QUPEX Presentation
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
BPH Energy
Overview
Australia is on the verge of an energy crisis. Inaction by the Australian government on gas and energy security has resulted in a gas market that is very nearly running on empty, with extreme price hikes and the possibility of significant losses in employment and capital. Against the backdrop of a global clean energy transition, natural gas represents a critical fuel for this transition. The switch to renewable energy cannot occur overnight, and natural gas offers an avenue for a gradual transition.
Natural gas represents a low-carbon, low-emission alternative to traditional energy sources, and could even be leveraged for sustainable energy.BPH Energy (ASX:BPH) intends to do precisely that. An investment company headquartered in Western Australia, BPH has already invested in two highly promising businesses in the energy sector. The first, Advent Energy, is an unlisted oil and gas exploration and production company.
The second, Clean Hydrogen Technologies, has developed a CO2-free method of processing gas into hydrogen and conductive carbon.
BPH has a diversified portfolio with an investment in medical technology company Cortical Dynamics, providing yet another avenue for potential growth.
In February 2024, BPH Energy raised a further AU$2.25 million to execute its next phase of hydrocarbon and Cortical Dynamics funding.
Company Highlights
- BPH Energy is an ASX-listed investment company based in Western Australia.
- The company recently completed a $1.9 million placement to fund further investment in Hydrogen, PEP11 and its carbon gas storage strategy.
- BPH holds a 36.1 percent interest in Advent Energy Limited, and with Advent a 19.5 percent interest in Clean Hydrogen Technologies, and a 17 percent interest in Cortical Dynamics.
- Clean Hydrogen Technology is in the process of upscaling into a much larger commercial operation.
- Cortical Dynamics has the potential to expand its technology not just into the EU marketplace, but globally thanks to a licence and cooperation agreement with Philips.
- The global hydrogen market is projected to grow from less than US$100 billion in 2021 to over US$200 billion by 2030. Demand is projected to reach up to 73 million metric tons by 2050.
- The Australian Corporation and Consumer Commission has warned that developed gas reserves in eastern and southeastern Australia may be unable to meet demand by the end of 2025.
- Due to the predicted gas supply shortfall, Advent Energy's PEP11 asset has generated significant interest among investors and displays the potential for a significant uplift in value.
- PEP11 also has the potential to fill the gap represented by the impending gas shortage.
- BPH Energy's investee company Cortical Dynamics has secured FDA 510(k) clearance in the USA for its flagship technology, the Brain Anaesthesia Response Monitor or BARM™ system version 1.
Key Investments
Advent Energy
An unlisted oil and gas exploration company based in Western Australia, Advent maintains two major assets. The offshore Petroleum Export Permit 11 (PEP11) represents its most compelling asset. Jointly owned by Advent subsidiary Asset Energy (85 percent) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL,(15 percent) the exploration area covers 4,649 square kilometers.
PEP11's estimated prospective recoverable gas resources is 5.7 trillion cubic feet. With this resource alone, BPH and Advent could potentially fulfill the energy needs of most of Victoria and New South Wales for the next several decades. Advent is in the process of applying to the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) to enable drilling, and recently succeeded in a Federal Court Appeal.
Advent also holds Retention Lease 1, an onshore permit in the Bonaparte Basin.
Highlights:
- Well-positioned Assets: PEP11 is situated less than 50 kilometers from the Sydney-Newcastle greater metropolitan area. In addition to this:
- The Sydney Basin is a proven hydrocarbon basin with excellent potential for further discovery of natural gas.
- It represents the closest potential carbon storage (geosequestration) area to NSW carbon sources which collectively represent 30 percent of Australia's total CO2 output.
- PEP11 may also have potential as a CCS (geosequestration) project in the Sydney Basin.
- Majority Ownership: Asset Energy holds an 85 percent stake in PEP11.
- A Proven Petroleum Basin: Ongoing hydrocarbon seeps have been confirmed in PEP11 along with geophysical indications of escaping gas. The asset's prospectivity is supported by the seismically-indicated gas features historically observed by Advent and a 2011 geochemical report.
