Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 534,183 to 775,718,751 common shares with voting rights as of April 30, 2024 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from April 1, 2024 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on April 30, 2024 at 18:00 Pacific Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/30/c7891.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Far Northern Resources

Far Northern Resources Quarterly Report 31 March 2024

During the March quarter 2024, Far Northern Resources Ltd (ASX: FNR) successfully raised $4.165 million and was accepted to admission to the official list of the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). Shares in FNR started trading on 12 April 2024. The initial Public Offering (IPO) raised $4,165,000 through the issue of 20,825,000 shares at an issue price of $0.20. The total undiluted shares on issue at the date of listing was 70,961,135 with FNR having a Market Capitalisation of $14,192,227 and an Enterprise Value (EV) of $10,027,227.

True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration Entity Quarterly Cash Flow Report

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide its mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report.

True North Copper (ASX:TNC)

True North Copper March 2024 Quarterly Report

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North Copper, TNC or the Company) is pleased to provide the following quarterly update and Appendix 5B for Q3 FY24.

Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF)

RM Research Outlines Potential Rerating of Culpeo Minerals Driven by Chilean Copper Projects

Description

Australian market analyst firm RM Research projects a potential rerating of Culpeo Minerals (ASX:CPO,OTCQB:CPORF), a copper exploration and development company, to more than $100 million market capitalization, driven by potential success in either of the company’s high-grade copper projects in Chile.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Announces Exercise of Participation Right in Full by Rio Tinto

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces that, in connection with the Company's offering of common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $40 million announced on April 16, 2024 (the "Offering"), Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") has notified the Company that it will exercise its participation right in full, allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 9.7%.

Rio Tinto will subscribe for 2,269,470 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.90 per share for proceeds of $4,311,993 (the "Rio Tinto Subscription"). In the event that the over-allotment option (the "Option") granted to the underwriters in connection with the Offering is exercised in full, Rio Tinto will subscribe for an additional 340,420 common shares for additional proceeds of $646,798.

Lanthanein Resources Ltd

Significant Gold, Copper and Nickel Soil Anomalies at Lady Grey Project

Lanthanein Resources Limited (ASX: LNR) (“Lanthanein” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the gold and base metal results from the recent tenement wide soil sampling programme at the Lady Grey Lithium Project (“Lady Grey”) directly adjacent to Covalent Lithium’s (SQM & Wesfarmers) Earl Grey Mine, 189Mt @1.53% Li2O¹ at Mount Holland in the Forrestania Greenstone Belt. The programme collected 1,893 samples and has identified multiple coincident gold, copper and nickel anomalies (Figure 1, 2 and 3).

