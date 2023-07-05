VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Galan Lithium

Galan Poised for AU$124M Annual Average EBITDA for 40 Years from its Hombre Muerto Lithium Project

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) is set to make an average annual EBITDA of AU$124 million a year for 40 years from its Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Argentina during the first phase of production, according to an article published on The West Australian.

Galan released its 2023 definitive feasibility study (DFS) indicating that initial annual production of lithium chloride product will deliver AU$692 million (US$460 million) net present value.

For the first phase, Galan used a price modeling that delivered a production margin with a long-term average lithium chloride price of AU$30,456 (US$20,252) per tonne compared to the AU$5960 (US$3963) average annual operating cost per tonne of lithium chloride concentrate, according to the article.



Read the full article here

Click here to connect with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) for an Investor Presentation.

Lithium Investingasx stocksasx:glngalan lithiumlithium explorationlithium stocks
GLN:AU
The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Venus Metals Corporation

Youanmi South Lithium Project Strong New Lithium Anomalous Area Identified In Soil Sampling

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) (“Venus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its Youanmi Lithium Project. Reconnaissance soil sampling totalling 242 samples has discovered a strong lithium (Li) anomaly in the south of E57/1078, located near the GSWA interpreted c. 45km long “pegmatite trap zone” (Duuring 2020 & DMIRS website) wrapping around the western margin of the Youanmi greenstone belt and the Youanmi intrusion (Figure 2), that may indicate the presence of pegmatite-hosted Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) mineralization in an area not previously explored for LCT mineralization.

Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium

Monaro Lithium Project Acquisition Presentation

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX:OCN)(Oceana or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Oceana Lithium

Acquisition of Monaro Lithium Project, James Bay, Québec

Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX:OCN)(Oceana or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered an exclusive six-month option agreement (Option) to acquire 100% of 207 mineral claims covering an area of 104.4km2 in the James Bay lithium province in central Québec, Canada (see Figures 1 and 2). To fund exploration on the project, the Company has received firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors in an oversubscribed placement to raise approximately $4.1 million through the issue of 12.9 million new shares at $0.32 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
blocks with letters reading R I S K

Financing Lithium Projects Today Key for Energy Transition

Moving to greener sources of energy means more demand for batteries to power electric vehicles and energy storage systems — which in turn need key metals such as lithium.

However, lithium junior miners need investments to move their projects forward and bring new supply online, as any delays could significantly impact how fast the energy transition materializes and could delay countries around the world reaching their net zero goals.

When asked about the fundraising environment today compared to a year ago, Ernie Ortiz of Lithium Royalty (TSX:LIRC,OTC Pink:LITRF) said there are now many more parties at the table.

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

QXR Secures 39% of Bayrock Resources Limited

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to announce that Bayrock Resources Limited (Bayrock) has successfully completed its rights issue to raise A$1.8 million through the issue of new shares at $0.03 per share (before costs) (Rights Issue). Existing Bayrock shareholders subscribed for ~$600,000 under the Rights Issue. QXR was the underwriter to the Rights Issue, and following the conversion of QXR-provided secured loans to Bayrock, and fees payable to QXR, QX Resources Limited now holds a ~39% interest in the issued capital of Bayrock. Further details of the Underwriting Agreement are set out in the Annexure to the Company’s announcement dated 8 May 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Power International

Cash Sale Completed For Western Lithium Ltd

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Western Lithium Ltd (WLI) to Albemarle Lithium Pty Ltd (an Australian subsidiary of Albemarle Corporation).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Youanmi South Lithium Project Strong New Lithium Anomalous Area Identified In Soil Sampling

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Effective Date for Consolidation and Private Placement

Mydecine Reports its Special Meeting Results

Related News

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Effective Date for Consolidation and Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces US$2,000,000 Debt Financing, Closing of Previously Announced Interest Settlement Transactions & Corporate Update

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Promising 6.07 g/t Gold During Prospecting Near Miller Lake at Castle

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Updates on Its 2023 Diamond Drill Program at the Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed to Commence Gold Exploration Program at Macmillan Pass in an Emerging Gold District, Yukon

Agriculture Investing

SAGE POTASH BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL "SGPTF" & RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

×