Forum Engages Investor News Network and Grants Stock Options

Forum Engages Investor News Network and Grants Stock Options

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with Investing News Network ("INN") to provide an advertising and investor awareness campaign. The agreement is for a term of one year commencing March 1, 2024 and ending March 2, 2025. The cost of the campaign is $30,000 payable as to $15,000 on March 1, 2024 and $15,000 on September 1, 2024.

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to a consultant incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 common shares exercisable on or before March 11, 2025 at a price of $0.15 per share.

Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201190

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals
