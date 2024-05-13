Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Anax Metals Limited

Anax Metals Corporate Update

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to provide an update to the market on its corporate strategy focused on the recommencement of production at the Whim Creek Copper Project (Project), located 115km southwest of Port Hedland in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia (Figure 1). The Project is 80% owned by Anax with the remaining 20% owned by Develop Global Limited (ASX: DVP, Develop).

  • Strengthened copper prices have enhanced the Whim Creek economics by 32% providing a Pre-Tax NPV7 of $357M and IRR of 74%.*
  • The planned 8-year mine life will generate ~$520M in free cash.*
  • Potential to increase open pit mine-life and cashflow through re- optimisation at higher commodity prices.
  • Evelyn and Salt Creek copper resource extension exploration to be prioritized in the coming field season.
  • Studies for the regional processing hub strategy have commenced.
  • The Sulphur Springs Oxide/Transitional leaching test work at the CSIRO completed.
  • Project financing and strategic partnering discussions progressing.

Anax’s Managing Director, Geoff Laing commented: “The Whim Creek asset continues to shape up as a strategic processing hub for the Pilbara. The robust standalone project delivers attractive economic outcomes which are highly leveraged to base metal prices.

The recent increase in copper and other key metal prices has significantly enhanced project financial metrics. Anax is ideally positioned to benefit from the positive momentum building in copper demand on the back of its critical role in electrification and green technologies

The team has worked diligently to ensure the Whim Creek asset is ready for near term production of key energy metals while establishing a platform for growth through the processing hub and resource extensions.”

Figure 1: Location of the Whim Creek Project

Strengthening copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold prices adds significant momentum to Whim Creek’s near-term development and recommencement of operations. Key outcomes from the Whim Creek Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS)1 and Heap Leach Study2 based on current metal price and exchange rate inputs provides a ~32% improvement in the Whim Creek financial outcome and would generate circa $520 million free cash, a Pre-Tax NPV7 of $357M and an IRR of 74%* (noting that the DFS1 and Heap Leach Study2 outputs from March and September 2023 provided an NPV7 of $270M and IRR of 55%, respectively).

Furthermore, price assumptions used in open pit optimisations in the DFS were markedly lower than current commodity prices as shown in Table 1.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Anax Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").  A total of 610,859,421 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.81% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date March 22, 2024 . Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:

Copper price chart going up.

Copper Prices Break US$10,000 as Supply Concerns Mount

Copper prices broke US$10,000 per metric ton this week, hitting highs not seen in two years. The last time they crossed the threshold was in March 2022 amid tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Although concerns about demand from China remain, worries over dwindling global supply are heating up.

Copper has also been gaining momentum on anticipation of interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve.

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC May 10 - 11, 2024

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Metals Investor Forum being held at the Paradox Hotel in Vancouver, BC on Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be in attendance both days of the conference. In addition, Dr. Rebecca Hunter will be presenting an update on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut in the Grand Ballroom at 3:30pm on Saturday May 11.

Investors can register at:

Ero Copper Reports First Quarter Operating and Financial Results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

Copper wires.

6 Copper ETFs and ETNs (Updated 2024)

There’s more than one way to invest in copper. In addition to buying shares of copper stocks, investors can gain exposure through copper exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or copper exchange-traded notes (ETNs).

For the uninitiated, ETFs are securities that trade like stocks on an exchange, but track an index, commodity, bonds or a basket of assets like an index fund. In the case of base metal copper, there are various options — an ETF can track specific groups of copper-focused companies, as well as copper futures contracts or even physical copper.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Gidji JV Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) provides the following update on exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Melrose Leaching Test Work Generates up to 90% Scandium Recoveries

Binding 200kt Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR Investments

Successful Production of 51.8% TREO Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate from Cowalinya

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Amended with Link

