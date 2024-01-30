Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and casing of the farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 "). NAH was responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #1. Going forward, any joint operations involving Test Well Area #1 will be shared by NAH and HEVI at an 80% and 20% ratio, respectively. NAH and HEVI plan to complete, test and evaluate Test Well Area #1 in the coming weeks to verify the presence of helium and assess commerciality of this potential helium discovery, and will keep investors updated on progress.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Daydream-2 well successfully drilled on time and under budget
- Gas flowed from a permeable zone provided unexpected upside
- Daydream-2 now proceeding to stimulation and flow testing stages
- Nomgon pilot continues to make steady progress
- $1.8 million received from Origin Energy under Information Sharing Agreement
- Strong “net” cash position of $16 million fully funds work programs for the year
MANGAGING DIRECTOR’S REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE QUARTER
During the last quarter Elixir drilled the highest impact well in the Company’s history: Daydream-2:
Daydream-2 Flare
The results from this well greatly exceeded our pre-drill expectations on multiple fronts:
- The well was drilled safely, on time and under budget, to a depth of 4,300 metres. Elixir understands this is the deepest well drilled in Queensland for a decade and this achievement is a great credit to our internal team and suite of contractors
- The target gas-bearing Permian section was logged with a gross 607 metres. This section will be the subject of a multiple interval stimulation and flow testing program in the first half of 2024.
- An initial net pay figure in the gas-bearing sandstones in the was logged at 154 metres. This figure is subject to further ongoing analysis.
- An additional 65 metres of gassy coals were logged. Elixir’s plans for the next 6 months include the stimulation and flow testing of these coals, which if successful should add material new contingent resources.
- An unexpected permeable zone was intersected – which free-flowed gas to surface without stimulation from a depth of 4,200 metres.
- Strong over-pressures were encountered – which is a key factor to support strong flow rates, ultimate recoveries per well – and hence development economics.
Work is now well underway in analysing and integrating the extensive data gathered to optimize the imminent stimulation and flow testing program.
Laboratory work on various cuttings obtained from sandstone and coal intervals is due to be finalized and reported on shortly.
Extensive samples collected by Daydream-2 mudlogging unit are now under lab analysis
Multiple stakeholder engagement and securing the support of local communities for the areas in which we operate is a key priority for Eliixr. In that light, Elixir’s Board was pleased to meet with representatives of the Mandandanji people and execute an enduring Cultural Heritage Management Agreement (CHMA) This provides a framework under which future work in the broader Grandis Project can be managed effectively from all parties point of view.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Elixir Energy
Overview
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is a gas exploration and development company currently focused on its portfolio of natural gas and hydrogen assets in Mongolia and in Queensland, Australia. As an early mover in Mongolia, Elixir Energy is the first company ever to flow gas in the country.
The clean hydrogen market is rapidly emerging and is expected to become an ever-expanding part of the global energy mix by 2030. This projection sets the stage for Elixir Energy to reach production from its in-development Gobi H2 hydrogen project in Mongolia and have an early mover advantage in a sector that is attracting global attention from the world’s largest companies.
Elixir Energy recently began developing the Gobi H2 green hydrogen project in Mongolia. The project has exceptional renewable resource inputs and the potential to become a world-class hydrogen asset. The company has a maturing 50/50 partnership with Japan’s Terras Energy in this project which earlier this year moved to the point of Term Sheet execution.
There are two compelling advantages to developing hydrogen assets in Mongolia: access to very high quality renewable energy and proximity to the emerging hydrogen market in China – likely to be the world’s largest. In addition, Elixir Energy has the long-term potential to deliver hydrogen to China by pipeline rather than by boat, a significant cost advantage as development progresses.
In addition to the Gobi H2 hydrogen project, Elixir Energy’s Nomgon coal-bed methane (CBM) project is also located in Mongolia.The Nomgon CBM project is in the South Gobi region of Mongolia and on the Chinese/Mongolian border. The ideal location of the asset provides access to excellent infrastructure, including planned pipelines and local mines as customers. The Nomgon project includes a CBM pilot production plant, which earlier this year passed an important milestone of 200,000 standard cubic feet per day (SCFPD)
Recent flare at the Nomgon plant.
