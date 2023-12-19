Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Elixir Energy

Grandis Moves to Stimulation & Testing Phase

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the next planned phase for its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Wellhead installed and rig released from Daydream-2 site
  • Lab analysis ongoing with results due in January
  • Agreement executed with world leading stimulation contractor Halliburton
  • Planning for stimulation/testing phase being refined following highly positive recent drilling results

Following the successful casing and suspension of the Daydream-2 well and the installation of a well- head, the SLR 185 rig was released from location over the weekend.

Wellhead installed at Daydream-2

Laboratory analysis is underway on various drill cuttings collected during the drilling of the well. The results therefrom are expected in January.

Following a competitive tender process, Elixir has executed an agreement with Halliburton to be the lead contractor in its upcoming extensive stimulation program planned for the Daydream-2 appraisal well in the New Year.

Halliburton is a global leader in hydraulic fracturing and provides innovative solutions that help operators improve fracture performance to maximize asset value.

In addition to the execution of the stimulation program, Elixir and Halliburton will be collaborating on various research and development aspects of the Company’s program, focused on optimizing the stimulation outcomes at Daydream-2, through application of the multiple technology improvements in the sector that have occurred in the last decade in the USA. Elixir plans to stimulate both sandstone and coal zones. Success in flowing gas from the latter could significantly increase contingent resources.

Recent Elixir Management visit to Halliburton’s Global Technology Centre in Houston

The drilling results, data acquisition and ongoing analytical work are now currently feeding into the refinement of the next phase of the Daydream-2 program. The Company expects the first stages of the physical work program to commence in February.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksoil & gas stocksoil & gas explorationasx : exroil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement


Keep reading...Show less
eric nuttall, oil rig

Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2024

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, outlined how oil performed in 2023 and why he is still bullish in 2024 after a volatile 12 months.

"We were bullish coming into this year," he said. "And we remain bullish, just not as much as we were."

Explaining what that means, Nuttall said that although supply was higher than expected in 2023, global inventories are at their lowest since at least 2017 after a sharp contraction in Q3. Meanwhile, oil demand remains strong.

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen Announces an Amendment to the Agreement with Northwoods Hydropower Inc. for the Acquisition of a Hydropower Plant in Shawano, Wisconsin


Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and is proceeding with casing of the second joint well at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 "), on lands near Mankota in Saskatchewan. NAH will complete, test and evaluate the well in the coming weeks to confirm the presence of helium and assess commerciality of the potential helium discovery.

HEVI also confirms that the NAH farm-out well at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 ") is scheduled to spud in early January, subject to surface conditions and rig availability. Test Well Area #1 is located on native prairie lands where regulatory requirements only allow drilling access when the ground is frozen, which had previously delayed the spud timing as announced November 21, 2023 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hyterra Ltd

Project Nemaha - Maiden Prospective Hydrogen + Helium Resource Assessment

HyTerra Ltd (ASX: HYT) (HyTerra or the Company) is pleased to advise that Sproule Incorporated ("Sproule") has completed an independent prospective source assessment of the Company's 100% owned and operated Nemaha Ridge leases in Kansas. Sproule's Independent Resource Report was completed after its extensive review of geophysical, geological and wells data in the area.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Logs 154 Metres of Net Pay

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Successfully Verifies Historical Data & Confirms Exploration Potential at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Element79 Gold Announces Special Meeting Results

Nextech3D.ai Announces Private Placement and Provides Additional Updates

Pampa Metals Upsizes Fully Subscribed Private Placement to $1.6m

Related News

Uranium Investing

Drilling Successfully Verifies Historical Data & Confirms Exploration Potential at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Gold Investing

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2024

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Announces Special Meeting Results

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Upsizes Fully Subscribed Private Placement to $1.6m

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Exploration Update with Drilling Planned in Q1 2024 at Falcon Project

Base Metals Investing

Awale Closes Private Placement with Newmont

×