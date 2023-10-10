Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

COMET LITHIUM RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT AND LIDAR SURVEY RESULTS AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT AND LIDAR SURVEY RESULTS AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ( FRANKFURT : 8QY) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has received the drilling permit that was submitted on Sept 20, 2023 . The Company also announces that it has received the results of the LIDAR survey and now has approval to begin the inaugural heliborne drill program on its 100%-owned Liberty property located in James Bay Québec.

The Liberty property is located adjacent to Winsome Resources Adina Lithium project where Winsome has recently discovered a 1.6 kilometres lithium bearing pegmatite system trending eastward (see Winsome news dated January 24, 2023 ). Comet Lithium wants to highlight a possible structural connection between the Winsome Adina project and the Liberty property.

Comet Lithium is actively following the activities on the neighbouring Winsome Resource's Adina project. According to a drilling update on September 4, 2023 , Winsome had reported a position for DDH AD-23-045 collared approximately 700 metres west of the Liberty property limit. The Lithium results that Winsome released included 1.26% LiO2 over 15 metres from 47.4 to 62.4 metres. (ASX: WR1 Winsome Resources announcement 3 rd April 2023 ).

LiDAR SURVEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey was produced by XEOS Aerial Imagery and Lidar Services September 12, 2023 . The objective was to obtain a ground image that ignores the vegetation masking effect to facilitate the interpretation of structures possibly related to pegmatite emplacement.

The point cloud survey generated a point density of 0.45 metre at ground level, the final resolution produced after the treatment is 0.5 metre. This data is consistent but not referred at altitude due to lack of ground surveying. Resulting files used included different classification to differentiate water surface, ground, hard ground, low vegetation and canopy. The survey showed the smooth modeling of the glacial sediment blanket in most areas of the property. These details reinforce the preliminary structural interpretation built from satellite imagery and magnetic survey.

The southern half of the survey was done over the Trieste Formation, which is composed mainly of amphibolitized volcanic rocks. Clear east-west magnetic contrast following unit's orientation is cut by north-east breaks apparent on the Lidar model. Based on field observations, the proximity of this topographical feature is also the focus of different episodes of pegmatite veining and late tectonic granitic intrusion hosted in amphibolite*.

* Geological terms such are granite or pegmatite are not evidence of spodumene, the main lithium silicate in rocks.

Both the magnetic and LIDAR surveys identified a well-defined magnetic contrast with a surface expression in the northern half of the property, extending for approximately 6.5 km. It is noticeable that the trend's orientation connects to the west with the Adina pegmatite system. The area is entirely covered by glacial glaciofluvial sediments.

Mr. Mansoor Jan , Comet Lithium's Interim CEO and President, stated: "We are pleased to achieve two important milestones to assist in the planning and execution of Comet Lithium's inaugural drilling program at our Liberty property. We are confident that the interpretation work completed so far is allowing us to better understand the continuity of pegmatites and structural orientation inside the Liberty property."

COMET LITHIUM RECEIVES DRILLING PERMIT AND LIDAR SURVEY RESULTS AT LIBERTY (CNW Group/Comet Lithium Corp.)

Q u alified Person

Martin Demers , P. Geo (ogq #770, APEGNB L5980, PGO #3785), registered in the Provinces of Québec, New-Brunswick , and Ontario a consultant to Comet Lithium, is a qualified person under National Instrument 43–101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a dynamic lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay District of Quebec . Comet Lithium's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources' Adina deposit, a growing high-grade discovery. Comet Lithium is advancing Liberty to first-ever drilling.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Comet Lithium, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the exploration programs, the results therefor and development (including results from the ground samples collected on the Liberty property, completion and results from any geophysics program, the drill program and any future exploration programs on he Liberty property,  or if it does so, what benefits Comet Lithium will derive from the Liberty property and any such exploration programs. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Comet Lithium's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks relating to the capital market conditions, risk that the Company might not be able to obtain the capital resources necessary to complete a drill program or any exploration program on the Liberty property, as well those risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in Comet Lithium's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 , a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Comet Lithium does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release .

SOURCE Comet Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/10/c6033.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Comet LithiumCLIC:CCTSXV:CLICPrecious Metals Investing
CLIC:CC
COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to announce that it has initiated the planning and permitting process of its first drill program on its 100%-owned Liberty property located in James Bay Québec, adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project.