In Queensland, Elixir Energy acquired the Grandis Gas project last year and is currently moving towards drilling the Daydream-2 appraisal well in October 2023, that will seek to materially increase contingent resources, possibly book initial reserves and confirm liquids content.
The company is led by a team of managers with direct experience in Australia and Mongolia and expertise in the natural resources industry, community engagement and working with government stakeholders.
Company Highlights
- Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is an exploration and development company with energy assets in Mongolia and Australia, targeting both natural gas and renewable energy/hydrogen.
- The company was the first to flow natural gas in Mongolia, pioneering production in the country.
- Elixir has two projects in Mongolia and a growing gas resource in Australia that cover a range of ever-cleaner energy sources of the type global markets are increasingly demanding.
- The market for clean hydrogen has been steadily growing as technology has improved and carbon reduction goals have increased, allowing Elixir’s Gobi H2 hydrogen project to potentially commence production just as demand skyrockets.
- The Gobi H2 project is also near China – allowing delivery by pipeline rather than boat, facilitating much lower-cost deliveries.
- Elixir’s confidential pre-feasibility study (PFS) results led to an expanded memorandum of understanding with Terras Energy (now majority-owned by a member of the Toyota group), providing a framework to enter into a binding 50/50 joint venture.
- Elixir Energy’s Nomgon CBM asset’s pilot plant surpassed the initial milestone of 200,000 square cubic feet per day and has recently been expanded with another well being added.
- The company’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in an established gas and oil region and is moving towards a very high-impact appraisal next month.
- A management team with a range of expertise in the natural resource sector leads Elixir Energy towards capitalizing on its assets.
Key Projects
Gobi H2 Hydrogen Project
The Gobi H2 project aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the clean hydrogen market. The project is ideally located for cost-effective transportation, and the company is aiming to enter into FEED for an initial pilot plant.
Project Highlights:
- Pre-feasibility Study (PFS): Elixir Energy has procured a PFS to support the development of a pilot plant as the project takes steps forward to reach full production.
- Partnership with Terras Energy (renamed from SB Energy following its acquisition by Toyota Tsusho): The company recently signed a Term Sheet with SB Energy to explore and develop the asset mutually. Terras Energy is already operating a world-class wind farm in the region and will lend its expertise to Elixir’s future plans for the asset.
- Ideal Hydrogen Delivery Cost: A significant advantage of the project is the potential for much lower delivery costs once production begins. The project would facilitate delivery by pipeline, allowing the company to transport hydrogen by land, rather than sea, creating significant cost savings.
Nomgon CBM Project
Elixir Energy’s 100-percent-owned coal-bed methane (CBM) project is ideally located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia. This location gives the asset access to robust local infrastructure and close access to Chinese energy markets – the world’s largest.
Project Highlights:
- CBM Pilot Project In Production: The pilot plant has passed a key production milestone of 200,000 square cubic feet per day earlier this year. Water production has also remained stable at ~150 barrels per day. Both of these results are promising as the asset continues to move forward – with another pilot well currently being added to the Project.
- 2023 Drilling Program Underway: Exploration began in 2019, and the first CBM discovery was made in 2020. The 2023 drilling program is currently underway.
- District-scale Asset: The Nomgon project covers a significant 30,000 square kilometers in Mongolia. Initial exploration campaigns have been promising and indicate the potential for the asset to become a significant producer of regional energy markets.
Grandis Gas Project
The company’s asset in Queensland, Australia, covers approximately 1,000 square kilometers in an established oil and gas province. The project is well-suited for cost-effective transportation to domestic and international oil markets.
Project Highlights:
- Strong Local Infrastructure: The region's long history of oil and gas production has resulted in a robust infrastructure, including transportation and power access – and community support for the industry.
- Adjacent to Current and Proposed Pipelines: The asset is located close to existing – and proposed gas pipelines to assist in efficient and low-cost transportation as production commences.
