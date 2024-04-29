Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Culpeo Minerals

2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit Presentation

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

This Presentation and any accompanying verbal Presentation (together the Presentation) has been prepared by Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or “the Company”) and approved by the Board of the Company. The information contained in the Presentation (Information) is a summary only and should be read in conjunction with any oral briefing and all other documents provided to you by the Company. The Information is current as of 29 April 2024 and the Company does not undertake to provide any additional or updated information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. By receiving the Presentation, you acknowledge and represent to the Company that you have read, understood and accepted the terms of this disclaimer.

The Company has prepared the Presentation based on information available as of 29 April 2024. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the currency, accuracy, reliability, completeness or fairness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this Presentation. Neither Culpeo, its related bodies corporate, shareholders or affiliates, nor any of their respective officers, directors, employees, affiliates, agents or advisers (Agents) guarantee or make any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to or take responsibility for, the currency, accuracy, reliability, completeness or fairness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this Presentation. Culpeo does not represent or warrant that this Presentation is complete or that it contains all material information about Culpeo or which a prospective investor or purchaser may require in evaluating a possible investment in Culpeo or acquisition of shares. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Culpeo and its Agents expressly disclaim any and all liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of information contained in this Presentation, or otherwise arising in connection with it.

Any forward-looking statements in this Presentation, including projections, forecasts and estimates, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of Culpeo and which are subject to change without notice and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Culpeo to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance and recipients of this Presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

The information contained in this Presentation is for information purposes only, does not constitute investment or financial product advice (nor taxation, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. In providing this Presentation, Culpeo has not considered the objectives, financial position or needs of any particular recipients. Before making an investment decision prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information in this Presentation having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs, and seek legal, taxation and financial advice appropriate to their jurisdiction and circumstances.

This Presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law or any other law (and will not be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, or any other foreign regulator) and is not, and does not constitute, an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. In particular, this Presentation does not constitute an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal. The securities referred to in this Presentation have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly in the United States.

The information in this Presentation is strictly confidential. It may not be disclosed, reproduced, disseminated, quoted or referred to in whole or in part, without the express consent of Culpeo.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×