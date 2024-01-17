- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Daydream-2 Update
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the next stages of its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Very positive log results for recently discovered deep permeable zone
- Extent of this new play could be significant
- Stimulation and testing phase due to commence imminently
The discovery of the presence of porous and permeable sandstone reservoirs at 4,200 metres in the Daydream-2 well - which produced gas to surface - has great significance for Elixir’s Grandis Project
- and for the greater Taroom Trough. Daydream-2 was drilled to a total depth of 4,300 metres, which Elixir understands to be the deepest well in Queensland in over a decade.
During the drilling of Daydream-2 in December 2023, the well intersected a sandstone interval with significantly better than prognosed reservoir properties. Porosity of greater than 10% was logged, which is generally unusual for this depth onshore, other than in certain locations such as the Permian section of the Perth Basin.
The petrophysical log analysis and the recovery of gas indicates that there are three sandstone reservoirs in this section that are gas saturated. The gross thickness of these sands extends over ~12 metres.
Daydream-2 Petrophysical Logs over the Lower Lorelle Sandstone
The log character of the zone reveals significant information about the sands, namely:
1. The sands have sharp bases and are generally fine upwards, indicating they were deposited in a channelised fluvial depositional setting.
2. A good “resistivity profile” is noted between the shallowest and deepest readings. This is considered a good indicator of permeable rock and is particularly evident in Sand 1.
3. The yellow highlighted cross-over of the neutron and density logs is generally an indicator of gas producing reservoir sandstone in the Cooper and Bowen Basins.
Stratigraphic correlations show a similarity with the Lower Lorelle Sandstone identified in the well reports from the Dunk-1 well drilled by BG Group around a decade ago – located in PCA 305 (Shell – 100%) some 26 kilometres away – see map below.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Elixir Energy
Overview
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is a gas exploration and development company currently focused on its portfolio of natural gas and hydrogen assets in Mongolia and in Queensland, Australia. As an early mover in Mongolia, Elixir Energy is the first company ever to flow gas in the country.
The clean hydrogen market is rapidly emerging and is expected to become an ever-expanding part of the global energy mix by 2030. This projection sets the stage for Elixir Energy to reach production from its in-development Gobi H2 hydrogen project in Mongolia and have an early mover advantage in a sector that is attracting global attention from the world’s largest companies.
Elixir Energy recently began developing the Gobi H2 green hydrogen project in Mongolia. The project has exceptional renewable resource inputs and the potential to become a world-class hydrogen asset. The company has a maturing 50/50 partnership with Japan’s Terras Energy in this project which earlier this year moved to the point of Term Sheet execution.
There are two compelling advantages to developing hydrogen assets in Mongolia: access to very high quality renewable energy and proximity to the emerging hydrogen market in China – likely to be the world’s largest. In addition, Elixir Energy has the long-term potential to deliver hydrogen to China by pipeline rather than by boat, a significant cost advantage as development progresses.
In addition to the Gobi H2 hydrogen project, Elixir Energy’s Nomgon coal-bed methane (CBM) project is also located in Mongolia.The Nomgon CBM project is in the South Gobi region of Mongolia and on the Chinese/Mongolian border. The ideal location of the asset provides access to excellent infrastructure, including planned pipelines and local mines as customers. The Nomgon project includes a CBM pilot production plant, which earlier this year passed an important milestone of 200,000 standard cubic feet per day (SCFPD)
Recent flare at the Nomgon plant.
In Queensland, Elixir Energy acquired the Grandis Gas project last year and is currently moving towards drilling the Daydream-2 appraisal well in October 2023, that will seek to materially increase contingent resources, possibly book initial reserves and confirm liquids content.
The company is led by a team of managers with direct experience in Australia and Mongolia and expertise in the natural resources industry, community engagement and working with government stakeholders.
Company Highlights
- Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) is an exploration and development company with energy assets in Mongolia and Australia, targeting both natural gas and renewable energy/hydrogen.
- The company was the first to flow natural gas in Mongolia, pioneering production in the country.
- Elixir has two projects in Mongolia and a growing gas resource in Australia that cover a range of ever-cleaner energy sources of the type global markets are increasingly demanding.
- The market for clean hydrogen has been steadily growing as technology has improved and carbon reduction goals have increased, allowing Elixir’s Gobi H2 hydrogen project to potentially commence production just as demand skyrockets.
