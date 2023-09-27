Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Change of Address Registry Notification in Australia

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM); (ASX: LAM); (OTCQX: LMRXF) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.15.1 and with effect from commencement of business on Monday, 18 September 2023 the Perth office of Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited is moving to:

Level 17
221 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000

Telephone numbers and postal address remain unchanged.

Lodgement of documentation by member organizations, security holders and other parties must be made at the new address from Monday, 18 September 2023 .

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises five advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. Each asset has been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and are considered late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine-life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, which is proposed to be developed using in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal , in Lisbon Valley, Utah .

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/27/c7669.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce completion of the initial diamond drilling phase of the project ramp-up at its 100% owned NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, near Gallup, New Mexico, USA ("Crownpoint").  The diamond drill program, having a total drilled length of 6,030 feet (1,838 meters) was comprised of seven drill holes located in areas of uranium mineralization within Section 17, Township 16 North South, Range 16 West and located along the boundary between Section 17 and Section 8. Three of these drill holes were "twin holes" drilled within 20 feet (ft) of historic drill holes designed to confirm the stratigraphic position of uranium mineralization, the relative thicknesses of mineralized intervals, the range of uranium grades that were encountered in the historical drill holes and to provide drill core for chemical assays and radiometric equilibrium analysis. The project is being managed by NuFuels, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Laramide Resources Ltd., which oversees Laramide's uranium asset portfolio in the United States . As reported on December 13, 2022 and January 23, 2023 Laramide has appointed SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado, to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with respect to the Churchrock Uranium Project (the "Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders (the " Agent "), completed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) a two year extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025 (ii) the reduction of the outstanding facility from USD$4,500,000 to USD$3,500,000 with a USD$1,000,000 repayment made concurrent with the signing of the Amendment Agreement (iii) no prepayment of the Term Loan before the Maturity date and (iv) the Company may request conversion of the loan at any time after September 20, 2023 after the shares of the Company have traded on the TSX for $1.00 on a volume weighted basis for ten consecutive days. The conversion price remains at $0.40 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Denison Announces Signing of Landmark Shared Prosperity Agreement with English River First Nation

Denison Mines Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is proud to announce the signing of a Shared Prosperity Agreement ("SPA") with English River First Nation ('ERFN') supporting the development and operation of Denison's Wheeler River Project in northern Saskatchewan (the 'Project'). The SPA received support from a substantial majority of ERFN Members who participated in a ratification vote on its key terms. View PDF Version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GTI Energy

Uranium Exploration Update And Carbon Neutral Certification

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) provides the following activities update.

justin huhn, uranium periodic symbol

Justin Huhn: Uranium Facing "Supply Black Hole," Price Spike Likely

With aboveground mobile inventory now snapped up by the likes of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U), Justin Huhn, founder and publisher at Uranium Insider, believes the uranium market has reached an inflection point.

"The only inventory that exists right now in the world is strategic — this is held by nuclear utilities, and their inventories historically speaking are relatively low, and by nation states," he said, adding that he sees a "supply black hole" emerging in the mid-term. That could have major consequences for prices moving forward, as well as for uranium equities.

"I honestly think at this point the likelihood of a price spike is very high," he told the Investing News Network in an interview. "It's entirely possible in the next year or two we see a spike, and it comes back down to incentive prices, and then we kind of continue on with the bull market. That's very likely to happen — that's what happened last time."

NexGen Closes US$110 Million Strategic Convertible Debenture Financing

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of US$110 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (" QRC ") and Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (" WHSP ").

NexGen currently has cash reserves of C$330 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

GTI Energy

GTI Enters Into At-The-Market Finance Facility

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise finalisation and entry into an At- the-Market (ATM) Financing Deed with 8 Equity Pty Ltd (Financier). The ATM facility provides the Company with up to $2,000,000 of standby equity capital over the coming 3-year term (Term).

Global Atomic Corporation Included in the TSX30

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce that the Company has been included on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") rankings for the 30 best stock price performances over the last three years. The TSX30, established in 2019, is an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period ending June 30, 2023 based on share price appreciation.

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented "We are very proud of our Team and the work we have done to advance the Dasa Project since its discovery in 2010. Receiving this acknowledgement from the Toronto Stock Exchange and being included in the TSX30 is a major recognition of all the hard work our Team has accomplished over the past 3 years advancing this world class asset. While more recent share price performance has reflected the uncertainty about the outcome of political issues in Niger , the fundamentals of the Dasa Project continue to improve as we advance our production milestones.  We are confident the Dasa Mine will soon become the highest-grade and lowest-cost uranium mine in Africa . We thank all shareholders who have supported us over the last three years and continued to do so during these recent events."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