On August 28, 2023 , the Company announced the identification of numerous pegmatite outcrops and glacial boulders on the Liberty property. Following phase one of the ground exploration program, the extension of the Adina trend was also covered with a soil survey (C-horizon). A total of 272 samples were taken with an average spacing of ~100 metres between samples, to mitigate the challenges posed by the scarcity of outcrops and the presence of lakes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Blatter to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Blatter currently holds the position of Senior Advisor - Strategic Development at Agnico-Eagle, where he is assisting in evaluating projects and supply chains across multiple commodities. Mr. Blatter started his career in 1999 at Agnico-Eagle, in their gold and base metals operations. He was a part of the extensive process development and led the start-up of the Lapa process plant. Mr. Blatter has been involved with the business' strategic planning, research and development activities in base and precious metals, as well as rare earth experience with multiple successful technology transfers into existing plants, participating in project evaluation and acquisitions with a number of senior exploration mining and exploration companies. Mr. Blatter holds a Bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering from McGill University .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS MANSOOR JAN NIAZI AS INTERIM CEO AND PRESIDENT

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS MANSOOR JAN NIAZI AS INTERIM CEO AND PRESIDENT

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Mansoor Jan Niazi as interim Chief Executive Officer and President of Comet Lithium, effective immediately.

Mr. Jan is an Australian resident with an extensive background in the mining sector and in capital markets. Throughout his career, Mr. Jan has held key roles in various organizations, including BHP and Rio Tinto in Australia . In particular, at BHP, he managed business planning activities, capital prioritisation, mine operation, technology delivery, business development and spearheaded business improvement activities, successfully coordinating activities across Chile & Australia . Mr. Jan holds a BA / MSc Economics and a Master of Commerce from University of New South Wales in Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to announce it has identified pegmatites in outcrop during phase one of its ground exploration program at its 100%-owned Liberty Property in James Bay Québec, adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project.

The first phase of exploration on the Liberty Property began early August, and to date, the exploration team has covered a distance of approximately 536 kilometres, which represents more than 90% of the ground. Furthermore, the field teams have identified and sampled numerous pegmatite veins in outcrop, as well as in large sub crop glacial boulders and erratic blocks. All the 205 rock samples collected at Liberty as of now are scheduled to be sent to the laboratory in early September 2023 for further analysis. The exploration program on Liberty is now moving into the second phase, which is a soil survey to assist in the identification of drill targets.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG") ("GMG.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus- Unit Offering, New Listing – Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Prospectus"), dated August 2, 2023 , was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission as the principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Ontario , British Columbia and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources Undertakes Petrographic Analysis of Carheil Graphite and Engages European Market Consultant

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the submission of graphite samples for petrographic analysis from the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. Samples were sourced from each of the multiple graphite horizons intersected during the Phase I 2023, three-hole, 1053 metre program, to characterize the graphite flake size

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Flake size of the graphite within the intersections is an extremely important factor in determining the value of any graphite occurrence. The petrology study of our 2016 drill intersections initially confirmed jumbo flake graphite and this analysis will provide more details on the characteristics of the graphite intersections. We are planning a follow-up drilling campaign to continue to develop our highly prospective Carheil graphite project, lying within one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world, Quebec."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Commitments, Reiterates Focus of Building a Sustainable Future Together with Chachas Community

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Commitments, Reiterates Focus of Building a Sustainable Future Together with Chachas Community

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 6, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:7YS ) ( OTC:ELMGF) ("Element" or the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing efforts to fulfill contractual commitments to the local Chachas community, as previously announced in a news release dated ( September 12, 2023 ). These commitments are integral to securing the necessary permits for further exploration, with the goal of potential bulk sampling and revenue generation in 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 5, 2023, it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 4,200,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $210,000 (the "Offering"). The aggregate gross proceeds raised pursuant to the Offering was $452,500 through the issuance of an aggregate of 9,050,000 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF STOCK OPTIONS

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF STOCK OPTIONS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces the exercise of share purchase options ("Options") for a total of 257,145 common shares without par value at a price of C$0.35 per common share in the share capital of the Company, representing approximately 1.45% of the outstanding shares following the issuance. The Options have been exercised pursuant to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan by Alexandre De Beaulieu (chairman of the board), Jean-Luc Peyrot (director), Alexandre P. Boivin (CEO and director), for gross proceeds of C$90,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Wholly Owned Subsidiary Secures Loan Agreement to Advance Strategic Plan of Arrangement

Element79 Gold Wholly Owned Subsidiary Secures Loan Agreement to Advance Strategic Plan of Arrangement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - October 5, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:7YS ) ( OTC:ELMGF) ("Element" or the Company") is thrilled to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp. ("Synergy") has signed a loan agreement (the "Loan") with 1425957 BC Ltd. (the "Lender") for CAD $200,000, which represents a significant step towards the financing of the plan of arrangement spin-out process (the "Plan of Arrangement" or the "Transaction") and the preparation for an impending amalgamation between Synergy and the Lender.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

×