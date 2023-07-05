Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Galan Poised for AU$124M Annual Average EBITDA for 40 Years from its Hombre Muerto Lithium Project
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) is set to make an average annual EBITDA of AU$124 million a year for 40 years from its Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Argentina during the first phase of production, according to an article published on The West Australian.
Galan released its 2023 definitive feasibility study (DFS) indicating that initial annual production of lithium chloride product will deliver AU$692 million (US$460 million) net present value.
For the first phase, Galan used a price modeling that delivered a production margin with a long-term average lithium chloride price of AU$30,456 (US$20,252) per tonne compared to the AU$5960 (US$3963) average annual operating cost per tonne of lithium chloride concentrate, according to the article.
Galan Lithium
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits. About 70 percent of global lithium reserves lie beneath Argentina’s salt flats concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Amidst electrification and decarbonisation, analysts are forecasting a global supply deficit of 89,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2023 and the Argentinian government aims to double down on lithium to meet the increasing demand. Argentina expects a US$4.2bn investment in its lithium sector and projects to produce about 50,000 tonnes of lithium in 2022.Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) is an Australian-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in the world-class Hombre Muerto region in Argentina and its highly prospective lithium JV project in Australia.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 2.3Mt LCE. The 100 percent owned property also leverages close proximity to Livent Corporation’s El Fenix operation and Galaxy Resources and POSCO’s Sal de Vida projects. Extensive groundwork has demonstrated the significant potential of a deep basin on the property, warranting exciting advanced exploration.
Galan’s secondary Candelas project comprises a sizable valley-filled channel with a potential indicated presence of substantially high volume brine characteristics. The project’s maiden resource estimates stand upwards of 685ktLCE according to surveying from October 2019 and demonstrate exceptional discovery opportunities across this unexplored asset.
In January 2021, Galan acquired 80 percent of the Greenbushes South lithium project from Lithium Australia NL. The project boasts advantageous positioning three kilometers south of the prolific Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison Lithium Pty Ltd., a notable lithium exploration company that operates one of the world’s largest, highest-grade, hard rock spodumene deposits. Galan’s joint venture project has the potential to see similar large-scale discoveries and high-grade lithium mineralisation across its Greenbushes South property.
Partial aerial view of HMW with drilling at Pata Pila in the lower part of the picture
Galan is on track to complete the HMW Definitive Feasibility Study by end of CY2022. The project’s Mineral Resource update is also on track for delivery in the third quarter of this year. Galan confirmed that the pilot plant construction is progressing well with the main pond completed with brine filling imminent and evaporation piloting to follow. An exploration diamond drill hole that’s underway at Pata Pila to generate key information on potential Mineral Resource extension beyond salar limits.
Galan completed its first exploration sampling and mapping work at the Greenbushes South Lithium project. Reports from the geochemical survey showed 425 soil samples and 14 rock chip samples taken at the northern edge of Galan’s E70/4790 tenement and at the mapped location of the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone (DBSZ). The DBSZ a primarily associated with syntectonic emplacement of the lithium-bearing pegmatites of the Greenbushes mine to the north.
Galan Lithium Limited has a highly experienced management team with over a century of professional expertise in the resource, finance and energy sectors. This results-oriented board and their vested interest in company success prime Galan for exceptional discovery potential and advanced development of its high-quality projects.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium Limited is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has three high-quality projects in the works, including its flagship Hombre Muerto West and Candelas lithium projects in Argentina and Greenbushes South lithium project in Australia.
- The Hombre Muerto project leverages advantageous positioning near notable mining operations, including Livent Corporation’s El Felix project and hosts exceptional high-grade lithium and low impurity drilling possibilities.
- Geophysics has indicated Candela’s potential to host a substantial brine volume and provide significant amounts of processing water through low-grade brine treatment without using surface water from the Los Patos river.
- Galan acquired 80 percent ownership of the Greenbushes South lithium project through the sale and joint venture with Lithium Australian NL.
- Galan aims to transition into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium carbonate production in its prolific and mining-friendly jurisdictions of operation.
- Galan’s HMW Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is on budget and on track for completion by end-CY2022.
- The HMW Mineral Resource update is on track for delivery in Q3 CY2022.
