises.

Boss’s contracting strategy is to monitor the markets and layer in contracts, predominantly market related, to optimise future pricing and, in the near term, to ensure profitability and cash flow as production ramps up. First delivery into these contracts is planned to occur in July 2024 with payment expected in that quarter.

Boss Managing Director Duncan Craib said: “We are very pleased with the commissioning progress to date. We are meeting or exceeding key feasibility study forecasts and the processing technology is performing as our extensive testwork showed it would.

“These early production results provide confidence that we are on-track to meet our ramp up targets. Ramp-up timing has been designed to align with a rising uranium market. We believe we will be hitting our straps as the uranium price rises in the near term”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boss Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
BOE:AU
The Conversation (0)

Global Atomic's Dasa Project Visit by Niger Mines Minister Delegation

�Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to report that on May 3, 2024 Niger's Mines Minister, Commissaire Colonel Ousmane Abarchi joined local dignitaries, including the Agadez Region Governor and local community authorities as well as SOMIDA employees for a tour the Dasa Project.  The visit was part of the Minister's tour of significant exploration and mining projects in the Agadez Region of northern Niger.

Figure 1: Moussa Souley, Managing Director, Mines Minister Briefing (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

The high-level delegation visit included:

  • a tour of underground development now exceeding 1,000 meters, with 5 levels of development underway to access the orebody and prepare stopes for mining
  • a review of the mine design and current 23-year mine plan
  • the official ceremony to commence earthworks in preparation for plant construction
  • a review of the plant design and timelines for plant commissioning at the end of 2025
  • a review of ESG activities and community engagement undertaken since 2008 in the region
  • the camp expansion area built to accommodate over 500 employees and contractors

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented, "We were honoured to host the Mines Minister and other dignitaries at our Dasa operation.  The Minister expressed his continuing support for the Project and confirmed the Government's recognition of Dasa's strategic value and near-term economic benefit that will be realized in the form of local employment, taxes and royalties."

" Our relationship with Niger Government officials since field operations began in 2008 has always been positive. The Government continues to offer support in many ways including security in the region and assistance with expediting logistics to equip our mining team with supplies and consumables to maintain a high pace of mine development.  The underground development has continued to progress on schedule.  We value the Government's support as we enter this next significant stage to construct our processing plant."

During his tour of the Dasa Project Niger's Mines Minister, Commissaire Colonel Ousmane Abarchi , stated, " We came here, we visited the mine, and we launched the earth breaking operations for the mill construction. Dasa is a reality everyone can see.  We thank you all.  We are supportive of the SOMIDA team and Global Atomic. This project is very important for us; as a government and as a shareholder. We want Dasa to be the start of new Niger mining practice with expectations on State Income, Employment and Environment management."

Below are photos of the tour, which will be available with videos on the Company's website www.globalatomiccorp.com .

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division is currently developing the fully permitted, large, high grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The "First Blast Ceremony" occurred on November 5, 2022 , and commissioning of the processing plant is scheduled for Q1, 2026. Global Atomic has also identified 3 additional uranium deposits in Niger that will be advanced with further assessment work.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Figure 2: Mines Minister review of Process Plant (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Figure 3: Mines Minister in Rock Breaker (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Figure 4: Earthworks Equipment Lineup (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Figure 5: Earthworks Equipment Lineup (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Figure 6: Mines Minister Delegation Underground at Dasa Mine (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Figure 7: Mines Minister Delegation and SOMIDA Team (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Global Atomic - TSX30 / OTC (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/06/c2525.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Carmanah Minerals (CSE:CARM)

Carmanah Announces Resignation of Director

Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE: CARM) ("Carmanah" or the "Company") announces that Jordan Smith has resigned as a director of the Company effective April 23, 2024. Carmanah would like to thank Mr. Smith for his contributions to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

About Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Uranium, Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held April 30 th through May 2 nd are now available for online viewing.

GTI Energy

Lo Herma Drilling Services Contracted

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that planning for the 2024 field season in Wyoming is progressing well.

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

115% Expansion of Stated Uranium Resource at Dawson Hinkler Uranium Deposit to 20.29Mlbs

Improved uranium prices supports lower cut-off grade which results in expanded stated U3O8 resources at Dawson Hinkler by 115% to 20.29Mlbs U3O8

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded the stated uranium (as U3O8) resources at the Dawson Hinkler Uranium Deposit (Figure 1) by reducing the stated U3O8 resource cut-off grade to 100ppm from 200ppm.

Keep reading...Show less
US Capitol Building beside American flag.

US Senate Gives Green Light to Russian Uranium Import Ban

In a unanimous decision, the US Senate has greenlit legislation to halt imports of Russian uranium.

The Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act garnered unanimous consent in the Senate on Tuesday (April 30), and is now awaiting President Joe Biden's signature to become law.

The ban, expected to take effect within 90 days of enactment, is poised to significantly impact the US market, given that the nation relies on imports to fulfill 100 percent of its annual uranium needs.

Keep reading...Show less

×