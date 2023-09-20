Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to announce that it has initiated the planning and permitting process of its first drill program on its 100%-owned Liberty property located in James Bay Québec, adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project.

On August 28, 2023 , the Company announced the identification of numerous pegmatite outcrops and glacial boulders on the Liberty property. Following phase one of the ground exploration program, the extension of the Adina trend was also covered with a soil survey (C-horizon). A total of 272 samples were taken with an average spacing of ~100 metres between samples, to mitigate the challenges posed by the scarcity of outcrops and the presence of lakes.

The Company has been evaluating the inaugural drill program based not only on the structural lineament pattern connecting the Adina trend with the Liberty property, but also using its most recent field data. The recently acquired data has allowed the Company to observe favorable pegmatite and structural features grouped around east-west, north to north-east and north-east orientation.

At this stage, multiple drill holes collars have been planned inside a carefully established corridor about one kilometre wide inside the Trieste volcanic formation. This environment, which is composed mainly of amphibolite injected by different granitic and pegmatitic phases, hosts spodumene bearing pegmatite forming the Adina trend.

It is expected that each hole, will be drilled following a north-west orientation with a 45-degree dip and has been strategically positioned to intersect a magnetic contrast which could correspond to pegmatite swarms. As the Company gains more in-depth knowledge with sampling results, incoming LiDAR data and a geophysics program, holes will be prioritized and drilled accordingly. It is also important to note that there is no historical drilling that has taken place on the Company's Liberty property.

Mr. Mansoor Jan , Comet Lithium's new Interim CEO and President, stated: "We strongly believe it is necessary to initiate this early-stage drill program on the Liberty property considering that Winsome Resources, our neighbor, has successfully extended the spodumene bearing pegmatite intrusion less than one kilometre west of the property boundary. We are confident that the interpretation work completed so far will allow us to identify the continuity of pegmatites of the same type inside the Liberty property."

Comet Lithium's technical team will optimize and potentially expand the drill program by incorporating output from LiDAR survey and insight generated from additional geophysical work.

COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY (CNW Group/Comet Lithium Corp.)

Q u alified Person

Martin Demers , P. Geo (ogq #770, APEGNB L5980, PGO #3785), registered in the Provinces of Québec, New-Brunswick , and Ontario a consultant to Comet Lithium, is a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a dynamic lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay District of Quebec . Comet Lithium's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources' Adina deposit, a growing high-grade discovery. Comet Lithium is advancing Liberty to first-ever drilling.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Comet Lithium, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the exploration programs, the results therefor and development (including results from the ground samples collected on the Liberty property, results for the LIDAR survey or geophysics program, the drill program and any future exploration programs on he Liberty property,  or if it does so, what benefits Comet Lithium will derive from the Liberty property and any such exploration programs. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Comet Lithium's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks relating to the capital market conditions, risk that the Company might not be able to obtain the capital resources necessary to complete a drill program or any exploration program on the Liberty property, as well those risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in Comet Lithium's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 , a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Comet Lithium does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release .

Website: CometLithium.com

SOURCE Comet Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/20/c1459.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Blatter to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Blatter currently holds the position of Senior Advisor - Strategic Development at Agnico-Eagle, where he is assisting in evaluating projects and supply chains across multiple commodities. Mr. Blatter started his career in 1999 at Agnico-Eagle, in their gold and base metals operations. He was a part of the extensive process development and led the start-up of the Lapa process plant. Mr. Blatter has been involved with the business' strategic planning, research and development activities in base and precious metals, as well as rare earth experience with multiple successful technology transfers into existing plants, participating in project evaluation and acquisitions with a number of senior exploration mining and exploration companies. Mr. Blatter holds a Bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering from McGill University .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS MANSOOR JAN NIAZI AS INTERIM CEO AND PRESIDENT

COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS MANSOOR JAN NIAZI AS INTERIM CEO AND PRESIDENT

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Mansoor Jan Niazi as interim Chief Executive Officer and President of Comet Lithium, effective immediately.

