Forum to Update Investors on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Drill Program at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

Forum to Update Investors on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Drill Program at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase on Thursday, February 29 and Friday, March 1 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel followed by the PDAC Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Sunday March 3rd through Wednesday March 6th.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration will be presenting at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase at 10:00am on Friday, March 1st and at the PDAC 2024 Uranium Technical Session at 10:00am on Tuesday, March 5th in Room 801A. Dr. Hunter will update investors on her plans for drilling on Forum's Thelon Basin uranium discovery in Nunavut, the next premier uranium mining district.

Visit Forum management at PDAC 2024 Investor Exchange Booth #2825. Meetings with Richard Mazur, CEO, Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President, Exploration and Allison Rippin Armstrong, VP, Nunavut Affairs can be arranged at the Forum booth, or contact: Rick Mazur, President & CEO, to arrange a time for an on-site or off-site meeting mazur@forumenergymetals.com; 604-630-1585.

For Red Cloud registration details visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/
For PDAC registration details visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention

Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199610

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals
