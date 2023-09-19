Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Blatter to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Blatter currently holds the position of Senior Advisor - Strategic Development at Agnico-Eagle, where he is assisting in evaluating projects and supply chains across multiple commodities. Mr. Blatter started his career in 1999 at Agnico-Eagle, in their gold and base metals operations. He was a part of the extensive process development and led the start-up of the Lapa process plant. Mr. Blatter has been involved with the business' strategic planning, research and development activities in base and precious metals, as well as rare earth experience with multiple successful technology transfers into existing plants, participating in project evaluation and acquisitions with a number of senior exploration mining and exploration companies. Mr. Blatter holds a Bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering from McGill University .

From the Comet Lithium Board "We are very pleased to welcome Paul Blatter to the Board of Directors. Mr. Blatter's extensive experience in large-scale operations and mining development adds a new technical capability at a board level. Mr. Blatter's wealth of knowledge and experience in business development, strategic planning and project development will provide a unique insight and value to next phase of Comet Lithium's journey."

Comet Lithium is a dynamic lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay District of Quebec . Comet Lithium's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources' Adina deposit, a growing high-grade discovery. Comet Lithium is advancing Liberty to first-ever drilling, with the aim to deliver long-term value for its stakeholders.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Website: www.cometlithium.com

SOURCE Comet Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/19/c0990.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS MANSOOR JAN NIAZI AS INTERIM CEO AND PRESIDENT

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS MANSOOR JAN NIAZI AS INTERIM CEO AND PRESIDENT

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Mansoor Jan Niazi as interim Chief Executive Officer and President of Comet Lithium, effective immediately.

Mr. Jan is an Australian resident with an extensive background in the mining sector and in capital markets. Throughout his career, Mr. Jan has held key roles in various organizations, including BHP and Rio Tinto in Australia . In particular, at BHP, he managed business planning activities, capital prioritisation, mine operation, technology delivery, business development and spearheaded business improvement activities, successfully coordinating activities across Chile & Australia . Mr. Jan holds a BA / MSc Economics and a Master of Commerce from University of New South Wales in Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to announce it has identified pegmatites in outcrop during phase one of its ground exploration program at its 100%-owned Liberty Property in James Bay Québec, adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project.

The first phase of exploration on the Liberty Property began early August, and to date, the exploration team has covered a distance of approximately 536 kilometres, which represents more than 90% of the ground. Furthermore, the field teams have identified and sampled numerous pegmatite veins in outcrop, as well as in large sub crop glacial boulders and erratic blocks. All the 205 rock samples collected at Liberty as of now are scheduled to be sent to the laboratory in early September 2023 for further analysis. The exploration program on Liberty is now moving into the second phase, which is a soil survey to assist in the identification of drill targets.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG") ("GMG.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus- Unit Offering, New Listing – Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Prospectus"), dated August 2, 2023 , was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission as the principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Ontario , British Columbia and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for a one-year extension of the term of 11,406,670 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued by Comet Lithium as part of a private placement that closed on August 27, 2021 which Warrants had an initial expiry date of August 27, 2023 . As a result of the consolidation of the common shares of the Company on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every seven pre-consolidation shares issued and outstanding as of the close of business on February 2, 2023 (the " Consolidation "), seven Warrants must now be exercised to purchase one additional common share of Comet Lithium at an exercise price of $0.77 (on a post-Consolidation basis).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM COMMENCES EXPLORATION AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM COMMENCES EXPLORATION AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to report that it has started exploration work at its 100%-owned Liberty Property, LG4 sector, Eeyou-Istchee Baie James region in northern Québec. The Liberty Property is adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project where systematic drilling proved 1.9 kilometres of continuous spodumene bearing pegmatite (see Winsome Resources' Investor Presentation, July 2023 at https:winsomeresources.com.auwp-contentuploads202307WR1-Investor-Presentation-July-2023.pdf ). Comet Lithium's Liberty Property is on strike with the exploration corridor.