Mr. Jan is an Australian resident with an extensive background in the mining sector and in capital markets. Throughout his career, Mr. Jan has held key roles in various organizations, including BHP and Rio Tinto in Australia . In particular, at BHP, he managed business planning activities, capital prioritisation, mine operation, technology delivery, business development and spearheaded business improvement activities, successfully coordinating activities across Chile & Australia . Mr. Jan holds a BA / MSc Economics and a Master of Commerce from University of New South Wales in Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to announce it has identified pegmatites in outcrop during phase one of its ground exploration program at its 100%-owned Liberty Property in James Bay Québec, adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project.

The first phase of exploration on the Liberty Property began early August, and to date, the exploration team has covered a distance of approximately 536 kilometres, which represents more than 90% of the ground. Furthermore, the field teams have identified and sampled numerous pegmatite veins in outcrop, as well as in large sub crop glacial boulders and erratic blocks. All the 205 rock samples collected at Liberty as of now are scheduled to be sent to the laboratory in early September 2023 for further analysis. The exploration program on Liberty is now moving into the second phase, which is a soil survey to assist in the identification of drill targets.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG") ("GMG.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus- Unit Offering, New Listing – Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Amended and Restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (the "Prospectus"), dated August 2, 2023 , was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission as the principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Ontario , British Columbia and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), announces that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for a one-year extension of the term of 11,406,670 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued by Comet Lithium as part of a private placement that closed on August 27, 2021 which Warrants had an initial expiry date of August 27, 2023 . As a result of the consolidation of the common shares of the Company on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every seven pre-consolidation shares issued and outstanding as of the close of business on February 2, 2023 (the " Consolidation "), seven Warrants must now be exercised to purchase one additional common share of Comet Lithium at an exercise price of $0.77 (on a post-Consolidation basis).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Third and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Third and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") which, altogether issued an aggregate of 5,295,500 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,059,100 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Change: Welcomes Tammy Gillis as New Chief Financial Officer

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Key Leadership Change: Welcomes Tammy Gillis as New Chief Financial Officer

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia] TheNewswire - September 18, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM ), ( FSE:7YS ) ( OTC:ELEM), a mining company focused on gold and silver, is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team. The Company has appointed Tammy Gillis as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective the beginning of the business day of September 18, 2023.   Ms. Gillis brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, further strengthening Element79 Gold Corp's commitment to financial excellence and growth.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold meets all initial acquisition commitments of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold meets all initial acquisition commitments of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has met all its initial commitments regarding the previously-announced acquisition of 20 mining properties (press releases dated August 14 and September 13 ), forming the major portion of the Chibougamau Mining Camp, in Quebec, Canada.

LOT_Chibougamau-Claims-Map-(Aug-2023)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Provides Namibian Exploration Update and Highlights Ongoing Progress

Antler Gold Provides Namibian Exploration Update and Highlights Ongoing Progress

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, emphasizing its commitment to a diversified business model that generates both short and long-term revenue opportunities.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Initiates Till Sampling Program at Gander East Contiguous to New Found Gold

Marvel Initiates Till Sampling Program at Gander East Contiguous to New Found Gold

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to announce it has initiated its summer 2023 surface exploration program at the Gander East Property. The focus of the program is to complete a till sampling program over a high priority target associated with north-northeast-trending structures. The priority target is one of several targets that were identified in 2022 by high resolution, helicopter-borne magnetic surveys completed by Marvel (see March 2, 2022, and June 14, 2022, releases for further details). The project is being completed as a follow up to preliminary prospecting and ground truthing which was conducted by the company in late 2022 (see November 9, 2022, release), which identified minimal outcrop and well-developed overburden over the target areas. Further refinement of the targets was completed through review and analysis of geophysical data in preparation for the current program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LOT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LOT

Trading resumes in:

Company: TomaGold Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×