Clean Hydrogen Technologies
Based in the United States, Clean Hydrogen Technologies (CHT) leverages its unique catalysts alongside a bespoke engineering process to generate clean hydrogen and conductive carbon from natural gas. The technology uses a process called thermo-catalytic pyrolysis, which combines heat, and a catalyst and has no oxygen. Importantly the process produces no CO2 emission. CHT is currently in the process of commercialization, announcing in February 2024 that it has moved from proof-of-concept to production.
Highlights:
- Patents: Clean Hydrogen has filed two comprehensive patents in the United States with plans to file additional patents in the coming months.
- US-focused and Funding Potential: Clean Hydrogen plans to operate primarily in the United States, allowing it to leverage the federal government's $9.5-billion hydrogen industry investment and $1.2-trillion infrastructure investment and Jobs Act.
- High Investment Potential: BPH Energy with Advent has a 19.5-percent stake in Clean Hydrogen.These investments have the capacity to substantially increase in value with the burgeoning hydrogen market.
Medical Technology Investment
Cortical Dynamics
Cortical Dynamics is an Australian neurotechnology developer and medical device manufacturer focused on developing the next generation brain function monitors by employing the latest theories and technologies in the field.
Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Cortical Dynamics is focused on commercializing its core product, the Brain Anaesthesia Response Monitor System (BARM), which was developed with the objective of better detecting the effect of anesthetic and analgesic agents on human brain activity. BARM aids anesthetists in keeping patients optimally anesthetized and pain-free during operations using general anesthesia.
BARM was specifically developed to solve several problems associated with anesthetic and analgesic delivery in the operating theater and negative post-operative consequences. Its proprietary algorithms are based on innovative developments in understanding how the brain's rhythmic electrical activity or EEG is produced.
Highlights:
- Physiology-based algorithm: Unlike other monitors, BARM’s algorithms are based on the individual patient’s physiological processes that produce electrical activity in the brain, providing more interpretable and personalized monitoring of their response to anesthetic agents.
- Global patents: Cortical has an extensive and growing global patent portfolio, and has secured FDA 510(k) clearance in the USA for its flagship technology, the Brain Anaesthesia Response Monitor or BARM™ system version 1.
- Regulatory Approvals: BARM version 1 is approved by regulatory bodies in Australia, the European Union and Korea. However, Cortical will be commercializing version 2, which is an enhancement of version 1 made possible through a technical partnership with the Austrian Institute of Technology in Vienna.
- Business Model: Cortical intends to sell BARM V2 devices with associated recurring sales of the disposable single-use head sensors to hospitals or day surgeries, internationally.
BARM Sensors
- World-class Team: A team of experienced researchers, biomedical engineers and corporate financiers make up Cortical Dynamics, with a global network of key opinion leaders and clinicians advising the company on the development of the BARM technology based on real challenges they face in the operating room.
- Philips Partnership: Cortical Dynamics has a non-exclusive license and cooperation partnership with global medical industry player Philips Electronics North America to interface the BARM system with Philips’ operating theater monitors.
- Artificial Intelligence App: Partially funded through a grant, the Cordyan is an AI-based app that has been developed to help clinicians, researchers and hospitals better understand the implications of using anesthetic agents on humans.
Management Team
David Breeze — Managing Director and Executive Chairman
David Breeze is a corporate finance specialist with extensive experience in the stock broking industry and capital markets. He has been a corporate consultant to Daiwa Securities, manager of corporate services for Eyres Reed McIntosh, and state manager and associate director for the stock broking firm BNZ Norths. Breeze is a fellow of the Institute of Company Directors of Australia. He has published in the Journal of Securities Institute of Australia and has also acted as independent expert under the Corporations Act. He has worked on the structuring, capital raising and public listing of more than 70 companies involving more than $300 million, covering a range of areas including oil and gas, gold, food, manufacturing and technology. Breeze is chairman of Grandbridge Limited, a public investment and advisory company and MEC Resources, a public company investing in exploration companies that target potentially large energy and mineral resources. He is also chairman of Advent Energy.