Comet Lithium's exploration team has now been deployed to the field to initiate the first reconnaissance and sampling program. The objective of this first phase of the exploration campaign will be concentrated on the prospecting and sampling of frost heave rocks, glacial boulders and rock surfaces to see if there is an extension of the Adina Li pegmatite trend. In this environment, lithium bearing pegmatite are mainly hosted in amphibolite rocks of the Trieste Formation. The Liberty Property broadly covers the Trieste Formation, about 2.7 kilometres along strike and 1.5 kilometres in the north-south axis.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Change: Welcomes Tammy Gillis as New Chief Financial Officer

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Change: Welcomes Tammy Gillis as New Chief Financial Officer

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia] TheNewswire - September 18, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM ), ( FSE:7YS ) ( OTC:ELEM), a mining company focused on gold and silver, is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team. The Company has appointed Tammy Gillis as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective the beginning of the business day of September 18, 2023.   Ms. Gillis brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, further strengthening Element79 Gold Corp's commitment to financial excellence and growth.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold meets all initial acquisition commitments of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold meets all initial acquisition commitments of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has met all its initial commitments regarding the previously-announced acquisition of 20 mining properties (press releases dated August 14 and September 13 ), forming the major portion of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Quebec, Canada.

LOT_Chibougamau-Claims-Map-(Aug-2023)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Provides Namibian Exploration Update and Highlights Ongoing Progress

Antler Gold Provides Namibian Exploration Update and Highlights Ongoing Progress

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, emphasizing its commitment to a diversified business model that generates both short and long-term revenue opportunities.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Initiates Till Sampling Program at Gander East Contiguous to New Found Gold

Marvel Initiates Till Sampling Program at Gander East Contiguous to New Found Gold

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to announce it has initiated its summer 2023 surface exploration program at the Gander East Property. The focus of the program is to complete a till sampling program over a high priority target associated with north-northeast-trending structures. The priority target is one of several targets that were identified in 2022 by high resolution, helicopter-borne magnetic surveys completed by Marvel (see March 2, 2022, and June 14, 2022, releases for further details). The project is being completed as a follow up to preliminary prospecting and ground truthing which was conducted by the company in late 2022 (see November 9, 2022, release), which identified minimal outcrop and well-developed overburden over the target areas. Further refinement of the targets was completed through review and analysis of geophysical data in preparation for the current program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LOT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LOT

Trading resumes in:

Company: TomaGold Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold Corporation Receives Approval for Option of Chibougamau Independent's West Block and LOI on East Block

TomaGold Corporation Receives Approval for Option of Chibougamau Independent's West Block and LOI on East Block

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. ( " Chibougamau ") (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US) is pleased to announce that the Option Agreement announced on August 14, 2023 with TomaGold Corporation (" TomaGold ") (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) pursuant to which Chibougamau granted TomaGold an option to acquire the West Block, comprised of 99 claims in Barlow and McKenzie Townships, Québec, has been approved by regulators.

In order to exercise its option and acquire a 100% interest in the West Block, TomaGold must make cash payments to Chibougamau in an aggregate amount of $2,650,000 over a period of five years, including an initial payment of $300,000 on the effective date of the Option Agreement; issue 6 million shares to Chibougamau within five business days of the effective date of the Option Agreement; issue additional shares to Chibougamau on an annual basis for five years thereafter in an aggregate amount of $1,350,000, at an issue price per share equal to the volume weighted average trading price of TomaGold's shares at the respective dates of issuance; and incur expenditures on the West Block in an aggregate amount of $5,600,000 over a period of five years, including $600,000 in the first year. Any shares issued by TomaGold to Chibougamau under the Option Agreement will be subject to a four-month "hold period" under applicable securities regulations and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Launches Bold New Brand Tasty's into Canadian Adult Market

PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

Nextech3D.ai Establishes Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited As It Moves to High Scale 3D Model Production Ahead of Record Demand

