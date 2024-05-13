Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lightning Minerals Ltd

Strong Lithium Anomalism Continues at Dundas Project

Lightning Minerals (“L1M” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update for the Dundas South Project and reports assay results for its recent drilling program on tenement E63/2000. The drilling program tested lithium and rubidium targets identified through regional soil exploration work (refer ASX release 9th February). The results demonstrate a continuation of strong lithium and rubidium occurrences (up to 994ppm lithium and 1,834 ppm rubidium at depths of up to 26m.

Highlights

  • Positive assays for the Company’s 96 hole, 3,820m Aircore drill campaign1 on tenement E63/2000 have now been received
  • Assays have returned elevated lithium values on composite samples with peak results of 994ppm lithium, confirming and increasing the tenor of the previously identified anomalism
  • Results highlight three sites of interest which exhibit correlated elevations in lithium and pathfinder elements supporting continued exploration
Strong assay results have continued at the Company’s Dundas South Project within tenement E63/2000 following completion of drilling in February 2024. Results continue to demonstrate the presence of elevated lithium across the project area with strategies now being reviewed to identify the potential source of the anomalous lithium values. The staged approach to exploration across the Company’s Dundas projects continues to build confidence in lithium potential throughout the region.

Lightning Minerals Managing Director Alex Biggs said, “Drilling on E63/2000 has yielded positive results that suggest we are potentially closing in on what might be a source of lithium mineralisation. The staged approach we have taken: geophysics, soil sampling, infill soil sampling and now Aircore drilling have helped us identify the areas of highest importance and we will continue to follow up on these with further targeted drilling. It also demonstrates that this approach to exploration works, while at the same time conserving capital and ensuring maximum value proposition for exploration expenditure.

The Company remains committed to its exploration at its Dundas project and is excited to begin exploration at its newly acquired Caraíbas and Sidrônio projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley region of Minas Gerais. It is important that we generate optionality in our exploration strategy and we now hold projects in three of the most prospective lithium districts in the world: Minas Gerais, Brazil, Dundas, Western Australia and Quebec, Canada. We remain excited about the Company’s project’s potential and are supportive of the overall lithium thematic”.

Drilling Results for Dundas Tenement E63/2000

During early 2023 Lightning Minerals completed a first pass reconnaissance soil geochemistry program consisting of 1,391 soil samples at its Dundas South Project. Results within tenements E63/2000 and E63/1993 defined a broad lithium in-soil anomaly over an approximate 2.4km x 1.0km area, including a peak result of 218ppm lithium (Figure 1). Infill sampling was then completed to further define anomalism and to delineate drill targets through the shallow regolith and alluvial cover present in the area. The positive results of the infill program were sufficient to support the continuation of exploration activities through Aircore drilling.

Figure 1: Dundas South tenement E63/2000 and E63/1993 showing UFF+ lithium soil geochemistry results and recent Aircore drill collar locations (white)

The maiden drill program within E63/2000 was then completed in February 2024 and assays have now been received for all samples submitted for laboratory analysis. Results show three sites of interest, these exhibit broadly correlated elevations in pathfinder elements within highly weathered saprolites. Two of the three sites (Drill Traverse 4 and 6, Figure 2) are located on the eastern extents of east west orientated drill lines and will require follow up exploration to continue vectoring toward any potential lithium mineral system that may be responsible for the elevated results.

Samples were collected from all holes using a 4m composite sampling technique from surface. The samples were then submitted to Nagrom laboratories for a full suite of exploration stage low level elemental analysis. Lithological logging via suitably qualified contract geologists reported a range of end of hole (EOH) rock types including mafic volcanics, granites, and metasediments, with some holes ending at hard undifferentiated saprock/saprolite boundaries.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lightning Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

The Conversation (0)
The Conversation (0)

ALBEMARLE AND MARTIN MARIETTA SIGN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT FOR BENEFICIAL USE OF MATERIAL FROM KINGS MOUNTAIN MINE

Part of proceeds from agreement to support investment in local communities

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced an innovative agreement with Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) a leading supplier of building materials — including aggregate, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt — to make beneficial use of extracted limestone material from Albemarle's proposed Kings Mountain Mine project. This agreement is part of Albemarle's plan to resume lithium mining operations at the Kings Mountain Mine in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, including opportunities to repurpose byproduct material and enhance the economic benefits for the surrounding community.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Ltd

Major Contracts Awarded to Advance Lac Rainy High-Grade Flake Graphite Project

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) is pleased to announce a series of major project study agreements have been awarded to advance development of the Company’s flagship Lac Rainy high-grade flake- graphite project in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada (see Figure 1). The various study agreements approved and initiated include:

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Replacement Ann - Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point

Drilling Completed at Reedy South Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its Radium Point Uranium-Copper-Gold-Silver Project and Reedy South Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point U-Co-Ag Project

Drilling Completed at Reedy South Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its Radium Point Uranium-Copper-Gold-Silver Project and Reedy South Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Dog-Leg Delivers Further High-Grade Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Dog-Leg Delivers Further High-Grade Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

27m at 1.85% Li2O from 126m returned at Dog-Leg target, outside of current MRE1

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further broad and high-grade assay results from resource drilling completed at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Premier1 Lithium

Highly Experienced Lithium Professional Appointed as Managing Director

Premier1 Lithium Limited (ASX:PLC) (“Premier1” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Jason Froud as Managing Director effective 1 June 2024. This appointment following an extensive executive search process marks an important milestone in the transition of Premier1 into a significant junior lithium explorer.

Keep reading...Show less

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Falco Announces the Opening of Espace Falco and Invites the Population to the Public Information Meeting Organized by the BAPE on the Falco Horne 5 Project

Element79 Gold Corp Appoints Warren Levy to Advisory Board

World Copper Creates Technical Advisory Committee for Zonia Copper-Oxide Project

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Gold Investing

New Zealand's Golden Mining Opportunities

Gold Investing

Falco Announces the Opening of Espace Falco and Invites the Population to the Public Information Meeting Organized by the BAPE on the Falco Horne 5 Project

Gold Investing

Red Pine Says Former CEO Manipulated Over 500 Wawa Gold Assays

Potash Investing

Nutrien Reports US$165 Million in Q1 Net Earnings, Highlights Strong Demand

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Appoints Warren Levy to Advisory Board

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Creates Technical Advisory Committee for Zonia Copper-Oxide Project

