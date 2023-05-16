ScreenPro Announces Name Change to Justera Health Ltd.

Power Expands Argentinian Lithium Asset Portfolio Via Ultra Lithium Acquisition

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will change its name to "Justera Health Ltd." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be VTAL and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol at market opening on or about May 17, 2023.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

Justera, derives from the Swedish word for "align," as in "to align your health." The Company's name change is a strategic decision to realign the Company's vision beyond its COVID-19 business and to establish a new and unique brand identity in the health and wellness industry. The Company continues to shift its focus to the health and wellness sector, and the name change emphasizes the Company's dedication to this new direction. This decision represents a significant milestone in solidifying the brand's position as a player in the health and wellness market.

Additionally, the Company recently announced its focus on expanding the business of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan") into Canadian pharmacies, e-commerce markets, and into bricks-and-mortar retail stores and opening two new retail stores in British Columbia in 2023 for Naturevan's health and wellness products. The Company is seeking to establish its brand in the Canadian health and wellness market, and the name change strengthens its position to do so. The strategic move towards multi-channel retail will enable customers to access Naturevan's products across different channels, providing a seamless experience and more diversified revenue streams. This new focus and the name change marks a significant milestone for the Company as it seeks to establish a strong foothold in the health and wellness market.

"Our Company rebrand reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional health and wellness products and services that consumers can rely on. As we move beyond the COVID-19 era, this rebrand marks the start of a new chapter in our journey toward greater success. We are excited to continue our efforts in promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, and we believe that this name change is the first step towards achieving our goals," said Alex MacKay, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

The Company also announces that it is considering voluntary de-listing of its common shares from the OTCQB market in order to direct capital to its business activities. The Company expects its common shares may thereafter be eligible for quotation on the Pink tier of OTC Markets Group if market makers commit to making a market in the Company's shares. The Company can provide no assurance that trading in its common shares will continue on the OTC Markets Group or otherwise. The Company's common shares will continue to be listed for trading on the CSE.

About ScreenPro

Founded in 2020, ScreenPro Security is a health and wellness management company that provides Canadians with professional health and medical solutions. With a focus on concierge medical services, ScreenPro Security offers personalized health care services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, nurse care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals brings years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications
Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204
Email: priya@screenprosecurity.com

Alex MacKay, CEO, and Chairman
Tel: (416) 989-1067
Email: amackay@screenprosecurity.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

ScreenPro Reports Annual Financial Results

  • Over $14 million in revenue
  • Increase in cash flow, up 110% from the previous year

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company has filed its financial statements ("FS") and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the year ending on December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022").

Q4 and Year-End Financial Highlights:

Naturevan Expands to Alberta

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), now has its products available at Imagine Health Pharmacies & Research ("Imagine Health") facilities in Calgary and Edmonton. This is in line with Naturevan's strategy to increase and diversify its distribution channels.

The Company is thrilled about this partnership with Imagine Health to bring Naturevan products to their customers. Naturevan is committed to making high-quality, natural health and wellness products accessible to everyone, and this partnership is a significant step in that direction.

ScreenPro Announces Grant of Stock Options

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has granted stock options ("Options") to employees, officers and directors of the Company.

The Company has issued incentive stock options to purchase up to 4,800,000 shares of the Company as of January 27, 2023, in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercised at $0.05 per common share, expiring January 26, 2025.

ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the news release of November 10, 2022, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). The Company has issued an aggregate of 9,700,000 units and a further 8,600,000 common shares at $0.05 per share pursuant to the Private Placement with aggregate gross proceeds of $915,000.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

ScreenPro Reports Positive Cash Flow in Q3

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") announces its financial results for the third quarter. The Company has filed its financial statements ("FS") and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the quarterly results ending September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022").

Q3 2022 Financial Summary

Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company has also posted a Q1 2023 Review video and Q1 2023 earnings slides highlighting key milestones that occurred in the period, which are accessible on the Company's investor relations website . All share data and share-based calculations set forth in this press release have been adjusted to reflect the Company's 1-for-10 reverse stock split completed on November 10, 2022 on a retroactive basis for the periods presented.

Stephen Hood, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games, commented, "I am incredibly passionate about the world of motorsport, and I see a tremendous opportunity for growth and innovation in this exciting industry. I am pleased to be able to rejoin Motorsport Games as CEO and lead this team in driving the company forward. With our expertise in racing game development, esports, and broadcasting, I believe we are increasingly well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for immersive motorsport experiences and create new opportunities for fans and participants around the world."

Enterprise Group Announces Results for First Quarter 2023

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), is pleased to announce its Q1 2023 results.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

RecycLiCo Announces Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), a battery materials company that focuses on developing novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its participation at the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference, taking place on June 8, 2023, in-person at the Hyatt Regency Toronto.

The conference will bring together growth oriented, publicly traded clean energy and technology companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and to discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

Motorsport Games to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, will report its financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2023 on Thursday, May 11, 2023, after market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 6:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the live webcast on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under "Events." The call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (844) 826-3033 from the U.S., or by dialing 1 (412) 317-5185 internationally.

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD. ("OSIX")
[formerly K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. ("AKMY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: May 2, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q1 Financial Results With Product and Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company also announced new Online Portal features, including the ability to pay credit cards, taxes and other household bills directly with bitcoin, as well as purchase gift cards from hundreds of popular retailers with bitcoin.

Key highlights