- The pilot plant construction is progressing well with the main pond completed with brine filling imminent and evaporation piloting to follow.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
Tier 1- Location Worldwide for Li Brines
The 100 percent owned Hombre Muerto West project (HMW) is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning adjacent to notable competitors like Livent Corp. to the east.
The company has reported a combined total indicated resource of 2.3 million tonnes LCE at 946mg/l lithium. Additionally, the project hosts some of the lowest impurities and best grades in Argentina across its rich geological profile comprising groundwater sourcing volcanic rocks, faulting and hydrothermal activity. A December 2019 drilling campaign reported airlift test sampling of 1,010mg/l lithium over an approximately 330-meter interval, which confirmed outstanding grade averages at its main Rana de Sal target.
Galan has conducted a compelling scoping and PEA study, which revealed a competitive CAPEX of US$338 million, a low OPEX of US$3,518/t LCE and a production rate of 20ktpa targeting battery-grade lithium carbonate across the property. Galan ended 2021 with stronger and more compelling HMW economic study completed indicating unleveraged pre-tax NPV of US$2.2 billion, an IRR of 37.5 percent and less than three years of payback period. The company also revealed a resource of 2.3Mt LCE @ 946 mg/l Li for HMW.
Candelas Project
The Candelas project is a 15-kilometer by 4-kilometer property along the prolific Los Patos channel in Argentina. The Rio Los Patos currently accounts for approximately 79 percent of incoming waters in the salar, creating world-class lithium draining opportunities from source rocks in the Cerro Galan volcano. Project geophysics and drilling have indicated the potential for Candelas to host a substantial volume of brine and upwards of 685kt LCE in maiden estimated resources.
Drilling at Candelas looking south.
The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Candelas project showed a Pre-tax NPV of US$1,225 million at an 8 percent discount rate and an IRR of 27.9 percent with a four year payback period. Candelas has a life projection of 25 years of 14ktpa of battery grade lithium carbonate (LCE). The cash production cost for Li2CO3 is at US$4,277/t, positioning the Candelas project as a low-cost developer in the lithium industry.Candelas also leverages potential for evaporation pods, processing infrastructure and has access to great, fresh process water. This advantageous positioning and exceptional geological and resource profile pose Candelas as a highly prospective world-class soluble lithium deposit.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The Greenbushes South lithium project covers approximately 43 square kilometers located three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, owned and managed by Talison Lithium Pty Ltd. Galan acquired 80 percent of the project from Lithium Australia NL in January 2021, including a 100 percent interest in an exploration license application (E70/4629).
The Greenbushes Lithium project and map of arsenic (AS) anomaly in laterite soil.
Greenbushes South hosts elevated abundances of pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property. The company has completed a review of the property’s datasets and historical laterite geochemistry data and remains excited to explore and develop its highly prospective project.
Galan’s project acquisition of Greenbushes South secures and consolidates a significant package of exploration ground hovering upwards of 396 square kilometers. The company completed its first exploration sampling and mapping work at the Greenbushes South Lithium project aimed to identify and map the surface expression of the DonnybrookBridgetown Shear Zone (DBSZ) that hosts the Greenbushes deposit.
Recent mapping indicates the major geological structure hosting the world classGreenbushes LCT pegmatite transects the current holdings. Furthermore, soil and rock chip samples show continuation of anomalous levels of pathfinder elements associated with Greenbushes Li-Ta-Sn mineralisation. Galan would continue targeted sampling and potential future localised geophysical work.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is executive chairman of ASX listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive VP of Australia of TSX listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium Ltd. and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy & resources law firm.
He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia Ltd (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources Limited and Central Iron Ore Limited and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Ltd. Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Managing Director and Company Founder
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 18 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-Executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil, industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the VP of Sales of Lithium, Iodine and Industrial Chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Christopher Chalwell - Non-Executive Director
Christoper Chalwell has been involved in the gas to coal conversion of the Mica Creek Power station in Mt Isa and the Pasminco Century Mine in North Queensland. He also holds extensive experience with feasibility studies, commercial reviews for project funding, contract appraisal and award.