Tony Huston
Tony Huston has been involved for over 35 years in engineering and hydrocarbon industries for both on and offshore exploration/development. His early career experience commenced with Fitzroy Engineering, primarily working on the development of onshore oil fields. In 1996, Huston formed his own E&P company on re-entry of onshore wells primarily targeting shallow pay that had been passed or ignored from previous operations. This was successful and the two plays opened up 15 years ago and are still in operation. His focus over the last 10 years has been to utilize new technology for enhanced resource recovery, which has been demonstrated in various fields, including US, Mexico, Oman, Italy and Turkmenistan.
Charles Maling
Charles Maling was formerly the communications officer for the Office of the Western Australian State Government Environmental Protection Authority, advising the chairman of the EPA on media issues. Maling has worked with the Western Australian State Government Department of the Environment for 14 years and a further eight years for the EPA. His administrative roles included environmental research (including a major study on Perth Metropolitan coastal waters and Western Australian estuaries) environmental regulation and enforcement, and media management.
Dr Sunil Nagaraj - Chief Scientist (Cortical Dynamics)
Dr. Sunil Belur Nagaraj obtained his master’s degree from the University of Victoria in Canada in 2010; and doctoral degree from University College Cork, Ireland in 2015. His doctoral research centered around the development of AI-based real-time brain monitoring, utilising EEG recordings to monitor brain activity. After a role as a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts General Hospital in the USA. Nagaraj assumed the position of an assistant professor of medicine at the University Medical Centre Groningen in The Netherlands for two years. Concurrently, he dedicated three years to working as a scientist at Royal Philips, where he specialised in sleep disorders at the Innovation Forum, highlighting its potential to provide future insights into heart-brain connectivity.
Throughout his career, Nagaraj has demonstrated exceptional research acumen, with a patent and 21 high-impact journal articles to his name, amassing over 650 pioneering research papers and has been recognised through several national and international grants, enabling him to conduct cutting-edge studies that contribute significantly to the advancement of medical technology.
Impressive Initial Flow Test Results
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis project located in Queensland, adjacent to the Wallumbilla gas hub.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Highly encouraging initial flow test in the Lorelle Sandstone
- Stabilised flow rate of 1.3 million cubic feet per day achieved without stimulation
- Stimulation and multiple zone flow testing to follow imminently
Following a recent successful suite of Diagnostic Formation Integrity Tests (DFITs) conducted at Daydream-2, the Company decided to test the free-flowing capacity of the Lorelle Sandstone between 4,200 and 4,217 metres (the zone which flowed into the well bore late last year).
The test has been highly successful – with a maximum rate of 2.3 Million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (MMSCFPD) and stabilised flow rate of 1.3 MMSCFPD (through a 20/64 choke). Elixir understands this is the deepest unstimulated flow of gas in onshore Australia East of the Perth Basin.
Flare (estimated to be 15 metres in height) from the Lorelle Sandstone Test at Daydream-2 during the 1st flow period
Some short videos of the flare are available on YouTube: https://youtu.be/kGUUhsLojNE
The flow test was conducted following encouraging results from the DFIT over the permeable Lorelle Sandstone (the other DFITs conducted went to plan and provided useful data for the final design of the stimulation program). The test was conducted over two distinct flow periods. The well is now shut in for longer term pressure build-up before stimulation begins later in the month.
The testing work was not impeded by heavy recent rain in the region, which reflects its favourable ease of access and well constructed civil works. The Daydream-2 lease could well be utilized again for another appraisal well – Daydream-3 – for which preliminary planning has commenced (but whose final design will ultimately be informed – inter alia – by the imminent outcomes from Daydream-2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Helium Evolution
Overview
Home to the largest helium purification facility in Canada and one of the most highly concentrated helium resources in the world, the province of Saskatchewan is an emerging jurisdiction for helium exploration and production. With its proximity to the US, one of the world’s largest helium consumers, the province is accelerating the development of its helium sector.
Through the Helium Action Plan, launched in 2021, the Saskatchewan government aims to improve its competitiveness and increase investments across the helium value chain: from exploration and production to innovation, processing and exports.
Helium Evolution (TSXV:HEVI) is a Canadian helium exploration and production company focused on developing its helium assets in southern Saskatchewan. It’s leveraging Saskatchewan’s value proposition as a ‘green’ alternative to harvesting helium as a byproduct of natural gas. HEVI owns land rights to approximately 5.6 million acres, representing the largest land package in Canada controlled by a public entity.
