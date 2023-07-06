PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Ero Copper to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results on August 3, 2023

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
Time: 11:30am Eastern Time (8:30am Pacific Time)
Dial in: North America: 1-800-319-4610, International: +1-604-638-5340
please dial in 5-10 minutes prior and ask to join the call
Replay: North America: 1-800-319-6413, International: +1-604-638-9010
Replay Passcode: 0319

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp is a high-margin, high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), namely comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Caraíba Operations, Xavantina Operations and Tucumã Project, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com), on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERO".

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Courtney Lynn, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(604) 335-7504
info@erocopper.com


Resource Big News Roundup: Nevada Copper Files Pumpkin Hollow Open Pit Pre-Feasibility Study; Orsu Metals Announces a Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia; Blue Sky Uranium Files NI 43-101 Report for the First Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande

This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose over the course of the week led by recent gains in the oil and gas industry. Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED), Ero Copper Corp. (TSX:ERO) and Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) led the index in gains. On Thursday, the index rose 68.57 points to 16,612.81 at the end of the day. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and steadily dropped.

In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay and Marubeni Establish Framework for Flin Flon Exploration Partnership

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni") that establishes the framework for a multi-year exploration partnership focused on the discovery of new deposits within trucking distance of Hudbay's existing processing facilities in Flin Flon, Manitoba.

"Signing this MOU is the beginning of what we hope will be a long-term relationship between Hudbay and Marubeni to unlock value in the Flin Flon region," said Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This exploration partnership would allow us to couple our operational and exploration expertise with Marubeni's balance sheet strength to test our large Flin Flon land package and potentially revive our dormant Flin Flon processing facilities. We have discovered and operated 29 mines in Hudbay's nearly 100-year history in Manitoba and we have the potential to continue that success with this renewed focus on exploration in Flin Flon."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
world map with copper-colored landmasses on a black background

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Markets and supply chains across the commodities spectrum have taken hits from factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine. Base metal copper is no exception, and now some analysts are once again calling for peak copper in much the same way as others have voiced concerns over peak oil or peak gold.

After the 2008 recession, copper surprised everyone with its rapid ascent — propelled by China's stockpiling program, it hit record-high prices. In 2011, concerns that peak copper was on the horizon were exacerbated by the rapid industrialization seen in China. As the Asian powerhouse's copper demand skyrocketed, copper stockpiles had a tough time meeting the increased demand.

That raised the question of when the market will reach peak copper, which is a time when global copper supply will enter a terminal decline. The predictions surrounding the timing of peak copper were are all over the map, ranging from 2020 to 2100.

Keep reading...Show less
Firetail Resources Limited

Firetail Signs Binding Terms Sheet For Acquisition Of Peru Copper Projects

Firetail Resources Limited (ASX: FTL) (“Company” or “Firetail”) is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding terms sheet (“Terms Sheet”) with Valor Resources Limited (ASX: VAL) (“Valor”) to acquire up to 80% of the issued share capital of Kiwanda S.A.C. (“Kiwanda”) in consideration for the Purchase Price (defined below) (“Acquisition”).

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

High Grades Continue With Diamond Drilling Set To Commence At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration and drilling activities at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ivanhoe Mines' President Marna Cloete Featured in 'Changing the Face of Mining' Report

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is pleased to report that the company's President Marna Cloete has been featured in the newly-released "Changing the face of mining" report from global law firm White & Case LLP, headquartered in New York City, USA, and ARCH Emerging Markets Partners of London, United Kingdom.

The mining industry is going through a period of deep transition as it attempts to carve out a sustainable future, and finds itself grappling with a variety of environmental, social and governance issues, including diversity and inclusion. This new report highlights how far the industry has come in improving female representation, but also how far the industry must go to achieve true gender equality.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

