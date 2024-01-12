Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

NASDAQ Listing Update

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results from its maiden diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Warrentinna Project in northeast Tasmania.
HIGHLIGHTS:
  • Multiple zones of auriferous quartz veining intersected in Flynn’s maiden diamond drilling program at the Warrentinna Project in NE Tasmania.
  • Drilling program consisted of 2 drillholes for a total of 357m with best intercepts reported in hole DNDD001:
    • DNDD001:
      • 7.2m @ 2.5g/t Au from 68.9m, including
        • 2.1m @ 7.0g/t Au from 75.1m, and
      • 4.8m @ 1.2g/t Au from 92.0m, including
        • 0.3m @ 5.6g/t Au from 94.6m
  • The program confirms highly prospective orogenic-style gold mineralisation which coincides with historical mine workings over a largely untested 6km-long corridor with potential for near- surface gold resources.
  • Drillholes also yielded valuable structural data which will be used for targeting in future campaigns that will aim to prove mineralisation along strike from historical drill results, which include:
    • WTR013:
      • 5.0m @ 28.93g/t Au from 36.0m, including
        • 1.0m @ 103.25g/t Au from 37.0m
    • 2019WTD001:
      • 21.7m @ 3.3g/t Au from 9.3m, including
        • 2.2m @ 12.0g/t Au from 10.8m
    • 2019WTD002:
      • 11.7m @ 2.8g/t Au from 115m.

Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented:

“Our maiden diamond drilling program has confirmed that the Warrentinna Project has potential for gold resources near surface and proven to extend the depth of mineralisation to greater than 100 metres.

“Previous explorers have produced some remarkable high grades at Warrentinna. Our drilling has confirmed the existence of multiple zones of gold mineralisation and added a structural context which will be used in targeting for future drilling campaigns.

“The Warrentinna goldfield is defined by shallow historic workings over a strike length of 6km, and with this campaign targeting gold mineralisation in the north of the goldfield, the remainder is largely untested.”

Warrentinna Gold Project

The Warrentinna Project (EL30/2004) is located in northeast Tasmania, 40km northwest of Flynn’s Golden Ridge Project (see Figure 1). The tenement was acquired from Greatland Gold plc (LSE: GGP, “Greatland”) in June 20231.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:fg1zinc investinglithium investinggold stocksgold investingGold Investing
FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Flynn Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Flynn Gold

Flynn Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks

2023 was an eventful year for the gold price, which approached record highs in the first half of the year and broke through them in the second half.

The first half of the year was highlighted by gold making serious gains on the back of a regional banking crisis in the United States where a run on three banks in March threatened to upset the entire financial system. As investors ran for safe havens, gold pushed toward all-time highs reaching US$2,051.11 on May 4, as fears of the crisis becoming more widespread prevailed.

Following the events of May, gold trended downwards through October, aided by central banks around the world raising interest rates as they worked to bring inflation rates down to manageable levels. By October 4, the price of gold had fallen to US$1,821.08. However, attacks in Israel ignited investor fears of a broad regional conflict in the Middle East and sent the price of gold back up. By December 3, trading in the yellow metal had reached a fever pitch, and its price hit an intraday high of US$2,135.40.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Cork Tree Well

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at Cork Tree Well (CTW) in the Laverton Gold Project, with a twenty hole, ~2,000mprogram designed for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes. The diamond drilling is targeted across the open pit shells delivered in the Scoping Study1 released in September 2023 (see Figure 1).
Keep reading...Show less
peter grandich, gold bars

Peter Grandich: Gold, Uranium, Copper — Outlook and Strategies for 2024

2023 was tough for junior miners, but Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. sees better times ahead.

"Until the last days of December it was a year you would truly want to forget," he told the Investing News Network in an interview. "But fortunately enough as we enter the new year that looks to be behind us."

That said, he believes exploration companies are operating in a much different world than they were 20 or 30 years ago.

Keep reading...Show less

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2023 Year-End Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2023 year-end financial results after market close on January 24, 2024. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place January 25, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's year-end financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Release of Barrick's Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q4 2023 results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 2023 on January 16, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Flynn Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Tama Atacama Lithium Project - Exploration Concessions Granted

MTM Acquires Flash Metals

Lake Resources NL to Present at Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

$7 Million Capital Raise to Accelerate Exploration and Future Project Development

Related News

Lithium Investing

Tama Atacama Lithium Project - Exploration Concessions Granted

Resource Investing

MTM Acquires Flash Metals

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL to Present at Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

Resource Investing

$7 Million Capital Raise to Accelerate Exploration and Future Project Development

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Chosen to Advise CleanTech Lithium on Development of Lithium Extraction Process

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Announces New Gold Discovery on the Odienné Project

×