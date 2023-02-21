Naturevan Expands to Alberta

Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), now has its products available at Imagine Health Pharmacies & Research ("Imagine Health") facilities in Calgary and Edmonton. This is in line with Naturevan's strategy to increase and diversify its distribution channels.

The Company is thrilled about this partnership with Imagine Health to bring Naturevan products to their customers. Naturevan is committed to making high-quality, natural health and wellness products accessible to everyone, and this partnership is a significant step in that direction.

Naturevan's line of products includes a wide range of natural remedies, supplements, and skincare items that are designed to facilitate and promote a healthier lifestyle. With over 2,000 units shipped to various Imagine Health Pharmacies & Research locations, the Company is well-positioned to expand its reach and bring its products to a larger market. The company is focused on boosting sales and selling its products through pharmacies is a crucial part of that strategy.

Imagine Health Pharmacies are a member of the cooperative RX PharmaChoice, which services over 800 drugstores across Canada, providing prescription and wellness services.

To learn more about Imagine Health Pharmacies & Research, please visit: https://imaginehealthcentres.com.

"We are excited to have Naturevan products now sold in pharmacies and expect this to increase brand exposure and lead to increased profitability in sales. With plans to expand to more pharmacies in the future, Naturevan is primed to become a leader in the natural health and wellness market," said Andrew Ryu, CEO and Chairman of the Company.

About Naturevan

Naturevan is a leading provider of high-quality natural health and wellness products, proudly made in Canada and distributed online and through agents across Canada. The company's line of products includes natural remedies, supplements, and skincare items that are designed to help people live healthier and happier lives. With a focus on accessibility, quality, and customer satisfaction, Naturevan is dedicated to helping people achieve their health and wellness goals. Canada's natural health supplement market is globally recognized as having first-rate standards and guidelines, so consumers are getting only the highest standard of nutrition.

To learn more about Naturevan and its products, please visit www.naturevan.ca.

About ScreenPro

Founded in 2020, ScreenPro Security is a health and wellness management company that delivers professional health and medical solutions to Canadians. With a focus on concierge medical services, ScreenPro Security offers personalized health care services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, nurse care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals brings years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications
Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204
Email: priya@screenprosecurity.com

Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company
Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 201
Email: aryu@screenprosecurity.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

