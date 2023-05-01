Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Company NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
ScreenPro Reports Annual Financial Results

ScreenPro Reports Annual Financial Results

  • Over $14 million in revenue
  • Increase in cash flow, up 110% from the previous year

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company has filed its financial statements ("FS") and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the year ending on December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022").

Q4 and Year-End Financial Highlights:

The Company reported revenue of over $14 million and an increase in the cash position of $437,415, up 110% since December 31, 2021, of $207,789, and EBITDA of ($4,144,782).

The following financial information from the financial results for the year ending on December 31, 2022, and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available for review on SEDAR.

Please refer to the Q4 2022 filing in its entirety, which is available under ScreenPro's profile at www.sedar.com.

Financial Summary

The Company is pleased to announce an increase in positive cash flow, amounting to $437,415 as of December 31, 2022, compared to $207,789 in the previous year.

The following table summarizes revenue, net income, EBITDA*, and adjusted EBITDA*

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

December 31, 2022December 31, 2021% Of Change
Total Revenue $14,692,628$21,224,967-30.8%
Net Loss($5,251,782)($10,156,501)+48.3%
Net loss per share - basic ($0.06)($0.31)+80.6%
Depreciation and amortization $1,107,000$1,995,787-44.5%
EBITDA*($4,144,782)($8,160,714)+49.2%
Adjusted EBITDA*($2,811,557)($1,724,057)-63.1%

 

Recent Developments & Outlook

The Company welcomed new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Company, Alexander G. MacKay as the Company transitions to its post-pandemic business. With the world moving towards a post-pandemic era, the Company recognizes the need to adapt and evolve its business strategy accordingly.

Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan")

In an effort to diversify its product and service offerings in a post-pandemic world, the Company made the strategic decision to acquire Naturevan last year. Since its acquisition, Naturevan has made strides in expanding its market reach and revenue streams by focusing its sales overseas and the U.S. market. Notably, Naturevan has launched its probiotic supplements on Amazon U.S.A.

To further boost sales and profitability, the Company is gearing up to enter the Canadian market very soon, and expanding to Canadian pharmacies, Amazon Canada, and venturing into bricks-and-mortar retail stores. As part of this expansion plan, Naturevan is set to open two new retail stores in British Columbia this 2023. By doing so, Naturevan aims to boost its revenue and profitability by not only selling through e-commerce platforms but also through physical retail stores.

The strategic move to expand into the e-commerce, pharmacy, and retail markets aims to increase brand awareness, capture a wider audience, and improve earnings while providing greater accessibility to Naturevan's range of high-quality products. This marks an important milestone for Naturevan as it seeks to reach new heights of success in the Canadian market.

In addition, the Company plans to expand and diversify Naturevan's product offerings by introducing new supplements to both markets. This new product line will be carefully curated to meet the unique needs and preferences of each market and will be made available across all distribution channels.

COVID-19

ScreenPro is proud to have begun its journey as a COVID company, offering COVID testing services to leading film and production companies in North America. The Company's success in the past was largely due to its COVID-related services, which brought significant profits, however, the severity of the pandemic has subsided (source: https://www.webmd.com/covid/news/20230318/who-leader-expects-end-of-covid-pandemic-in-2023), as such all COVID operations have come to an end, including all consolidations of operations and personnel as of April 10th, 2023. Looking forward, the Company will shift its focus to the health and wellness industry, dedicating its efforts to providing exceptional services and products in this field.

Concierge Medical Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge")

The Company is reviewing and evaluating its Concierge Medical businesses with a new strategy to move forward amid the end of Covid testing.

As the Company continues to pursue its growth objectives, it remains dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and delivering on its mission to make healthcare accessible to all.

"As the Company transitions away from our core COVID business, we are excited to enter the health and wellness market as a key growth driver for our Company. Our plan is to focus on expanding and growing Naturevan while increasing sales and profitability. We are also actively exploring new opportunities to expand our footprint in the wellness industry. Our goal is to provide our customers with innovative health solutions that meet their evolving needs and preferences, and we look forward to delivering value to all of our shareholders," said Alex MacKay, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About ScreenPro

Founded in 2020, ScreenPro Security is a health and wellness management company that provides Canadians with professional health and medical solutions. With a focus on concierge medical services, ScreenPro Security offers personalized health care services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, nurse care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals brings years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications
Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204
Email: priya@screenprosecurity.com

Alex MacKay, CEO, and Chairman
Tel: (416) 989-1067
Email: amackay@screenprosecurity.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164423

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ScreenPro SecurityCSE:SCRNTech Investing
SCRN:CC
The Conversation (0)
Naturevan Expands to Alberta

Naturevan Expands to Alberta

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), now has its products available at Imagine Health Pharmacies & Research ("Imagine Health") facilities in Calgary and Edmonton. This is in line with Naturevan's strategy to increase and diversify its distribution channels.