- The Gobi H2 project is also near China – allowing delivery by pipeline rather than boat, facilitating much lower-cost deliveries.
- Elixir’s confidential pre-feasibility study (PFS) results led to an expanded memorandum of understanding with Terras Energy (now majority-owned by a member of the Toyota group), providing a framework to enter into a binding 50/50 joint venture.
- Elixir Energy’s Nomgon CBM asset’s pilot plant surpassed the initial milestone of 200,000 square cubic feet per day and has recently been expanded with another well being added.
- The company’s Grandis Gas project in Queensland is located in an established gas and oil region and is moving towards a very high-impact appraisal next month.
- A management team with a range of expertise in the natural resource sector leads Elixir Energy towards capitalizing on its assets.
Key Projects
Gobi H2 Hydrogen Project
The Gobi H2 project aims to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the clean hydrogen market. The project is ideally located for cost-effective transportation, and the company is aiming to enter into FEED for an initial pilot plant.
Project Highlights:
- Pre-feasibility Study (PFS): Elixir Energy has procured a PFS to support the development of a pilot plant as the project takes steps forward to reach full production.
- Partnership with Terras Energy (renamed from SB Energy following its acquisition by Toyota Tsusho): The company recently signed a Term Sheet with SB Energy to explore and develop the asset mutually. Terras Energy is already operating a world-class wind farm in the region and will lend its expertise to Elixir’s future plans for the asset.
- Ideal Hydrogen Delivery Cost: A significant advantage of the project is the potential for much lower delivery costs once production begins. The project would facilitate delivery by pipeline, allowing the company to transport hydrogen by land, rather than sea, creating significant cost savings.
Nomgon CBM Project
Elixir Energy’s 100-percent-owned coal-bed methane (CBM) project is ideally located in the South Gobi region of Mongolia. This location gives the asset access to robust local infrastructure and close access to Chinese energy markets – the world’s largest.
Project Highlights:
- CBM Pilot Project In Production: The pilot plant has passed a key production milestone of 200,000 square cubic feet per day earlier this year. Water production has also remained stable at ~150 barrels per day. Both of these results are promising as the asset continues to move forward – with another pilot well currently being added to the Project.
- 2023 Drilling Program Underway: Exploration began in 2019, and the first CBM discovery was made in 2020. The 2023 drilling program is currently underway.
- District-scale Asset: The Nomgon project covers a significant 30,000 square kilometers in Mongolia. Initial exploration campaigns have been promising and indicate the potential for the asset to become a significant producer of regional energy markets.
Grandis Gas Project
The company’s asset in Queensland, Australia, covers approximately 1,000 square kilometers in an established oil and gas province. The project is well-suited for cost-effective transportation to domestic and international oil markets.
Project Highlights:
- Strong Local Infrastructure: The region's long history of oil and gas production has resulted in a robust infrastructure, including transportation and power access – and community support for the industry.
- Adjacent to Current and Proposed Pipelines: The asset is located close to existing – and proposed gas pipelines to assist in efficient and low-cost transportation as production commences.
- Well Planning Underway: Elixir Energy is currently working towards spudding the Daydream-2 appraisal well in October this year.
Management Team
Richard Cottee - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Cottee was appointed as the non-executive chairman of the company on April 29, 2019. Cottee was the managing director of coal-seam-gas(CSG)-focused Queensland Gas Company (QGC) during its growth from a $20-million market capitalization junior explorer through to its acquisition by BG Group for $5.7 billion. QGC’s CSG assets are now operated by Shell and produce gas that is sold to China and other LNG markets.
Originally a lawyer, Cottee has spent the vast majority of his career in senior executive roles in the energy industry, including as CEO at CS Energy, NRG Europe, Central Petroleum and Nexus Energy. A 32-year veteran of the industry, Cottee is a strong business development professional and a graduate of The University of Queensland.
Neil Young - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
Neil Young was appointed to the board of Elixir on December 14, 2018, as its chief executive officer. Young has more than 20 years of experience in senior management positions in the upstream and downstream parts of the energy sector, focusing on business development, new ventures, gas marketing and general commercial functions. He has worked for a range of companies in the UK and Australia, including EY, Tarong Energy and Santos. Young founded Golden Horde Ltd in 2011 with a view to exploring gas on the Chinese border in Mongolia. He has also developed various new ventures in other countries including Kazakhstan, Japan and the USA. Young has an M.A. (Hons) joint degree in economics/politics from the University of Edinburgh.