- Well Planning Underway: Elixir Energy is currently working towards spudding the Daydream-2 appraisal well in October this year.
Management Team
Richard Cottee - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Cottee was appointed as the non-executive chairman of the company on April 29, 2019. Cottee was the managing director of coal-seam-gas(CSG)-focused Queensland Gas Company (QGC) during its growth from a $20-million market capitalization junior explorer through to its acquisition by BG Group for $5.7 billion. QGC’s CSG assets are now operated by Shell and produce gas that is sold to China and other LNG markets.
Originally a lawyer, Cottee has spent the vast majority of his career in senior executive roles in the energy industry, including as CEO at CS Energy, NRG Europe, Central Petroleum and Nexus Energy. A 32-year veteran of the industry, Cottee is a strong business development professional and a graduate of The University of Queensland.
Neil Young - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Neil Young was appointed to the board of Elixir on December 14, 2018, as its chief executive officer. Young has more than 20 years of experience in senior management positions in the upstream and downstream parts of the energy sector, focusing on business development, new ventures, gas marketing and general commercial functions. He has worked for a range of companies in the UK and Australia, including EY, Tarong Energy and Santos. Young founded Golden Horde Ltd in 2011 with a view to exploring gas on the Chinese border in Mongolia. He has also developed various new ventures in other countries including Kazakhstan, Japan and the USA. Young has an M.A. (Hons) joint degree in economics/politics from the University of Edinburgh.
Stephen Kelemen - Non-executive Director
Stephen Kelemen was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on May 6, 2019. Kelemen led Santos’ coal seam gas (CSG) team from its inception in 2004 and drove the growth in this area that allowed Santos to become one of Australia’s leading CSG companies. An engineering graduate from Adelaide University, Kelemen served Santos for 38 years in multiple technical and leadership roles.
Kelemen is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Queensland’s Centre for Coal Seam Gas and also acts as a non-executive director on the boards of Galilee Energy (ASX:GLL) and Advent Energy Ltd.
Anna Sloboda - Non-executive Director
Anna Sloboda was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on October 1, 2020. Sloboda is a joint Belarusian/Australian citizen and has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, and in developing junior resource companies operating around the world.
Sloboda is currently an executive director of Red Citadel Resources Pty Ltd, a privately owned mineral resources exploration company with a range of projects in Africa and South America. She also serves as an advisory committee member, maritime archaeology, at the Western Australian Museum.
Previously she was a co-founder of Trans-Tasman Resources and in that capacity had substantial experience in dealing with Chinese off-takers and partners. Other prior employers include Lehman Brothers, Clough and Curtin University.
Sloboda has a Master of Economics from Belarusian University and an executive MBA from Melbourne Business School.
Victoria Allinson - Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
Victoria Allinson is a fellow of The Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and an NSX-nominated advisor. She has more than 30 years of accounting and auditing experience, including senior accounting positions in a number of listed companies and was an audit manager for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Allinson has gained professional experience while living and working in both Australia and the United Kingdom.
Her previous experience has included being company secretary and CFO for a number of listed companies, including ASX-listed: Kiland, Safety Medical Products, Marmota Limited, Centrex Metals, Adelaide Energy, Enterprise Energy NL, and Island Sky Australia as well as a number of unlisted companies.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report
BPH Energy (ASX:BPH) is pleased to present December 2023 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report.
Clean Hydrogen Technologies
On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders’ meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (“Clean Hydrogen” or “Vendor” or “Borrower”), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd (“Advent” or “Lender”), together the “Purchasers”, settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 (“Cash Consideration”) (8% BPH and 2 % Advent.
The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned a further US$950,000 (“Additional Cash Consideration”) under this agreement and the Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen will execute a Loan Conversion Agreement which will enable the conversion of the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen. BPH now has an interest of 15.6% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen. Clean Hydrogen will issue 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue.
The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.