HEVI’s land package is located in a helium-rich area and in close proximity to the US market, which is among the largest helium consumers in the world.
HEVI selected southern Saskatchewan for a variety of reasons. First, the decaying uranium in the area’s basement rocks has produced significant helium reserves throughout southern Saskatchewan. Second, Helium Evolution’s target geological formation, known as “The Deadwood”, contains up to 2 percent proven helium content alongside more than 95 percent nitrogen content. Existing geophysical data is readily available and will help Helium Evolution select the best drill targets.
Why does this matter? The presence of nitrogen as the carrier gas allows Helium Evolution to vent the gas in an environmentally friendly manner while also providing cost advantages during the helium extraction and liquefaction processes. Additionally, drilling for helium is similar to extracting conventional natural gas, meaning there’s no need for specialized equipment, and management’s existing oil and gas development expertise can be leveraged. Low-cost vertical drilling is all that’s required for HEVI to begin extraction.
HEVI’s unique competitive advantage comes in the form of a farm-out agreement with and a $3.5-million equity investment by North American Helium (NAH). The farm-out deal enables NAH to drill five development wells on HEVI land, with an option for two additional wells, offering HEVI near-term drilling catalysts that can accelerate cash flow generation without incurring up-front capital costs, all while retaining 99 percent of its land base.
The agreement also provides HEVI, at no cost, NAH’s proprietary seismic recently used to drill three successful and producing NAH wells in the Mankota area, giving HEVI greater insight and valuable data that can be used in identifying future targets.
HEVI’s landholding is adjacent to NAH’s discovery of two helium pools at Mankota and Cadillac. The Mankota Pool is a nitrogen-rich reserve with helium concentrations of 0.94 percent to 1.08 percent.
HEVI land is adjacent to NAH’s Cadillac and Mankota Discoveries
In November 2023, HEVI made its first joint helium discovery with NAH following the completion of the Deadwood zone and initial testing of the joint well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (Joint Well #1). The well underwent a series of tests to confirm flow rates, reservoir boundaries and gas composition, all of which represent important data points to help inform future development plans in the area. Joint Well #1 had helium concentrations of 0.95 percent – more than three times the 0.3 percent level deemed commercially viable – and 96 percent nitrogen. This gas composition is consistent with NAH's producing helium pool 15 kilometers to the north, supporting HEVI's belief that the area offers meaningful potential for commercial helium development.
HEVI is led by an impressive management team with a combined 150 years of resource development experience, including engineering, geological and executive management across the corporate landscape. CEO Greg Robb boasts 35 years of direct experience in Western Canada, where he focused on the acquisition and development of natural resources in the region. Patrick Mills, COO, brings over three decades of executive, managerial and engineering experience in Western Canada. Kristi Kunec, CFO, brings over 15 years of financial experience to HEVI, with a proven track record that includes leading the corporate finance, organizational planning and financial reporting functions for growing resource companies. Furthermore, vice-president John Kanderka has 40 years of directly applicable experience in the energy and mineral sectors, serving as an officer in both public and private entities. The management team is complemented by a strong board of directors, including the former premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall.
Company Highlights
- Helium Evolution Incorporated (HEVI) is capitalizing on the untapped potential of Saskatchewan’s helium resource.
- The company has land rights to approximately 5.6 million acres, representing the largest land package held by a public company in North America.
- HEVI made its first helium discovery with 0.95 percent helium concentration at Joint Well #1, confirming an important step along HEVI's journey to achieving scalable helium production.
- HEVI’s Saskatchewan holdings put the company in a natural resource-friendly province with a skilled local workforce and a supportive government.
- HEVI is focused on helium extraction in wells that have nitrogen as the carrier gas, creating an environmentally friendly operation that will also create a cost advantage during the extraction and liquefaction processes.
- HEVI’s land package contains significant helium targets created by radioactive decay; existing exploration data will help the company select drill targets offering higher probabilities of success.
- Enhanced farm-out agreement with North American Helium provides HEVI near-term drilling catalysts that can accelerate cash flow generation without incurring up-front capital costs.