Stephen Kelemen - Non-executive Director
Stephen Kelemen was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on May 6, 2019. Kelemen led Santos’ coal seam gas (CSG) team from its inception in 2004 and drove the growth in this area that allowed Santos to become one of Australia’s leading CSG companies. An engineering graduate from Adelaide University, Kelemen served Santos for 38 years in multiple technical and leadership roles.
Kelemen is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Queensland’s Centre for Coal Seam Gas and also acts as a non-executive director on the boards of Galilee Energy (ASX:GLL) and Advent Energy Ltd.
Anna Sloboda - Non-executive Director
Anna Sloboda was appointed as the non-executive director of the company on October 1, 2020. Sloboda is a joint Belarusian/Australian citizen and has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, and in developing junior resource companies operating around the world.
Sloboda is currently an executive director of Red Citadel Resources Pty Ltd, a privately owned mineral resources exploration company with a range of projects in Africa and South America. She also serves as an advisory committee member, maritime archaeology, at the Western Australian Museum.
Previously she was a co-founder of Trans-Tasman Resources and in that capacity had substantial experience in dealing with Chinese off-takers and partners. Other prior employers include Lehman Brothers, Clough and Curtin University.
Sloboda has a Master of Economics from Belarusian University and an executive MBA from Melbourne Business School.
Victoria Allinson - Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer
Victoria Allinson is a fellow of The Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and an NSX-nominated advisor. She has more than 30 years of accounting and auditing experience, including senior accounting positions in a number of listed companies and was an audit manager for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Allinson has gained professional experience while living and working in both Australia and the United Kingdom.
Her previous experience has included being company secretary and CFO for a number of listed companies, including ASX-listed: Kiland, Safety Medical Products, Marmota Limited, Centrex Metals, Adelaide Energy, Enterprise Energy NL, and Island Sky Australia as well as a number of unlisted companies.
Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
Oil and gas prices had a volatile year in 2023 as demand faced the push-and-pull impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and slowing global economic activity. Even so, some oil and gas stocks have shown resilience.
Regardless of policy changes by governments looking to transition to cleaner energy sources, oil and gas are expected to continue playing an important role in the world’s energy mix far into the future. Geopolitical and economic uncertainty is seen weighing on oil and gas prices in 2024, but analysts anticipate healthy demand for energy fuels around the corner.
The five top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV outlined below have displayed significant growth in over the past year, even with lower oil and gas prices. All yearly performance and share price data was obtained on January 5, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and the top oil and gas stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. Condor Energies (TSX:CDR)
Yearly gain: 321.92 percent; market cap: C$90.38 million; current share price: C$1.54
Condor Energies is focused on exploring, developing and producing at natural gas assets in Turkey, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The company is constructing the first liquefied natural gas facility in Central Asia, and in mid-2023, it announced the acquisition of a lithium brine mining license in Kazakhstan.
Condor is in the final stages of negotiations and approval for a definitive agreement with Uzbekistan and the nation’s energy company. The deal concerns a production redevelopment project under which Condor would assume full operation of eight existing gas condensate fields, as well as two exploration blocks in the surrounding area.
2. New Stratus Energy (TSXV:NSE)
Yearly gain: 279.49 percent; market cap: C$88.49 million; current share price: C$0.75
New Stratus Energy is focused on oil and gas development in Latin America through acquisitions. The company is targeting a production rate of over 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) within a three to five year timeframe.
Along with Petrolia, its operating subsidiary, New Stratus continues to advance near-term projects in Mexico, Peru and Venezuela. The company kicked off 2024 by closing the acquisition of a 50 percent indirect interest in GoldPillar International Fund. GoldPillar has a 40 percent equity participation stake in a joint venture company that holds oil production rights covering 794.2 square kilometers of onshore oil fields located in the Eastern Venezuela Basin.
3. Sintana Energy (TSXV:SEI)
Yearly gain: 195.45 percent; market cap: C$88.48 million; current share price: C$0.325
Oil and gas exploration and development firm Sintana Energy is active in five large, highly prospective onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia and Colombia.
This past November, Sintana confirmed the initiation of a two well drill campaign on petroleum exploration license 83 in Namibia’s Orange Basin. Results from the program are expected to be released this year.