Clean Hydrogen has developed and tested its processing capabilities which have successfully produced hydrogen, with no CO2 emissions, achieving on average above 90% cracking efficiency. Cracking efficiency refers to the percentage of hydrocarbons broken into solid carbon and hydrogen per hour. This high level of cracking efficiency has been consistently achieved across proof-of-concept tests undertaken by Clean Hydrogen in 2022 and 2023.
Clean Hydrogen have tested the performance of a number of catalysts in the period between April 2022 and September 2022 and have determined that several of the catalysts have given methane cracking conversion rate (efficiency) more than 90%, for several hours. To achieve these results, Clean Hydrogen currently uses methane as its feedstock however, in the future, plans to use natural gas as its feedstock through the pyrolysis method (explained further below).
Clean Hydrogen’s development activities and testing have shown that, by pyrolysis processing (not burning) methane gas using its catalyst in a modified fluidised bed reactor, it can produce hydrogen with no CO2 emissions. This is referred to as Turquoise Hydrogen, which is hydrogen that is produced using a process called pyrolysis, where the feedstock is natural gas (specifically the hydrocarbons such as acetylene, methane, butane, propane, and others). Pyrolysis is defined as the method of heating solids, liquids, or gases in the absence of oxygen1. The pyrolysis process is not new and has been used by the oil industry for many years. What is new, is Clean Hydrogen’s success in the efficiency of its cracking the methane into Turquoise Hydrogen with non-CO2 emissions and the quality of the carbon black produced, being majority Carbon Nano-Tubes (CNTs), which are highly conductive and used in battery manufacturing.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from BPH Energy Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Helium Evolution Announces Most Recent Farmout Well Encounters Helium - Completion and Testing Proceeding
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
| Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
| Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https:// www.heliumevolution.ca/
|Cindy Gray, Investor Relations
|heviinfo@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, future updates on exploration and development activities, timeline of the completion, testing and evaluation stage for Test Well Area #1 and the success thereof, presence of helium and commerciality of the potential discovery at Test Well Area #1 and, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: NAH may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company or NAH may abandon or defer plans for the completion, testing and evaluation of Test Well Area #1; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company's working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Tumbes Basin TEA Technical Update
Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (“TEA”) offshore Peru (Figure 1). In August 2023, the Company executed TEA LXXXVI with PeruPetro, the Government department responsible for the administration and promotion of oil and gas exploration in Peru. The 4,858km2 TEA incorporates almost all of the offshore Tumbes Basin, in moderate water depths of between 100m and 1,500m. The block is surrounded by, and includes, multiple historic and currently producing oil and gas fields.
Highlights
- Identification and interpretation of historical data has identified more than 20 potential leads in the TEA area.
- Work programme commenced to develop, rank and ‘high-grade’ these leads and define new prospective features.
- The next milestone will be to select areas for 3D seismic reprocessing with a view to the deployment of new Quantitative Interpretation and Artificial Intelligence based interpretation methodologies.
Figure 1 – Tumbes Basin TEA area in northern Peru.
The Company has now collected and curated a significant quantity of geophysical and geological data over the TEA and the wider Tumbes Basin and interpretation work is underway.
Figure 2 - TEA geophysical data
There are several oil and gas discoveries in the Tumbes Basin itself, with the southerly adjacent Talara Basin representing the most prolific offshore hydrocarbon basin in Peru. The majority of existing discoveries and prospective targets in the Tumbes Basin are within the Miocene Zorritos Formation, with hydrocarbons sourced from the Oligo-Miocene Heath Formation (Figure 3).
Figure 3 – Tumbes Basin stratigraphy. Primary reservoir objectives are in the Miocene Zorritos Formation with secondary objectives in the Miocene Tumbes Formation and Pliocene Mal Pelo Formation. The primary source rock is the Oligo-Miocene Heath Formation with secondary potential in the Miocene Cardalitos Formation where it is buried deep enough to reach maturity.
The Tumbes Basin has a complex geological history related to the Pacific Plate colliding with, and being subducted beneath, the South American Plate. The basin is heavily faulted (Figure 4) creating a multitude of structural trapping styles.