- The company is led by an impressive management team with a combined 150 years of experience in resource development and executive leadership.
Key Project
The Deadwood
Helium Evolution is targeting a geological formation known as “The Deadwood Sand Reservoir” for its initial exploration and development. More than 185 potential helium anomalies have already been identified.
Project Highlights:
- Existing Geophysical Data: Helium Evolution has acquired a significant amount of data, including well logs, aeromagnetic data and seismic data to assess the best drill targets.
- Simple Drilling Process: Drilling for helium is similar to conventional natural gas drilling, only requiring a vertical drill and does not require specialized equipment or fracture stimulation.
- Nitrogen Carrier Gas: Nitrogen is the primary carrier gas, allowing for environmentally friendly venting and a cost advantage during extraction and liquefaction
- Nearby Wells: A nearby helium development, the Mankota Pool, has demonstrated a nitrogen-rich reserve boasting helium contents of up to 1.08 percent and has a nearby helium production facility.
- Competitive Advantage: Farm-out agreement with NAH, wherein NAH will cover 100 percent of the cost of drilling five wells, with an option for two additional potential wells, for an 80 percent interest in that well’s section, plus nine contiguous sections of land (40,960 net acres). HEVI retains 20 percent working interest in earned lands and each successful well drilled by NAH, and the right to participate in development wells at 20 percent working interest.
- First helium discovery in November 2023: Initial testing of the joint well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (Joint Well #1) confirmed helium concentrations of 0.95 percent – more than three times the 0.3 percent level deemed commercially viable – and 96 percent nitrogen.
Management Team
Greg Robb - President and Chief Executive Officer
Greg Robb brings more than 35 years of experience across all facets of Western Canadian energy resource activity, including exploration and development, acquisitions and dispositions, and reserve valuations. He previously held executive positions in several E&P companies and founded Salvo Energy Corp. in 2006. He has extensive experience in heavy oil, shallow gas, coal bed methane, deep basin tight gas, and conventional oil and gas plays, evaluating over $500 million of acquired assets.
Patrick Mills - Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Mills has more than 36 years of executive, managerial, and engineering and operational experience in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. He previously founded Mustang Resources and Pegasus Oil & Gas, where he held executive and board positions, as well as technical and managerial positions with Texaco, Imperial Oil and Startech Energy.
Kristi Kunec - Chief Financial Officer
Kristi Kunec has more than 15 years of financial experience, with a proven track record that includes leading the corporate finance, organizational planning and financial reporting functions for growing resource companies. Over the last 13 months, she has served as part-time controller for Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies, and prior to it, she was chief financial officer and corporate secretary for Pine Cliff Energy (TSX:PNE). Kunec directly contributed to the growth of the company from approximately 100 boe/d to 24,000 boe/d, which included closing four equity offerings that raised more than $170 million, and the completion of two corporate and seven asset acquisitions. Prior to Pine Cliff, Kunec was controller for North American Oil Trust, corporate controller for Orion Oil & Gas, and manager of financial reporting for TransGlobe Energy. After graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan, she began her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2003, earning her CPA, CA designation in May of 2006.
John Kanderka - VP, Corporate Development
John Kanderka has more than 40 years of experience in the energy and mineral sectors as an officer and director of private and public entities. He founded multiple companies leading to a wide array of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, buyouts, and corporate restructuring. He is currently a director of Orestone Mining and chairman and founder of Visionary Gold.
James P. Baker - Chairman of the Board
James Baker has over 40 years of resource development experience in Saskatchewan and Alberta in field operations, consulting, and executive-level positions. Extensive experience consulting to industry and government in oil and gas, power, and paper recycling. Currently a board member of Kineticor Resource, a former director of SaskEnergy, Hanson Engineering, and Heritage Gas.
Brad Wall - Director
Brad Wall is a special advisor in the Osler Calgary office. Prior to joining Osler, he was in politics for 18 years where he demonstrated a consistent ability to bring political and business leaders together as he implemented creative ways to bolster the Province’s economic well-being. Wall was elected as Premier of Saskatchewan and helped lead the province to a period of record population and economic growth, export expansion, record infrastructure investment and tax reductions while helping to earn the province's first-ever AAA credit rating. Wall offers Osler clients his strategic insight and guidance, particularly in relation to the energy and agri-food industries.