Other important catalysts on the docket for Sintana in 2024 include the delivery of final results from 3D seismic analysis at petroleum exploration license 87, which may trigger Woodside Energy's option to become the operator of the license; the company also expects Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to initiate a drill campaign on petroleum exploration license 90 by Q4.
4. Logan Energy (TSXV:LGN)
Yearly gain: 130.56 percent; market cap: C$439.75 million; current share price: C$0.83
Logan Energy holds three oil and gas assets spread across Northwest Alberta's Simonette and Pouce Coupe areas, as well as the Flatrock area of Northeastern BC. It was formed via the spinout of assets from Spartan Delta (TSX:SDE,OTC Pink:DALXF).
In its Q3 update, the company reported average output of 5,394 boe/d over the period, up from 5,015 boe/d in the previous quarter. Logan's initial capital budget for 2024 is set at C$120 million, and will be aimed at growing production at Simonette, maintaining production at Pouce Coupe and advancing long-term growth at Flatrock. The company is projecting production of above 10,000 boe/d by the end of 2024 if all planned wells for the year are operational by August.
5. Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH)
Yearly gain: 92.13 percent; market cap: C$2.57 billion; current share price: C$4.40
Canadian energy company Athabasca Oil is an intermediate producer of thermal oil and light oil assets. The company has amassed a significant land base of high‐quality resources located in Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.
In December 2023, Athabasca Oil announced a joint partnership with Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE,NYSE:CVE) to create the Duvernay Energy, which will combine the two companies' Kaybob assets. Athabasca will own a 70 percent equity stake in the new company, while Cenovus will hold the remaining 30 percent.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update
Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), has spud the previously announced farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (“Test Well Area #1”). NAH is responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #1, while HEVI retains a 20% working interest in that well. Test Well Area #1 is approximately four kilometres south of the NAH producing helium pool at Mankota in Saskatchewan and approximately 11 kilometres northeast of HEVI’s helium discovery at 2-31-2-8W3 (“Joint Well #1”), as announced on November 21, 2023.
HEVI also reports that completion operations for the well located at 9-18-3-8W3 (“Joint Well #2”), in which the Company maintains a 20% working interest, have commenced. Upon conclusion of the completion, testing and evaluation activities, HEVI will provide a further update on the performance of Joint Well #2.
HEVI wishes to thank all shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support and looks forward to providing future updates on its exploration and development activities throughout 2024.
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company’s website, which includes an updated corporatepresentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive’ research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent mediaarticles, HEVI maintains a profile on the InvestingNewsNetwork platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relations
heviinfo@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076
StatementRegardingForward-LookingInformation
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developmentsintheindustrytodiffermateriallyfromtheanticipatedresults,performanceorachievementsexpressedorimplied bysuchforward-lookingstatements.Forwardlookingstatementsarestatementsthatarenothistoricalfactsandaregenerally, butnotalways,identifiedbythewords"expects,""plans,""anticipates,""believes,""intends,""estimates,""projects,""potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, future updates on exploration and development activities, timeline of the completion, testing and evaluation stage for Joint Well #2 and the success thereof, success of the drilling of Test Well Area #1, statements around the helium discovery at Joint Well #1, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,uncertaintiesand other factorswhichmaycause ouractualresults,performance orachievements,or other future events, to bematerially different from any futureresults,performanceor achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.Suchfactorsand risksinclude,among others:NAHmaybe unsuccessfulindrillingcommerciallyproductive wells; the Company or NAH may choose not to bring Joint Well #1 onto production; the Company or NAH may abandon or defer plans for the completion, testing and evaluation of Joint Well #2; the Company or NAH may abandon or defer the drilling of Test Well Area #1; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company’s working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potentialdelays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
Whenrelyingonforward-lookingstatementsandinformationtomakedecisions,investorsandothersshouldcarefullyconsider the foregoing factorsand risks other uncertainties and potentialevents.The Company hasassumed that the material factors referredtointhepreviousparagraphswillnotcausesuchforward-lookingstatementsandinformationtodiffermateriallyfrom actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place unduerelianceonanyforward-lookinginformation.Suchinformation,althoughconsideredreasonablebymanagementatthe timeofpreparation,mayprovetobeincorrectandactualresultsmaydiffermateriallyfromthoseanticipated.Forward-looking statementscontainedinthisnewsreleaseareexpresslyqualifiedbythiscautionarystatement.Theforward-lookingstatements containedinthisnewsreleasearemadeasofthedateofthisnewsrelease.TheCompanydoesnotintend,andexpressly disclaimsanyintentionorobligationto,updateorreviseanyforward-lookingstatementswhetherasaresultofnew information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
NeithertheTSXVentureExchangenoritsRegulationServicesProvider(asthatterm isdefinedinthepoliciesoftheTSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) to receive an Investor Presentation
Grandis Moves to Stimulation & Testing Phase
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the next planned phase for its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wellhead installed and rig released from Daydream-2 site
- Lab analysis ongoing with results due in January
- Agreement executed with world leading stimulation contractor Halliburton
- Planning for stimulation/testing phase being refined following highly positive recent drilling results
Following the successful casing and suspension of the Daydream-2 well and the installation of a well- head, the SLR 185 rig was released from location over the weekend.