Despite the presence of several discoveries within and adjacent to the TEA area, only one well, Marina- 1, has been drilled to test an exploration prospect informed by 3D seismic data. Marina-1 was drilled in 2020 and encountered some hydrocarbon shows in shallow Pliocene reservoirs, however the anticipated reservoirs in the Tumbes Formation were not well developed. The well did not reach the Zorritos Formation which is the primary reservoir target in the basin.
Marina-1 was a commitment well drilled in the early period of the COVID pandemic when oil prices had dropped significantly due to global uncertainty.
The results of the Marina-1 are to be reviewed in detail and will be of value in determining where the Tumbes reservoir might be better developed. There are over 3,800 km2 of 3D seismic data within the TEA area and, as noted above, Marina-1 is the only exploration well to have been drilled since these data were acquired.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Global Oil & Gas Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
ASX Oil and Gas Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024
In 2024, the global oil and gas markets are expected to see volatility in prices amidst ongoing geopolitical conflicts and economic uncertainty.
Thanks to factors including Saudi Arabia's voluntary production cuts and a drop in U.S. commercial crude oil inventories, Brent crude oil prices rose to an average of US$94 per barrel in September. However, the US Energy Information Administration reported that concerns over global oil demand growth and rising global inventories pushed prices down to US$78 per barrel in December.
While oil prices surged in the first three quarters of 2023, global natural gas prices decreased. This shift was particularly evident in mature markets, such as Asia Pacific, Europe and North America, which experienced a decline in gas demand and sought alternatives like renewables and improved energy efficiency.
Looking forward to 2024, oil prices are expected to continue to rise, while natural gas demand is projected to remain slow.
With compelling reasons to enter the oil and gas sector, what's the best way for Australian investors to get exposure? The biggest ASX-listed oil and gas stocks by market cap are one place to start. Data for the list below was obtained on January 9, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener. All market cap and share price data was accurate at that time.
1. Woodside Energy Group
Market cap: AU$59.234 billion; current stock price: AU$31.10
As the biggest ASX oil and gas stock by market cap, Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS) leads the country in natural gas production and is considered a pioneer in Australia’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry.
In June 2022, Woodside Petroleum merged with BHP's (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) oil and gas business to form Woodside Energy Group. The new company's natural gas production accounts for 5 percent of global LNG supply. With its newly expanded portfolio, Woodside saw a record H1 net profit after tax of US$1.74 billion in the first half of 2023. In the third quarter, the company achieved first production at Shenzi North in the US Gulf of Mexico, ahead of its 2024 target, and is on track to achieve first production at the Sangomar project in Senegal in mid-2024.
2. Santos
Market cap: AU$24.595 billion; current stock price: AU$7.57
Australian energy company Santos (ASX:STO) is the country’s second biggest oil and gas producer. The ASX-listed firm supplies its products to markets located across Australia and Asia.
In its third quarter 2023 report, Santos highlighted robust performance with significant free cash flow of US$470 million and an underlying profit of US$1.6 billion to date.
Santos has partnered with SK E&S and others to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Australia. “Just as Australia has been a reliable energy producer for Asian economies for more than half a century, there is an enormous opportunity for Australia to be at the forefront of helping them decarbonise using our natural competitive advantage in carbon storage resources and knowhow,” said Santos CEO and Managing Director Kevin Gallagher.
3. Viva Energy Group
Market cap: AU$5.315 billion; current stock price: AU$3.49
Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA), based in Melbourne, owns the Geelong oil refinery and distributes Shell-branded (LSE:SHEL,NYSE:SHEL) fuels throughout Australia. Viva Energy oversees a vast network of over 1,300 Shell and Liberty service stations nationwide.
In its 2023 half-year report, Viva Energy reported a year-over-year increase in fuel sales of 11 percent for the period, as well as an increase in EBITDA of 40 percent, reaching AU$362 million. In the third quarter, the company saw its fuel sales increase year-over-year by 4.7 percent.
4. Beach Energy
Market cap: AU$3.634 billion; current stock price: AU$1.59
Oil and gas exploration and production company Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) has a diverse portfolio, with onshore and offshore oil and gas production in five basins across Australia and New Zealand.
