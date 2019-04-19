Resource Big News Roundup: Nevada Copper Files Pumpkin Hollow Open Pit Pre-Feasibility Study; Orsu Metals Announces a Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia; Blue Sky Uranium Files NI 43-101 Report for the First Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose over the course of the week led by recent gains in the oil and gas industry. Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC,TSX:WEED), Ero Copper Corp. (TSX:ERO) and Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) led the index in gains. On Thursday, the index rose 68.57 points to 16,612.81 at the end of the day. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, continued its trend from last week and steadily dropped.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup:
Base:
- Nevada Copper Files Pumpkin Hollow Open Pit Pre-Feasibility Study With Improved Economics, Simplified Build and Phased Expansion
Battery:
- MGX Minerals Announces Breakthrough in the Development of High-Energy Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Introducing the RecycLiCo(TM) Patented Process – an Innovation of American Manganese Inc.
- Blue Sky Uranium Files NI 43-101 Report for the First Preliminary Economic Assessment at Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina
Energy:
- Fission 3 Announces Advisory Agreement with Red Cloud and Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Marketplace
- IsoEnergy Drills 8.5m of 3.2% U3O8 in Drill Hole LE19-12, Including 1.0m of 14.3% U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone
Precious:
- Gold Resource Corporation Reports Preliminary First Quarter Production of 6,538 Gold Ounces and 364,653 Silver Ounces Maintaining 2019 Oaxaca Mining Unit Annual Outlook
- Orsu Metals Announces a Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project, Russia
- Sirios Extends the Contact Zone at Cheechoo
- Goldplay Discovers New Gold Zone At San Marcial In Low Sulphidation Epithermal System – Initial Channel Samples Up To 10 g/t Au
