Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Flynn Gold

Rights Issue Prospectus

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) has released its Prospectus announcement.

A renounceable pro-rata rights issue offer of one (1) fully paid ordinary new share (New Share) for every two (2) fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) held by shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand as at the Record Date (Eligible Shareholders) at an issue price of $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share to raise up to approximately $2.46 million before costs.

Every two (2) New Shares will be accompanied by one (1) free-attaching option (New Option), with each New Options with an exercise price of $0.075 (7.5 cents), expiring 30 months from issue and which, upon exercise, entitle the holder to one fully paid ordinary share in the Company.

The offer of New Shares and free-attaching New Options is referred to as the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue is partially underwritten by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd [ABN 91 634 087 684] [AFSL 517246] (Underwriter) for $750,000 before costs (Underwritten Amount). A summary of the material terms of the Underwriting Agreement between the Company and the Underwriter is set out in Section 1.2.

This Prospectus also contains an offer of up to a maximum of 4,924,227 New Options to the Underwriter (and/or its nominee(s)) as part fees for underwriting the Rights Issue (Underwriter Option Offer).

The Rights Issue and the Underwriter Option Offer are collectively the Offers.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

tsxv stocksgold stocksgold explorationlithium investingzinc investingasx: fg1gold investingGold Investing
FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Flynn Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Polymetallic Strike and Depth Potential Identified at Firetower Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten Intersected at Firetower, NW Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first drilling results from its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Warrentinna Project in northeast Tasmania.
Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a one-for-two renounceable rights issue (“Rights Issue”) at 3 cents per share to raise up to approximately $2.5 million (before costs). For every two new shares subscribed, eligible shareholders will receive one free attaching new option with an exercise price of 7.5 cents and expiring 30 months from the date of issue. The Company will apply for the quotation of the new options on the ASX.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High of Over US$2,300, Experts Say it's Not Done

The gold spot price hit another record high, touching US$2,313.50 per ounce on Wednesday (April 3).

Ongoing tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere, plus growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve is on track to cut interest rates in the second half of the year, are providing bullish momentum for the gold market.

This latest surge represents a continuation of a week-long rally stoked by fresh economic data.

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


Keep reading...Show less

NOVAGOLD Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Committed to Advancing Donlin Gold to Full Feasibility Study

Extensive Engagement Reinforcing and Deepening Donlin Gold's Social License

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
R3D Resources

First Copper Sulphate Shipment Ready

Tartana Copper Sulphate Production Meets Minimum Shipment Level

R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company), is pleased to advise that it has produced its first shipment of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) which is ready for collection at the Tartana mine site. Minimum shipments are 28 bags weighing approximately 1.2 tonne each. The Copper Sulphate comprises 25% Copper and is priced at 25% of the LME copper price plus a premium.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Flynn Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Flynn Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Related News

Uranium Investing

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project

Copper Investing

Capital Raising to Progress Bangemall Exploration and Drilling

Resource Investing

RC Drill Program Commenced at Ti-Tree Project

Copper Investing

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Lithium Investing

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

×