The Company is thrilled about this partnership with Imagine Health to bring Naturevan products to their customers. Naturevan is committed to making high-quality, natural health and wellness products accessible to everyone, and this partnership is a significant step in that direction.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Announces Grant of Stock Options

ScreenPro Announces Grant of Stock Options

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has granted stock options ("Options") to employees, officers and directors of the Company.

The Company has issued incentive stock options to purchase up to 4,800,000 shares of the Company as of January 27, 2023, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercised at $0.05 per common share, expiring January 26, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the news release of November 10, 2022, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). The Company has issued an aggregate of 9,700,000 units and a further 8,600,000 common shares at $0.05 per share pursuant to the Private Placement with aggregate gross proceeds of $915,000.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Reports Positive Cash Flow in Q3

ScreenPro Reports Positive Cash Flow in Q3

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the third quarter. The Company has filed its financial statements ("FS") and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the quarterly results ending September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022").

Q3 2022 Financial Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 20 million units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Negotiations to Secure Pilot Unit in Chile

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Negotiations to Secure Pilot Unit in Chile

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces that it has entered into negotiations to deliver a FWTC forward osmosis pilot system on-site in Chile to support a customer's lithium extraction process

The Company's decision to pursue this opportunity comes in response to the growing demand for its innovative technology in the region. FWTC enables sustainable operations by providing customers with a proprietary cutting-edge technology to recover water that would be permanently lost given traditional treatment methods. Processes that preserve water for re-use or safe surface discharge are paramount concerns for lithium extraction in Chile and the surrounding region. Through its clients' operations, FWTC will be able to demonstrate the effectiveness of its process on-site and in a real-world setting, while gaining valuable insights into the lithium market.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Montfort Capital Announces Annual General Meeting

Montfort Capital Announces Annual General Meeting

Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce its Annual General Meeting will be held on May 16, 2023 at 10:00am at 26 th Floor, 18 York Street, Toronto, Ontario . The shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting can vote their shares until 10:00 a.m. ( Toronto time) on May 12, 2023 . Business at the Meeting includes setting the number of and electing directors of the Company, appointing auditors for the ensuing year, and approving an equity incentive plan. A copy of the notice of meeting, proxy and management information circular for the Meeting will be available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solutions Sales will be present at Expomin in Santiago, Chile from April 24th to April 27th 2023 and that it has issued a total of 347,692 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last three months

Expomin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced that on April 17, 2023, its Compensation Committee granted equity awards pursuant to the ServiceNow 2022 New-Hire Equity Incentive Plan. Two hundred thirty-six newly hired employees received, in the aggregate, restricted stock units representing 53,458 shares of ServiceNow common stock. These awards have a four-year vesting schedule, with vesting on a pro rata basis occurring either quarterly, biannually, or annually depending on the number of restricted stock units the new employee was granted.

About ServiceNow

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Double the Fun: Slotomania and Family Feud Team up for Ultimate Gaming Combo

Slotomania partners with Family Feud for in-app and on-air integration

Slotomania, the world's #1 free-to-play slots game* from Playtika, has teamed up with Family Feud, the smash-hit American TV show, to bring the excitement of the classic TV game show to its players with the first-ever free-to-play Family Feud slot machine!

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kraken Receives $4 Million Order from NATO Navy

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), announces a $4 million follow on order from a NATO Navy customer for KATFISH™ spares. Delivery is expected to occur during the next 12 months.

KATFISH™ is a high speed, actively stabilized Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) towfish that operates at speeds up to 10 knots. The high-speed capability, and constant resolution of KATFISH™ greatly increases Area Coverage Rates (ACR) by providing more useable data for MCM missions than traditional Side Scan Sonars. KATFISH™ provides real time high-resolution ACR of up to 4 km 2 /hr with 3.3 cm x 3.0 cm* constant resolution across ranges up to 200 m per side with simultaneous 3D bathymetry. *1.9 cm x 2.1 cm constant resolution available with post-processing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Caldeira REE Project Maiden Mineral Resource

Element79 Gold Reports High Grade Results from Lucero Gold - Silver Project, Arequipa, Peru

Nextech3D.ai Files 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$2.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY RIO TINTO

Related News

rare earth investing

Caldeira REE Project Maiden Mineral Resource

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$2.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY RIO TINTO

rare earth investing

Encouraging XRF results from Drilling at Murraydium Rare Earths Project

Lithium Investing

Hertz Lithium: Developing Underexplored Lithium Asset in Arizona

Precious Metals Investing

Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

×