Terry Gardiner - Non-Executive Director
Terry Gardiner has over 20 years of experience in capital markets, stockbroking & derivatives trading. Prior, Gardiner had many years trading in equities & derivatives for his family accounts. Gardiner is currently a director of stockbroking firm Barclay Wells Limited and a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources Limited.
Jinyu (Ramond) Liu - Non-executive Director
Jinyu Liu is a mining executive with over 13 years of experience in the resources sector. He possesses a results-oriented track record developed in deal origination, project evaluation, negotiation, due diligence and capital raising. Liu is the founding managing partner of Havelock Mining investment, a Hong Kong investment company and has been involved with numerous ASX-listed companies. Liu is currently a director of Okapi Resources Ltd and Heritage Minerals. He previously held investment and technical roles at Fosun International, Rio Tinto, KCGM and Mt Gibson Iron.
Graeme Fox - Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Fox is an Australian CPA qualified accountant and experienced business analyst, with over 25 years of experience in the mining, contracting and transport industries, with a focus on strategic planning, financial modelling, investment evaluation, management accounting and compliance. During the last 20 years, Graeme’s career has been focused on the resources sector, including diverse roles throughout the value chain, working with BHP, WMC & Macmahon.
Youanmi South Lithium Project Strong New Lithium Anomalous Area Identified In Soil Sampling
Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) (“Venus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Youanmi Lithium Project. Reconnaissance soil sampling totalling 242 samples has discovered a strong lithium (Li) anomaly in the south of E57/1078, located near the GSWA interpreted c. 45km long “pegmatite trap zone” (Duuring 2020 & DMIRS website) wrapping around the western margin of the Youanmi greenstone belt and the Youanmi intrusion (Figure 2), that may indicate the presence of pegmatite-hosted Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) mineralization in an area not previously explored for LCT mineralization.
The Li anomaly (>110ppm) measures approximately 1.4km x 0.4km with a maximum Li concentration in the ultrafine soil fraction of up to 305ppm. The Li anomaly remains open to the south and east and is located within the granite – greenstone contact zone of the southern Youanmi greenstone belt. Several pegmatite outcrops are located within and around the lithium-anomalous area.
Figure 1. Outcropping pegmatite
The discovery of a strong Li anomaly (Figure 3) in the southern part of E57/1078, some 30-35km from the known LCT mineralization at Manindi, demonstrates the potential of the largely unexplored pegmatite trap zone to host further LCT mineralization along the granite-greenstone contact. Exploration for LCT pegmatite will therefore target the full extent of the pegmatite trap zone along the Youanmi Greenstone Belt and this will also include re-evaluation of past geochemical data sets and reanalysis of existing sample material.
The recent soil samples were collected at 400x400m and 200x200m spacings along the southern Youanmi greenstone sequence testing approximately 14km of strike. Immediate follow-up fieldwork at the Li anomaly will comprise mapping and rock chip sampling of outcropping pegmatite as well as further soil sampling to the east and south of the Li anomaly to explore its full extent. In addition, reconnaissance geochemical surveys are planned along the pegmatite trap zone, and the granite - greenstone contact zones along the southern Youanmi Greenstone Belt.
Monaro Lithium Project Acquisition Presentation
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX:OCN)(Oceana or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Acquisition of Monaro Lithium Project, James Bay, Québec
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX:OCN)(Oceana or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered an exclusive six-month option agreement (Option) to acquire 100% of 207 mineral claims covering an area of 104.4km2 in the James Bay lithium province in central Québec, Canada (see Figures 1 and 2). To fund exploration on the project, the Company has received firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors in an oversubscribed placement to raise approximately $4.1 million through the issue of 12.9 million new shares at $0.32 per share.
Highlights
- Exclusive six-month option secured to purchase 100% of the Monaro Lithium Project covering 104km2 of highly prospective Archean rocks in James Bay area, Québec, Canada. Project area includes 40km of contiguous greenstones known to host lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) type mineralisation.
- Located in one of the world’s most prolific lithium provinces, hosting major deposits including Allkem’s James Bay Deposit, Nemaska’s Whabouchi Deposit, and Critical Elements’ Rose Deposit. The area has also recently attracted major Rio Tinto, with a significant commitment in exploration and related expenditures to the area*.
