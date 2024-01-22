Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Galan Lithium

Maiden Filling of Pond 1 Commences at Hombre Muerto West

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025.

Project Highlights:

  • Initial filling of Pond 1 commences at HMW Project
  • Evaporation process to commence within two weeks (after completion of quality test); the first major step of the long-term production schedule
  • Pond 1 liner installation rapidly moving forward (40% completion)
  • Pond 2 earthworks construction progressing well (20% completion)
  • The HMW Project is a tier one project that will produce a premium high grade lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate of 6% Li, comparable to 13% Li2O or 32% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in H1 2025
  • Low all-in sustaining costs; HMW in the 1st quartile of lithium industry’s cost curve
  • Operating cost of $US3,510/t LCE equates to a low Li2O equivalent operating cost of SC6 $US310/t-$US350/t
  • Updated resource estimate due in Q1 2024
  • Glencore due diligence site visit later this week

Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:

“Our experienced project team have been implementing a quicker route to start evaporation while construction continues for HMW Phase 1. We are taking advantage of the summer season whereby a buffer wall has been installed at the one third mark of Pond 1. The commencement of the filling of Pond 1 is another significant major milestone for the HMW project and I congratulate the entire Galan team. The initial partial evaporation process will commence in approximately 14 days with the full fill of Pond 1 remaining on track for Q1 2024.”

As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1 2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas. The very positive Phase 2 DFS results were announced on 3 October 2023 (https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GLN/02720109.pdf).

Filling of Pond 1 commences

The liner installation process on Pond 1

The overall progression of liner installation on Pond 1


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


European Lithium Limited

NASDAQ Listing Update

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) an extension relating to the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction, and related proposals. The meeting previously scheduled to be held on 23 January 2024 has been rescheduled to be held on 31 January 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sizzle’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on 26 December 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting.

Drilling Update at Laguna Verde

Drilling Update at Laguna Verde

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, confirms the drilling of the second well has started in the recently commenced drilling programme at Laguna Verde.

lithium symbol and canadian flag

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

2022 was huge for lithium, with the battery metal setting all-time highs for the second year in a row. However, prices for lithium carbonate and hydroxide fell significantly throughout 2023.

The declines in lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices were driven by a mix of factors that have led supply to outpace demand. Decreased consumer spending in China due to an economic downturn kept electric vehicle demand low, and battery manufacturers have cut back large lithium purchases in response.

Back in July, the Investing News Network spoke with Global Lithium's Joe Lowry at the Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference, and the expert said he takes a longer-term approach when it comes to pricing. “Most of the news narrative, what people pick up, tends to be the short term, but to me there's always been a seasonality in China,” he said.

Jindalee Lithium

More Exceptional Metallurgical Results from McDermitt

In mid-November 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) announced results from beneficiation of composite samples from the Company’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project located in Oregon, USA, and noted that acid leaching of beneficiated samples was underway1.

neon battery and lightning shapes

Top 5 ASX Lithium Stocks

After reaching all time highs last November, prices for lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate spent much of 2023 falling, with Q2 being the only time they saw some strength.

Weak Chinese demand played a large part in lithium's story last year, as the country's economy stumbled. Despite that setback, many experts remain optimistic about the commodity's future, and some lithium companies are seeing growth on the back of the industry's positive long-term outlook, meaning a tough market in the short term could be a buying opportunity.

Mergers and acquisitions were a theme last year. The biggest news was Australian lithium miner Allkem's merger with Livent. The resultant company, Arcadium Lithium (ASX:LTM,NYSE:ALTM), began trading in December. Two companies on this top gainers list also had big news related to potential acquisitions — while one has fallen through, the other is making its way through the final steps.

Oceana Lithium

Oceana Lithium