Beach Energy doubled the production capacity of Otway gas plant in 2022 to 180 terajoules per day with the connection of two new wells
In May 2023, the company announced the connection of two new wells, meaning that four of the six wells that were initially drilled in 2022 are now connected and delivering gas. Additionally last year, the company made gas discoveries at both Tarantula Deep 1 and Trigg Northwest 1, as part of its ongoing Perth Basin gas exploration campaign.
In its fiscal year 2023, Beach Energy reported AU$1.62 billion in sales revenue. However, in its fiscal year 2024 first quarter the company disclosed a 12 percent decrease in revenue to AU$397 million on lower production and lower gas prices. Production for Q1 was down 10 percent quarter-on-quarter on lower Otway Basin customer nominations.
5. Karoon Energy
Market cap: AU$1.627 billion; current stock price: AU$2
Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) is focused on continued company growth through a broad pipeline of exploration and development projects in Brazil, including its producing Baúna and Piracaba oil fields.
In its 2023 annual report, Karoon outlined production of 7.04 million barrels, up 52 percent from the previous year. This resulted in sales revenue of AU$566.5 million, representing an increase of 47 percent year-over-year.
In December, Karoon completed its acquisition of interests in the US Gulf of Mexico from LLOG, which include a 30 percent working interest in the Who Dat and Dome Patrol oil and gas fields and associated infrastructure, a nearly 16 percent working interest in the Abilene field and varying interests in adjacent exploration acreage.
FAQs for oil and gas investing
What is crude oil?
Crude oil is a mixture of hydrocarbons in liquid form that is found in natural underground reservoirs in the Earth's crust. This petroleum liquid is refined to produce a variety of energy and industrial products, including asphalt, diesel and jet fuels, gasoline, heating oils, lubricants and propane.
Does Australia have oil?
Geoscience Australia states that the country hosts about 0.3 percent of global oil reserves.
“Most of Australia's known remaining oil resources are condensate and liquefied petroleum gas associated with giant offshore gas fields in the Browse, Carnarvon and Bonaparte basins,” according to the government agency.
Where does Australia get its oil?
Australia’s domestic oil production does not cover its oil consumption; for that reason, the country receives oil imports from Singapore, South Korea, China, Malaysia and India.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Daydream-2 Update
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the next stages of its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Very positive log results for recently discovered deep permeable zone
- Extent of this new play could be significant
- Stimulation and testing phase due to commence imminently
The discovery of the presence of porous and permeable sandstone reservoirs at 4,200 metres in the Daydream-2 well - which produced gas to surface - has great significance for Elixir’s Grandis Project
- and for the greater Taroom Trough. Daydream-2 was drilled to a total depth of 4,300 metres, which Elixir understands to be the deepest well in Queensland in over a decade.
During the drilling of Daydream-2 in December 2023, the well intersected a sandstone interval with significantly better than prognosed reservoir properties. Porosity of greater than 10% was logged, which is generally unusual for this depth onshore, other than in certain locations such as the Permian section of the Perth Basin.
The petrophysical log analysis and the recovery of gas indicates that there are three sandstone reservoirs in this section that are gas saturated. The gross thickness of these sands extends over ~12 metres.
Daydream-2 Petrophysical Logs over the Lower Lorelle Sandstone
The log character of the zone reveals significant information about the sands, namely:
1. The sands have sharp bases and are generally fine upwards, indicating they were deposited in a channelised fluvial depositional setting.
2. A good “resistivity profile” is noted between the shallowest and deepest readings. This is considered a good indicator of permeable rock and is particularly evident in Sand 1.
3. The yellow highlighted cross-over of the neutron and density logs is generally an indicator of gas producing reservoir sandstone in the Cooper and Bowen Basins.
