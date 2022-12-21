Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of $35 Million

First Majestic Announces Closing Sale of Royalty Portfolio to Metalla

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced transaction to sell a portfolio of royalty interests to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) ("Metalla") following the receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange as well as the completion of other customary closing conditions. In consideration of the sale, First Majestic received 4,168,056 shares of Metalla at a deemed price of $4.7984 per share for an approximate value of US$20.0 million.

ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest premiums available.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

Fortuna releases its position statement on Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has published its Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM) position statement, which articulates Fortuna's approach to tailings management along with its implementation commitments. The GISTM position statement can be found on the Company's website .

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, "Our commitment to generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders involves adapting strategically our business practices and standards, enabling us to better cope with risks, opportunities and expectations in business relationships." Mr. Ganoza added, "At Fortuna, we consider tailings management to be paramount to responsible mining and the adoption of GISTM allows us to refine our approach to safe tailings management and a way to ensure operational excellence."

silver bars and coins with stock charts

VIDEO — David Morgan: Silver, Gold, Stock Market — What to Expect in 2023

David Morgan: Silver, Gold, Stock Market — What to Expect in 2023youtu.be

As precious metals wrap up a lukewarm year, what's the outlook for silver and gold in 2023?

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, said he expects next year to be good for silver, but not great. He sees the white metal getting above the elusive US$30 per ounce mark, but pointed out that it could face obstacles.

"We'll have to see what happens," he said. "Last time we got near US$30, very close to it. Rostin Behnam of the (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) came out and said they had to tamp down the silver market. What kind of a free market is that?"

Fortuna commences installation of the SAG mill at its Séguéla gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at its Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. All references to dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.

David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa, commented, "We are pleased to report two significant milestones in the construction process with the energization of the high voltage substation and the commencement of the SAG mill installation." Mr. Whittle added, "The project continues on-time and on-budget with the majority of materials and equipment now on site. Focus has now shifted to operational readiness in preparation for the commissioning of the processing plant with first gold pour expected in mid-2023."

Thunderstruck Resources VP Business Development Rob Christl

Thunderstruck Resources Touts Diverse Precious and Base Metals Portfolio in Gold-rich Fiji

Thunderstruck Resources touts diverse precious and base metals portfolio in gold-rich Fijiyoutu.be

Fortuna announces amendment to increase credit facility to US$250 million

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has amended its existing senior secured revolving credit facility with BNP Paribas, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Société Générale and other financial institutions and lenders, to increase the maximum facility amount by US$50 million to US$250 million. The maturity date of the credit facility remains unchanged and matures in November 2025.

Key amendments to the credit facility include:

silver bars over blue price chart

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2023

Pull quotes were provided by Investing News Network clients Silver Viper Minerals and Canada Silver Cobalt Works. This article is not paid-for content.

Buffeted by market volatility, the silver price saw large fluctuations in 2022, rising to a year-to-date high of US$26.44 per ounce in March and sinking to a more than two year low of US$17.79 in September.

After losing 2022’s gains through Q3, silver has been on an upward trend since mid-October, adding 30 percent to its price. Much of this climb transpired from November 30 to December 9, when the white metal rose from US$21.28 to US$23.65.

This upswing in the silver price coincided with news that demand is projected to hit a new record of 1.21 billion ounces in 2022, rising 16 percent year-on-year to push the market into its second year of deficit. “At 194 million ounces, this (deficit) will be a multi-decade high and four times the level seen in 2021,” a recent report from the Silver Institute states.