- Monaro shares the same geological setting as Winsome Resources’ recent Adina lithium discovery located 30km to the south-east.
- Québec Government database Sigéom reports an identified pegmatite as well as the government mapped Tilly pegmatite suite on the Monaro Project area. Over 30 large linear targets with surface signs of pale outcrop, some up to 1.25km in length, have been identified from high resolution satellite imagery, some related to magnetic highs and lineaments. An additional 30 remote sensing targets within the project area have also been selected for priority investigation.
- Firm commitments received from new institutions and existing significant shareholders in an oversubscribed placement to raise approximately $4.1m at $0.32 per share will underpin exploration at Monaro; concurrent exploration is to continue at the Solonópole project in Brazil where a fully funded drilling campaign is underway, with first batch of assays due in 6- 8 weeks, and at the Napperby Project in Australia.
Figure 1: Regional players and greenstone locations in Monaro Project area.
Oceana Chairman, Gino Vitale, commented:
“The acquisition of the highly prospective Monaro Lithium Project is a clear opportunity to create additional value for Oceana investors and complements our existing portfolio in Brazil and Australia. Recent outstanding exploration results announced by Patriot Battery Metals1, Winsome Resources2 and Allkem3, in similar geological settings in James Bay demonstrate the potential for additional world class lithium discoveries in the district.
The area has also attracted the attention of Rio Tinto, which recently entered an option agreement under which it may acquire a 70% interest in a number of lithium exploration properties, including the Galinée property that is proximal to Monaro, by spending up to C$65m4. The identification of potential pegmatites within anomalous bedrock lithium zones at Monaro is thus very positive and provides a basis for serious investigation.
Oceana has worked with the vendors to bring together, for the first time in one consolidated package, over 40km of contiguous Archean greenstones with geological features considered to be favourable for the hosting of LCT-type lithium mineralisation. Importantly, the package includes known pegmatites and features extensive greenstone- granite contact zones where some of the major discoveries in the area have been found and, subject to access clearance from local authorities, we look forward to commencing the summer exploration campaign.
Proceeds from the oversubscribed placement, which was well supported by new institutions and existing significant shareholders, will allow Oceana to fund the exploration program whilst continuing with exploration on the Solonópole lithium project in Brazil, where we recently commenced our maiden drilling program with significant pegmatite intercepts identified. The Company is now uniquely placed, having three very attractive lithium projects, two of which are strategically located to potentially feed the growing North American battery metal and EV markets.”
James Bay has emerged as a prolific lithium province, hosting major deposits including Allkem’s James Bay Deposit (MRE 40Mt at 1.4% Li2O)5, Nemaska’s Whabouchi Deposit (MRE 56Mt at 1.4% Li2O)6, and Critical Elements’ Rose Deposit (MRE 34Mt at 0.9% Li2O)7 . The area has also recently attracted major Rio Tinto, with a C$65m commitment in exploration and related expenditures to the area with local partner Midland Exploration7.
Monaro Lithium Project Overview
The Monaro Lithium project area is located in the western portion of the Duhesme Lake metavolcano- sedimentary greenstone belt that can be traced about 40km along strike and 4-5km across (see Figures 1 and 3).
The sequence is sandwiched between granitic intrusions (and/or granitic gneisses) and the contacts are traceable on a magnetic geophysical map. Monaro is located some 30km north of Winsome Resources’ Adina lithium project and approximately 100km east of Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette lithium project.
Financing Lithium Projects Today Key for Energy Transition
Moving to greener sources of energy means more demand for batteries to power electric vehicles and energy storage systems — which in turn need key metals such as lithium.
However, lithium junior miners need investments to move their projects forward and bring new supply online, as any delays could significantly impact how fast the energy transition materializes and could delay countries around the world reaching their net zero goals.
When asked about the fundraising environment today compared to a year ago, Ernie Ortiz of Lithium Royalty (TSX:LIRC,OTC Pink:LITRF) said there are now many more parties at the table.
“The overall investment universe is growing, but at the same time the opportunities have grown alongside it,” Ortiz said during a panel discussion at this year’s Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference. “We estimate well over US$50 billion in capital expenditure needs to be spent in the lithium sector for the rest of the decade, so that presents a lot of opportunities.”
Orion’s Philip Clegg said it all depends on which capital structure you are looking at.
“Certainly we’ve seen new forms of finance with government, banks, loan schemes and similar arrangements,” Clegg said. “I think that if you look at the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and what they are doing on the equity side of things, that is a potential new source of capital as well, but overall we need more capital to achieve what we need to achieve.”
From Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to General Motors (NYSE:GM), the past year has been full of news about OEMs and EV makers jumping into the battery metals sector to secure steady and quality supply.
Dual-listed Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC,TSX:LAC) inked the first-of-its-kind lithium supplydeal with General Motors at the end of January 2023 to develop the Thacker Pass mine in Nevada. Under the agreement, the Detroit-based carmaker will make a US$650 million equity investment in Lithium Americas, which is the largest-ever investment by an automaker to produce battery raw materials.
More recently, in early May Ford (NYSE:F) signed multiple lithium supply deals. Two were with producers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and SQM (NYSE:SQM), and the others were with Nemaska Lithium, Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) and EnergySource, all companies that are working towards bringing supply on stream.
Commenting on what OEMs have been doing in the past year when it comes to the lithium mining sector, Jonathan Beagle of Ridgeline Royalties pointed out there’s a limit to the amount of OEM capital that is out there.
“So whether it is private equity or royalties and streams, there are other options that need to be considered,” he said.
Risk profiles
Lithium demand is expected to increase to 3.7 million metric tons in 2030, according to top lithium producer Albemarle, and rival SQM is expecting demand to reach 1.5 million metric tons as soon as 2025.
“We are in unprecedented times — this is new territory for all of us,” Beagle said. “There's a huge need for supply that needs to be addressed and we want to help.”
How investment risk profiles are changing was another topic of the discussion led by Cowen’s David Deckelbaum.
“Every single opportunity is different but it is fair to say that the risk profile that we are faced with today in this space is definitely growing,” Clegg said. “Volatility in prices and certainty in that regard, (as well as) human capital — quality management teams and quality technical people are extremely hard to find. Everyone is learning.”
Investors have also been requiring more transparency and higher performances from companies when it comes to environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics and ratings.
“Investors talk about three things today: battery raw materials, ESG and inflation protection,” Clegg said. “We would not invest in a company if it doesn’t have best in class ESG practices and we can actually enforce that with our contracts.”
Regulatory change impact
A key theme discussed in the battery metals space for the past year has been the US Inflation Reduction Act and its impact on the sector. Lithium producers are optimistic about the legislation, which benefits EV makers that source critical minerals from the US or countries with which they have free trade agreements.
For James Gavilan of Gavilan commodities, the Inflation Reduction Act has opened a door, even though money hasn’t begun to flow in a meaningful way.
“Regulation is a double-edged sword — you have challenges with permitting," he said. "Without doubt it is a positive, but we are not quite there yet. We need mining funding much sooner."
Ortiz agreed, saying the IRA has been a huge positive for royalties companies, “but this has been more by consequence than by design.”
The US is not the only country pushing for more domestic supply and stepping up to localize its supply chain. Europe launched the Critical Minerals Act earlier this year in a similar move to reduce its supply chain vulnerabilities and dependence on China.
“When you are looking at new investments opportunities, you are now looking at 'does this product qualify?' If it does it’s a positive,” Clegg said.
