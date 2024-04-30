Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Forward Water Technologies

FWTC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Portofino Grants Stock Options

Portofino Grants Stock Options

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that, in accordance with the Company's Share Option Plan it has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 360,000 common shares of the Company to certain consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05. The Options are subject to certain vesting conditions and expire five years from the grant date.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver, Canada-based company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has executed an agreement with Lithium Chile Inc. to explore and develop the Arizaro Lithium Project located in Salta, Argentina and additionally maintains a 100% interest in the (drill ready) Yergo Lithium Project in Catamarca. Both projects are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects.

The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three pegmatite lithium projects and several gold projects located within northwestern Ontario, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO, Director
604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207506

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino ResourcesPOR:CATSXV:PORLithium Investing
POR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Portofino Updates Argentine Lithium Projects; PDAC Convention Exhibitor

Portofino Updates Argentine Lithium Projects; PDAC Convention Exhibitor

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to update its shareholders and investors on current corporate activities as related to its two drill-ready Argentina lithium brine projects.

Yergo Project, Catamarca Province

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Amends South of Otter, Red Lake Agreement

Portofino Amends South of Otter, Red Lake Agreement

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has executed an amending agreement with EMX Royalty Corp., the underlying claim owner of the South of Otter, Red Lake, Ontario gold project. The Agreement allows the Company to exercise its right to earn a 100% interest in the project by making the final cash payment of $25,000 based on 50% in shares (by Feb 05th) and 50% in cash (by Feb 28th).

Based on the previous 30-day volume weighted average price for Portofino shares, 176,056 shares are to be issued at a value of $.071 per share. Following this final payment, the Company will own 100% interest in the South of Otter claims, subject to a 1.5% NSR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino and Lithium Chile Partner on Winning Bid for 8,445 Hectare Arizaro Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") and LITHIUM CHILE INC. (TSXV: LITH) (OTCQB: LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile") (where Portofino and Lithium Chile are jointly referred to as the "Companies" hereinafter) are pleased to announce a 50:50 net equity Partnership Agreement following a successful tender for an 8,445 hectare concession within the lithium-bearing Arizaro Salar in Argentina ("Arizaro Area IV").

The Companies had previously submitted separate offers in a public tender for five concession areas (Figure 1) in the province of Salta with Arizaro IV being the largest of the five concession areas.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Expands Pre-Drilling Exploration; Receives Confirmation of Yergo Ownership; Corporate Updates

Portofino Expands Pre-Drilling Exploration; Receives Confirmation of Yergo Ownership; Corporate Updates

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that further to its News Release September 26, 2023, it has received confirmation from the Catamarca Province Ministry of Mining that as at October 31, 100% of the Yergo lithium concessions have been registered in Portofino's name.

Portofino's geological team is immediately proceeding to file its technical response to a previously received information request from the Ministry as part of an amended drill permit application.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Closes Acquisition of the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Closes Acquisition of the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that further to its August 14-2023 news, it has closed the buyout of the original Yergo Project Option agreements (Yergo Binding Letter Agreement - February 15, 2019, and the Binding Letter Agreement Addendum May 12, 2021).

Portofino now controls 100% of the mineral rights and concession ownership for the 2,932-hectare Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") (see Figure 1 and 2). This enables Portofino to advance its previously submitted drill permit application and proceed thereafter with an initial, planned 4-hole drill program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2024

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Quarterly Activities Report

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Avenira Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 31 March 2024

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Activities Report for the quarter ending on 31 March 2024 (“the Quarter”).

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Quarterly Report - March 2024

Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

QXR Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 31 March 2024

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR) (Pursuit or the Company) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

3rd Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Highly successful quarter sees Boss make pivotal transition to global uranium producer

Norfolk Metals: ASX-listed Uranium Explorer

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Carmanah Announces Record Date for Forward Stock Split

Uranium Investing

3rd Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Cleantech Investing

Honda to Establish C$15 Billion Electric Vehicle Value Chain in Ontario

Gold Investing

Endeavour Achieves First Gold Pour at Sabodala-Massawa Expansion

Uranium Investing

Highly successful quarter sees Boss make pivotal transition to global uranium producer

Gold Investing

Norfolk Metals: ASX-listed Uranium Explorer

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

×