Wellhead installed at Daydream-2
Laboratory analysis is underway on various drill cuttings collected during the drilling of the well. The results therefrom are expected in January.
Following a competitive tender process, Elixir has executed an agreement with Halliburton to be the lead contractor in its upcoming extensive stimulation program planned for the Daydream-2 appraisal well in the New Year.
Halliburton is a global leader in hydraulic fracturing and provides innovative solutions that help operators improve fracture performance to maximize asset value.
In addition to the execution of the stimulation program, Elixir and Halliburton will be collaborating on various research and development aspects of the Company’s program, focused on optimizing the stimulation outcomes at Daydream-2, through application of the multiple technology improvements in the sector that have occurred in the last decade in the USA. Elixir plans to stimulate both sandstone and coal zones. Success in flowing gas from the latter could significantly increase contingent resources.
Recent Elixir Management visit to Halliburton’s Global Technology Centre in Houston
The drilling results, data acquisition and ongoing analytical work are now currently feeding into the refinement of the next phase of the Daydream-2 program. The Company expects the first stages of the physical work program to commence in February.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Closing of the Second Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement
Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH) (OTC:CHHYF) (FWB:K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced private placement financing (the "Offering") "), the Company closed a second tranche of the Offering for an amount of $248,377. Combined with the prior closing, the Company raised a total of $499,877 pursuant to the Offering.
Each Unit, at a price of $0.05 per Unit, is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date"). A total of 4,967,540 units were issued following the closing of the first tranche of the Offering.
The Units are being offered pursuant to the "accredited investor" and "minimum investment" exemptions set out in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions.
It is expected that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering to fund operations to pursue the Sorel-Tracy (Qc, Canada) project and prepare for a significant potential financing transaction.
The Company may close a third and final tranche of the Offering on or before December 22, 2023. The closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including all securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any other securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account of, or for the benefit of, "U.S. Persons" (as defined in Regulation S of the 1933 Act), unless they are registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. The translated text of the press release should not be considered official in any way. The only authoritative version of the press release is that of the press release in its original language. The translation will always have to be compared with the source text, which will set a precedent.
In addition, the Company launched an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). During the term of the 14-month agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services. The cost of the campaign is $54,900. INN has also subscribed for 1,098,000 units of the Current Offering. No stock options are granted to INN and no other compensation is payable under its mandate.
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Charbone is a green hydrogen company based in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and scalable hydrogen production facilities. Charbone intends to produce green hydrogen molecules from reliable and sustainable energy to distinguish itself as a supplier of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.
About Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network
INN is a privately held company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent information and education to investors since 2007.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "plans," "likely," or similar words. Forward-looking statements reflect Charbone's management's respective expectations, estimates or projections regarding future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates believed by management to be reasonable as of the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties related to Charbone's business may affect forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's registration change statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; Actual results or events could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
Except as required by applicable securities laws, Charbone undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts
Benoit Veilleux
Dave B. Gagnon
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors
Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Phone: +1 450 678-7171
Phone: +1 450 678-7171
Email: bv@charbone.com
Email: dg@charbone.com
Eric Nuttall: "We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2024
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, outlined how oil performed in 2023 and why he is still bullish in 2024 after a volatile 12 months.
"We were bullish coming into this year," he said. "And we remain bullish, just not as much as we were."
Explaining what that means, Nuttall said that although supply was higher than expected in 2023, global inventories are at their lowest since at least 2017 after a sharp contraction in Q3. Meanwhile, oil demand remains strong.
However, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, better known as OPEC, is in the driver's seat.
"(A year ago we thought) we would have been at US$100 (per barrel) oil now given where inventories are. Well, inventories got to where we thought they would directionally, but it's the reasons how we've gotten here. OPEC has been involved a little longer than we thought they would. Therefore there is more spare capacity for them to have to eventually return onto the market. That puts a ceiling price in terms of how high oil can go," he said.
"We think the theme for 2024 is going to be a market where US supply growth massively contracts. Demand remains strong — certainly not as strong as 2023, but we will see demand in excess of a million barrels per day, allowing OPEC to return those barrels onto the market gradually with the intent of not having inventories build," Nuttall added.
He has a base-case oil price of US$80 for 2024, and said it will be a stock picker's market.
"In general, the sector is fairly valued at US$70 and is really exciting at US$80 — that's in general," he said. "If you can pick the right stocks, we are finding what we think are phenomenal opportunities."
Nuttall favors Canadian mid-cap oil companies, and said they don't need a "wildly bullish" oil price to succeed.
"We remain convinced that there remains an unbelievable opportunity in these names, especially with sentiment now at almost historic lows," he concluded. "We go through these bouts ... unfortunately this sector is volatile. To compensate you for that volatility we still see very meaningful upside in these names. And we remain bullish."
Watch the interview above for more from Nuttall on oil supply, demand and prices in 2024.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Charbone Hydrogen Announces an Amendment to the Agreement with Northwoods Hydropower Inc. for the Acquisition of a Hydropower Plant in Shawano, Wisconsin
Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH) (OTC:CHHYF) (“Charbone”) announces that it has amended certain terms and conditions to the Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “PSA”), signed last October 7, 2022, between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Charbone Corporation USA (“Charbone USA”), and NORTHWOODS HYDROPOWER INC. (“Northwoods”), for the acquisition of all of the general partner and limited partner interests of Wolf River Hydro Limited Partnership (“Wolf River”), the owner of the 700 kW operating hydropower plant in Shawano, Wisconsin. The amendment is to better coordinate the change of ownership with the planned shut down for maintenance work that will be ending this month. Wolf River is party to a long-term power purchase agreement that is expected to generate recurrent revenues for Charbone USA in Q4-2022.
The main change to the terms and conditions of the PSA is that the acquisition of Wolf River is now expected to be closed on or before December 1st, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Concurrently, Charbone and Northwoods will continue negotiating PSAs for the Tower Kleber Limited Partnership and the Black River Limited Partnership (collectively, the “Limited Partnerships”), with the acquisition of the Limited Partnerships expected to be concluded on or before February 28, 2023. The Limited Partnerships have the capacity to produce 2,760 kW of hydropower. The operating hydropower plants owned by the Limited Partnerships are each located in the Onaway region of Michigan and will be financed independently of the Shawano hydropower plant owned by Wolf River.
About Charbone
Charbone is a Canadian green hydrogen company established in North America. The company’s strategy consists of developing modular and expandable hydrogen facilities. Through the acquisition of hydropower plants in the United States and in Canada, Charbone intends to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy to distinguish itself as a supplier of an environmentally friendly solution for industrial and commercial companies.
About Northwoods
Northwoods, Wolf River Hydro Limited Partnership, Tower Kleber Limited Partnership and Black River Limited Partnership are U.S. based businesses, wholly owned by a Canadian family, that have been operating the Michigan and the Wisconsin hydropower plants for over 20 years.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. Specifically, this news release includes forward-looking statements regarding Charbone’s expected revenues to be generated by the acquisition of the Limited Partnerships, the negotiation and completion of the PSAs between Charbone USA and each of the Limited Partnerships, other statements regarding future product developments, and markets, including with respect to specific indications, and any other statements which are other than statements of historical fact and the expected timing of such events. The forward-looking statements reflect Charbone management’s expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date each respective statement is made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially: whether Charbone USA and each of the Limited Partnerships are successful in negotiating and entering the PSAs and the availability of substantial capital in the future to fund its operations. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts
Dave B. Gagnon
Daniel Charette
Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board
Chief Operating Officer
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678-7171
Telephone: +1 514 980-5841
Email: dg@charbone.com
Email: dc@charbone.com
Benoit Veilleux
Chief Financial Officer
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone: +1 450 678-7171
Email: bv@charbone.com
