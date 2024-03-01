Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forum Energy Metals Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2825 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Forum Energy Metals Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2825 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Visit Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at Booth #2825 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Forum Energy Metals Corp.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP Exploration will be presenting at the PDAC 2024 Uranium Technical Session at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 5th in Room 801A. Dr. Hunter will update investors on planned drilling at Forum's Thelon Basin uranium discovery in Nunavut, the next premier uranium mining district.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Forum Energy Metals Corp.
Rick Mazur, President & CEO
604-630-1585
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
www.forumenergymetals.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Forum to Update Investors on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Drill Program at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

Forum to Update Investors on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Drill Program at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Thursday, February 29 and Friday, March 1 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel followed by the PDAC Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Sunday March 3rd through Wednesday March 6th.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase at 10:00am on Friday, March 1st and at the PDAC 2024 Uranium Technical Session at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 5th in Room 801A. Dr. Hunter will update investors on her plans for drilling on Forum's Thelon Basin uranium discovery in Nunavut, the next premier uranium mining district.

Forum Drills 2.5 g/t Gold over 2.3 Metres Including 9.3 g/t Gold over 0.3 Metres at the Tatiggaq Uranium Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Drills 2.5 g/t Gold over 2.3 Metres Including 9.3 g/t Gold over 0.3 Metres at the Tatiggaq Uranium Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces significant gold assay values associated with high-grade uranium mineralization on the Tatiggaq deposit in the Thelon Basin at its newly re-named Aberdeen uranium project. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,500 hectares of ground adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit* located 100 km west of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Drill core from two holes drilled into the Main and West zones of Tatiggaq were re-assayed for gold (Figure1).

HIGHLIGHTS