Philip Hughes - Director
Phillip Hughes has served as president and chief executive officer of five energy companies across Canada. He has extensive North American and international experience in electrical generation, transmission and distribution, oil and gas and natural gas transmission, distribution and processing. Currently, Hughes serves as chairman of Oceanic Wind Energy Group and of Kineticor Resource.
Michael Graham - Director
Michael Graham is an independent businessman with over 35 years of oil and gas experience. Graham served as an executive vice-president of EnCana Corporation from April 14, 2005, and served as its president of the Canadian Division until February 2012. Graham also serves on the board of directors of Halo Exploration and Saguaro Resources.
Jeff Barber - Director
Jeff Barber was a co-founder and managing partner of a boutique M&A advisory firm in Calgary. He was an investment banker with national investment firms and began his career as an economist with Deloitte LLP. Barber has served on the board of Standard Lithium since 2017 and has been an independent businessman since September 2018. He has been a founder, director, and chief financial officer of Hiku Brands Company since 2016. He is a CFA charter holder and holds a master’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Alberta.
Heather Isidoro - Director
Heather Isidoro has more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry, the last 17 of which were focused on business development, most recently as the vice president of Business Development with Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. She specializes in acquisitions and divestitures, reserves valuations, and financial modeling. Isidoro is president and a director of the Petroleum Acquisitions and Divestitures Association, and a trustee of the University of Saskatchewan Engineering Advancement Trust. She has a BSc in geological engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and an MBA from Athabasca University.
Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 8 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Additional Deeper Targets Identified in Bonito Prospect
Global Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:GLV) (Global or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities on its (80% held) 4,585km2 Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru.
Highlights
- Additional deeper stacked targets identified in the proven oil-bearing Zorritos Formation represents significant upside for the Bonito Prospect
- Deeper targets proven in adjacent producing oil fields evident on seismic data at Bonito
- Reprocessing of 3D seismic data over Bonito area is well advanced
- Prospective Resource estimates will incorporate reprocessed seismic data and deeper targets
Figure 1 – Bonito prospect showing Top Zorritos reservoir contour and 76km2 trap closure
The block incorporates over 3,800km2 of existing 3D seismic data which the Company is currently reviewing; with an aggregate of 1,000km2 currently prioritised and undergoing reprocessing and interpretation across three discrete highly prospective areas (one of which includes the Bonito Prospect) (see Figure 2). Reprocessing will include pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) work across each of the three areas.
The Bonito Prospect was first identified in the early 2000s. Previous Operators focussed exclusively on the Upper Zorritos reservoir demonstrating that it had potential to contain significant hydrocarbon volumes.
However, deeper Zorritos Formation reservoirs have also been identified and proven in discoveries and other wells drilled in the Tumbes Basin, as demonstrated by production from the Lower Zorritos Formation in the Albacora field, as well as pay zones identified in the Delfin discovery and non-pay reservoirs identified in the Piedra Redonda gas field (Figure 3). Further, intra-formational seals identified within the Zorritos Formation in the Delfin discovery, suggest that the Lower Zorritos levels possess genuine potential as independent targets.
Figure 2 – Bonito prospect and areas selected for seismic re-processing
At the Upper Zorritos level the faulted three-way dip closure trapping geometry at Bonito measures 76km2 with approximately 300m of vertical relief. Should the lower Zorritos levels prove viable, the additional vertical relief of the stacked reservoirs could be substantial.
Seismic reprocessing of the Bonito area (250km2) is well underway and will result in improvements in data quality that will facilitate precise depth mapping and enhance lithology and fluid discrimination.
It is anticipated that a Prospective Resource estimate for the Bonito Prospect incorporating the reprocessed seismic data and the newly identified deeper targets will be released once completed and additional work undertaken to mature Bonito to drill-ready status.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Global Oil & Gas Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Australian Domestic Gas Outlook Conference
Gas Appraisal in the Taroom Trough - Next to Wallumbilla
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
