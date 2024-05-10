Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").  A total of 610,859,421 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.81% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date March 22, 2024 . Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:


% For

% Against

Director Nominees



Adam I. Lundin

93.67 %

6.33 %

C. Ashley Heppenstall

90.66 %

9.34 %

Donald K. Charter

97.38 %

2.62 %

Juliana L. Lam

99.39 %

0.61 %

Jack O. A. Lundin

98.62 %

1.38 %

Dale C. Peniuk

96.10 %

3.90 %

Maria Olivia Recart

95.23 %

4.77 %

Natasha N.D. Vaz

99.88 %

0.12 %





% For

% Withhold

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

98.13 %

1.87 %


% For

% Against

% Abstain

Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to Executive

Compensation.

94.37 %

5.56 %

0.07 %


% For

% Withhold

An amendment to the articles of amalgamation of Lundin

Mining the Corporation (as amended) (the "Articles") to

change the province of the registered office of Lundin

Mining the Corporation  from Ontario to British Columbia.

99.97 %

0.03 %


% For

% Withhold

An amendment to the Articles to remove one special

share from Lundin Mining's authorized share capital.

99.96 %

0.04 %

Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments

The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the reappointment of Mr. Adam Lundin as the Chair of the Board and Mr. Ashley Heppenstall as Lead Director.

The Board is also pleased to announce the composition of the Board Committees and each Committee Chair as noted in the table below:

Audit Committee

Corporate Governance and

Nominating Committee

Human Resources /

Compensation Committee

Safety, Sustainability and

Technical Committee

Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)

Dale C. Peniuk (Chair)

Donald K. Charter (Chair)

Natasha N.D. Vaz (Chair)

C. Ashley Heppenstall

C. Ashley Heppenstall

C. Ashley Heppenstall

Donald K. Charter

Juliana L. Lam

Juliana L. Lam

Dale C. Peniuk

Adam I. Lundin




Maria Olivia Recart

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 10, 2024 at 18:00 Pacific Time .

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/10/c2199.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin Mining
LUN:CA,LUNMF
Copper price chart going up.

Copper Prices Break US$10,000 as Supply Concerns Mount

Copper prices broke US$10,000 per metric ton this week, hitting highs not seen in two years. The last time they crossed the threshold was in March 2022 amid tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Although concerns about demand from China remain, worries over dwindling global supply are heating up.

Copper has also been gaining momentum on anticipation of interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve.

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC May 10 - 11, 2024

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC May 10 - 11, 2024

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Metals Investor Forum being held at the Paradox Hotel in Vancouver, BC on Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be in attendance both days of the conference. In addition, Dr. Rebecca Hunter will be presenting an update on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut in the Grand Ballroom at 3:30pm on Saturday May 11.

Investors can register at:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Ero Copper Reports First Quarter Operating and Financial Results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Copper wires.

6 Copper ETFs and ETNs (Updated 2024)

There’s more than one way to invest in copper. In addition to buying shares of copper stocks, investors can gain exposure through copper exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or copper exchange-traded notes (ETNs).

For the uninitiated, ETFs are securities that trade like stocks on an exchange, but track an index, commodity, bonds or a basket of assets like an index fund. In the case of base metal copper, there are various options — an ETF can track specific groups of copper-focused companies, as well as copper futures contracts or even physical copper.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Gidji JV Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) provides the following update on exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Board Position Changes

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) wishes to advise that effective immediately the following changes have been made to the Board structure of TNC:

×