Stratigraphic correlations show a similarity with the Lower Lorelle Sandstone identified in the well reports from the Dunk-1 well drilled by BG Group around a decade ago – located in PCA 305 (Shell – 100%) some 26 kilometres away – see map below.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
Oil and gas prices had a volatile year in 2023 as demand faced the push-and-pull impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and slowing global economic activity. Even so, some oil and gas stocks have shown resilience.
Regardless of policy changes by governments looking to transition to cleaner energy sources, oil and gas are expected to continue playing an important role in the world’s energy mix far into the future. Geopolitical and economic uncertainty is seen weighing on oil and gas prices in 2024, but analysts anticipate healthy demand for energy fuels around the corner.
The five top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV outlined below have displayed significant growth in over the past year, even with lower oil and gas prices. All yearly performance and share price data was obtained on January 5, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and the top oil and gas stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. Condor Energies (TSX:CDR)
Yearly gain: 321.92 percent; market cap: C$90.38 million; current share price: C$1.54
Condor Energies is focused on exploring, developing and producing at natural gas assets in Turkey, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The company is constructing the first liquefied natural gas facility in Central Asia, and in mid-2023, it announced the acquisition of a lithium brine mining license in Kazakhstan.
Condor is in the final stages of negotiations and approval for a definitive agreement with Uzbekistan and the nation’s energy company. The deal concerns a production redevelopment project under which Condor would assume full operation of eight existing gas condensate fields, as well as two exploration blocks in the surrounding area.
2. New Stratus Energy (TSXV:NSE)
Yearly gain: 279.49 percent; market cap: C$88.49 million; current share price: C$0.75
New Stratus Energy is focused on oil and gas development in Latin America through acquisitions. The company is targeting a production rate of over 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) within a three to five year timeframe.
Along with Petrolia, its operating subsidiary, New Stratus continues to advance near-term projects in Mexico, Peru and Venezuela. The company kicked off 2024 by closing the acquisition of a 50 percent indirect interest in GoldPillar International Fund. GoldPillar has a 40 percent equity participation stake in a joint venture company that holds oil production rights covering 794.2 square kilometers of onshore oil fields located in the Eastern Venezuela Basin.
3. Sintana Energy (TSXV:SEI)
Yearly gain: 195.45 percent; market cap: C$88.48 million; current share price: C$0.325
Oil and gas exploration and development firm Sintana Energy is active in five large, highly prospective onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia and Colombia.
This past November, Sintana confirmed the initiation of a two well drill campaign on petroleum exploration license 83 in Namibia’s Orange Basin. Results from the program are expected to be released this year.
Other important catalysts on the docket for Sintana in 2024 include the delivery of final results from 3D seismic analysis at petroleum exploration license 87, which may trigger Woodside Energy's option to become the operator of the license; the company also expects Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to initiate a drill campaign on petroleum exploration license 90 by Q4.
4. Logan Energy (TSXV:LGN)
Yearly gain: 130.56 percent; market cap: C$439.75 million; current share price: C$0.83
Logan Energy holds three oil and gas assets spread across Northwest Alberta's Simonette and Pouce Coupe areas, as well as the Flatrock area of Northeastern BC. It was formed via the spinout of assets from Spartan Delta (TSX:SDE,OTC Pink:DALXF).
In its Q3 update, the company reported average output of 5,394 boe/d over the period, up from 5,015 boe/d in the previous quarter. Logan's initial capital budget for 2024 is set at C$120 million, and will be aimed at growing production at Simonette, maintaining production at Pouce Coupe and advancing long-term growth at Flatrock. The company is projecting production of above 10,000 boe/d by the end of 2024 if all planned wells for the year are operational by August.
5. Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH)
Yearly gain: 92.13 percent; market cap: C$2.57 billion; current share price: C$4.40
Canadian energy company Athabasca Oil is an intermediate producer of thermal oil and light oil assets. The company has amassed a significant land base of high‐quality resources located in Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.
In December 2023, Athabasca Oil announced a joint partnership with Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE,NYSE:CVE) to create the Duvernay Energy, which will combine the two companies' Kaybob assets. Athabasca will own a 70 percent equity stake in the new company, while Cenovus will hold the remaining 30 percent.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
