Barksdale Resources Corp.





Overview Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO,OTCQX:BRKCF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective mineral properties in Arizona and Mexico. The company’s assets are centered in high-value mining districts where discovery and future consolidation potential is strong. Barksdale has spent years developing a loyal following, including key shareholders such as Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,NYSE:TECK) and Osisko Development Corp (TSX:ODV).

Barksdale's flagship asset is the Sunnyside project, within a portfolio of five projects located in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, which has seen a significant mineral discovery as well as US$1.6 billion of M&A since 2018. Following years of consolidation, Barksdale is now the second largest mineral claim holder in the area behind South32 (ASX:S32), and controls five projects including Sunnyside, San Antonio, Four Metals, Goat Canyon and Canelo. Barksdale has received the exploration permit for San Antonio, and is actively advancing exploration drill permits so that it can fully explore its Sunnyside project, where the company hosts a large copper porphyry and the extension of South32's Taylor deposit. Barksdale has completed its first drilling campaign at San Javier, an advanced copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico. In 2022, the company released an initial resource estimate at Cerro Verde as part of the San Javier copper-gold project, which includes 419 million pounds of contained copper within measured and indicated categories, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly state of Sonora. The project is located within a kilometer of both the national highway and power grid and is less than a two-hour drive from the state capital of Hermosillo. With over $10 million worth of historical work including 30,000 meters of drilling conducted, Barksdale is now in the process of updating the resource estimate and a subsequent PEA to fast-track the San Javier project. Copper is a key element in the manufacturing of many electrical products used across the world today. With increasing interest in renewable resources, which heavily depend on copper for the transmission of electricity, the demand for this resource only stands to increase. Barksdale's portfolio of assets deliver investors catalysts at every stage of the copper mining life cycle from discovery, exploration and near-term production.

Company Highlights Barksdale Resources CEO Rick Trotman has successfully acquired and integrated world-class properties; his integral experience and reputation have allowed him to recruit industry leaders and partners.

Barksdale currently operates five key projects: Sunnyside, San Antonio, Goat Canyon, Canelo and the Four Metals projects in the Patagonia district in Arizona, as well as the San Javier project in Sonora, Mexico.

Arizona is the heart of copper production in the US – 68 percent of all copper mined in America comes from Arizona. Most notable are the significant porphyry copper deposits found in Southern Arizona.

The Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program reaches its final phase with the United States Forest Service (USFS) intending to publish a draft Decision Memorandum (DN) and Finding of No Significant Impacts (FONSI)

Teck Resources, US Global and Osisko Development Corp are key shareholders, with approximately 25 percent combined ownership

Barksdale is actively reviewing and qualifying other properties as an ongoing strategy to increase shareholder value.

Key Projects

Sunnyside Project The Sunnyside project is located in the Patagonia district of southern Arizona and is adjacent to South32’s development-stage Hermosa project. The highly accessible project site covers approximately 21 square kilometers and hosts a large intrusive complex at its core. Historic drilling has indicated the presence of a large copper porphyry system at Sunnyside that also hosts associated skarn and manto mineralization that are rich in copper, lead, zinc and silver. Planned exploration of the project is expected to commence once exploration permits are obtained.

The Sunnyside project will likely prove to be one of the most exciting assets in Barksdale’s portfolio. The Sunnyside porphyry was discovered by ASARCO in the 1970s, and while looking for the edge of the porphyry, the high-grade skarn system was discovered. Before Arizona Mining was purchased by South32, their drill rigs were systematically marching towards the property boundary where the high-grade discovery holes reside on the Sunnyside property. The Sunnyside porphyry itself sits entirely within the Barksdale claim position and is an incredible asset. Sunnyside is a site to watch for when the permit is granted.

Not only does the Sunnyside porphyry contain copper, but it is also a major source of lead, zinc and silver. Seen in the above photograph are increasing levels of silver, copper and especially zinc, from TCH-1 and TCH-2 drill holes next to the property boundary. South32’s Hermosa project hosts one of the largest zinc deposits in the world, which sits next to Barksdale’s property.

San Javier Project The San Javier project is located in Sonora, Mexico, approximately 125 kilometers east of the capital city of Hermosillo. The property consists of 12 distinct mineral concessions covering about 1,184 hectares of land. To date, multiple zones of copper mineralization have been identified. Due to the San Javier property’s lack of mining activities since 2008, Barksdale has a significant first-mover advantage for exploring the project and consolidating the district.

In addition to the oxide copper mineralization, highly prospective gold-dominant oxide and copper-gold sulfide mineralization at San Javier require additional investigation. Barksdale has completed a 5,000-meter drill campaign at the project. The San Javier project has attracted mining and investor interest as multiple companies have previously explored the property, including Servicios Industriales Peñoles, Phelps Dodge, Outokumpu Oyj and Constellation Copper. Historically, there have been roughly 30,000 meters of drilling completed in three separate zones, two of which are historically producing and contain high-grade copper and other precious metals. With these discoveries, San Javier has shown the potential to mimic the success of other high-profile copper mines in the area – the Sonora region is home to Cananea (Grupo Mexico, BMV: GMEXICOB), the largest copper mine in all of Mexico, and one of the largest in the world. Barksdale’s objectives are clearly defined, and they are actively working on preparing an updated resource and subsequent PEA.

San Antonio Project The San Antonio project is located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona. The company’s primary exploration focus at San Antonio is an untested, near-surface, blind porphyry copper target. Extensive geophysical research, including magnetics, IP, gravity and passive seismic have outlined a geophysical anomaly that has the hallmark signature of a porphyry copper deposit sitting beneath shallow, non-mineralized cover. Barksdale has successfully obtained a drill permit on the San Antonio project and intends to test the target in 2023. With land for exploration spanning over 25.5 square kilometers, the project is favorably positioned in Patagonia’s rich mineral region and easily accessible to a skilled workforce, with the necessary infrastructure in place. The company owns 100 percent of the project, which was acquired from Teck Resources (TSX: The company owns 100 percent of the project, which was acquired from Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A , NYSE:TECK).

Four Metals Project The Four Metals project is situated on a 760-acre property surrounded by federal mineral claims held by South32. Like Barksdale’s other projects, this site is positioned in the Patagonia district of southern Arizona, approximately 4 kilometers south of the Sunnyside property. The Four Metals property area covers the former Four Metals copper mine that has been past-producing and historically explored by several mining companies since the 1960s. The mineralization also consists of supergene-enriched chalcocite at the near-surface level, with a broad foundation of primary pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite. Barksdale plans to test the Four Metals property further. The company currently has the option to acquire a 100 percent interest in Four Metals from Minquest Ltd. and Allegiant Gold Corp.