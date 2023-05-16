Power Expands Argentinian Lithium Asset Portfolio Via Ultra Lithium Acquisition

CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - ScreenPro Security Inc.

ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN) has announced a name and symbol change to Justera Health Ltd. (VTAL).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 17, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 16, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Justera Health Ltd. (VTAL).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 17 mai 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 16 mai 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 17 mai/May 2023
Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : SCRN
New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : VTAL
New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 482139 10 2
New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 482139 10 2 2
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 81100U201/CA81100U2011

 

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

ScreenPro Announces Name Change to Justera Health Ltd.

ScreenPro Announces Name Change to Justera Health Ltd.

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will change its name to "Justera Health Ltd." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be VTAL and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol at market opening on or about May 17, 2023.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

ScreenPro Reports Annual Financial Results

ScreenPro Reports Annual Financial Results

  • Over $14 million in revenue
  • Increase in cash flow, up 110% from the previous year

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company has filed its financial statements ("FS") and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the year ending on December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022").

Q4 and Year-End Financial Highlights:

Naturevan Expands to Alberta

Naturevan Expands to Alberta

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), now has its products available at Imagine Health Pharmacies & Research ("Imagine Health") facilities in Calgary and Edmonton. This is in line with Naturevan's strategy to increase and diversify its distribution channels.

The Company is thrilled about this partnership with Imagine Health to bring Naturevan products to their customers. Naturevan is committed to making high-quality, natural health and wellness products accessible to everyone, and this partnership is a significant step in that direction.

ScreenPro Announces Grant of Stock Options

ScreenPro Announces Grant of Stock Options

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has granted stock options ("Options") to employees, officers and directors of the Company.

The Company has issued incentive stock options to purchase up to 4,800,000 shares of the Company as of January 27, 2023, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercised at $0.05 per common share, expiring January 26, 2025.

ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the news release of November 10, 2022, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). The Company has issued an aggregate of 9,700,000 units and a further 8,600,000 common shares at $0.05 per share pursuant to the Private Placement with aggregate gross proceeds of $915,000.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company has also posted a Q1 2023 Review video and Q1 2023 earnings slides highlighting key milestones that occurred in the period, which are accessible on the Company's investor relations website . All share data and share-based calculations set forth in this press release have been adjusted to reflect the Company's 1-for-10 reverse stock split completed on November 10, 2022 on a retroactive basis for the periods presented.

Stephen Hood, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games, commented, "I am incredibly passionate about the world of motorsport, and I see a tremendous opportunity for growth and innovation in this exciting industry. I am pleased to be able to rejoin Motorsport Games as CEO and lead this team in driving the company forward. With our expertise in racing game development, esports, and broadcasting, I believe we are increasingly well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for immersive motorsport experiences and create new opportunities for fans and participants around the world."

Enterprise Group Announces Results for First Quarter 2023

Enterprise Group Announces Results for First Quarter 2023

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), is pleased to announce its Q1 2023 results.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

RecycLiCo Announces Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto

RecycLiCo Announces Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), a battery materials company that focuses on developing novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its participation at the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference, taking place on June 8, 2023, in-person at the Hyatt Regency Toronto.

The conference will bring together growth oriented, publicly traded clean energy and technology companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and to discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

Motorsport Games to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, will report its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023, after market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 6:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under "Events." The call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (844) 826-3033 from the U.S., or by dialing 1 (412) 317-5185 internationally.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX")
[formerly K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. ("AKMY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company also announced new Online Portal features, including the ability to pay credit cards, taxes and other household bills directly with bitcoin, as well as purchase gift cards from hundreds of popular retailers with bitcoin.

Key highlights