QXR Secures 39% of Bayrock Resources Limited
QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to announce that Bayrock Resources Limited (Bayrock) has successfully completed its rights issue to raise A$1.8 million through the issue of new shares at $0.03 per share (before costs) (Rights Issue). Existing Bayrock shareholders subscribed for ~$600,000 under the Rights Issue. QXR was the underwriter to the Rights Issue, and following the conversion of QXR-provided secured loans to Bayrock, and fees payable to QXR, QX Resources Limited now holds a ~39% interest in the issued capital of Bayrock. Further details of the Underwriting Agreement are set out in the Annexure to the Company’s announcement dated 8 May 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bayrock Resources Limited (Bayrock), an unlisted public Australian company with a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals exploration and development assets in Sweden, has successfully completed its A$1.8 million rights issue, with ~$600,000 raised from existing Bayrock shareholders
- QX Resources acted as underwriter and following the conversion of QXR-provided secured loans and fees, QXR now holds a significant ~39% of Bayrock’s issued capital
- Bayrock has a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. Following completion of the Rights Issue, Bayrock completed the acquisition of all of the Bayrock projects, and is now funded to carry out further exploration at Lainejaur and the Northern Nickel Line projects in Sweden
- A diamond drill rig has been mobilised to the Vuostok project, a near surface nickel-copper project within the Northern Nickel Line, with a series of approximately 15 shallow drillholes (~450m) planned
- Assay results for the diamond hole at Lainejaur are due in the coming weeks
Bayrock Exploration Update
Bayrock has engaged a Scandinavian drilling company to mobilise a diamond drill to the Vuostok project, a near surface nickel-copper project within the Northern Nickel Line projects. Approximately 15 shallow drill holes (~450m) are planned at the Storbodsund Deposit within the Vuostok project, where high-grade nickel and copper was previously intersected 70 years ago in a flat-lying deposit of near-surface sulphides (within 20m of surface), covered by a thin veneer of glacial moraine.
In the recent Bayrock Prospectus (5 May 2023), available on the Bayrock website www.bayrockresources.com/site/investor-centre/investors-centre, the Vuostok Ni-Cu sulphide Project mineralization is described as a shallow flat-lying body of massive Ni-Cu sulphides (average grade of 2.3% Ni and 0.6% Cu (including up 3.7% Ni), between 0.3 and 3.9 meters thick, covered by glacial sediments. The sulphides were intersected by six Boliden Minerals AB drill holes completed during copper exploration in 1947 and the deposit remains open to the north, west and south. The mineralization is located close to the basal section of a gabbroic intrusive along the contact with underlying granite.
The Vuostok project is located about 60km northwest of the Lainejaur Project. The aim of the drilling is to identify and characterise sufficient mineralisation within potential trucking distance of the Lainejaur project to advance the potential for future stand-alone nickel-copper operations or additional ore feed for a potential Lainejaur operation. The two deposits are connected by all-weather roads and both are close to considerable support infrastructure.
As announced 14 June 2023, drilling at the Lainejaur Ni-Cu-Co project intersected visual sulphide mineralisation. Bayrock is expecting final assay results and an analysis of the results from the diamond drill hole at Lainejaur in the coming weeks.
Comment
QX Resources Executive Chairman Maurice Feilich commented: “Bayrock has received excellent support from its existing shareholder base, and together with QXR’s investment, the Company is sufficiently capitalised to deliver further value through ongoing drilling in Sweden. We are encouraged with progress to date and look forward to first assays from the Lainejaur Ni-Cu-Co project and updates from the program at Vuostok where the drill rig is turning.
“QXR also expects to shortly provide shareholders with plans for the next phase of exploration activities planned at its Pilbara lithium assets which remain an important focus for the Company.”
Figure 1: Location of Bayrock Projects in Sweden
Cash Sale Completed For Western Lithium Ltd
Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Western Lithium Ltd (WLI) to Albemarle Lithium Pty Ltd (an Australian subsidiary of Albemarle Corporation).
As previously announced on 19 June 2023, the transaction involves the sale of 100% of WLI’s shares and comprises all cash-for-shares amounting to AUD$30,000,000 (thirty million Australian dollars), subject to a customary price adjustment to reflect WLI's liabilities as at completion. Out of the total consideration, approximately AUD$29,000,000 has now been received. The balance is contingent on certain tenement applications being granted within 18 months of completion.
The sale provides significant non-dilutive balance sheet strength to support financing and offtake negotiations with international financing institutions as LPI moves towards the construction of its flagship Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile.
Lithium Power International’s Chief Executive Officer, Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro, commented:
“The completion of this transaction provides the Company with immediate realisation of value of the WLI assets. This sale releases funds for the upcoming development of LPI’s flagship Maricunga lithium project in Chile. The financing process for Maricunga continues to move forward and more details will be announced as agreements are finalised.”
